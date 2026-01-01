EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Config File Reference
Reference guide of configuration options for running Apollo MCP Server.
You can configure Apollo MCP Server using a configuration file. You can also override configuration options using environment variables.
The server watches the configuration file for changes. When the file is modified, the server automatically restarts with the updated configuration. For
streamable_http transport, the restart happens in-place. For
stdio transport, the process exits with code 75 so the parent process can restart it.
logging and
telemetry configuration are not applied during in-process hot-reload (
streamable_http transport). These settings are initialized once at startup and require a full process restart to take effect.
See the example config files for an example.
Configuration options
All fields are optional.
Top-level options
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
cors
Cors
|CORS configuration
custom_scalars
FilePath
|Path to a custom scalar map
endpoint
URL
http://localhost:4000/
|The target GraphQL endpoint
forward_headers
List<string>
[]
|Headers to forward from MCP clients to GraphQL API
graphos
GraphOS
|Apollo-specific credential overrides
headers
Map<string, string>
{}
|List of hard-coded headers to include in all GraphQL requests
health_check
HealthCheck
|Health check configuration
instructions
string
|Optional text for the MCP
initialize response)
introspection
Introspection
|Introspection configuration
logging
Logging
|Logging configuration
operations
OperationSource
|Operations configuration
overrides
Overrides
|Overrides for server behavior
rhai
Rhai
|Rhai scripting configuration
schema
SchemaSource
|Schema configuration
server_info
ServerInfo
|Server metadata configuration
transport
Transport
|The type of server transport to use
telemetry
Telemetry
|Configuration to export metrics and traces via OTLP
GraphOS
These fields are under the top-level
graphos key and define your GraphOS graph credentials and endpoints.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
apollo_key
string
|The Apollo GraphOS key. You can also provide this with the
APOLLO_KEY environment variable
apollo_graph_ref
string
|The Apollo GraphOS graph reference. You can also provide this with the
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF environment variable
apollo_registry_url
URL
|The URL to use for Apollo's registry
apollo_uplink_endpoints
URL
|List of uplink URL overrides. You can also provide this with the
APOLLO_UPLINK_ENDPOINTS environment variable
APOLLO_KEY environment variable or another runtime secret-injection mechanism.
Static headers
The
headers option enables you to specify a list of static, hard-coded headers and values. These are included in all GraphQL requests.
1headers: { "apollographql-client-name": "my-mcp-server" }
${env.VAR} keeps the literal value out of the YAML file, but it does not redact the expanded value at runtime. Unlike static headers, the GraphOS key is redacted from debug output.
To forward dynamic header values from the client, use the
forward_headers option instead.
Forwarding headers
The
forward_headers option allows you to forward specific headers from incoming MCP client requests to your GraphQL API.
This is useful for:
Multi-tenant applications (forwarding tenant IDs)
A/B testing (forwarding experiment IDs)
Geo information (forwarding country codes)
Client identification (forwarding client names)
Internal instrumentation (forwarding correlation IDs)
Header names should match exactly but are case-insensitive.
Header values are forwarded as-is, according to what the MCP client provides.
With
transport.auth configured, the HTTP authentication middleware validates the request before a tool call reaches the GraphQL API. Use an auth block to ensure Apollo MCP Server validates an explicitly forwarded
authorization header.
Hop-by-hop headers (like
connection,
transfer-encoding) are automatically blocked for security.
1forward_headers:
2 - x-tenant-id
3 - x-experiment-id
4 - x-geo-country
Authorization,
Cookie,
Proxy-Authorization, or
X-Api-Key to the upstream GraphQL API.
disable_auth_token_passthrough disables only the automatic propagation of a validated OAuth token. If
forward_headers contains
Authorization, Apollo MCP Server still copies the incoming header to the GraphQL request even when passthrough is disabled. When passthrough is enabled, the validated token replaces a forwarded
Authorization header. Audit both settings together.
According to MCP security best practices and the MCP authorization specification, token passthrough introduces serious security risks:
- Audience confusion: If the MCP Server accepts tokens not intended for it, it can violate OAuth's trust boundaries.
- Confused deputy problem: If an unvalidated token is passed downstream, a downstream API may incorrectly trust it as though it were validated by the MCP Server.
Apollo MCP Server supports OAuth 2.1 authentication that follows best practices and aligns with the MCP authorization model. See our authorization guide for implementation details and how to use the auth configuration.
CORS
These fields are under the top-level
cors key and configure Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) for browser-based MCP clients.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
enabled
bool
false
|Enable CORS support
origins
List<string>
[]
|List of allowed origins (exact matches). Use
["*"] to allow any origin (not recommended in production)
match_origins
List<string>
[]
|List of regex patterns to match allowed origins (e.g.,
"^https://localhost:[0-9]+$")
allow_any_origin
bool
false
|Allow requests from any origin. Cannot be used with
allow_credentials: true
allow_credentials
bool
false
|Allow credentials (cookies, authorization headers) in CORS requests
allow_methods
List<string>
["GET", "POST", "OPTIONS"]
|List of allowed HTTP methods
allow_headers
List<string>
["content-type", "mcp-protocol-version", "mcp-session-id", "traceparent", "tracestate", "baggage"]
|Request headers enabled for cross-origin requests, including MCP, W3C Trace Context, and W3C Baggage headers
expose_headers
List<string>
["mcp-session-id", "traceparent", "tracestate"]
|List of response headers exposed to the browser (includes MCP and W3C Trace Context headers)
max_age
number
86400
|Maximum age (in seconds) for preflight cache
Health checks
These fields are under the top-level
health_check key. Learn more about health checks.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
enabled
bool
false
|Enable health check endpoints
path
string
"/health"
|Custom health check endpoint path
readiness
object
|Readiness check configuration
readiness.allowed
number
100
|Maximum number of rejections allowed in a sampling interval before marking unready
readiness.interval
object
|Readiness check interval configuration
readiness.interval.sampling
duration
"5s"
|How often to check the rejection count
readiness.interval.unready
duration
"10s"
|How long to wait before recovering from unready state (default: 2 * sampling)
streamable_http transport. The health check feature is inspired by Apollo Router's health check implementation.
Rhai
These fields are under the top-level
rhai key and configure where Apollo MCP Server loads Rhai scripts from. Learn more about Rhai scripting.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
scripts
FilePath
rhai
|Directory containing Rhai scripts. The server loads
main.rhai from this directory.
1rhai:
2 scripts: /config/rhai
The path can be absolute or relative to the process working directory. If
main.rhai doesn't exist, the server starts normally without scripting.
Introspection
These fields are under the top-level
introspection key. Learn more about the MCP introspection tools.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
execute
object
|Execution configuration for introspection
execute.enabled
bool
false
|Expose the
execute tool for ad hoc GraphQL operations
execute.hint
string
|Append custom instructions to the
execute tool description
introspect
object
|Introspection configuration for allowing clients to run introspection
introspect.enabled
bool
false
|Enable introspection requests
introspect.minify
bool
false
|Minify introspection results to reduce context window usage
introspect.hint
string
|Append custom instructions to the
introspect tool description
search
object
|Search tool configuration
search.enabled
bool
false
|Enable search tool
search.index_memory_bytes
number
50000000
|Amount of memory used for indexing (in bytes)
search.leaf_depth
number
1
|Depth of subtype information to include from matching types
search.minify
bool
false
|Minify search results to reduce context window usage
search.hint
string
|Append custom instructions to the
search tool description
validate
object
|Validation tool configuration
validate.enabled
bool
false
|Enable validation tool
validate.hint
string
|Append custom instructions to the
validate tool description
Logging
These fields are under the top-level
logging key.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
level
oneOf ["trace", "debug", "info", "warn", "error"]
"info"
|The minimum log level to record
path
FilePath
|Directory for rolling log files. If not provided, logging outputs to
stdout.
rotation
oneOf ["minutely", "hourly", "daily", "never"]
"hourly"
|The log file rotation interval (if file logging is used)
debug level, Apollo MCP Server logs the parsed configuration. Ordinary static header values, including values you populate through
${env.VAR}, can appear in this output. The GraphOS key is redacted. Do not enable debug logging in production without protecting and restricting access to the resulting logs.
Operation source
These fields are under the top-level
operations key. The available fields depend on the value of the nested
source key.
The default value for
source is
"infer". See defining tools as operations.
|Source
|Option
|Type
|Description
|GraphOS Collection
source
"collection"
|Load operations from a GraphOS collection
|GraphOS Collection
id
string
|The collection ID to use in GraphOS. Use
default for the default collection. See GraphOS operation collections.
|Introspection
source
"introspect"
|Load operations by introspecting the schema. Note: You must enable introspection to use this source
|Local
source
"local"
|Load operations from local GraphQL files or directories
|Local
paths
List<FilePath>
|Paths to GraphQL files or directories to search. Note: These paths are relative to the location from which you are running Apollo MCP Server.
|Manifest
source
"manifest"
|Load operations from a persisted queries manifest file
|Manifest
path
FilePath
|The path to the persisted query manifest
|Uplink
source
"uplink"
|Load operations from an uplink manifest. Note: This source requires an Apollo key and graph reference
|Infer
source
"infer"
|Infer where to load operations based on other configuration options.
.graphql operation files and persisted query manifest bodies are loaded exactly as written. Don't embed credentials in operation content or expect
${env.VAR} placeholders to be expanded.
source: collection or
source: uplink, MCP Server polls GraphOS for changes periodically. Expect up to 60 seconds before new or modified operations appear as tools.
For
source: collection, the server retries connection failures, timeouts, HTTP
429 responses, and server errors.
A successfully fetched source update replaces the current catalog; it isn't compared with an approved version or held for confirmation. Operations that Apollo MCP Server can't parse are skipped during the rebuild instead of preserving their previous versions. For deployment guidance, go to Protect tool definitions from poisoning.
Caching
These fields are under the top-level
caching key. Set
APOLLO_MCP_CACHING__TTL_MS to override the TTL through an environment variable.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
ttl_ms
u64
300000
|Freshness lifetime in milliseconds for cache hints on
tools/list,
resources/list,
resources/read, and
prompts/list responses. Remote app resource reads omit cache hints. Cache scope is always
private when hints are provided. Requires negotiation of MCP protocol version
2026-07-28 or newer; see the following availability note.
2025-11-25. The
caching.ttl_ms setting doesn't currently change client caching behavior because the required protocol revision isn't supported.
Overrides
These fields are under the top-level
overrides key.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
disable_type_description
bool
false
|Disable type descriptions to save on context-window space
disable_schema_description
bool
false
|Disable schema descriptions to save on context-window space
enable_output_schema
bool
false
|Enable output schema generation for tools. Adds token overhead but helps LLMs understand response structure
enable_explorer
bool
false
|Expose a tool that returns the URL to open a GraphQL operation in Apollo Explorer. Note: This requires a GraphOS graph reference
mutation_mode
oneOf ["none", "explicit", "all"]
"none"
|Controls which GraphQL mutation operation types the MCP server exposes
descriptions
Map<String, String>
{}
|Top-level tool descriptions keyed by exact operation name. Overrides source-derived descriptions for matching operations but doesn't affect input descriptions or executable documents. Unmatched keys don't produce a warning. Learn more about config-level descriptions.
annotations
Map<String, AnnotationOverrides>
{}
|Optional map from operation name to MCP tool annotation hints. Merges with auto-detected annotations. Go to config-level annotations.
required_scopes
Map<String, List<String> | List<List<String>>>
{}
|Additional OAuth scopes for listed operations, keyed by exact MCP tool name. Unlisted tools receive no additional restriction. A flat list requires all scopes; nested lists define alternatives, where each inner list is AND and the outer list is OR. Requirements add to the global scope requirement. When a token lacks the required scopes for an operation, the server returns HTTP 403 with
WWW-Authenticate: Bearer error="insufficient_scope". Learn more about per-operation scope requirements.
Mutation modes
mutation_mode applies to predefined GraphQL operations loaded from every configured operation source.
mutation_mode also controls whether an enabled
execute tool accepts an ad hoc mutation.
|Mode
|Predefined queries
|Predefined mutations
|Ad hoc queries through
execute
|Ad hoc mutations through
execute
none
|Exposed
|Skipped
|Allowed
|Rejected
explicit
|Exposed
|Exposed
|Allowed
|Rejected
all
|Exposed
|Exposed
|Allowed
|Allowed
The ad hoc columns apply only when
introspection.execute.enabled is
true. The server never exposes subscriptions as predefined tools and
execute rejects them in every mode.
mutation_mode is a configuration gate, not a per-invocation approval mechanism.
explicit means the mutation is already present in the active operation source; it doesn't mean the operation came from a local file, was committed to version control, or passed a review enforced by Apollo MCP Server. As a result, hot-reloaded source changes can add or change mutations without an approval step.The setting classifies documents by their declared GraphQL operation type. It can't detect side effects implemented behind a query field, so make sure your upstream GraphQL API preserves read-only query semantics.
mutation_mode: none, Apollo MCP Server rejects an app manifest that contains a mutation instead of partially loading that app.
Apollo MCP Server parses operation documents locally but doesn't automatically validate them against the configured schema. For more information, go to Operation validation and execution.
Schema source
These fields are under the top-level
schema key. The available fields depend on the value of the nested
source key.
The default value for
source is
"uplink".
|Source
|Option
|Type
|Description
|Local
source
"local"
|Load schema from local file
|Local
path
FilePath
|Path to the GraphQL schema
|Uplink
source
"uplink"
|Fetch the schema from uplink. Note: This requires an Apollo key and graph reference
|GraphOS
source
"graphos"
|Fetch the latest published schema from the GraphOS Platform API. Use this source for non-federated graphs, which uplink can't serve. Note: This requires an Apollo key and graph reference
source: graphos, MCP Server polls GraphOS for schema changes periodically and applies a new schema publication without a restart.
For
source: graphos, transient errors before the initial schema load are retried, although a permanent initial error prevents startup. After a schema has loaded, later poll or fetch errors keep the current schema and polling continues. This last-known-good behavior applies to request failures, not to the contents of a successfully fetched publication: a schema document that can't be parsed and validated causes the server to exit with an error.
Transport
These fields are under the top-level
transport key, to configure running the MCP Server in different environments - stdio or Streamable HTTP.
1transport:
2 type: streamable_http
3 address: 127.0.0.1
4 port: 5000
5 stateful_mode: true
Type
The available fields depend on the value of the nested
type key. The default type is
stdio:
|Option
|Description
"stdio"
|Use standard IO for communication between the server and client
"streamable_http"
|Host the MCP server on the configuration, using streamable HTTP messages
streamable_http for HTTP-based connections.
Transport Type Specific options
Some transport types support further configuration. For
streamable_http, you can set
address,
port,
stateful_mode, and
host_validation.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
address
IpAddr
127.0.0.1
|The IP address to bind to
port
u16
8000
|The port to bind to
stateful_mode
bool
true
|Enable legacy HTTP sessions. When disabled, requests are sessionless and unsolicited tool-change notifications are unavailable.
host_validation
HostValidation
|Host header validation configuration
≤v1.0.0, the default
port value is
5000. In
v1.1.0, the default
port option was changed to
8000 to avoid conflicts with common development tools and services that typically use port 5000 (such as macOS AirPlay, Flask development servers, and other local services).
Host Validation
These fields are under the
host_validation key within the
transport configuration. Host validation prevents DNS rebinding attacks by rejecting requests with unexpected
Host headers. Origin validation additionally protects browser-based clients by rejecting requests whose
Origin header is not on the allow list.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
enabled
bool
true
|Use Host validation and any configured Origin validation
allowed_hosts
List<string>
[]
|Additional allowed hostnames beyond localhost (can include port)
allowed_origins
List<string>
[]
|Allowed browser origins (RFC 6454); empty leaves Origin validation disabled
streamable_http transport. Loopback addresses (
localhost,
127.0.0.1,
::1) are always allowed as hosts when validation is enabled. Origin validation is opt-in: it only applies when
allowed_origins is non-empty, and requests without an
Origin header still pass. Origin entries must include a scheme (for example
https://app.example.com), and
null matches the browser's
Origin: null.
host_validation.allowed_origins is distinct from CORS
origins.
allowed_origins is a server-side guard that rejects disallowed requests with
HTTP 403 to prevent DNS rebinding, while CORS controls the
Access-Control-Allow-Origin response header that browsers use to decide whether to expose a cross-origin response. Browser clients on other origins typically need both configured.
For production deployments behind a reverse proxy, add your server's hostname and any browser origins that call it directly:
1transport:
2 type: streamable_http
3 host_validation:
4 allowed_hosts:
5 - mcp.example.com
6 allowed_origins:
7 - https://app.example.com
Auth
These fields are under the top-level
transport key, nested under the
auth key. Learn more about authorization and authentication.
streamable_http. Because the default transport is
stdio, you must also set
transport.type: streamable_http in your auth configuration. The server rejects an
auth block configured under
stdio.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
servers
List<URL>
|List of upstream delegated OAuth servers (must support RFC 8414 or OIDC metadata discovery endpoint).
audiences
List<string>
[]
|List of accepted audiences from upstream signed JWTs (ignored if
allow_any_audience is
true)
issuers
List<string>
[]
|Additional allowlist for token issuers. When set,
iss must match this list and the issuer advertised in the authorization server's discovery metadata. Empty skips token issuer checks, not authorization-server metadata validation.
allow_any_audience
bool
false
|Set to
true to skip audience validation entirely (use with caution)
resource
string
|The externally available URL pointing to this MCP server. Can be
localhost when testing locally.
resource_documentation
string
|Optional link to more documentation relating to this MCP server
scopes
List<string>
[]
|Global OAuth scopes supported by this MCP resource server. The server advertises them to clients and enforces them according to
scope_mode. Empty imposes no global scope requirement.
scope_mode
string
require_all
|Global scope enforcement mode:
disabled,
require_all, or
require_any. Per-operation requirements always use all-of semantics.
disable_auth_token_passthrough
bool
false
|Disable automatic propagation of the validated Authorization header to the downstream API. When passthrough is disabled, headers forwarded via
forward_headers are left untouched; when passthrough is active, the validated token replaces a forwarded
Authorization header.
skip_token_validation.methods
List<string>
[]
|JSON-RPC method names that skip token validation when the request carries no
Authorization header. Methods that name one of many items, such as
tools/call and
resources/read, are rejected. See skipping token validation.
skip_token_validation.tools
List<string>
[]
|Tool names that skip token validation when the request carries no
Authorization header. See skipping token validation.
skip_token_validation.headers
List<string>
[]
|HTTP header names that skip token validation when the request carries no
Authorization header. A later layer authenticates the request. See skipping token validation.
allow_anonymous_mcp_discovery
bool
false
|Deprecated. Use
skip_token_validation.methods instead. Enabling this is the same as listing
initialize,
server/discover,
tools/list, and
resources/list there. Setting both is an error.
discovery_timeout
Duration
5s
|Timeout for authorization server metadata discovery requests. Supports human-readable durations (e.g., "5s", "10s", "30s").
discovery_headers
Map<string, string>
{}
|Custom headers to include in OIDC discovery and JWKS requests. Useful when upstream OAuth servers or WAFs require headers like
User-Agent. See discovery headers.
tls.ca_cert
string
|Path to a CA certificate to trust (PEM format).
tls.danger_accept_invalid_certs
bool
false
|Accepts invalid TLS certificates. Set this to
true for development or testing purposes only.
Below is an example configuration using
StreamableHTTP transport with authentication:
1transport:
2 type: streamable_http
3 auth:
4 # List of upstream delegated OAuth servers
5 # These must support RFC 8414 or OIDC metadata discovery.
6 servers:
7 - https://auth.example.com
8
9 # List of accepted audiences from upstream signed JWTs
10 # (Ignored if allow_any_audience is set to true)
11 # See: https://www.ory.sh/docs/hydra/guides/audiences
12 audiences:
13 - mcp.example.audience
14
15 # Additional allowlist for token issuers. The JWT `iss` claim must match one
16 # of these values and the issuer the authorization server advertises in discovery.
17 # When empty (the default), the server skips these token issuer checks.
18 issuers:
19 - "https://auth.example.com"
20
21 # Set to true to skip audience validation (use with caution)
22 allow_any_audience: false
23
24 # The externally available URL pointing to this MCP server. Can be `localhost`
25 # when testing locally.
26 # Note: Subpaths must be preserved here as well. Append `/mcp` when using
27 # Streamable HTTP transport.
28 resource: https://hosted.mcp.server/mcp
29
30 # Optional link to more documentation relating to this MCP server.
31 resource_documentation: https://info.mcp.server
32
33 # Global OAuth scopes supported by this MCP resource server.
34 # These are enforced according to `scope_mode`.
35 scopes:
36 - read
37 - mcp
38 - profile
39 scope_mode: require_all
40
41 # Timeout for authorization server metadata discovery (default: 5s)
42 discovery_timeout: 5s
43
44 # Custom headers for OIDC discovery and JWKS requests
45 # Useful when upstream OAuth servers or WAFs require specific headers
46 discovery_headers:
47 User-Agent: apollo-mcp-server
48
49 # Requests that skip token validation. Each list applies only when the
50 # request carries no Authorization header. Every other request is validated.
51 # skip_token_validation:
52 # methods:
53 # - tools/list
54 # - server/discover
55 # tools:
56 # - PublicTool
57 # headers:
58 # - x-api-key
59
60 # Optional TLS configuration for connecting to OAuth servers
61 tls:
62 # Path to CA certificate for private CA or self-signed OAuth server certs
63 # Use when your OAuth server uses a self-signed certificate or a certificate signed by a private CA
64 ca_cert: /path/to/ca-certificate.pem
65 # Set this to true for development or testing purposes only
66 # danger_accept_invalid_certs: false
Telemetry
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
service_name
string
|"apollo-mcp-server"
|The service name in telemetry data.
version
string
|Current crate version
|The service version in telemetry data.
exporters
Exporters
null (Telemetry disabled)
|Configuration for telemetry exporters.
Exporters
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
metrics
Metrics
null (Metrics disabled)
|Configuration for exporting metrics.
tracing
Tracing
null (Tracing disabled)
|Configuration for exporting traces.
Metrics
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
otlp
OTLP Metric Exporter
null (Exporting disabled)
|Configuration for exporting metrics via OTLP.
omitted_attributes
List<String>
|Supported Apollo metric attributes to omit before export.
export_interval
Duration
30s
|Interval at which metrics are exported. Supports human-readable durations (e.g.
30s,
1m,
1h,
1d).
OTLP Metrics Exporter
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
endpoint
URL
http://localhost:4317
|URL to export data to. Requires full path.
protocol
string
grpc
|Specifies the export protocol. Supported values are
grpc and
http/protobuf.
temporality
MetricTemporality
Cumulative
|Specifies how additive quantities are expressed over time.
Cumulative means reported values include previous measurements, and
Delta means they don't.
metadata
|Key-value pairs
|Key-value pairs for metadata. This field applies only when
protocol is
grpc.
headers
|Key-value pairs
|Key-value pairs for headers. This field applies only when
protocol is
http/protobuf.
grpc protocol and sends data to the
http://localhost:4317 endpoint. It includes metadata with each request.
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 otlp:
5 endpoint: http://localhost:4317
6 protocol: grpc
7 temporality: cumulative
8 metadata:
9 key-name: some-value
10 key-two: another-value
11 export_interval: 1m # Export metrics every minute (default: 30s)
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 otlp:
5 endpoint: https://otlp.nr-data.net:4317
6 protocol: grpc
7 temporality: delta
8 metadata:
9 api-key: <YOUR_API_KEY>
1export APOLLO_MCP_TELEMETRY__EXPORTERS__METRICS__OTLP__METADATA__API_KEY="${YOUR_API_KEY}"
Traces
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
otlp
OTLP Trace Exporter
null (Exporting disabled)
|Configuration for exporting traces via OTLP.
sampler
SamplerOption
ALWAYS_ON
|Configuration to control sampling of traces.
omitted_attributes
List<String>
|Supported Apollo span attributes to omit before export.
OTLP Trace Exporter
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
endpoint
URL
http://localhost:4317
|URL to export data to. Requires full path.
protocol
string
grpc
|Specifies the export protocol. Supported values are
grpc and
http/protobuf.
metadata
|Key-value pairs
|Key-value pairs for metadata. This field applies only when
protocol is
grpc.
headers
|Key-value pairs
|Key-value pairs for headers. This field applies only when
protocol is
http/protobuf.
http/protobuf protocol and sends data to the
http://localhost:4317 endpoint. It also includes headers with each request.
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 otlp:
5 endpoint: http://localhost:4317
6 protocol: http/protobuf
7 headers:
8 key-name: some-value
9 key-two: another-value
MetricTemporality
|Option
|Type
|Description
cumulative
string
|Cumulative temporality option.
delta
string
|Delta temporality option.
lowmemory
string
|Low memory temporality option.
SamplerOption
|Option
|Type
|Description
always_on
string
|All traces will be exported.
always_off
string
|Sampling is turned off, no traces will be exported.
0.0-1.0
f64
|Percentage of traces to export.
Server info
These fields are under the top-level
server_info key and configure the server metadata returned in the MCP
initialize response.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
name
string
"Apollo MCP Server"
|The name of the MCP server implementation (used as a technical identifier)
version
string
|Current crate version (e.g.,
"1.5.0")
|The version of the MCP server implementation
title
string
"Apollo MCP Server"
|Human-readable title for the server (used for display in UIs)
website_url
URL
"https://www.apollographql.com/docs/apollo-mcp-server"
|URL to the server's website or documentation
description
string
"A Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for exposing GraphQL APIs as tools."
|A brief description of the server
icons
Icon[]
|Icons representing the server, for clients that display one
All fields are optional. If not specified, sensible defaults are used. This is useful when wrapping Apollo MCP Server or branding it for specific use cases.
1server_info:
2 name: "Acme Corp GraphQL Server"
3 version: "2.0.0"
4 title: "Acme MCP Server"
5 website_url: "https://acme.com/mcp-docs"
6 description: "MCP server for Acme Corp's GraphQL API"
7 icons:
8 - src: "https://acme.com/mcp-icon.svg"
9 mime_type: "image/svg+xml"
10 sizes: ["any"]
Icon
Each icon entry supports the fields defined by the MCP
Icon object:
|Option
|Type
|Description
src
string
|Parseable URI of the icon, such as an HTTP or HTTPS URL or a base64-encoded
data: URI. Required.
mime_type
string
|Explicit MIME type such as
image/png or
image/svg+xml. Use
mime_type in YAML;
mimeType is not accepted. Optional.
sizes
string[]
|Icon size strings. Clients expect
<WIDTH>x<HEIGHT> (for example,
48x48) or
any for scalable formats. The server does not enforce these formats. Optional.
theme
string
|Background theme the icon is designed for:
light or
dark. Omit this field to render with either theme. Optional.
No icon is advertised by default. Clients that support icon metadata should select the most appropriate entry for their UI. Clients that do not support icons can ignore this optional field.
javascript: URIs, and for applying appropriate security precautions when rendering an icon. The server advertises whatever you configure.
Initialize instructions
The
instructions field (optional) is a top-level field that sets the MCP
instructions value in the
initialize result. Supported clients can inject that string into the model context so the LLM receives domain-specific guidance (workflows, tool relationships, and constraints) alongside per-tool descriptions.
You can configure
instructions with YAML (including a block scalar for multiple lines) or with the
APOLLO_MCP_INSTRUCTIONS environment variable.
1instructions: |
2 Prefer semantic search tools before listing. Check access tier rules before mutations.
Example config files
The following example file sets your endpoint to
localhost:4001, configures transport over Streamable HTTP, enables introspection, and provides two local MCP operations for the server to expose.
1endpoint: http://localhost:4001/
2transport:
3 type: streamable_http
4introspection:
5 introspect:
6 enabled: true
7operations:
8 source: local
9 paths:
10 - relative/path/to/your/operations/userDetails.graphql
11 - relative/path/to/your/operations/listing.graphql
This configuration file will set up Streamable HTTP transport, enables introspection, and makes all operations derive from introspection:
1transport:
2 type: streamable_http
3introspection:
4 introspect:
5 enabled: true
6operations:
7 source: introspect
Override configuration options using environment variables
You can override configuration options using environment variables. The environment variable name is the same as the option name, but with
APOLLO_MCP_ prefixed. You can use
__ to mark nested options.
For example, to override the
introspection.execute.enabled option, you can set the
APOLLO_MCP_INTROSPECTION__EXECUTE__ENABLED environment variable.
1APOLLO_MCP_INTROSPECTION__EXECUTE__ENABLED="true"
For list values, you can set the environment variable to a comma-separated list.
For example, to override the
transport.auth.servers option, you can set the
APOLLO_MCP_TRANSPORT__AUTH__SERVERS environment variable to a comma-separated list.
1APOLLO_MCP_TRANSPORT__AUTH__SERVERS='[server_url_1,server_url_2]'
Environment variable expansion
You can reference environment variables directly in your configuration file using the
${env.VAR_NAME} syntax. This is useful when you have existing environment variables that don't follow the
APOLLO_MCP_* naming convention.
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 otlp:
5 endpoint: ${env.OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT}
When Apollo MCP Server loads the configuration, it expands these references to their values before parsing the YAML.
.graphql operation files and persisted query manifest bodies verbatim. Don't embed credentials in operation content or expect
${env.VAR} placeholders to expand.
Default values
You can provide a fallback value using the
${env.VAR_NAME:-default} syntax. If the environment variable is not set, the default value is used instead:
1endpoint: ${env.GRAPHQL_ENDPOINT:-http://localhost:4000}
Default values can contain special characters, including colons, balanced braces, and even
:-:
1# URLs with ports work fine
2endpoint: ${env.API_URL:-http://localhost:4000}
3
4# JSON-like defaults with balanced braces work
5metadata: '${env.DEFAULT_META:-{"version":"1.0"}}'
6
7# Multiple :- in default value (only the first one delimits)
8value: ${env.MY_VAR:-a:-b:-c} # default is "a:-b:-c"
${env.OTHER}, it will appear literally in the output, not be expanded:
1# If MISSING is unset, this becomes literally: "prefix ${env.OTHER} suffix"
2value: ${env.MISSING:-prefix ${env.OTHER} suffix}
} inside quotes will still terminate the placeholder:
1# This does NOT work as expected - the } inside quotes ends the placeholder early
2value: ${env.VAR:-"}"} # Results in: ""} (not "}")
APOLLO_MCP_* environment variables still take precedence over expanded values in the config file. For example, if you set both
${env.MY_ENDPOINT} in the config and
APOLLO_MCP_ENDPOINT as an environment variable,
APOLLO_MCP_ENDPOINT wins.
Special characters
If your environment variable value contains YAML special characters (colons, brackets, quotes), wrap the expanded value in quotes:
1# Safe for values that might contain special characters
2description: "${env.MY_DESCRIPTION}"
Escaping
To include a literal
${env.VAR} in your configuration without expansion, escape the dollar sign by doubling it:
1# Becomes: ${env.NOT_EXPANDED} after loading
2template: "$${env.NOT_EXPANDED}"
Error handling
If a referenced environment variable is not defined, Apollo MCP Server fails to start with a clear error message:
1Error: undefined environment variable 'OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT' referenced in configuration
Configuration validation
Apollo MCP Server validates your configuration file at startup and rejects invalid options. This helps catch typos, misplaced fields, and other misconfigurations early — for example, placing
auth at the top level instead of nesting it under
transport:
1# ❌ Wrong — auth is not a top-level option
2auth:
3 servers:
4 - https://auth-server.com
5transport:
6 type: streamable_http
The server fails to start and tells you exactly which field is invalid and what the valid options are:
1Error: unknown field: found `auth`, expected one of `cors`, `server_info`,
2`instructions`, `custom_scalars`, `endpoint`, `graphos`, `headers`, `forward_headers`,
3`health_check`, `introspection`, `logging`, `telemetry`, `operations`,
4`overrides`, `schema`, `transport`