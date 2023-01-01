EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
MCP Apps Development
Key concepts when developing MCP Apps
This document explains the core concepts of developing MCP Apps using React, Apollo Client, and Apollo MCP Server.
We recommend that you use the Apollo AI Apps Template to get started developing your app. The template includes much of the code referenced in this document.
Apollo Client initialization
If you have experience developing with Apollo Client, you already know most of what you need to know to develop with MCP Apps, which uses the
@apollo/client-ai-apps package to manage GraphQL operations. However, this guide doesn't provide a comprehensive explanation of Apollo Client. To learn about it, go to the Apollo Client documentation.
You initialize
ApolloClient by using the
ApolloClient class provided by
@apollo/client-ai-apps. The
ApolloClient constructor needs at least an instance of
ApolloCache (typically
InMemoryCache) and the manifest file.
ApolloClient from the
@apollo/client-ai-apps package, not the core
@apollo/client repository. The
ApolloClient class from
@apollo/client-ai-apps is for integrating with the MCP Apps environment.
1import { InMemoryCache } from "@apollo/client";
2import { ApolloClient } from "@apollo/client-ai-apps";
3// Note the manifest is written to the root of the app
4import manifest from "../.application-manifest.json";
5
6// You may also provide other options that the core ApolloClient accepts
7const client = new ApolloClient({
8 cache: new InMemoryCache(),
9 manifest,
10});
ApolloClient class from the core
@apollo/client package, the
ApolloClient class from
@apollo/client-ai-apps doesn't require a configured
link. By default, the class uses
ToolCallLink, which executes GraphQL queries through MCP tools.
You can provide a custom link chain to grant additional capabilities to
ApolloClient; however, your terminating link needs to be a
ToolCallLink.
Provide your client to
ApolloProvider
After you've created your
client instance, pass it to
ApolloProvider. As with
ApolloClient, you need to use the
ApolloProvider component exported from the
@apollo/client-ai-apps package.
1import { ApolloProvider } from "@apollo/client-ai-apps/react";
2
3const client = new ApolloClient({
4 // ...
5});
6
7createRoot(document.getElementById("root")!).render(
8 <ApolloProvider client={client}>
9 <App />
10 </ApolloProvider>,
11);
The
ApolloProvider implementation from
@apollo/client-ai-apps/react initializes your application with Apollo MCP Server and provides the
client instance in React context for use with Apollo Client's data-fetching hooks.
Show a loading fallback during initialization
The
ApolloProvider component uses React's Suspense functionality during initialization, which avoids rendering application code that relies on client initialization. The client is initialized when it receives the
ui/notifications/tool-result notification from the host.
If you want to display a loading fallback while the app initializes, wrap
ApolloProvider with React's
Suspense component.
1import { Suspense } from "react";
2
3createRoot(document.getElementById("root")!).render(
4 <Suspense fallback={<LoadingFallback />}>
5 <ApolloProvider client={client}>
6 <App />
7 </ApolloProvider>
8 </Suspense>,
9);
Suspense component to display a loading fallback is optional. If you don't provide a
Suspense component, the screen remains blank until the host provides the tool result.
Register an MCP tool
To register MCP tools, combine your GraphQL queries with the
@tool directive. By default, the operation name and description are used to define the tool name and description.
@tool also accepts
name and
description arguments, which override the operation name and description used to register the tool.
graphql version
16.2.0 or greater.
For example, if you want to define a query that gets the highest-rated products in a marketplace application, define a query called
TopProductsQuery in your React component, then use the
useQuery hook from
@apollo/client/react to read the query data. To register the query as its own tool, use the
@tool directive.
1import { gql, TypedDocumentNode } from "@apollo/client";
2import { useQuery } from "@apollo/client/react";
3
4// Note: These types should be generated using a tool like GraphQL Codegen.
5// Avoid writing them by hand.
6const TOP_PRODUCTS_QUERY: TypedDocumentNode<
7 TopProductsQuery,
8 TopProductsQueryVariables
9> = gql`
10 "Shows a list of the highest-rated products."
