EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Apollo MCP Server Licensing
Source code for Apollo MCP Server in GitHub is covered by the MIT License. All files in the Apollo MCP Server repository are licensed under MIT, unless explicitly stated otherwise in a file header or license file in a subdirectory.
See the repository LICENSE for the full license text.
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