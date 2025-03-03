Use Apollo docs with AI

The development landscape is evolving, and AI-powered tools are becoming essential for augmenting workflows and enhancing developer productivity.

To help you build faster with Apollo, you can access Apollo documentation through AI assistants and code editors.

Quick access in the documentation

While browsing through the documentation, you can ask a question about the page to start a conversation with ChatGPT or Claude. You can also find a contextual menu dropdown near the table of contents to copy the page content as Markdown.

Connect your AI agents to the MCP Server

Apollo provides an MCP server, called GraphOS MCP Tools, that gives your AI assistants access to Apollo's documentation as well as other graph-building capabilities.

This MCP server is hosted by Apollo and is available at https://mcp.apollographql.com .

To connect your AI agents to the MCP server, follow the instructions on the GraphOS MCP Tools page.