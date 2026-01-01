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Stream Live Data From One Server
GraphQL subscriptions with Apollo Server and Apollo Client for web
Choose this path when you want live, server-driven updates in a web UI—for example activity feeds, dashboards, or collaboration—and you have (or plan) a single GraphQL endpoint backed by Apollo Server. You add GraphQL subscription fields, expose them over a WebSocket with the recommended protocol, and receive events in Apollo Client with React.
Prerequisites
An existing Node.js GraphQL server using Apollo Server (or a local project where you can add it)
A React web app where you can install Apollo Client, or a plan to create one alongside your server
By the end of this guide, you'll have:
A
Subscriptionfield in your schema with a resolver that emits events
A WebSocket endpoint that speaks the
graphql-transport-wssubprotocol (via
graphql-ws)
Apollo Client configured with a split link: HTTP for queries and mutations, WebSocket for subscriptions
A React component that uses
useSubscriptionto render live payload data
Steps to complete
1. Define subscriptions on Apollo Server
Add a subscription root field to your schema and implement it with an async iterator (for example using an in-memory
PubSub for development).
Follow Subscriptions in Apollo Server for schema syntax, resolver shape, and how to publish events from mutations or other server logic.
2. Attach a WebSocket server for subscription traffic
Apollo Server serves queries and mutations over HTTP. Subscriptions use a separate WebSocket server that uses the same schema and executes subscription operations.
Use the setup from the Apollo Server documentation to:
Install and configure
graphql-ws
Create a WebSocket server on a URL your clients can reach (often a dedicated path such as
/graphqlon the same host, with a WebSocket URL like
ws://localhost:4000/graphql)
Complete the Getting started and Enabling subscriptions sections in Subscriptions in Apollo Server before you move on to the client.
3. Configure Apollo Client with a split link
Install
@apollo/client and
graphql-ws in your React app. Point an
HttpLink at your HTTP GraphQL endpoint and a
GraphQLWsLink at your WebSocket URL. Combine them with
split from
@apollo/client/link/core so subscription operations use WebSocket and everything else uses HTTP.
Follow Subscriptions in Apollo Client (React), including the WebSocket setup section, for the exact
ApolloClient constructor pattern and link chain.
4. Run a subscription from React
Define a subscription document with the
gql tag, wrap your app with
ApolloProvider, and call
useSubscription in a component. Handle
loading,
data, and
error the same way you do for queries.
See The useSubscription hook for usage details and options.
Related guides
Stream live data through GraphOS when GraphOS and the GraphOS Router front your subgraphs
Set up your Clients for broader production-oriented Apollo Client setup (caching, auth, tooling)
Design your production schema when you are ready to harden your graph for rollout