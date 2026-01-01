Apollo MCP Server
Apollo MCP Server - v1
OverviewQuickstartDefine toolsDefine prompts
Configuration
YAML Config ReferenceCustom Scalars
Run the MCP ServerDebugging
Deployment
OverviewHealth ChecksCORS
AuthorizationTelemetryError HandlingBest PracticesLicensingLimitations
Rhai Scripting
Getting StartedLifecycle HooksFunctions Reference
MCP Apps
OverviewPrerequisitesQuickstartMCP App DevelopmentArchitectureReference
Guides
Development to Production WorkflowsAuthorization with Auth0
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Apollo MCP Server Licensing

Source code for Apollo MCP Server in GitHub is covered by the MIT License. All files in the Apollo MCP Server repository are licensed under MIT, unless explicitly stated otherwise in a file header or license file in a subdirectory.

See the repository LICENSE for the full license text.