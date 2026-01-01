Apollo MCP Server
Apollo MCP Server - v1
OverviewQuickstartDefine toolsDefine prompts
Configuration
YAML Config ReferenceCustom Scalars
Run the MCP ServerDebugging
Deployment
OverviewHealth ChecksCORS
AuthorizationTelemetryError HandlingBest PracticesLicensingLimitations
Rhai Scripting
Getting StartedLifecycle HooksFunctions Reference
MCP Apps
OverviewPrerequisitesQuickstartMCP App DevelopmentArchitectureReference
Guides
Development to Production WorkflowsAuthorization with Auth0
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Config File Reference

Reference guide of configuration options for running Apollo MCP Server.

You can configure Apollo MCP Server using a configuration file. You can also override configuration options using environment variables.

The server watches the configuration file for changes. When the file is modified, the server automatically restarts with the updated configuration. For streamable_http transport, the restart happens in-place. For stdio transport, the process exits with code 75 so the parent process can restart it.

note
Changes to logging and telemetry configuration are not applied during in-process hot-reload (streamable_http transport). These settings are initialized once at startup and require a full process restart to take effect.

See the example config files for an example.

Configuration options

All fields are optional.

Top-level options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
corsCorsCORS configuration
custom_scalarsFilePathPath to a custom scalar map
endpointURLhttp://localhost:4000/The target GraphQL endpoint
forward_headersList<string>[]Headers to forward from MCP clients to GraphQL API
graphosGraphOSApollo-specific credential overrides
headersMap<string, string>{}List of hard-coded headers to include in all GraphQL requests
health_checkHealthCheckHealth check configuration
instructionsstringOptional text for the MCP initialize response)
introspectionIntrospectionIntrospection configuration
loggingLoggingLogging configuration
operationsOperationSourceOperations configuration
overridesOverridesOverrides for server behavior
rhaiRhaiRhai scripting configuration
schemaSchemaSourceSchema configuration
server_infoServerInfoServer metadata configuration
transportTransportThe type of server transport to use
telemetryTelemetryConfiguration to export metrics and traces via OTLP

GraphOS

These fields are under the top-level graphos key and define your GraphOS graph credentials and endpoints.

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
apollo_keystringThe Apollo GraphOS key. You can also provide this with the APOLLO_KEY environment variable
apollo_graph_refstringThe Apollo GraphOS graph reference. You can also provide this with the APOLLO_GRAPH_REF environment variable
apollo_registry_urlURLThe URL to use for Apollo's registry
apollo_uplink_endpointsURLList of uplink URL overrides. You can also provide this with the APOLLO_UPLINK_ENDPOINTS environment variable
note
Apollo MCP Server redacts the GraphOS key from debug configuration output. This doesn't encrypt the key or prevent it from being written literally in YAML. Use the APOLLO_KEY environment variable or another runtime secret-injection mechanism.

Static headers

The headers option enables you to specify a list of static, hard-coded headers and values. These are included in all GraphQL requests.

YAML
mcp.yaml
1headers: { "apollographql-client-name": "my-mcp-server" }
caution
Static header values are ordinary strings after the configuration loads and are not redacted from debug configuration output. Using ${env.VAR} keeps the literal value out of the YAML file, but it does not redact the expanded value at runtime. Unlike static headers, the GraphOS key is redacted from debug output.

To forward dynamic header values from the client, use the forward_headers option instead.

Forwarding headers

The forward_headers option allows you to forward specific headers from incoming MCP client requests to your GraphQL API.

This is useful for:

  • Multi-tenant applications (forwarding tenant IDs)

  • A/B testing (forwarding experiment IDs)

  • Geo information (forwarding country codes)

  • Client identification (forwarding client names)

  • Internal instrumentation (forwarding correlation IDs)

Header names should match exactly but are case-insensitive.

Header values are forwarded as-is, according to what the MCP client provides.

With transport.auth configured, the HTTP authentication middleware validates the request before a tool call reaches the GraphQL API. Use an auth block to ensure Apollo MCP Server validates an explicitly forwarded authorization header.

Hop-by-hop headers (like connection, transfer-encoding) are automatically blocked for security.

YAML
mcp.yaml
1forward_headers:
2  - x-tenant-id
3  - x-experiment-id
4  - x-geo-country
caution
Avoid header forwarding for sensitive credentials like API keys or access tokens. Apollo MCP Server logs a warning when you forward sensitive headers such as Authorization, Cookie, Proxy-Authorization, or X-Api-Key to the upstream GraphQL API.disable_auth_token_passthrough disables only the automatic propagation of a validated OAuth token. If forward_headers contains Authorization, Apollo MCP Server still copies the incoming header to the GraphQL request even when passthrough is disabled. When passthrough is enabled, the validated token replaces a forwarded Authorization header. Audit both settings together.

According to MCP security best practices and the MCP authorization specification, token passthrough introduces serious security risks:
  • Audience confusion: If the MCP Server accepts tokens not intended for it, it can violate OAuth's trust boundaries.
  • Confused deputy problem: If an unvalidated token is passed downstream, a downstream API may incorrectly trust it as though it were validated by the MCP Server.

Apollo MCP Server supports OAuth 2.1 authentication that follows best practices and aligns with the MCP authorization model. See our authorization guide for implementation details and how to use the auth configuration.

CORS

These fields are under the top-level cors key and configure Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) for browser-based MCP clients.

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
enabledboolfalseEnable CORS support
originsList<string>[]List of allowed origins (exact matches). Use ["*"] to allow any origin (not recommended in production)
match_originsList<string>[]List of regex patterns to match allowed origins (e.g., "^https://localhost:[0-9]+$")
allow_any_originboolfalseAllow requests from any origin. Cannot be used with allow_credentials: true
allow_credentialsboolfalseAllow credentials (cookies, authorization headers) in CORS requests
allow_methodsList<string>["GET", "POST", "OPTIONS"]List of allowed HTTP methods
allow_headersList<string>["content-type", "mcp-protocol-version", "mcp-session-id", "traceparent", "tracestate", "baggage"]Request headers enabled for cross-origin requests, including MCP, W3C Trace Context, and W3C Baggage headers
expose_headersList<string>["mcp-session-id", "traceparent", "tracestate"]List of response headers exposed to the browser (includes MCP and W3C Trace Context headers)
max_agenumber86400Maximum age (in seconds) for preflight cache

Health checks

These fields are under the top-level health_check key. Learn more about health checks.

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
enabledboolfalseEnable health check endpoints
pathstring"/health"Custom health check endpoint path
readinessobjectReadiness check configuration
readiness.allowednumber100Maximum number of rejections allowed in a sampling interval before marking unready
readiness.intervalobjectReadiness check interval configuration
readiness.interval.samplingduration"5s"How often to check the rejection count
readiness.interval.unreadyduration"10s"How long to wait before recovering from unready state (default: 2 * sampling)
note
Health checks are only available when using the streamable_http transport. The health check feature is inspired by Apollo Router's health check implementation.

Rhai

These fields are under the top-level rhai key and configure where Apollo MCP Server loads Rhai scripts from. Learn more about Rhai scripting.

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
scriptsFilePathrhaiDirectory containing Rhai scripts. The server loads main.rhai from this directory.
YAML
mcp.yaml
1rhai:
2  scripts: /config/rhai

The path can be absolute or relative to the process working directory. If main.rhai doesn't exist, the server starts normally without scripting.

Introspection

These fields are under the top-level introspection key. Learn more about the MCP introspection tools.

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
executeobjectExecution configuration for introspection
execute.enabledboolfalseExpose the execute tool for ad hoc GraphQL operations
execute.hintstringAppend custom instructions to the execute tool description
introspectobjectIntrospection configuration for allowing clients to run introspection
introspect.enabledboolfalseEnable introspection requests
introspect.minifyboolfalseMinify introspection results to reduce context window usage
introspect.hintstringAppend custom instructions to the introspect tool description
searchobjectSearch tool configuration
search.enabledboolfalseEnable search tool
search.index_memory_bytesnumber50000000Amount of memory used for indexing (in bytes)
search.leaf_depthnumber1Depth of subtype information to include from matching types
search.minifyboolfalseMinify search results to reduce context window usage
search.hintstringAppend custom instructions to the search tool description
validateobjectValidation tool configuration
validate.enabledboolfalseEnable validation tool
validate.hintstringAppend custom instructions to the validate tool description

Logging

These fields are under the top-level logging key.

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
leveloneOf ["trace", "debug", "info", "warn", "error"]"info"The minimum log level to record
pathFilePathDirectory for rolling log files. If not provided, logging outputs to stdout.
rotationoneOf ["minutely", "hourly", "daily", "never"]"hourly"The log file rotation interval (if file logging is used)
caution
At the debug level, Apollo MCP Server logs the parsed configuration. Ordinary static header values, including values you populate through ${env.VAR}, can appear in this output. The GraphOS key is redacted. Do not enable debug logging in production without protecting and restricting access to the resulting logs.

Operation source

These fields are under the top-level operations key. The available fields depend on the value of the nested source key. The default value for source is "infer". See defining tools as operations.

SourceOptionTypeDescription
GraphOS Collectionsource"collection"Load operations from a GraphOS collection
GraphOS CollectionidstringThe collection ID to use in GraphOS. Use default for the default collection. See GraphOS operation collections.
Introspectionsource"introspect"Load operations by introspecting the schema. Note: You must enable introspection to use this source
Localsource"local"Load operations from local GraphQL files or directories
LocalpathsList<FilePath>Paths to GraphQL files or directories to search. Note: These paths are relative to the location from which you are running Apollo MCP Server.
Manifestsource"manifest"Load operations from a persisted queries manifest file
ManifestpathFilePathThe path to the persisted query manifest
Uplinksource"uplink"Load operations from an uplink manifest. Note: This source requires an Apollo key and graph reference
Infersource"infer"Infer where to load operations based on other configuration options.
note
Environment variable expansion applies only to the YAML configuration file. Local .graphql operation files and persisted query manifest bodies are loaded exactly as written. Don't embed credentials in operation content or expect ${env.VAR} placeholders to be expanded.
note
When using source: collection or source: uplink, MCP Server polls GraphOS for changes periodically. Expect up to 60 seconds before new or modified operations appear as tools.
note
Operation collection polling supports collections containing up to 100 operations. The server loads a larger collection, but subsequent polling is disabled. If an update increases a collection beyond 100 operations, the server applies that update and polling then stops.

For source: collection, the server retries connection failures, timeouts, HTTP 429 responses, and server errors.

A successfully fetched source update replaces the current catalog; it isn't compared with an approved version or held for confirmation. Operations that Apollo MCP Server can't parse are skipped during the rebuild instead of preserving their previous versions. For deployment guidance, go to Protect tool definitions from poisoning.

tip
Some MCP clients cache the tool list independently. If tools don't refresh after the polling interval, reconnect or restart your MCP client.

Caching

These fields are under the top-level caching key. Set APOLLO_MCP_CACHING__TTL_MS to override the TTL through an environment variable.

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
ttl_msu64300000Freshness lifetime in milliseconds for cache hints on tools/list, resources/list, resources/read, and prompts/list responses. Remote app resource reads omit cache hints. Cache scope is always private when hints are provided. Requires negotiation of MCP protocol version 2026-07-28 or newer; see the following availability note.
note
Cache hints are currently inactive: Apollo MCP Server negotiates MCP protocol versions up to 2025-11-25. The caching.ttl_ms setting doesn't currently change client caching behavior because the required protocol revision isn't supported.

Overrides

These fields are under the top-level overrides key.

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
disable_type_descriptionboolfalseDisable type descriptions to save on context-window space
disable_schema_descriptionboolfalseDisable schema descriptions to save on context-window space
enable_output_schemaboolfalseEnable output schema generation for tools. Adds token overhead but helps LLMs understand response structure
enable_explorerboolfalseExpose a tool that returns the URL to open a GraphQL operation in Apollo Explorer. Note: This requires a GraphOS graph reference
mutation_modeoneOf ["none", "explicit", "all"]"none"Controls which GraphQL mutation operation types the MCP server exposes
descriptionsMap<String, String>{}Top-level tool descriptions keyed by exact operation name. Overrides source-derived descriptions for matching operations but doesn't affect input descriptions or executable documents. Unmatched keys don't produce a warning. Learn more about config-level descriptions.
annotationsMap<String, AnnotationOverrides>{}Optional map from operation name to MCP tool annotation hints. Merges with auto-detected annotations. Go to config-level annotations.
required_scopesMap<String, List<String> | List<List<String>>>{}Additional OAuth scopes for listed operations, keyed by exact MCP tool name. Unlisted tools receive no additional restriction. A flat list requires all scopes; nested lists define alternatives, where each inner list is AND and the outer list is OR. Requirements add to the global scope requirement. When a token lacks the required scopes for an operation, the server returns HTTP 403 with WWW-Authenticate: Bearer error="insufficient_scope". Learn more about per-operation scope requirements.

Mutation modes

mutation_mode applies to predefined GraphQL operations loaded from every configured operation source. mutation_mode also controls whether an enabled execute tool accepts an ad hoc mutation.

ModePredefined queriesPredefined mutationsAd hoc queries through executeAd hoc mutations through execute
noneExposedSkippedAllowedRejected
explicitExposedExposedAllowedRejected
allExposedExposedAllowedAllowed

The ad hoc columns apply only when introspection.execute.enabled is true. The server never exposes subscriptions as predefined tools and execute rejects them in every mode.

caution
mutation_mode is a configuration gate, not a per-invocation approval mechanism. explicit means the mutation is already present in the active operation source; it doesn't mean the operation came from a local file, was committed to version control, or passed a review enforced by Apollo MCP Server. As a result, hot-reloaded source changes can add or change mutations without an approval step.The setting classifies documents by their declared GraphQL operation type. It can't detect side effects implemented behind a query field, so make sure your upstream GraphQL API preserves read-only query semantics.
note
MCP App manifests are subject to the same mutation gate. With mutation_mode: none, Apollo MCP Server rejects an app manifest that contains a mutation instead of partially loading that app.

Apollo MCP Server parses operation documents locally but doesn't automatically validate them against the configured schema. For more information, go to Operation validation and execution.

Schema source

These fields are under the top-level schema key. The available fields depend on the value of the nested source key. The default value for source is "uplink".

SourceOptionTypeDescription
Localsource"local"Load schema from local file
LocalpathFilePathPath to the GraphQL schema
Uplinksource"uplink"Fetch the schema from uplink. Note: This requires an Apollo key and graph reference
GraphOSsource"graphos"Fetch the latest published schema from the GraphOS Platform API. Use this source for non-federated graphs, which uplink can't serve. Note: This requires an Apollo key and graph reference
note
When you use source: graphos, MCP Server polls GraphOS for schema changes periodically and applies a new schema publication without a restart.

For source: graphos, transient errors before the initial schema load are retried, although a permanent initial error prevents startup. After a schema has loaded, later poll or fetch errors keep the current schema and polling continues. This last-known-good behavior applies to request failures, not to the contents of a successfully fetched publication: a schema document that can't be parsed and validated causes the server to exit with an error.

Transport

These fields are under the top-level transport key, to configure running the MCP Server in different environments - stdio or Streamable HTTP.

YAML
1transport:
2  type: streamable_http
3  address: 127.0.0.1
4  port: 5000
5  stateful_mode: true
Type

The available fields depend on the value of the nested type key. The default type is stdio:

OptionDescription
"stdio"Use standard IO for communication between the server and client
"streamable_http"Host the MCP server on the configuration, using streamable HTTP messages
note
SSE transport is no longer supported by Apollo MCP Server as of v1.5.0. Use streamable_http for HTTP-based connections.
Transport Type Specific options

Some transport types support further configuration. For streamable_http, you can set address, port, stateful_mode, and host_validation.

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
addressIpAddr127.0.0.1The IP address to bind to
portu168000The port to bind to
stateful_modebooltrueEnable legacy HTTP sessions. When disabled, requests are sessionless and unsolicited tool-change notifications are unavailable.
host_validationHostValidationHost header validation configuration
note
For Apollo MCP Server ≤v1.0.0, the default port value is 5000. In v1.1.0, the default port option was changed to 8000 to avoid conflicts with common development tools and services that typically use port 5000 (such as macOS AirPlay, Flask development servers, and other local services).

Host Validation

These fields are under the host_validation key within the transport configuration. Host validation prevents DNS rebinding attacks by rejecting requests with unexpected Host headers. Origin validation additionally protects browser-based clients by rejecting requests whose Origin header is not on the allow list.

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
enabledbooltrueUse Host validation and any configured Origin validation
allowed_hostsList<string>[]Additional allowed hostnames beyond localhost (can include port)
allowed_originsList<string>[]Allowed browser origins (RFC 6454); empty leaves Origin validation disabled
note
Host and Origin validation are only available when using the streamable_http transport. Loopback addresses (localhost, 127.0.0.1, ::1) are always allowed as hosts when validation is enabled. Origin validation is opt-in: it only applies when allowed_origins is non-empty, and requests without an Origin header still pass. Origin entries must include a scheme (for example https://app.example.com), and null matches the browser's Origin: null.
note
host_validation.allowed_origins is distinct from CORS origins. allowed_origins is a server-side guard that rejects disallowed requests with HTTP 403 to prevent DNS rebinding, while CORS controls the Access-Control-Allow-Origin response header that browsers use to decide whether to expose a cross-origin response. Browser clients on other origins typically need both configured.

For production deployments behind a reverse proxy, add your server's hostname and any browser origins that call it directly:

YAML
mcp.yaml
1transport:
2  type: streamable_http
3  host_validation:
4    allowed_hosts:
5      - mcp.example.com
6    allowed_origins:
7      - https://app.example.com

Auth

These fields are under the top-level transport key, nested under the auth key. Learn more about authorization and authentication.

note
Authentication is available only for streamable_http. Because the default transport is stdio, you must also set transport.type: streamable_http in your auth configuration. The server rejects an auth block configured under stdio.
OptionTypeDefaultDescription
serversList<URL>List of upstream delegated OAuth servers (must support RFC 8414 or OIDC metadata discovery endpoint).
audiencesList<string>[]List of accepted audiences from upstream signed JWTs (ignored if allow_any_audience is true)
issuersList<string>[]Additional allowlist for token issuers. When set, iss must match this list and the issuer advertised in the authorization server's discovery metadata. Empty skips token issuer checks, not authorization-server metadata validation.
allow_any_audienceboolfalseSet to true to skip audience validation entirely (use with caution)
resourcestringThe externally available URL pointing to this MCP server. Can be localhost when testing locally.
resource_documentationstringOptional link to more documentation relating to this MCP server
scopesList<string>[]Global OAuth scopes supported by this MCP resource server. The server advertises them to clients and enforces them according to scope_mode. Empty imposes no global scope requirement.
scope_modestringrequire_allGlobal scope enforcement mode: disabled, require_all, or require_any. Per-operation requirements always use all-of semantics.
disable_auth_token_passthroughboolfalseDisable automatic propagation of the validated Authorization header to the downstream API. When passthrough is disabled, headers forwarded via forward_headers are left untouched; when passthrough is active, the validated token replaces a forwarded Authorization header.
skip_token_validation.methodsList<string>[]JSON-RPC method names that skip token validation when the request carries no Authorization header. Methods that name one of many items, such as tools/call and resources/read, are rejected. See skipping token validation.
skip_token_validation.toolsList<string>[]Tool names that skip token validation when the request carries no Authorization header. See skipping token validation.
skip_token_validation.headersList<string>[]HTTP header names that skip token validation when the request carries no Authorization header. A later layer authenticates the request. See skipping token validation.
allow_anonymous_mcp_discoveryboolfalseDeprecated. Use skip_token_validation.methods instead. Enabling this is the same as listing initialize, server/discover, tools/list, and resources/list there. Setting both is an error.
discovery_timeoutDuration5sTimeout for authorization server metadata discovery requests. Supports human-readable durations (e.g., "5s", "10s", "30s").
discovery_headersMap<string, string>{}Custom headers to include in OIDC discovery and JWKS requests. Useful when upstream OAuth servers or WAFs require headers like User-Agent. See discovery headers.
tls.ca_certstringPath to a CA certificate to trust (PEM format).
tls.danger_accept_invalid_certsboolfalseAccepts invalid TLS certificates. Set this to true for development or testing purposes only.

Below is an example configuration using StreamableHTTP transport with authentication:

YAML
mcp.yaml
1transport:
2  type: streamable_http
3  auth:
4    # List of upstream delegated OAuth servers
5    # These must support RFC 8414 or OIDC metadata discovery.
6    servers:
7      - https://auth.example.com
8
9    # List of accepted audiences from upstream signed JWTs
10    # (Ignored if allow_any_audience is set to true)
11    # See: https://www.ory.sh/docs/hydra/guides/audiences
12    audiences:
13      - mcp.example.audience
14
15    # Additional allowlist for token issuers. The JWT `iss` claim must match one
16    # of these values and the issuer the authorization server advertises in discovery.
17    # When empty (the default), the server skips these token issuer checks.
18    issuers:
19      - "https://auth.example.com"
20
21    # Set to true to skip audience validation (use with caution)
22    allow_any_audience: false
23
24    # The externally available URL pointing to this MCP server. Can be `localhost`
25    # when testing locally.
26    # Note: Subpaths must be preserved here as well. Append `/mcp` when using
27    # Streamable HTTP transport.
28    resource: https://hosted.mcp.server/mcp
29
30    # Optional link to more documentation relating to this MCP server.
31    resource_documentation: https://info.mcp.server
32
33    # Global OAuth scopes supported by this MCP resource server.
34    # These are enforced according to `scope_mode`.
35    scopes:
36      - read
37      - mcp
38      - profile
39    scope_mode: require_all
40
41    # Timeout for authorization server metadata discovery (default: 5s)
42    discovery_timeout: 5s
43
44    # Custom headers for OIDC discovery and JWKS requests
45    # Useful when upstream OAuth servers or WAFs require specific headers
46    discovery_headers:
47      User-Agent: apollo-mcp-server
48
49    # Requests that skip token validation. Each list applies only when the
50    # request carries no Authorization header. Every other request is validated.
51    # skip_token_validation:
52    #   methods:
53    #     - tools/list
54    #     - server/discover
55    #   tools:
56    #     - PublicTool
57    #   headers:
58    #     - x-api-key
59
60    # Optional TLS configuration for connecting to OAuth servers
61    tls:
62      # Path to CA certificate for private CA or self-signed OAuth server certs
63      # Use when your OAuth server uses a self-signed certificate or a certificate signed by a private CA
64      ca_cert: /path/to/ca-certificate.pem
65      # Set this to true for development or testing purposes only
66      # danger_accept_invalid_certs: false

Telemetry

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
service_namestring"apollo-mcp-server"The service name in telemetry data.
versionstringCurrent crate versionThe service version in telemetry data.
exportersExportersnull (Telemetry disabled)Configuration for telemetry exporters.

Exporters

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
metricsMetricsnull (Metrics disabled)Configuration for exporting metrics.
tracingTracingnull (Tracing disabled)Configuration for exporting traces.

Metrics

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
otlpOTLP Metric Exporternull (Exporting disabled)Configuration for exporting metrics via OTLP.
omitted_attributesList<String>Supported Apollo metric attributes to omit before export.
export_intervalDuration30sInterval at which metrics are exported. Supports human-readable durations (e.g. 30s, 1m, 1h, 1d).

OTLP Metrics Exporter

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
endpointURLhttp://localhost:4317URL to export data to. Requires full path.
protocolstringgrpcSpecifies the export protocol. Supported values are grpc and http/protobuf.
temporalityMetricTemporalityCumulativeSpecifies how additive quantities are expressed over time. Cumulative means reported values include previous measurements, and Delta means they don't.
metadataKey-value pairsKey-value pairs for metadata. This field applies only when protocol is grpc.
headersKey-value pairsKey-value pairs for headers. This field applies only when protocol is http/protobuf.
Metrics telemetry config example using gRPC
The following example configures metrics telemetry to use the grpc protocol and sends data to the http://localhost:4317 endpoint. It includes metadata with each request.
YAML
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      otlp:
5        endpoint: http://localhost:4317
6        protocol: grpc
7        temporality: cumulative
8        metadata:
9          key-name: some-value
10          key-two: another-value
11      export_interval: 1m # Export metrics every minute (default: 30s)
For observability platforms that prefer delta temporality (such as New Relic), configure the temporality and pass your API key via metadata:
YAML
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      otlp:
5        endpoint: https://otlp.nr-data.net:4317
6        protocol: grpc
7        temporality: delta
8        metadata:
9          api-key: <YOUR_API_KEY>
To use environment variables for sensitive values like API keys:
sh
1export APOLLO_MCP_TELEMETRY__EXPORTERS__METRICS__OTLP__METADATA__API_KEY="${YOUR_API_KEY}"

Traces

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
otlpOTLP Trace Exporternull (Exporting disabled)Configuration for exporting traces via OTLP.
samplerSamplerOptionALWAYS_ONConfiguration to control sampling of traces.
omitted_attributesList<String>Supported Apollo span attributes to omit before export.

OTLP Trace Exporter

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
endpointURLhttp://localhost:4317URL to export data to. Requires full path.
protocolstringgrpcSpecifies the export protocol. Supported values are grpc and http/protobuf.
metadataKey-value pairsKey-value pairs for metadata. This field applies only when protocol is grpc.
headersKey-value pairsKey-value pairs for headers. This field applies only when protocol is http/protobuf.
Tracing telemetry config example using HTTP/Protobuf
The following example section configures tracing telemetry to use the http/protobuf protocol and sends data to the http://localhost:4317 endpoint. It also includes headers with each request.
YAML
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    tracing:
4      otlp:
5        endpoint: http://localhost:4317
6        protocol: http/protobuf
7        headers:
8          key-name: some-value
9          key-two: another-value

MetricTemporality

OptionTypeDescription
cumulativestringCumulative temporality option.
deltastringDelta temporality option.
lowmemorystringLow memory temporality option.

SamplerOption

OptionTypeDescription
always_onstringAll traces will be exported.
always_offstringSampling is turned off, no traces will be exported.
0.0-1.0f64Percentage of traces to export.

Server info

These fields are under the top-level server_info key and configure the server metadata returned in the MCP initialize response.

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
namestring"Apollo MCP Server"The name of the MCP server implementation (used as a technical identifier)
versionstringCurrent crate version (e.g., "1.5.0")The version of the MCP server implementation
titlestring"Apollo MCP Server"Human-readable title for the server (used for display in UIs)
website_urlURL"https://www.apollographql.com/docs/apollo-mcp-server"URL to the server's website or documentation
descriptionstring"A Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for exposing GraphQL APIs as tools."A brief description of the server
iconsIcon[]Icons representing the server, for clients that display one

All fields are optional. If not specified, sensible defaults are used. This is useful when wrapping Apollo MCP Server or branding it for specific use cases.

YAML
config.yaml
1server_info:
2  name: "Acme Corp GraphQL Server"
3  version: "2.0.0"
4  title: "Acme MCP Server"
5  website_url: "https://acme.com/mcp-docs"
6  description: "MCP server for Acme Corp's GraphQL API"
7  icons:
8    - src: "https://acme.com/mcp-icon.svg"
9      mime_type: "image/svg+xml"
10      sizes: ["any"]

Icon

Each icon entry supports the fields defined by the MCP Icon object:

OptionTypeDescription
srcstringParseable URI of the icon, such as an HTTP or HTTPS URL or a base64-encoded data: URI. Required.
mime_typestringExplicit MIME type such as image/png or image/svg+xml. Use mime_type in YAML; mimeType is not accepted. Optional.
sizesstring[]Icon size strings. Clients expect <WIDTH>x<HEIGHT> (for example, 48x48) or any for scalable formats. The server does not enforce these formats. Optional.
themestringBackground theme the icon is designed for: light or dark. Omit this field to render with either theme. Optional.

No icon is advertised by default. Clients that support icon metadata should select the most appropriate entry for their UI. Clients that do not support icons can ignore this optional field.

note
The MCP specification makes the client responsible for refusing unsafe icon sources, such as javascript: URIs, and for applying appropriate security precautions when rendering an icon. The server advertises whatever you configure.

Initialize instructions

The instructions field (optional) is a top-level field that sets the MCP instructions value in the initialize result. Supported clients can inject that string into the model context so the LLM receives domain-specific guidance (workflows, tool relationships, and constraints) alongside per-tool descriptions.

You can configure instructions with YAML (including a block scalar for multiple lines) or with the APOLLO_MCP_INSTRUCTIONS environment variable.

YAML
config.yaml
1instructions: |
2  Prefer semantic search tools before listing. Check access tier rules before mutations.

Example config files

The following example file sets your endpoint to localhost:4001, configures transport over Streamable HTTP, enables introspection, and provides two local MCP operations for the server to expose.

YAML
config.yaml
1endpoint: http://localhost:4001/
2transport:
3  type: streamable_http
4introspection:
5  introspect:
6    enabled: true
7operations:
8  source: local
9  paths:
10    - relative/path/to/your/operations/userDetails.graphql
11    - relative/path/to/your/operations/listing.graphql

This configuration file will set up Streamable HTTP transport, enables introspection, and makes all operations derive from introspection:

YAML
config.yaml
1transport:
2  type: streamable_http
3introspection:
4  introspect:
5    enabled: true
6operations:
7  source: introspect

Override configuration options using environment variables

You can override configuration options using environment variables. The environment variable name is the same as the option name, but with APOLLO_MCP_ prefixed. You can use __ to mark nested options.

