Config File Reference

You can configure Apollo MCP Server using a configuration file. You can also override configuration options using environment variables.

The server watches the configuration file for changes. When the file is modified, the server automatically restarts with the updated configuration. For streamable_http transport, the restart happens in-place. For stdio transport, the process exits with code 75 so the parent process can restart it.

note Changes to logging and telemetry configuration are not applied during in-process hot-reload ( streamable_http transport). These settings are initialized once at startup and require a full process restart to take effect.

See the example config files for an example.

Configuration options

All fields are optional.

Top-level options

Option Type Default Description cors Cors CORS configuration custom_scalars FilePath Path to a custom scalar map endpoint URL http://localhost:4000/ The target GraphQL endpoint forward_headers List<string> [] Headers to forward from MCP clients to GraphQL API graphos GraphOS Apollo-specific credential overrides headers Map<string, string> {} List of hard-coded headers to include in all GraphQL requests health_check HealthCheck Health check configuration instructions string Optional text for the MCP initialize response) introspection Introspection Introspection configuration logging Logging Logging configuration operations OperationSource Operations configuration overrides Overrides Overrides for server behavior rhai Rhai Rhai scripting configuration schema SchemaSource Schema configuration server_info ServerInfo Server metadata configuration transport Transport The type of server transport to use telemetry Telemetry Configuration to export metrics and traces via OTLP

GraphOS

These fields are under the top-level graphos key and define your GraphOS graph credentials and endpoints.

Option Type Default Description apollo_key string The Apollo GraphOS key. You can also provide this with the APOLLO_KEY environment variable apollo_graph_ref string The Apollo GraphOS graph ref erence. You can also provide this with the APOLLO_GRAPH_REF environment variable apollo_registry_url URL The URL to use for Apollo's registry apollo_uplink_endpoints URL List of uplink URL overrides. You can also provide this with the APOLLO_UPLINK_ENDPOINTS environment variable

note Apollo MCP Server redacts the GraphOS key from debug configuration output. This doesn't encrypt the key or prevent it from being written literally in YAML. Use the APOLLO_KEY environment variable or another runtime secret-injection mechanism.

Static headers

The headers option enables you to specify a list of static, hard-coded headers and values. These are included in all GraphQL requests.

YAML mcp.yaml copy 1 headers : { "apollographql-client-name" : "my-mcp-server" }

caution Static header values are ordinary strings after the configuration loads and are not redacted from debug configuration output. Using ${env.VAR} keeps the literal value out of the YAML file, but it does not redact the expanded value at runtime. Unlike static headers, the GraphOS key is redacted from debug output.

To forward dynamic header values from the client, use the forward_headers option instead.

Forwarding headers

The forward_headers option allows you to forward specific headers from incoming MCP client requests to your GraphQL API.

This is useful for:

Multi-tenant applications (forwarding tenant IDs)

A/B testing (forwarding experiment IDs)

Geo information (forwarding country codes)

Client identification (forwarding client names)

Internal instrument ation (forwarding correlation IDs)

Header names should match exactly but are case-insensitive.

Header values are forwarded as-is, according to what the MCP client provides.

With transport.auth configured, the HTTP authentication middleware validates the request before a tool call reaches the GraphQL API. Use an auth block to ensure Apollo MCP Server validates an explicitly forwarded authorization header.

Hop-by-hop headers (like connection , transfer-encoding ) are automatically blocked for security.

YAML mcp.yaml copy 1 forward_headers : 2 - x-tenant-id 3 - x-experiment-id 4 - x-geo-country

caution Authorization , Cookie , Proxy-Authorization , or X-Api-Key to the upstream GraphQL API. disable_auth_token_passthrough disables only the automatic propagation of a validated OAuth token. If forward_headers contains Authorization , Apollo MCP Server still copies the incoming header to the GraphQL request even when passthrough is disabled. When passthrough is enabled, the validated token replaces a forwarded Authorization header. Audit both settings together.



According to Audience confusion : If the MCP Server accepts tokens not intended for it, it can violate OAuth's trust boundaries.

: If the MCP Server accepts tokens not intended for it, it can violate OAuth's trust boundaries. Confused deputy problem: If an unvalidated token is passed downstream, a downstream API may incorrectly trust it as though it were validated by the MCP Server.

