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Configuring CORS for Apollo MCP Server
Why it matters
When your clients include browsers (for example, Single Page Apps or other browser‑based frontends), you need Cross‑Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) properly configured, otherwise browsers will block requests. Misconfigurations (too permissive or too restrictive) can lead to bugs or security issues. By default, Apollo MCP Server has CORS disabled.
This page shows how to enable and configure CORS for Apollo MCP Server.
This article describes CORS configuration that's specific to Apollo MCP Server. For a more general introduction to CORS and common considerations, see MDN's CORS documentation.
Enabling CORS
To enable CORS, add a
cors section to your Apollo MCP Server YAML config file:
1cors:
2 enabled: true
If
enabled is not set to
true, all other CORS options are ignored.
Configuring allowed origins
You must specify which browser origins are allowed to access your MCP Server.
Allow any origin
1cors:
2 enabled: true
3 allow_any_origin: true
If you set
allow_any_origin to
true (the default is
false), Apollo MCP Server will respond with
Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * in all CORS responses. This means that any website can initiate browser connections.
allow_any_origin to
true.
Origins
1cors:
2 enabled: true
3 origins:
4 - https://www.your-app.example.com
5 - https://staging.your-app.example.com
Set
origins to a list of URLs to restrict access to specific servers. Use this option if you have a known list of web applications accessing your MCP server. An origin is a combination of protocol, hostname, and port. Origins do not include a path, so do not include a trailing slash.
Match Origins
1cors:
2 enabled: true
3 match_origins:
4 - "^http://localhost:\d+$" # Any localhost url from any port
5 - "^https://([a-z0-9]+[.])*.api.example.com$" # Any host that uses https and is either api.example.com or a subdomain of it
The
match_origins configuration option allows you to use a regular expression to set endpoints that can interact with your Apollo MCP Server. While
match_origins can be used with
origins, it is always evaluated after
origins.
Passing credentials
If your MCP server requires requests to include a user's credentials (e.g., via cookies), you need to modify your CORS configuration to tell the browser those credentials are allowed.
You can enable credentials with CORS by setting the
Access-Control-Allow-Credentials HTTP header to
true.
To allow browsers to pass credentials to the server, set
allow_credentials to
true, like so:
1cors:
2 enabled: true
3 origins:
4 - https://www.your-app.example.com
5 allow_credentials: true
To support credentialed requests, your server's config file must specify individual
origins or
match_origins. If your server enables
allow_any_origin, your browser will refuse to send credentials.
All
cors options
The following snippet shows all CORS configuration defaults for Apollo MCP Server:
1#
2# CORS (Cross Origin Resource Sharing)
3#
4cors:
5 # Enable CORS support
6 enabled: false
7
8 # Set to true to allow any origin
9 allow_any_origin: false
10
11 # List of accepted origins
12 # (Ignored if allow_any_origin is set to true)
13 #
14 # An origin is a combination of scheme, hostname and port.
15 # It does not have any path section, so no trailing slash.
16 origins: []
17
18 # List of origin patterns (regex matching)
19 # Useful for matching dynamic ports or subdomains
20 match_origins: []
21
22 # Set to true to add the `Access-Control-Allow-Credentials` header
23 allow_credentials: false
24
25 # Allowed request methods
26 # DELETE is how a client terminates a session it no longer needs
27 allow_methods:
28 - GET
29 - POST
30 - DELETE
31
32 # Enable these request headers for cross-origin requests:
33 # Defaults required by MCP, W3C Trace Context, and W3C Baggage
34 allow_headers:
35 - content-type
36 - mcp-protocol-version
37 - mcp-session-id
38 - traceparent # W3C Trace Context
39 - tracestate # W3C Trace Context
40 - baggage # W3C Baggage
41
42 # Which response headers are available to scripts running in the
43 # browser in response to a cross-origin request.
44 # The mcp-session-id header should be exposed for MCP session management.
45 # Trace context headers are exposed for distributed tracing.
46 expose_headers:
47 - mcp-session-id
48 - traceparent # W3C Trace Context
49 - tracestate # W3C Trace Context
50
51 # Adds the Access-Control-Max-Age header
52 # Maximum age (in seconds) for preflight cache
53 max_age: 7200 # 2 hours
allow_methods,
allow_headers, and
expose_headers replace the defaults shown above rather than extend them. If you set one of these lists, repeat every default entry you still need. Dropping
mcp-protocol-version or
mcp-session-id from
allow_headers breaks browser-based MCP clients, and dropping
DELETE from
allow_methods breaks session termination. Neither failure appears in the server logs.
Adding a custom header
To allow a header of your own, list it alongside the defaults:
1cors:
2 enabled: true
3 origins:
4 - https://myapp.example.com
5 allow_headers:
6 - x-my-custom-header
7 # The defaults, repeated because the list replaces them
8 - content-type
9 - mcp-protocol-version
10 - mcp-session-id
11 - traceparent
12 - tracestate
13 - baggage
Common configurations
Development setup
For local development with hot reloading and various ports:
1cors:
2 enabled: true
3 match_origins:
4 - "^http://localhost:[0-9]+$"
5 allow_credentials: true
Production setup
For production with specific known origins:
1cors:
2 enabled: true
3 origins:
4 - https://myapp.example.com
5 allow_credentials: true
6 max_age: 86400 # 24 hours
Public API setup
For public APIs that don't require credentials:
1cors:
2 enabled: true
3 allow_any_origin: true
4 allow_credentials: false # Cannot use credentials with any origin
Browser integration example
Here's a simple example of connecting to Apollo MCP Server from a browser:
1async function connectToMCP() {
2 const response = await fetch("http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp", {
3 method: "POST",
4 headers: {
5 Accept: "application/json, text/event-stream",
6 "Content-Type": "application/json",
7 "MCP-Protocol-Version": "2025-06-18",
8 },
9 body: JSON.stringify({
10 jsonrpc: "2.0",
11 method: "initialize",
12 params: {
13 protocolVersion: "2025-06-18",
14 capabilities: {},
15 clientInfo: { name: "Browser Client", version: "1.0" },
16 },
17 id: 1,
18 }),
19 });
20
21 // Extract session ID from response headers (automatically exposed)
22 const sessionId = response.headers.get("mcp-session-id");
23
24 // Handle SSE format response (starts with "data: ")
25 const responseText = await response.text();
26 const jsonData = responseText.startsWith("data: ")
27 ? responseText.slice(6) // Remove "data: " prefix
28 : responseText;
29
30 const result = JSON.parse(jsonData);
31 console.log("Connected:", result);
32 console.log("Session ID:", sessionId);
33}
34
35connectToMCP();