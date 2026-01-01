Apollo MCP Server
Apollo MCP Server - v1
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Configuration
YAML Config ReferenceCustom Scalars
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Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Custom Scalars Configuration

Custom scalars configuration

You can specify a custom scalars configuration JSON file to map a custom scalar to a JSON schema type. The JSON file is an object with custom scalar names as keys and JSON schema types as values:

JSON
1{
2  "MyCustomScalar": { "type": "string" }
3}

Other than JSON schema type, an overriding description can also be provided. In the following example the description provided in the schema, scalar description, would get overridden by the description found in the custom scalar configuration file, override description:

GraphQL
1"""
2scalar description
3"""
4scalar MyCustomScalar
JSON
1{
2  "MyCustomScalar": { "type": "string", "description": "override description" }
3}