Apollo MCP Server supports OAuth 2.1 authentication that follows best practices and aligns with the MCP authorization model. See our Avoid header forwarding for sensitive credentials like API keys or access tokens. Apollo MCP Server logs a warning when you forward sensitive headers such as, orto the upstream GraphQL API.disables only the automatic propagation of a validated OAuth token. Ifcontains, Apollo MCP Server still copies the incoming header to the GraphQL request even when passthrough is disabled. When passthrough is enabled, the validated token replaces a forwardedheader. Audit both settings together.According to MCP security best practices and the MCP authorization specification , token passthrough introduces serious security risks:Apollo MCP Server supports OAuth 2.1 authentication that follows best practices and aligns with the MCP authorization model. See our authorization guide for implementation details and how to use the auth configuration

CORS

These fields are under the top-level cors key and configure Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) for browser-based MCP clients.

Option Type Default Description enabled bool false Enable CORS support origins List<string> [] List of allowed origins (exact matches). Use ["*"] to allow any origin (not recommended in production) match_origins List<string> [] List of regex patterns to match allowed origins (e.g., "^https://localhost:[0-9]+$" ) allow_any_origin bool false Allow requests from any origin. Cannot be used with allow_credentials: true allow_credentials bool false Allow credentials (cookies, authorization headers) in CORS requests allow_methods List<string> ["GET", "POST", "OPTIONS"] List of allowed HTTP methods allow_headers List<string> ["content-type", "mcp-protocol-version", "mcp-session-id", "traceparent", "tracestate", "baggage"] Request headers enabled for cross-origin requests, including MCP, W3C Trace Context, and W3C Baggage headers expose_headers List<string> ["mcp-session-id", "traceparent", "tracestate"] List of response headers exposed to the browser (includes MCP and W3C Trace Context headers) max_age number 86400 Maximum age (in seconds) for preflight cache

Health checks

These fields are under the top-level health_check key. Learn more about health checks.

Option Type Default Description enabled bool false Enable health check endpoints path string "/health" Custom health check endpoint path readiness object Readiness check configuration readiness.allowed number 100 Maximum number of rejections allowed in a sampling interval before marking unready readiness.interval object Readiness check interval configuration readiness.interval.sampling duration "5s" How often to check the rejection count readiness.interval.unready duration "10s" How long to wait before recovering from unready state (default: 2 * sampling)

note Health checks are only available when using the streamable_http transport. The health check feature is inspired by Apollo Router's health check implementation.

Rhai

These fields are under the top-level rhai key and configure where Apollo MCP Server loads Rhai scripts from. Learn more about Rhai scripting.

Option Type Default Description scripts FilePath rhai Directory containing Rhai scripts. The server loads main.rhai from this directory.

YAML mcp.yaml copy 1 rhai : 2 scripts : /config/rhai

The path can be absolute or relative to the process working directory. If main.rhai doesn't exist, the server starts normally without scripting.

Introspection

These fields are under the top-level introspection key. Learn more about the MCP introspection tools.

Option Type Default Description execute object Execution configuration for introspection execute.enabled bool false Expose the execute tool for ad hoc GraphQL operations execute.hint string Append custom instructions to the execute tool description introspect object Introspection configuration for allowing clients to run introspection introspect.enabled bool false Enable introspection requests introspect.minify bool false Minify introspection results to reduce context window usage introspect.hint string Append custom instructions to the introspect tool description search object Search tool configuration search.enabled bool false Enable search tool search.index_memory_bytes number 50000000 Amount of memory used for indexing (in bytes) search.leaf_depth number 1 Depth of subtype information to include from matching types search.minify bool false Minify search results to reduce context window usage search.hint string Append custom instructions to the search tool description validate object Validation tool configuration validate.enabled bool false Enable validation tool validate.hint string Append custom instructions to the validate tool description

Logging

These fields are under the top-level logging key.

Option Type Default Description level oneOf ["trace", "debug", "info", "warn", "error"] "info" The minimum log level to record path FilePath Directory for rolling log files. If not provided, logging outputs to stdout . rotation oneOf ["minutely", "hourly", "daily", "never"] "hourly" The log file rotation interval (if file logging is used)

caution At the debug level, Apollo MCP Server logs the parsed configuration. Ordinary static header values, including values you populate through ${env.VAR} , can appear in this output. The GraphOS key is redacted. Do not enable debug logging in production without protecting and restricting access to the resulting logs.

Operation source

These fields are under the top-level operations key. The available fields depend on the value of the nested source key. The default value for source is "infer" . See defining tools as operations.

Source Option Type Description GraphOS Collection source "collection" Load operations from a GraphOS collection GraphOS Collection id string The collection ID to use in GraphOS. Use default for the default collection. See GraphOS operation collections. Introspection source "introspect" Load operations by introspecting the schema. Note: You must enable introspection to use this source Local source "local" Load operations from local GraphQL files or directories Local paths List<FilePath> Paths to GraphQL files or directories to search. Note: These paths are relative to the location from which you are running Apollo MCP Server. Manifest source "manifest" Load operations from a persisted queries manifest file Manifest path FilePath The path to the persisted query manifest Uplink source "uplink" Load operations from an uplink manifest. Note: This source requires an Apollo key and graph ref erence Infer source "infer" Infer where to load operations based on other configuration options.

note Environment variable expansion applies only to the YAML configuration file. Local .graphql operation files and persisted query manifest bodies are loaded exactly as written. Don't embed credentials in operation content or expect ${env.VAR} placeholders to be expanded.

note When using source: collection or source: uplink , MCP Server polls GraphOS for changes periodically. Expect up to 60 seconds before new or modified operations appear as tools.

note Operation collection polling supports collections containing up to 100 operations. The server loads a larger collection, but subsequent polling is disabled. If an update increases a collection beyond 100 operations, the server applies that update and polling then stops.

For source: collection , the server retries connection failures, timeouts, HTTP 429 responses, and server errors.

A successfully fetched source update replaces the current catalog; it isn't compared with an approved version or held for confirmation. Operations that Apollo MCP Server can't parse are skipped during the rebuild instead of preserving their previous versions. For deployment guidance, go to Protect tool definitions from poisoning.

tip Some MCP clients cache the tool list independently. If tools don't refresh after the polling interval, reconnect or restart your MCP client.

Caching

These fields are under the top-level caching key. Set APOLLO_MCP_CACHING__TTL_MS to override the TTL through an environment variable.

Option Type Default Description ttl_ms u64 300000 Freshness lifetime in milliseconds for cache hints on tools/list , resources/list , resources/read , and prompts/list responses. Remote app resource reads omit cache hints. Cache scope is always private when hints are provided. Requires negotiation of MCP protocol version 2026-07-28 or newer; see the following availability note.

note Cache hints are currently inactive: Apollo MCP Server negotiates MCP protocol versions up to 2025-11-25 . The caching.ttl_ms setting doesn't currently change client caching behavior because the required protocol revision isn't supported.

Overrides

These fields are under the top-level overrides key.

Option Type Default Description disable_type_description bool false Disable type descriptions to save on context-window space disable_schema_description bool false Disable schema descriptions to save on context-window space enable_output_schema bool false Enable output schema generation for tools. Adds token overhead but helps LLMs understand response structure enable_explorer bool false Expose a tool that returns the URL to open a GraphQL operation in Apollo Explorer. Note: This requires a GraphOS graph ref erence mutation_mode oneOf ["none", "explicit", "all"] "none" Controls which GraphQL mutation operation types the MCP server exposes descriptions Map<String, String> {} Top-level tool descriptions keyed by exact operation name. Overrides source-derived descriptions for matching operations but doesn't affect input descriptions or executable documents. Unmatched keys don't produce a warning. Learn more about config-level descriptions. annotations Map<String, AnnotationOverrides> {} Optional map from operation name to MCP tool annotation hints. Merges with auto-detected annotations. Go to config-level annotations. required_scopes Map<String, List<String> | List<List<String>>> {} Additional OAuth scopes for listed operations, keyed by exact MCP tool name. Unlisted tools receive no additional restriction. A flat list requires all scopes; nested lists define alternatives, where each inner list is AND and the outer list is OR. Requirements add to the global scope requirement. When a token lacks the required scopes for an operation, the server returns HTTP 403 with WWW-Authenticate: Bearer error="insufficient_scope" . Learn more about per-operation scope requirements.

Mutation modes

mutation_mode applies to predefined GraphQL operations loaded from every configured operation source. mutation_mode also controls whether an enabled execute tool accepts an ad hoc mutation.