11 query TopProductsQuery @tool {
12 topProducts {
13 id
14 title
15 rating
16 price
17 thumbnail
18 }
19 }
20`;
21
22function App() {
23 const { data, loading, error, dataState } = useQuery(TOP_PRODUCTS_QUERY);
24
25 if (loading) {
26 return <div>Loading...</div>;
27 }
28
29 if (error) {
30 return <div>Error! {error.message}</div>;
31 }
32
33 return (
34 <div>
35 {data.topProducts.map((product) => (
36 <Product key={product.id} product={product} />
37 ))}
38 </div>
39 );
40}
Now that the query is registered as a tool, you can run the app in ChatGPT or an MCP Apps-compatible host and prompt the LLM to show you the top products. They render using data fetched by MCP Server.
Access tool information
To access the tool name, as well as input passed from the LLM to the tool, use the
useToolInfo hook.
1import { useToolInfo } from "@apollo/client-ai-apps/react";
2
3function App() {
4 const { toolName, toolInput } = useToolInfo();
5
6 return (
7 <div>
8 <p>Tool: {toolName}</p>
9 <p>Input: {JSON.stringify(toolInput)}</p>
10 </div>
11 );
12}
toolName and
toolInput are typed according to the tools defined in your app. To learn how to include the generated types in your app, go to the typescript configuration section.
toolInput types, configure a
schema with the
apolloClientAiApps Vite plugin. For more information, go to the Vite configuration section.
Populate variables from tool input
When your query includes variables, the LLM decides what values to provide to those variables. That can be a problem because the variable values you provide to
useQuery might not match the LLM provided variables.
You might consider using
useToolInfo to populate the initial values for those variables, but that approach quickly reveals additional complexity that
useToolInfo cannot handle on its own:
The tool called by the agent might not be the same tool
The input might differ from the original tool input when a user navigates away and back
Some variables might need to synchronize with an external source, such as
props
Some variables might change as a result of user interaction
The
createHydrationUtils utility bridges the gap. Call
createHydrationUtils with the query that provides the tool definition. Doing that returns a
useHydratedVariables hook used to manage variables for the query. The returned
variables are provided to the
useQuery hook in the
variables option.
1import { createHydrationUtils } from "@apollo/client-ai-apps/react";
2
3const TOP_PRODUCTS: TypedDocumentNode<
4 TopProductsQuery,
5 TopProductsQueryVariables
6> = gql`
7 "Get list of top products"
8 query TopProducts($limit: Int) @tool {
9 topProducts(limit: $limit) {
10 id
11 title
12 price
13 }
14 }
15`;
16
17const { useHydratedVariables } = createHydrationUtils(TOP_PRODUCTS);
18
19function App() {
20 // Provide initial variable values to the `useHydratedVariables` hook.
21 // These are used when the tool call doesn't match this query
22 const [variables] = useHydratedVariables({ limit: 10 });
23
24 // Use the `variables` returned from `useHydratedVariables` for the query
25 const { data } = useQuery(TOP_PRODUCTS, { variables });
26
27 // ...
28}
useHydratedVariables compares the configured query to the tool called by the agent to determine if they match. When they match,
variables is strictly set to the value of the tool input provided by the LLM. When they don't match, the
variables argument passed to
useHydratedVariables is used instead.
useHydratedVariables only returns
variables defined by the query. Extra inputs, such as those added by
extraInputs, are stripped away in the returned object.
variables object returned by
useHydratedVariables to ensure your UI accurately reflects the current state.
Optional variables
GraphQL queries can include optional variables in the query definition. When the tool executes a query that includes an optional variable, the LLM might omit any optional variables. When that happens, the returned
variables object includes only the values from the tool input. The variable values provided to
useHydratedVariables are ignored, ensuring that
useQuery matches the exact tool call.
1const TOP_PRODUCTS: TypedDocumentNode<
2 TopProductsQuery,
3 TopProductsQueryVariables
4> = gql`
5 "Get list of top products"
6 query TopProducts($limit: Int, $order: Order, $sortBy: SortBy) @tool {
7 topProducts(limit: $limit, order: $order, sortBy: $sortBy) {
8 id
9 title
10 price
11 }
12 }
13`;
14
15const { useHydratedVariables } = createHydrationUtils(TOP_PRODUCTS);
16
17function App() {
18 // if tool input is:
19 // { limit: 5 }
20 const [variables] = useHydratedVariables({
21 limit: 10,
22 order: "asc",
23 sortBy: "title",
24 });
25 // => { limit: 5 }
26}
Update variables during user interaction
Similar to the
useState hook in React,
useHydratedVariables returns both the current
variables value and a
setVariables function, used to update the value of a variable. Call
setVariables with a partial variables object that includes the variables you want to update.
setVariables shallow-merges the current variables object with the updated variables object so you don't need to provide the full variables object each time you want to make an update.
1const TOP_PRODUCTS: TypedDocumentNode<
2 TopProductsQuery,
3 TopProductsQueryVariables
4> = gql`
5 "Get list of top products"
6 query TopProducts($limit: Int) @tool {
7 topProducts(limit: $limit) {
8 id
9 title
10 price
11 }
12 }
13`;
14
15const { useHydratedVariables } = createHydrationUtils(TOP_PRODUCTS);
16
17function App() {
18 const [variables, setVariables] = useHydratedVariables({ limit: 10 });
19
20 const { data } = useQuery(TOP_PRODUCTS, { variables });
21
22 function handleShowMore() {
23 setVariables({ limit: variables.limit + 5 });
24
25 // Use a callback to get the previous variables value
26 setVariables((prev) => ({ limit: prev.limit + 5 }));
27 }
28
29 return (
30 <>
31 <button onClick={handleShowMore}>Show 5 more results</button>
32
33 {/* ... */}
34 </>
35 );
36}
Sync variables with props
You might have variable values that are provided from an external source like props. You typically want to keep those values up-to-date without having to sync the values manually.
To mark a variable as reactive, use the
reactive function.
1import { createHydrationUtils, reactive } from "@apollo/client-ai-apps/react";
2
3const GET_PRODUCTS_BY_CATEGORY = gql`
4 "Get an ordered list of products for a category"
5 query GetProductsByCategory($category: Category!, $order: Order, $limit: Int)
6 @tool {
7 productsByCategory(category: $category, order: $order, limit: $limit) {
8 id
9 title
10 price
11 }
12 }
13`;
14
15const { useHydratedVariables } = createHydrationUtils(GET_PRODUCTS_BY_CATEGORY);
16
17interface AppProps {
18 id: string;
19}
20
21function App({ id }: AppProps) {
22 // As `id` changes, `variables.id` is kept in sync with the value
23 const [variables, setVariables] = useHydratedVariables({
24 id: reactive(id),
25 order: "asc",
26 limit: 10,
27 });
28
29 const { data } = useQuery(GET_PRODUCTS_BY_CATEGORY, { variables });
30 // ...
31}
Marking a variable
reactive prevents you from using that variable in the
setVariables function, which avoids accidental bugs that might desynchronize the value with the input. If a reactive variable is provided to
setVariables, a warning is logged and the update is ignored.
reactive changes. From then on, the new value is used.
Access host context
Use the
useHostContext hook to access context provided by the MCP host.
useHostContext keeps the host context up-to-date for you as it changes.
1import { useHostContext } from "@apollo/client-ai-apps";
2
3export function MyComponent() {
4 const hostContext = useHostContext();
5
6 return <div>{JSON.stringify(hostContext)}</div>;
7}
Platform-specific modules
To create platform-specific modules, append the file extension that corresponds with the host you want to target.
*.openai.ts(x)- Code specific to a ChatGPT app
*.mcp.ts(x)- Code specific to an MCP app
Those extensions allow you to write code only available to the targeted host.
For example, the
@apollo/client-ai-apps/openai entry point provides a
useWidgetState hook that is only available to ChatGPT apps. To use that hook, create a component file with the
.openai.tsx extension.
