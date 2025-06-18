Configuring CORS for Apollo MCP Server

Why it matters

When your clients include browsers (for example, Single Page Apps or other browser‑based frontends), you need Cross‑Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) properly configured, otherwise browsers will block requests. Misconfigurations (too permissive or too restrictive) can lead to bugs or security issues. By default, Apollo MCP Server has CORS disabled.

This page shows how to enable and configure CORS for Apollo MCP Server.

This article describes CORS configuration that's specific to Apollo MCP Server. For a more general introduction to CORS and common considerations, see MDN's CORS documentation .

Enabling CORS

To enable CORS, add a cors section to your Apollo MCP Server YAML config file:

YAML mcp.yaml copy 1 cors : 2 enabled : true

If enabled is not set to true , all other CORS options are ignored.

Configuring allowed origins

You must specify which browser origins are allowed to access your MCP Server.

Allow any origin

YAML mcp.yaml copy 1 cors : 2 enabled : true 3 allow_any_origin : true

If you set allow_any_origin to true (the default is false ), Apollo MCP Server will respond with Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * in all CORS responses. This means that any website can initiate browser connections.

note Clients will not be able to authenticate with your MCP Server if you set allow_any_origin to true .

Origins

YAML mcp.yaml copy 1 cors : 2 enabled : true 3 origins : 4 - https://www.your-app.example.com 5 - https://staging.your-app.example.com

Set origins to a list of URLs to restrict access to specific servers. Use this option if you have a known list of web applications accessing your MCP server. An origin is a combination of protocol, hostname, and port. Origins do not include a path, so do not include a trailing slash.

Match Origins

YAML mcp.yaml copy 1 cors : 2 enabled : true 3 match_origins : 4 - "^http://localhost:\d+$" # Any localhost url from any port 5 - "^https://([a-z0-9]+[.])*.api.example.com$" # Any host that uses https and is either api.example.com or a subdomain of it

The match_origins configuration option allows you to use a regular expression to set endpoints that can interact with your Apollo MCP Server. While match_origins can be used with origins , it is always evaluated after origins .

Passing credentials

If your MCP server requires requests to include a user's credentials (e.g., via cookies), you need to modify your CORS configuration to tell the browser those credentials are allowed.

You can enable credentials with CORS by setting the Access-Control-Allow-Credentials HTTP header to true .

To allow browsers to pass credentials to the server, set allow_credentials to true , like so:

YAML mcp.yaml copy 1 cors : 2 enabled : true 3 origins : 4 - https://www.your-app.example.com 5 allow_credentials : true

To support credentialed requests, your server's config file must specify individual origins or match_origins . If your server enables allow_any_origin , your browser will refuse to send credentials.

All cors options

The following snippet shows all CORS configuration defaults for Apollo MCP Server:

YAML mcp.yaml copy 1 # 2 # CORS (Cross Origin Resource Sharing) 3 # 4 cors : 5 # Enable CORS support 6 enabled : false 7 8 # Set to true to allow any origin 9 allow_any_origin : false 10 11 # List of accepted origins 12 # (Ignored if allow_any_origin is set to true) 13 # 14 # An origin is a combination of scheme, hostname and port. 15 # It does not have any path section, so no trailing slash. 16 origins : [] 17 18 # List of origin patterns (regex matching) 19 # Useful for matching dynamic ports or subdomains 20 match_origins : [] 21 22 # Set to true to add the `Access-Control-Allow-Credentials` header 23 allow_credentials : false 24 25 # Allowed request methods 26 # DELETE is how a client terminates a session it no longer needs 27 allow_methods : 28 - GET 29 - POST 30 - DELETE 31 32 # Enable these request headers for cross-origin requests: 33 # Defaults required by MCP, W3C Trace Context, and W3C Baggage 34 allow_headers : 35 - content-type 36 - mcp-protocol-version 37 - mcp-session-id 38 - traceparent # W3C Trace Context 39 - tracestate # W3C Trace Context 40 - baggage # W3C Baggage 41 42 # Which response headers are available to scripts running in the 43 # browser in response to a cross-origin request. 44 # The mcp-session-id header should be exposed for MCP session management. 45 # Trace context headers are exposed for distributed tracing. 46 expose_headers : 47 - mcp-session-id 48 - traceparent # W3C Trace Context 49 - tracestate # W3C Trace Context 50 51 # Adds the Access-Control-Max-Age header 52 # Maximum age (in seconds) for preflight cache 53 max_age : 7200 # 2 hours

note allow_methods , allow_headers , and expose_headers replace the defaults shown above rather than extend them. If you set one of these lists, repeat every default entry you still need. Dropping mcp-protocol-version or mcp-session-id from allow_headers breaks browser-based MCP clients, and dropping DELETE from allow_methods breaks session termination. Neither failure appears in the server logs.

Adding a custom header

To allow a header of your own, list it alongside the defaults:

YAML mcp.yaml copy 1 cors : 2 enabled : true 3 origins : 4 - https://myapp.example.com 5 allow_headers : 6 - x-my-custom-header 7 # The defaults, repeated because the list replaces them 8 - content-type 9 - mcp-protocol-version 10 - mcp-session-id 11 - traceparent 12 - tracestate 13 - baggage

Common configurations

Development setup

For local development with hot reloading and various ports:

YAML mcp.yaml copy 1 cors : 2 enabled : true 3 match_origins : 4 - "^http://localhost:[0-9]+$" 5 allow_credentials : true

Production setup

For production with specific known origins:

YAML mcp.yaml copy 1 cors : 2 enabled : true 3 origins : 4 - https://myapp.example.com 5 allow_credentials : true 6 max_age : 86400 # 24 hours

Public API setup

For public APIs that don't require credentials:

YAML mcp.yaml copy 1 cors : 2 enabled : true 3 allow_any_origin : true 4 allow_credentials : false # Cannot use credentials with any origin

Browser integration example

Here's a simple example of connecting to Apollo MCP Server from a browser: