Best Practices

The schema is required for:

Tool Descriptions : The schema provides type information used to generate tool descriptions. You can override these descriptions by adding descriptions or comments to your operation files.

Input Schemas : Use the schema to translate GraphQL input types into JSON Schema that your MCP clients and AI models can use when constructing tool arguments. Apollo MCP Server doesn't independently enforce this generated JSON Schema for predefined operation tools.

Introspection Support: If you enable the introspection option, the schema is used to provide information about available types and operations to AI models.

Understand the execution and validation boundary

The base GraphQL request path serializes operation text and variables into a structured HTTP request. It doesn't construct an operating-system shell command or spawn a child process from MCP tool input.

Apollo MCP Server parses predefined and ad hoc operation documents, but it doesn't automatically validate those documents against the configured schema before forwarding them. The upstream GraphQL endpoint performs execution-time GraphQL validation. For ad hoc operations, you can expose the optional validate tool, but enabling it doesn't force a client to call that tool before execute . For details, see the introspection tools documentation.

This boundary doesn't cover code in the upstream GraphQL service or operator-provided Rhai scripts. Treat both as part of your deployment's execution surface. For more information, go to Operation validation and execution.

Use contract variants to control AI access to graphs

GraphOS contract variants let you deliver different subsets of your graph to different consumers.

When running Apollo MCP Server with GraphOS, use contract variants whenever possible. This allows you to control which parts of your graph are accessible to AI by exposing only the necessary subsets.

In particular, we strongly recommend contract variants when using:

Gate mutations and enforce approval outside the server

Keep mutation_mode at its default value, none , unless the use case requires GraphQL mutations. Use explicit to expose only mutations already present in the configured operation source. Use all only when an enabled execute tool must accept ad hoc mutations. For details, go to Mutation modes.

These modes are configuration gates, not human approval. In particular, explicit doesn't require an operation to be stored locally, committed to version control, or reviewed before use. Apply review and promotion controls to every configured operation source, and implement per-invocation approval for sensitive actions in the MCP client, the upstream API, or another policy-enforcement layer.

mutation_mode relies on the declared GraphQL operation type. Always keep query fields read-only at the upstream API; the MCP server can't identify a write implemented behind a query.

Limit the impact of intent-flow subversion

OWASP MCP06: Intent Flow Subversion describes how instructions from retrieved context can steer an agent away from the user's goal and toward a different valid action. Apollo MCP Server limits predefined calls to operations in its current tool catalog, but it doesn't determine whether a proposed tool call remains aligned with the user's request. A valid, permitted call can still be unintended.

Treat the exposed tool surface as a way to limit impact, not as intent validation:

Expose only the operations required for the use case. Review both what each operation can do and how broadly its variables can target data or resources. Keep execute disabled unless the agent needs ad hoc queries. An enabled execute tool accepts an agent-supplied query document; with mutation_mode: all , the tool also accepts agent-supplied mutations. Protect every configured operation source. The effective boundary is the live tool catalog, and hot-reloaded changes can add or replace operations without restarting the server. Enforce authentication, authorization, allowlisting, and demand controls at the GraphQL API. Implement intent checks, untrusted-context handling, and per-action approval in the MCP client, agent framework, or another policy layer that can compare a proposed action with the user's goal.

Go to Intent-flow enforcement limitations for the controls Apollo MCP Server doesn't provide.

Protect tool definitions from poisoning

MCP clients expose tool names, descriptions, input property names, and input property descriptions to AI models. Models use all of this text when selecting tools and arguments. Treat every operation and schema source that contributes to this model-facing surface as security-sensitive. OWASP MCP03: Tool Poisoning describes this risk.

For a predefined operation tool, Apollo MCP Server stores the GraphQL document separately from its model-facing metadata. Changing only a description can't add a new server-side code path, but a malicious description can still steer a model toward attacker-chosen tools, arguments, or otherwise valid operations. An operation -source update can also change the stored document itself.

Apollo MCP Server doesn't automatically scan tool metadata for hidden instructions, compare the live tool list with an approved snapshot, or require approval before applying a hot-reloaded source update. Establish these controls around the deployment:

Restrict write access to operation, schema, manifest, collection, and configuration sources. Require review for changes promoted to production.

Capture the live tools/list response after deployment. Store an approved, standardized snapshot using a consistent MCP protocol version and server configuration.

Review tool names, descriptions, input property names, and input property descriptions for unexpected model-directed instructions, sensitive paths, external destinations, hidden Unicode characters, and misleading semantics.

Compare the live response with the approved snapshot whenever operations, schemas, or description overrides are added, removed, renamed, or hot-reloaded. Review changes to the stored GraphQL documents as well as metadata.

overrides.descriptions controls only the top-level description of an exact operation -name match. It doesn't pin the operation name, input property names or descriptions, or executable document. A renamed or unmatched operation falls back to its source-derived description.

Go to Tool-definition integrity limitations for the controls Apollo MCP Server doesn't provide automatically.

Plan audit and telemetry controls

Apollo MCP Server can export traces and metrics over OTLP and correlates application log lines emitted inside active spans with trace_id , but your surrounding observability system remains part of the control.

Before production deployment:

Configure trace and metric exporters and route application logs to managed destinations.

Review captured span attributes and omit payload fields that the investigation process doesn't require.

Apply access controls, retention, integrity protection, and data-handling policies in the collector and storage backend.

Alert on tool failures, unexpected usage patterns, and telemetry ingestion gaps.

Metrics don't include per-request trace IDs. Use them for aggregate monitoring, and adopt traces plus correlated logs for request-level investigation. Go to Telemetry for signal behavior, captured attributes, and filtering boundaries.

Use global OAuth scopes as a server-wide baseline and overrides.required_scopes for tools that need additional permissions. Per- operation keys are matched exactly against MCP tool names, and only listed tools receive the additional check.

During deployment, compare the configured keys with the live tools/list response. Repeat this review whenever operations are added, removed, renamed, or hot-reloaded. A new or mismatched tool name remains governed only by the global scope requirement because the server doesn't reject or warn about unknown required_scopes keys.

Scope checks enforce the permissions present in a token at runtime. Manage token expiration, just-in-time elevation, entitlement review, and permission-change approval through the identity provider and operational controls.

Send client name header when using persisted queries

If you register a persisted query with a specific client name instead of null , you must configure the MCP Server to send the necessary header indicating the client name to the router.