1import { useWidgetState } from "@apollo/client-ai-apps/openai";
2
3export function MyComponent() {
4 const [widgetState, setWidgetState] = useWidgetState();
5
6 return (
7 <div>
8 <div>{widgetState.foo.toString()}</div>
9 <button onClick={() => setWidgetState({ foo: true })}>Set foo</button>
10 </div>
11 );
12}
How to import platform-specific modules
To import platform-specific modules, use the base name. For example, if you create a platform-specific
Home component for OpenAI (
Home.openai.tsx) and MCP (
Home.mcp.tsx), you import it like this:
1import { Home } from "./Home";
Home.openai.tsx file, you also need to create either a
Home.mcp.tsx or
Home.tsx file.
Platform utility
In some cases, you might want to change a value in your application depending on the running platform. The
Platform utility provides a simple way to detect the current platform and provide platform-specific values at runtime.
1import { Platform } from "@apollo/client-ai-apps";
2
3function App() {
4 // Use `Platform.target` to get a string representing the current platform
5 const currentPlatform = Platform.target; // => "openai" | "mcp"
6
7 // The `Platform.select` function selects the value for you using the current platform
8 const label = Platform.select({
9 mcp: "Running in an MCP host",
10 openai: "Running in ChatGPT",
11 });
12
13 // `Platform.select` also accepts a function that is called immediately.
14 // Useful when you want to avoid expensive computation for a value not used in
15 // the current platform
16 const value = Platform.select({
17 mcp: () => factorial(10),
18 openai: () => factorial(20),
19 });
20
21 return <div>{label}</div>;
22}
select. You aren't limited to strings.
TypeScript configuration
@apollo/client-ai-apps provides extendable TypeScript configurations that make sure you only use code available to your application from platform-specific modules.
@apollo/client-ai-apps/tsconfig/core— For shared modules that run in both environments. This config ensures that included files only use shared utilities available to all environments. Use this when type-checking shared files for all environments.
@apollo/client-ai-apps/tsconfig/mcp— For developing MCP-specific modules. This configuration allows you to access utilities exported by
@apollo/client-ai-apps/mcp. Use this when type-checking your
.mcp.*files.
@apollo/client-ai-apps/tsconfig/openai— For developing ChatGPT-specific modules. This configuration allows you to use utilities exported by
@apollo/client-ai-apps/openai. Use this when type-checking your
.openai.*files.
Recommended TypeScript configuration
Use TypeScript project references to apply a TypeScript configuration to a subset of files. We recommend these configuration files:
1.
2├── tsconfig.app.json
3├── tsconfig.base.json
4├── tsconfig.mcp.json
5├── tsconfig.openai.json
6└── tsconfig.json
tsconfig.base.json
Shared configuration for all TypeScript files. This is be where you should configure most of your
compilerOptions.
1{
2 "compilerOptions": {
3 "strict": true,
4 // ... all other preferred TypeScript settings
5 },
6}
tsconfig.app.json
Configuration that targets all shared modules. Extend
@apollo/client-ai-apps/tsconfig/core and exclude platform-specific modules (
.mcp.* and
.openai.* files). Make sure you also include the generated types from the
apolloClientAiApps Vite plugin.
1{
2 "extends": ["@apollo/client-ai-apps/tsconfig/core", "./tsconfig.base.json"],
3 "include": ["src", ".apollo-client-ai-apps/types"],
4 "exclude": ["src/**/*.mcp.*", "src/**/*.openai.*"],
5}
tsconfig.mcp.json
Configuration that targets MCP app specific modules. Extend
@apollo/client-ai-apps/tsconfig/mcp and include
.mcp.* files.
1{
2 "extends": ["@apollo/client-ai-apps/tsconfig/mcp", "./tsconfig.base.json"],
3 "include": [
4 ".apollo-client-ai-apps/types",
5 "src/**/*.mcp.ts",
6 "src/**/*.mcp.tsx",
7 ],
8}
include setting.
tsconfig.openai.json
Configuration that targets ChatGPT App-specific modules. Extend
@apollo/client-ai-apps/tsconfig/openai and include
.openai.* files. Include the
openai/globals types in the
types configuration, which provides types for
window.openai.
