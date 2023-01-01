Apollo MCP Server Quickstart

Apollo MCP Server is a Model Context Protocol server that exposes your GraphQL API operations as MCP tools.

This guide walks you through the process of creating, running and configuring an MCP server with Apollo.

Prerequisites

Rover CLI v0.37 or later. We'll use Rover to initialize a project and run the MCP server. Follow the instructions for installing and authenticating Rover with a GraphOS account.

Node.js v18 or later (for mcp-remote )

Claude Desktop or another MCP-compatible client

Step 1: Create an MCP server

Run the interactive initialization command:

Bash copy rover init --mcp

The CLI wizard guides you through several prompts.

Select Create MCP tools from a new Apollo GraphOS project and Apollo graph with Connectors (connect to REST services) as your starting point.

You'll also need to select your organization and give your project a name and ID.

The wizard shows all files that will be created, including:

MCP server configuration files

GraphQL schema and operations

Docker setup for (optional) deployment

Type Y to confirm and create your project files.

Step 2: Run your MCP Server

You can start your MCP server locally with rover dev .

Choose the environment-specific command to load environment variables from the provided .env file and start the MCP server. Linux / MacOS Windows Powershell terminal copy rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --mcp .apollo/mcp.local.yaml terminal copy Get-Content .env | ForEach-Object { $name, $value = $_.split('=',2); [System.Environment]::SetEnvironmentVariable($name, $value) } rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --mcp .apollo/mcp.local.yaml You should see some output indicating that the GraphQL server is running at http://localhost:4000 and the MCP server is running at http://127.0.0.1:8000 . In a new terminal window, run the MCP Inspector to verify the server is running: terminal copy npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp --transport http This will automatically open your browser to http://127.0.0.1:6274 . Click Connect, then List Tools to see the available tools.

Step 3: Connect to an MCP client

Apollo MCP Server works with any MCP-compatible client. Choose your favorite client and follow the instructions to connect.

Claude Desktop (recommended) claude_desktop_config.json file in one of the following paths: Mac OS: ~/Library/Application\ Support/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json

Windows: %APPDATA%\Claude\claude_desktop_config.json

Linux: ~/.config/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json Copy the configuration: JSON copy 1 { 2 "mcpServers" : { 3 "mcp-My API" : { 4 "command" : "npx" , 5 "args" : [ 6 "mcp-remote" , 7 "http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp" 8 ] 9 } 10 } 11 } Open thefile in one of the following paths:Copy the configuration:

Claude Code Bash copy 1 claude mcp add apollo-mcp npx mcp-remote http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp Install using the CLI:

Cursor Go to Cursor Settings → MCP → Add new MCP Server Name: Apollo MCP (choose a title) Command: npx Arguments: ["mcp-remote", "http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp"] Click the button to quick install: Or install manually:

Goose ~/.config/goose/profiles.yaml : YAML copy 1 default : 2 provider : openai 3 processor : gpt-4 4 accelerator : gpt-4o-mini 5 moderator : passive 6 toolkits : 7 - name : developer 8 - name : mcp 9 requires : 10 apollo-mcp : 11 command : npx 12 args : 13 - mcp-remote 14 - http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp Bash copy 1 goose mcp add apollo-mcp npx mcp-remote http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp Add Apollo MCP Server to your Goose configuration. Edit yourOr use the Goose CLI to add the MCP server:

Cline (VS Code Extension) Go to Advanced settings → Extensions → Add custom extension Name: Apollo MCP Type: STDIO Command: npx mcp-remote http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp

OpenCode ~/.config/opencode/opencode.json : JSON copy 1 { 2 "$schema" : "https://opencode.ai/config.json" , 3 "mcp" : { 4 "apollo-mcp" : { 5 "type" : "local" , 6 "command" : [ 7 "npx" , 8 "mcp-remote" , 9 "http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp" 10 ], 11 "enabled" : true 12 } 13 } 14 } Edit

Windsurf Go to Windsurf Settings → MCP → Add new MCP Server Name: Apollo MCP Command: npx Arguments: ["mcp-remote", "http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp"] Alternatively, edit your Windsurf configuration file directly: JSON copy 1 { 2 "mcpServers" : { 3 "apollo-mcp" : { 4 "command" : "npx" , 5 "args" : [ 6 "mcp-remote" , 7 "http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp" 8 ] 9 } 10 } 11 } Alternatively, edit your Windsurf configuration file directly:

Restart your MCP client. Test the connection by asking: "What MCP tools do you have available?". Verify GraphQL operations are listed as available tools. Test a query using one of your configured operations.

MCP tools are defined as GraphQL operations. The project template currently uses operation collections as the source of its tools.

note See Define MCP Tools for other ways to define MCP tools.

Navigate to Sandbox at http://localhost:4000 . Click the Bookmark icon to open Operation Collections. Click Sandbox beside "Showing saved operations for your Sandbox, across all endpoints" and select your graph. This represents the graph name and ID you used when creating your project. You'll see an operation collection called "Default MCP Tools". Create a new operation in the middle panel: GraphQL copy 1 # Retrieves product information 2 query GetProducts { 3 products { 4 id 5 name 6 description 7 } 8 } Click the Save button and give it the name GetProducts . Select the Default MCP Tools collection and click Save. Restart your MCP client and test the connection by asking: "What MCP tools do you have available?". You should see the GetProducts tool listed. You can also test this with MCP Inspector.

Step 5: Deploy your MCP server

Apollo MCP Server can run in any container environment.

Using the Apollo Runtime Container

Your project includes a pre-configured mcp.Dockerfile for easy deployment. This container includes:

Apollo Router for serving your GraphQL API

Apollo MCP Server for MCP protocol support

All necessary dependencies

Build the container: Bash copy 1 docker build -f mcp.Dockerfile -t my-mcp-server . Run locally: Bash copy 1 docker run -p 4000:4000 -p 8000:8000 \ 2 -e APOLLO_KEY= $APOLLO_KEY \ 3 -e APOLLO_GRAPH_REF= $APOLLO_GRAPH_REF \ 4 -e MCP_ENABLE= 1 \ 5 my-mcp-server Deploy to your platform. The container can be deployed to any platform supporting Docker, such as: AWS ECS/Fargate, Google Cloud Run, Azure Container Instances, Kubernetes, Fly.io, Railway, Render. Ensure these variables are set in your deployment environment:

Variable Description Required APOLLO_KEY Your graph's API key Yes APOLLO_GRAPH_REF Your graph ref erence Yes APOLLO_MCP_TRANSPORT__PORT MCP server port (default: 8000) No APOLLO_ROUTER_PORT Router port (default: 4000) No

For more deployment options, see the Deploy the MCP Server page.

After deploying, update your MCP client configuration to use the deployed URL:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "mcpServers" : { 3 "my-api" : { 4 "command" : "npx" , 5 "args" : [ 6 "mcp-remote" , 7 "https://your-deployed-server.com/mcp" 8 ] 9 } 10 } 11 }

Troubleshooting

Client doesn't see tools:

Ensure you restarted your MCP client after configuration

Verify the Apollo MCP Server is running ( rover dev command)

Check port numbers match between server and client config

Connection refused errors:

Confirm the server is running on the correct port

Verify firewall settings allow connections to localhost:8000

For remote connections, ensure the host is set to 0.0.0.0 in your config

Authentication issues:

Verify environment variables are properly set

Check that your GraphQL endpoint accepts the provided headers

When using rover dev you can test your GraphQL endpoint using Sandbox at http://localhost:4000

Additional resources

Getting help

If you're still having issues: