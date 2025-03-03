Overview of GraphQL Subscription Support

plan required This feature is only available with a GraphOS plan. You can test it out by signing up for a You can test it out by signing up for a Free plan . To compare GraphOS feature support across all plan types, see the pricing page

GraphQL subscriptions enable clients to manage real-time data updates effectively, without the need for constant polling. This is particularly crucial in applications that need live updates, such as notifications, stock tickers, or chat applications. Using subscriptions improves performance and user experience by ensuring that clients receive the latest information as soon as changes occur on the backend.

GraphQL Example GraphQL subscription copy subscription OnStockPricesChanged { stockPricesChanged { symbol price } }

The router supports both the callback and multipart protocols for handling subscriptions. With subscription support enabled, you can add Subscription fields to the schema of any subgraph that supports common WebSocket protocols for subscription communication:

GraphQL stocks.graphql copy type Subscription { stockPricesChanged : [ Stock ! ] ! }

What are subscriptions for?

GraphQL subscriptions enable clients to receive continual, real-time updates whenever new data becomes available. Unlike queries and mutations, subscriptions are long-lasting. That means a client can receive multiple updates from a single subscription:

Subscriptions are best suited to apps that rely on frequently changing, time-sensitive data such as stock prices, IoT sensor readings, live chat, or sports scores.

How subscriptions work

A client executes a GraphQL subscription operation against your router over HTTP: GraphQL Example subscription copy 1 subscription OnStockPricesChanged { 2 stockPricesChanged { 3 symbol 4 price 5 } 6 } The client doesn't use a WebSocket protocol. Instead, it receives updates via multipart HTTP responses.

By using HTTP for subscriptions, clients can execute all GraphQL operation types over HTTP instead of using two different protocols.

Apollo Client, Apollo Kotlin, and Apollo iOS all support GraphQL subscriptions over HTTP with minimal configuration. See each library's documentation for details. Apollo Client also provides network adapters for the Relay and urql libraries. When your router receives a subscription, it executes that same subscription against whichever subgraph defines the requested field— stockPricesChanged in the code snippet above. This communication usually does use a WebSocket subprotocol, for compatibility with most subgraph libraries.

With a self-hosted router, you can also configure an HTTP-callback-based protocol. The subgraph periodically sends new data to your router. Whenever it does, the router returns that data to the client in an additional HTTP response part. A subscription can include federated entity fields that are defined in other subgraphs. If it does, the router first fetches those fields by querying the corresponding subgraphs, such as the Portfolios subgraph in the diagram above. These queries use HTTP as usual.

