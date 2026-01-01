Apollo MCP Server provides a standard way for AI models to access and orchestrate your APIs running with Apollo.

What is MCP?

Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open protocol that standardizes how applications provide context to AI models like Large Language Models (LLM). MCP enables LLMs and AI agents to indirectly fetch data from external sources.

MCP follows a client-server architecture. MCP servers expose functions, called tools, that MCP clients can invoke. MCP servers can also expose promptsβreusable templates that guide AI models through multi-step workflows.

What is Apollo MCP Server?

Apollo MCP Server is an implementation of an MCP server. It makes GraphQL API operations available to AI clients as MCP tools and supports MCP prompts for guided workflows. You can use Apollo MCP Server with any GraphQL API.

You can configure GraphQL operations from persisted queries, which are predefined lists of operations registered with and maintained by a graph. AI can also determine operations by introspecting your graph schema.

Apollo MCP Server is deployable in local environments via Apollo's Rover CLI or in containerized services in your cloud infrastructure. It can expose an MCP endpoint using Streamable HTTP for communication with AI clients.

How Apollo MCP Server works

Apollo MCP Server bridges AI applications and your GraphQL APIs, translating GraphQL operations into MCP tools that AI models can discover and use.

The architecture enables intelligent API orchestration through these components:

AI Applications: Tools like Claude Desktop or ChatGPT connect to Apollo MCP Server through their built-in MCP clients, making requests in natural language.

Transport Options: Communication happens over stdio for local development or Streamable HTTP.

Tool Generation: Apollo MCP Server creates MCP tools from your GraphQL operations using: Operation Files: Individual .graphql files for specific queries or mutations GraphOS Operation Collections: Predefined operation lists maintained in GraphOS Persisted Query Manifests: Predefined operation lists loaded locally or from GraphOS Schema Introspection: Dynamic operation discovery for flexible AI exploration

Structured Execution: When invoked, the server sends a structured GraphQL HTTP request to your API endpoint using the configured headers and authentication.

Existing Infrastructure: Your GraphQL API handles requests normally, with Apollo MCP Server acting as a GraphQL -to-MCP bridge rather than requiring any changes to your graph.

This design enables you to expose specific GraphQL capabilities to AI while continuing to enforce data access and security policies at your GraphQL API.

Example usage

Once configured, AI applications can use your GraphQL operations naturally:

User: "Show me the astronauts currently in space" Claude: Uses GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpace tool to query your GraphQL API "There are currently 7 astronauts aboard the ISS..."

Why GraphQL for AI?

GraphQL's architecture provides unique advantages for AI-powered API orchestration:

π― Typed Execution: GraphQL operations declare their fields, arguments, and response shapes. The GraphQL API validates each request against its schema before resolver execution. This makes the request contract explicit, but doesn't determine which operation an AI agent should call or in what sequence.

π‘οΈ Policy Reuse: Authentication, authorization, and data-access policies implemented by your GraphQL API continue to apply when it receives operations from Apollo MCP Server, including operations that span multiple underlying APIs or microservices.

β‘ Efficiency: AI agents can request precisely the data needed in a single GraphQL query, reducing API calls, network overhead, and token usage. This focused approach delivers faster responses and lower operational costs compared to orchestrating multiple REST endpoints.

π Agility: The pace of AI development demands infrastructure that can evolve daily. GraphQL's declarative approach lets teams rapidly create, modify, and deploy new AI capabilities through self-service tooling. Product teams can wire up new MCP tools without waiting for custom development, keeping pace with AI's unprecedented velocity.

With Apollo MCP Server, these GraphQL advantages become immediately accessible to AI applications through standardized MCP tools.

Benefits of Apollo MCP Server

π€ Enable AI-enabled API orchestration . With Apollo MCP Server, AI models can act as intelligent orchestrators of their GraphQL API operations. By exposing GraphQL operations as distinct MCP tools, AI clients can dynamically chain these operations together, in combination with other MCP servers and tools to execute complex workflows and automate multi-step processes.

π Connect AI to GraphQL in Minutes . Developers can expose existing or new GraphQL API operations to AI clients without building complex custom integrations. By translating GraphQL functionalities into standardized MCP tools, Apollo MCP Server can significantly reduce the effort needed to connect AI to diverse data sources.

π¨ Build Custom Interactive Experiences . With MCP Apps support, you can create custom, interactive experiences in any host that supports the MCP Apps specification (such as ChatGPT). Control how your data appears with custom HTML/UI resources, enabling rich visualizations, interactive forms, and branded experiences powered by your GraphQL APIs.

π Govern AI access. By adopting predefined persisted queries and restricting who can update operation sources, developers can govern what data and operations AI clients can access. The GraphQL API continues to enforce its authentication, authorization, and data-access policies.

Prerequisites

A GraphQL API

An MCP Client

Getting started

Ready to connect AI to your GraphQL API? Follow our 5-minute quickstart to see Apollo MCP Server in action, or explore the config file reference for detailed configuration options.

Want to guide AI models through multi-step workflows? Learn how to define MCP prompts.

Want to build custom interactive experiences? Check out the MCP Apps quickstart to create your first MCP App.