For example, to override the introspection.execute.enabled option, you can set the APOLLO_MCP_INTROSPECTION__EXECUTE__ENABLED environment variable.

sh
1APOLLO_MCP_INTROSPECTION__EXECUTE__ENABLED="true"

For list values, you can set the environment variable to a comma-separated list.

For example, to override the transport.auth.servers option, you can set the APOLLO_MCP_TRANSPORT__AUTH__SERVERS environment variable to a comma-separated list.

sh
1APOLLO_MCP_TRANSPORT__AUTH__SERVERS='[server_url_1,server_url_2]'

Environment variable expansion

You can reference environment variables directly in your configuration file using the ${env.VAR_NAME} syntax. This is useful when you have existing environment variables that don't follow the APOLLO_MCP_* naming convention.

YAML
config.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    tracing:
4      otlp:
5        endpoint: ${env.OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT}

When Apollo MCP Server loads the configuration, it expands these references to their values before parsing the YAML.

note
Expansion applies only to values in the YAML configuration file. Apollo MCP Server reads local .graphql operation files and persisted query manifest bodies verbatim. Don't embed credentials in operation content or expect ${env.VAR} placeholders to expand.

Default values

You can provide a fallback value using the ${env.VAR_NAME:-default} syntax. If the environment variable is not set, the default value is used instead:

YAML
config.yaml
1endpoint: ${env.GRAPHQL_ENDPOINT:-http://localhost:4000}
note
The default value is used when the variable is unset or empty. This matches bash and Apollo Router behavior.

Default values can contain special characters, including colons, balanced braces, and even :-:

YAML
config.yaml
1# URLs with ports work fine
2endpoint: ${env.API_URL:-http://localhost:4000}
3
4# JSON-like defaults with balanced braces work
5metadata: '${env.DEFAULT_META:-{"version":"1.0"}}'
6
7# Multiple :- in default value (only the first one delimits)
8value: ${env.MY_VAR:-a:-b:-c} # default is "a:-b:-c"
note
Nested references are not expanded. Default values are treated as literal text. If your default contains ${env.OTHER}, it will appear literally in the output, not be expanded:
YAML
1# If MISSING is unset, this becomes literally: "prefix ${env.OTHER} suffix"
2value: ${env.MISSING:-prefix ${env.OTHER} suffix}
note
Quotes don't escape closing braces. Brace matching in default values is purely depth-based. A } inside quotes will still terminate the placeholder:
YAML
1# This does NOT work as expected - the } inside quotes ends the placeholder early
2value: ${env.VAR:-"}"} # Results in: ""}  (not "}")
note
APOLLO_MCP_* environment variables still take precedence over expanded values in the config file. For example, if you set both ${env.MY_ENDPOINT} in the config and APOLLO_MCP_ENDPOINT as an environment variable, APOLLO_MCP_ENDPOINT wins.

Special characters

If your environment variable value contains YAML special characters (colons, brackets, quotes), wrap the expanded value in quotes:

YAML
config.yaml
1# Safe for values that might contain special characters
2description: "${env.MY_DESCRIPTION}"

Escaping

To include a literal ${env.VAR} in your configuration without expansion, escape the dollar sign by doubling it:

YAML
config.yaml
1# Becomes: ${env.NOT_EXPANDED} after loading
2template: "$${env.NOT_EXPANDED}"

Error handling

If a referenced environment variable is not defined, Apollo MCP Server fails to start with a clear error message:

Text
1Error: undefined environment variable 'OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT' referenced in configuration

Configuration validation

Apollo MCP Server validates your configuration file at startup and rejects invalid options. This helps catch typos, misplaced fields, and other misconfigurations early — for example, placing auth at the top level instead of nesting it under transport:

YAML
config.yaml
1# ❌ Wrong — auth is not a top-level option
2auth:
3  servers:
4    - https://auth-server.com
5transport:
6  type: streamable_http

The server fails to start and tells you exactly which field is invalid and what the valid options are:

Text
1Error: unknown field: found `auth`, expected one of `cors`, `server_info`,
2`instructions`, `custom_scalars`, `endpoint`, `graphos`, `headers`, `forward_headers`,
3`health_check`, `introspection`, `logging`, `telemetry`, `operations`,
4`overrides`, `schema`, `transport`