1{
2 "extends": ["@apollo/client-ai-apps/tsconfig/openai", "./tsconfig.base.json"],
3 "compilerOptions": {
4 "types": ["@apollo/client-ai-apps/openai/globals"],
5 },
6 "include": [
7 ".apollo-client-ai-apps/types",
8 "src/**/*.openai.ts",
9 "src/**/*.openai.tsx",
10 ],
11}
Note that, if
compilerOptions.types is specified, only those packages are included in the global scope. That is the recommendation for TypeScript version 5.9 and the default in version 6.0
include setting.
tsconfig.json
The base configuration that should include all project references.
1{
2 "files": [],
3 "references": [
4 { "path": "./tsconfig.app.json" },
5 // Omit if you don't create this file
6 { "path": "./tsconfig.mcp.json" },
7 // Omit if you don't create this file
8 { "path": "./tsconfig.openai.json" },
9 ],
10}
Vite configuration
The
@apollo/client-ai-apps package includes a Vite plugin that configures your application for developing ChatGPT and MCP apps.
To use it, import
apolloClientAiApps from
@apollo/client-ai-apps/vite and provide it to the
plugins option in your Vite configuration. Set the
targets option to define what environments you are building for.
mcp- Creates a build artifact for MCP apps.
openai- Creates a build artifact for ChatGPT apps.
1import { defineConfig } from "vite";
2import { apolloClientAiApps } from "@apollo/client-ai-apps/vite";
3
4export default defineConfig({
5 plugins: [
6 apolloClientAiApps({
7 targets: ["mcp", "openai"],
8 appsOutDir: "../apps", // path where build artifacts are written
9 }),
10 // ... other plugins
11 ],
12 // ... other config
13});
The
appsOutDir option controls where build artifacts (including the manifest file and built resources) are written. That directory must be named
apps, and it should point to the directory that Apollo MCP Server reads from.
.apollo-client-ai-apps/ directory with generated files, such as TypeScript types for your application. This directory is fully generated by the Vite plugin and can be safely added to your
.gitignore.
Development mode
You can only run one environment in development mode at a time. Set the
devTarget option to define what environment you are developing for.
1apolloClientAiApps({
2 devTarget: "openai",
3 // ...
4});
targets option only includes one value, you can omit the
devTarget option because the plugin infers the
devTarget as the value in
targets.
Use environment variables to set
devTarget
If you are developing both ChatGPT and MCP apps, switching the
devTarget each time you want to develop for a different environment is cumbersome. We recommend that you use environment variables to configure those kinds of dynamic values so that you can easily change the environment without having to edit the build configuration.
1apolloClientAiApps({
2 devTarget: process.env.DEV_TARGET,
3 // ...
4});
However, this results in a TypeScript error.
devTarget only accepts the values
mcp or
openai, but
process.env.DEV_TARGET is a
string type. To fix this issue, use the
devTarget helper exported from
@apollo/client-ai-apps/vite which validates the input and returns the correctly typed value.
1import { apolloClientAiApps, devTarget } from "@apollo/client-ai-apps/vite";
2
3apolloClientAiApps({
4 devTarget: devTarget(process.env.DEV_TARGET),
5 // ...
6});
package.json that target each environment so you don't need to remember to set the environment variable.
1{
2 "scripts": {
3 "dev:mcp": "DEV_TARGET=mcp vite",
4 "dev:openai": "DEV_TARGET=openai vite"
5 }
6}
Schema types
apolloClientAiApps generates TypeScript types for tools defined in your application by the
@tool directive, including tool names and inputs. For input types to resolve correctly, ensure the Vite plugin knows about input types defined by your GraphQL schema. Configure your schema using the
schema option.
1apolloClientAiApps({
2 schema: "./path/to/schema.graphql",
3 // ...
4});
If you don't configure a
schema, the resolved tool input types are defined as
Record<string, unknown>.
apolloClientAiApps Vite plugin uses GraphQL Codegen internally. The
schema option accepts any value that GraphQL Codegen accepts.