Mode Predefined queries Predefined mutations Ad hoc queries through execute Ad hoc mutations through execute none Exposed Skipped Allowed Rejected explicit Exposed Exposed Allowed Rejected all Exposed Exposed Allowed Allowed

The ad hoc columns apply only when introspection.execute.enabled is true . The server never exposes subscriptions as predefined tools and execute rejects them in every mode.

caution mutation_mode is a configuration gate, not a per-invocation approval mechanism. explicit means the mutation is already present in the active operation source; it doesn't mean the operation came from a local file, was committed to version control, or passed a review enforced by Apollo MCP Server. As a result, hot-reloaded source changes can add or change mutations without an approval step. The setting classifies documents by their declared GraphQL operation type. It can't detect side effects implemented behind a query field, so make sure your upstream GraphQL API preserves read-only query semantics.

note MCP App manifests are subject to the same mutation gate. With mutation_mode: none , Apollo MCP Server rejects an app manifest that contains a mutation instead of partially loading that app.

Apollo MCP Server parses operation documents locally but doesn't automatically validate them against the configured schema. For more information, go to Operation validation and execution.

Schema source

These fields are under the top-level schema key. The available fields depend on the value of the nested source key. The default value for source is "uplink" .

Source Option Type Description Local source "local" Load schema from local file Local path FilePath Path to the GraphQL schema Uplink source "uplink" Fetch the schema from uplink. Note: This requires an Apollo key and graph ref erence GraphOS source "graphos" Fetch the latest published schema from the GraphOS Platform API. Use this source for non-federated graphs, which uplink can't serve. Note: This requires an Apollo key and graph ref erence

note When you use source: graphos , MCP Server polls GraphOS for schema changes periodically and applies a new schema publication without a restart.

For source: graphos , transient errors before the initial schema load are retried, although a permanent initial error prevents startup. After a schema has loaded, later poll or fetch errors keep the current schema and polling continues. This last-known-good behavior applies to request failures, not to the contents of a successfully fetched publication: a schema document that can't be parsed and validated causes the server to exit with an error.

Transport

These fields are under the top-level transport key, to configure running the MCP Server in different environments - stdio or Streamable HTTP.

YAML copy 1 transport : 2 type : streamable_http 3 address : 127.0.0.1 4 port : 5000 5 stateful_mode : true

Type

The available fields depend on the value of the nested type key. The default type is stdio :

Option Description "stdio" Use standard IO for communication between the server and client "streamable_http" Host the MCP server on the configuration, using streamable HTTP messages

note SSE transport is no longer supported by Apollo MCP Server as of v1.5.0. Use streamable_http for HTTP-based connections.

Transport Type Specific options

Some transport types support further configuration. For streamable_http , you can set address , port , stateful_mode , and host_validation .

Option Type Default Description address IpAddr 127.0.0.1 The IP address to bind to port u16 8000 The port to bind to stateful_mode bool true Enable legacy HTTP sessions. When disabled, requests are sessionless and unsolicited tool-change notifications are unavailable. host_validation HostValidation Host header validation configuration

note For Apollo MCP Server ≤v1.0.0 , the default port value is 5000 . In v1.1.0 , the default port option was changed to 8000 to avoid conflicts with common development tools and services that typically use port 5000 (such as macOS AirPlay, Flask development servers, and other local services).

Host Validation

These fields are under the host_validation key within the transport configuration. Host validation prevents DNS rebinding attacks by rejecting requests with unexpected Host headers. Origin validation additionally protects browser-based clients by rejecting requests whose Origin header is not on the allow list.

Option Type Default Description enabled bool true Use Host validation and any configured Origin validation allowed_hosts List<string> [] Additional allowed hostnames beyond localhost (can include port) allowed_origins List<string> [] Allowed browser origins (RFC 6454); empty leaves Origin validation disabled

note Host and Origin validation are only available when using the streamable_http transport. Loopback addresses ( localhost , 127.0.0.1 , ::1 ) are always allowed as hosts when validation is enabled. Origin validation is opt-in: it only applies when allowed_origins is non-empty, and requests without an Origin header still pass. Origin entries must include a scheme (for example https://app.example.com ), and null matches the browser's Origin: null .

note host_validation.allowed_origins is distinct from origins . allowed_origins is a server-side guard that rejects disallowed requests with HTTP 403 to prevent DNS rebinding, while CORS controls the Access-Control-Allow-Origin response header that browsers use to decide whether to expose a cross-origin response. Browser clients on other origins typically need both configured. is distinct from CORS is a server-side guard that rejects disallowed requests withto prevent DNS rebinding, while CORS controls theresponse header that browsers use to decide whether to expose a cross-origin response. Browser clients on other origins typically need both configured.

For production deployments behind a reverse proxy, add your server's hostname and any browser origins that call it directly:

YAML mcp.yaml copy 1 transport : 2 type : streamable_http 3 host_validation : 4 allowed_hosts : 5 - mcp.example.com 6 allowed_origins : 7 - https://app.example.com

Auth

These fields are under the top-level transport key, nested under the auth key. Learn more about authorization and authentication.

note Authentication is available only for streamable_http . Because the default transport is stdio , you must also set transport.type: streamable_http in your auth configuration. The server rejects an auth block configured under stdio .

Option Type Default Description servers List<URL> List of upstream delegated OAuth servers (must support RFC 8414 or OIDC metadata discovery endpoint). audiences List<string> [] List of accepted audiences from upstream signed JWTs (ignored if allow_any_audience is true ) issuers List<string> [] Additional allowlist for token issuers. When set, iss must match this list and the issuer advertised in the authorization server's discovery metadata. Empty skips token issuer checks, not authorization-server metadata validation. allow_any_audience bool false Set to true to skip audience validation entirely (use with caution) resource string The externally available URL pointing to this MCP server. Can be localhost when testing locally. resource_documentation string Optional link to more documentation relating to this MCP server scopes List<string> [] Global OAuth scopes supported by this MCP resource server. The server advertises them to clients and enforces them according to scope_mode . Empty imposes no global scope requirement. scope_mode string require_all Global scope enforcement mode: disabled , require_all , or require_any . Per- operation requirements always use all-of semantics. disable_auth_token_passthrough bool false Disable automatic propagation of the validated Authorization header to the downstream API. When passthrough is disabled, headers forwarded via forward_headers are left untouched; when passthrough is active, the validated token replaces a forwarded Authorization header. skip_token_validation.methods List<string> [] JSON-RPC method names that skip token validation when the request carries no Authorization header. Methods that name one of many items, such as tools/call and resources/read , are rejected. See skipping token validation. skip_token_validation.tools List<string> [] Tool names that skip token validation when the request carries no Authorization header. See skipping token validation. skip_token_validation.headers List<string> [] HTTP header names that skip token validation when the request carries no Authorization header. A later layer authenticates the request. See skipping token validation. allow_anonymous_mcp_discovery bool false Deprecated. Use skip_token_validation.methods instead. Enabling this is the same as listing initialize , server/discover , tools/list , and resources/list there. Setting both is an error. discovery_timeout Duration 5s Timeout for authorization server metadata discovery requests. Supports human-readable durations (e.g., "5s", "10s", "30s"). discovery_headers Map<string, string> {} Custom headers to include in OIDC discovery and JWKS requests. Useful when upstream OAuth servers or WAFs require headers like User-Agent . See discovery headers. tls.ca_cert string Path to a CA certificate to trust (PEM format). tls.danger_accept_invalid_certs bool false Accepts invalid TLS certificates. Set this to true for development or testing purposes only.

Below is an example configuration using StreamableHTTP transport with authentication:

YAML mcp.yaml copy 1 transport : 2 type : streamable_http 3 auth : 4 # List of upstream delegated OAuth servers 5 # These must support RFC 8414 or OIDC metadata discovery. 6 servers : 7 - https://auth.example.com 8 9 # List of accepted audiences from upstream signed JWTs 10 # (Ignored if allow_any_audience is set to true) 11 # See: https://www.ory.sh/docs/hydra/guides/audiences 12 audiences : 13 - mcp.example.audience 14 15 # Additional allowlist for token issuers. The JWT `iss` claim must match one 16 # of these values and the issuer the authorization server advertises in discovery. 17 # When empty (the default), the server skips these token issuer checks. 18 issuers : 19 - "https://auth.example.com" 20 21 # Set to true to skip audience validation (use with caution) 22 allow_any_audience : false 23 24 # The externally available URL pointing to this MCP server. Can be `localhost` 25 # when testing locally. 26 # Note: Subpaths must be preserved here as well. Append `/mcp` when using 27 # Streamable HTTP transport. 28 resource : https://hosted.mcp.server/mcp 29 30 # Optional link to more documentation relating to this MCP server. 31 resource_documentation : https://info.mcp.server 32 33 # Global OAuth scopes supported by this MCP resource server. 34 # These are enforced according to `scope_mode`. 35 scopes : 36 - read 37 - mcp 38 - profile 39 scope_mode : require_all 40 41 # Timeout for authorization server metadata discovery (default: 5s) 42 discovery_timeout : 5s 43 44 # Custom headers for OIDC discovery and JWKS requests 45 # Useful when upstream OAuth servers or WAFs require specific headers 46 discovery_headers : 47 User-Agent : apollo-mcp-server 48 49 # Requests that skip token validation. Each list applies only when the 50 # request carries no Authorization header. Every other request is validated. 51 # skip_token_validation: 52 # methods: 53 # - tools/list 54 # - server/discover 55 # tools: 56 # - PublicTool 57 # headers: 58 # - x-api-key 59 60 # Optional TLS configuration for connecting to OAuth servers 61 tls : 62 # Path to CA certificate for private CA or self-signed OAuth server certs 63 # Use when your OAuth server uses a self-signed certificate or a certificate signed by a private CA 64 ca_cert : /path/to/ca-certificate.pem 65 # Set this to true for development or testing purposes only 66 # danger_accept_invalid_certs: false

Telemetry

Option Type Default Description service_name string "apollo-mcp-server" The service name in telemetry data. version string Current crate version The service version in telemetry data. exporters Exporters null (Telemetry disabled) Configuration for telemetry exporters.

Exporters

Option Type Default Description metrics Metrics null ( Metrics disabled) Configuration for exporting metrics. tracing Tracing null (Tracing disabled) Configuration for exporting traces.

Metrics

Option Type Default Description otlp OTLP Metric Exporter null (Exporting disabled) Configuration for exporting metrics via OTLP. omitted_attributes List<String> Supported Apollo metric attributes to omit before export. export_interval Duration 30s Interval at which metrics are exported. Supports human-readable durations (e.g. 30s , 1m , 1h , 1d ).

OTLP Metrics Exporter

Option Type Default Description endpoint URL http://localhost:4317 URL to export data to. Requires full path. protocol string grpc Specifies the export protocol. Supported values are grpc and http/protobuf . temporality MetricTemporality Cumulative Specifies how additive quantities are expressed over time. Cumulative means reported values include previous measurements, and Delta means they don't. metadata Key-value pairs Key-value pairs for metadata. This field applies only when protocol is grpc . headers Key-value pairs Key-value pairs for headers. This field applies only when protocol is http/protobuf .

Metrics telemetry config example using gRPC grpc protocol and sends data to the http://localhost:4317 endpoint. It includes metadata with each request. YAML copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 otlp : 5 endpoint : http://localhost:4317 6 protocol : grpc 7 temporality : cumulative 8 metadata : 9 key-name : some-value 10 key-two : another-value 11 export_interval : 1m # Export metrics every minute (default: 30s) YAML copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 otlp : 5 endpoint : https://otlp.nr-data.net:4317 6 protocol : grpc 7 temporality : delta 8 metadata : 9 api-key : <YOUR_API_KEY> sh copy 1 export APOLLO_MCP_TELEMETRY__EXPORTERS__METRICS__OTLP__METADATA__API_KEY = "${ YOUR_API_KEY }" The following example configures metrics telemetry to use theprotocol and sends data to theendpoint. It includes metadata with each request.For observability platforms that prefer delta temporality (such as New Relic), configure the temporality and pass your API key via metadata:To use environment variables for sensitive values like API keys:

Traces

Option Type Default Description otlp OTLP Trace Exporter null (Exporting disabled) Configuration for exporting traces via OTLP. sampler SamplerOption ALWAYS_ON Configuration to control sampling of traces. omitted_attributes List<String> Supported Apollo span attributes to omit before export.

OTLP Trace Exporter

Option Type Default Description endpoint URL http://localhost:4317 URL to export data to. Requires full path. protocol string grpc Specifies the export protocol. Supported values are grpc and http/protobuf . metadata Key-value pairs Key-value pairs for metadata. This field applies only when protocol is grpc . headers Key-value pairs Key-value pairs for headers. This field applies only when protocol is http/protobuf .

Tracing telemetry config example using HTTP/Protobuf http/protobuf protocol and sends data to the http://localhost:4317 endpoint. It also includes headers with each request. YAML copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 otlp : 5 endpoint : http://localhost:4317 6 protocol : http/protobuf 7 headers : 8 key-name : some-value 9 key-two : another-value The following example section configures tracing telemetry to use theprotocol and sends data to theendpoint. It also includes headers with each request.

MetricTemporality

Option Type Description cumulative string Cumulative temporality option. delta string Delta temporality option. lowmemory string Low memory temporality option.

SamplerOption

Option Type Description always_on string All traces will be exported. always_off string Sampling is turned off, no traces will be exported. 0.0-1.0 f64 Percentage of traces to export.

Server info

These fields are under the top-level server_info key and configure the server metadata returned in the MCP initialize response.

Option Type Default Description name string "Apollo MCP Server" The name of the MCP server implementation (used as a technical identifier) version string Current crate version (e.g., "1.5.0" ) The version of the MCP server implementation title string "Apollo MCP Server" Human-readable title for the server (used for display in UIs) website_url URL "https://www.apollographql.com/docs/apollo-mcp-server" URL to the server's website or documentation description string "A Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for exposing GraphQL APIs as tools." A brief description of the server icons Icon[] Icons representing the server, for clients that display one

All fields are optional. If not specified, sensible defaults are used. This is useful when wrapping Apollo MCP Server or branding it for specific use cases.

YAML config.yaml copy 1 server_info : 2 name : "Acme Corp GraphQL Server" 3 version : "2.0.0" 4 title : "Acme MCP Server" 5 website_url : "https://acme.com/mcp-docs" 6 description : "MCP server for Acme Corp's GraphQL API" 7 icons : 8 - src : "https://acme.com/mcp-icon.svg" 9 mime_type : "image/svg+xml" 10 sizes : [ "any" ]

Icon

Each icon entry supports the fields defined by the MCP Icon object :

Option Type Description src string Parseable URI of the icon, such as an HTTP or HTTPS URL or a base64-encoded data: URI. Required. mime_type string Explicit MIME type such as image/png or image/svg+xml . Use mime_type in YAML; mimeType is not accepted. Optional. sizes string[] Icon size strings. Clients expect <WIDTH>x<HEIGHT> (for example, 48x48 ) or any for scalable formats. The server does not enforce these formats. Optional. theme string Background theme the icon is designed for: light or dark . Omit this field to render with either theme. Optional.

No icon is advertised by default. Clients that support icon metadata should select the most appropriate entry for their UI. Clients that do not support icons can ignore this optional field.

note The MCP specification makes the client responsible for refusing unsafe icon sources, such as javascript: URIs, and for applying appropriate security precautions when rendering an icon. The server advertises whatever you configure.

Initialize instructions

The instructions field (optional) is a top-level field that sets the MCP instructions value in the initialize result . Supported clients can inject that string into the model context so the LLM receives domain-specific guidance (workflows, tool relationships, and constraints) alongside per-tool descriptions.

You can configure instructions with YAML (including a block scalar for multiple lines) or with the APOLLO_MCP_INSTRUCTIONS environment variable.

YAML config.yaml copy 1 instructions : | 2 Prefer semantic search tools before listing. Check access tier rules before mutations.

Example config files

The following example file sets your endpoint to localhost:4001 , configures transport over Streamable HTTP, enables introspection, and provides two local MCP operations for the server to expose.

YAML config.yaml copy 1 endpoint : http://localhost:4001/ 2 transport : 3 type : streamable_http 4 introspection : 5 introspect : 6 enabled : true 7 operations : 8 source : local 9 paths : 10 - relative/path/to/your/operations/userDetails.graphql 11 - relative/path/to/your/operations/listing.graphql

This configuration file will set up Streamable HTTP transport, enables introspection, and makes all operations derive from introspection:

YAML config.yaml copy 1 transport : 2 type : streamable_http 3 introspection : 4 introspect : 5 enabled : true 6 operations : 7 source : introspect

Override configuration options using environment variables

You can override configuration options using environment variables. The environment variable name is the same as the option name, but with APOLLO_MCP_ prefixed. You can use __ to mark nested options.

