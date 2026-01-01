Apollo MCP Server
Apollo MCP Server - v1
OverviewQuickstartDefine toolsDefine prompts
Configuration
YAML Config ReferenceCustom Scalars
Run the MCP ServerDebugging
Deployment
OverviewHealth ChecksCORS
AuthorizationTelemetryError HandlingBest PracticesLicensingLimitations
Rhai Scripting
Getting StartedLifecycle HooksFunctions Reference
MCP Apps
OverviewPrerequisitesQuickstartMCP App DevelopmentArchitectureReference
Guides
Development to Production WorkflowsAuthorization with Auth0
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

MCP Apps Prerequisites

What you need to get started

Before building MCP Apps with Apollo MCP Server, make sure you have these prerequisites.

Required prerequisites

  • Apollo MCP Server

  • GraphQL API endpoints that you want to expose through MCP Apps

  • An MCP Apps-compatible host (for example, ChatGPT with OpenAI Apps SDK access, or another host that supports the MCP specification)

note
If you're using ChatGPT and want to test end-to-end, you'll need a ChatGPT Plus account with OpenAI Apps SDK access (currently in preview/beta). Apps SDK access might require enrollment or approval from OpenAI. Check the OpenAI Apps SDK documentation.If you're using another host, make sure it complies with the Model Context Protocol specifications.

Template-specific prerequisites

If you're using the Apollo AI Apps Template, you'll also need:

  • Node.js v18 or later

  • npm or yarn

note
Tunneling tools, like ngrok, can be helpful for local development with remote hosts if you want to test native interfaces.

Next steps

Once you have all prerequisites in place:

  1. Follow the MCP Apps Quickstart to create your first app

  2. Review the MCP Apps Overview for architecture and concepts

  3. Explore the MCP Apps Reference for detailed configuration