For example, to override the introspection.execute.enabled option, you can set the APOLLO_MCP_INTROSPECTION__EXECUTE__ENABLED environment variable.

sh copy 1 APOLLO_MCP_INTROSPECTION__EXECUTE__ENABLED = "true"

For list values, you can set the environment variable to a comma-separated list.

For example, to override the transport.auth.servers option, you can set the APOLLO_MCP_TRANSPORT__AUTH__SERVERS environment variable to a comma-separated list.

sh copy 1 APOLLO_MCP_TRANSPORT__AUTH__SERVERS = '[server_url_1,server_url_2]'

Environment variable expansion

You can reference environment variables directly in your configuration file using the ${env.VAR_NAME} syntax. This is useful when you have existing environment variables that don't follow the APOLLO_MCP_* naming convention.

YAML config.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 otlp : 5 endpoint : ${env.OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT}

When Apollo MCP Server loads the configuration, it expands these references to their values before parsing the YAML.

note Expansion applies only to values in the YAML configuration file. Apollo MCP Server reads local .graphql operation files and persisted query manifest bodies verbatim. Don't embed credentials in operation content or expect ${env.VAR} placeholders to expand.

Default values

You can provide a fallback value using the ${env.VAR_NAME:-default} syntax. If the environment variable is not set, the default value is used instead:

YAML config.yaml copy 1 endpoint : ${env.GRAPHQL_ENDPOINT:-http://localhost:4000}

note The default value is used when the variable is unset or empty. This matches bash and Apollo Router behavior.

Default values can contain special characters, including colons, balanced braces, and even :- :

YAML config.yaml copy 1 # URLs with ports work fine 2 endpoint : ${env.API_URL:-http://localhost:4000} 3 4 # JSON-like defaults with balanced braces work 5 metadata : '${env.DEFAULT_META:-{"version":"1.0"}}' 6 7 # Multiple :- in default value (only the first one delimits) 8 value : ${env.MY_VAR:-a:-b:-c} # default is "a:-b:-c"

note Nested references are not expanded. Default values are treated as literal text. If your default contains ${env.OTHER} , it will appear literally in the output, not be expanded: YAML copy 1 # If MISSING is unset, this becomes literally: "prefix ${env.OTHER} suffix" 2 value : ${env.MISSING:-prefix ${env.OTHER} suffix} Default values are treated as literal text. If your default contains, it will appear literally in the output, not be expanded:

note Quotes don't escape closing braces. Brace matching in default values is purely depth-based. A } inside quotes will still terminate the placeholder: YAML copy 1 # This does NOT work as expected - the } inside quotes ends the placeholder early 2 value : ${env.VAR:-"}"} # Results in: ""} (not "}") Brace matching in default values is purely depth-based. Ainside quotes will still terminate the placeholder:

note APOLLO_MCP_* environment variables still take precedence over expanded values in the config file. For example, if you set both ${env.MY_ENDPOINT} in the config and APOLLO_MCP_ENDPOINT as an environment variable, APOLLO_MCP_ENDPOINT wins.

Special characters

If your environment variable value contains YAML special characters (colons, brackets, quotes), wrap the expanded value in quotes:

YAML config.yaml copy 1 # Safe for values that might contain special characters 2 description : "${env.MY_DESCRIPTION}"

Escaping

To include a literal ${env.VAR} in your configuration without expansion, escape the dollar sign by doubling it:

YAML config.yaml copy 1 # Becomes: ${env.NOT_EXPANDED} after loading 2 template : "$${env.NOT_EXPANDED}"

Error handling

If a referenced environment variable is not defined, Apollo MCP Server fails to start with a clear error message:

Text copy 1 Error: undefined environment variable 'OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT' referenced in configuration

Configuration validation

Apollo MCP Server validates your configuration file at startup and rejects invalid options. This helps catch typos, misplaced fields, and other misconfigurations early — for example, placing auth at the top level instead of nesting it under transport :

YAML config.yaml copy 1 # ❌ Wrong — auth is not a top-level option 2 auth : 3 servers : 4 - https://auth-server.com 5 transport : 6 type : streamable_http

The server fails to start and tells you exactly which field is invalid and what the valid options are: