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Deploy the MCP Server
Deployment using the Apollo GraphOS Operator or Docker containers, when to choose which option, and production considerations
To deploy Apollo MCP Server in your production environment, use the Apollo GraphOS Operator if you're running on Kubernetes. Otherwise, use the Apollo Runtime Container. A standalone Apollo MCP Server container is also available if you need to run it separately from your GraphQL API.
Deploy on Kubernetes with the Apollo GraphOS Operator (Recommended for Kubernetes)
If you run Apollo Router on Kubernetes using the Apollo GraphOS Operator, use it to deploy Apollo MCP Server too. The operator manages the Deployment, Service, ConfigMap, and ephemeral graph API key Secret for you, and can wire an MCP Server directly to an existing Router it also manages.
The operator forces
transport.stateful_mode: false, so the session-affinity requirements described under Load Balancing & Session Affinity don't apply to operator-managed deployments — its plain Kubernetes Service works without any special load balancer configuration.
For setup instructions, see the Apollo GraphOS Operator documentation.
Apollo Runtime Container (Recommended for non-Kubernetes deployments)
For most production deployments, use the all-in-one Apollo Runtime Container. It includes everything you need to serve both GraphQL and MCP requests in a single, optimized container.
Why choose the Apollo Runtime Container?
Simplified operations: Single container to deploy and manage
Optimized performance: Apollo Router and Apollo MCP Server are co-located
Built-in best practices: Pre-configured for production use
Easier scaling: Scale both GraphQL and MCP together
Unified monitoring: Single service to monitor and debug
Deploy the Apollo Runtime Container
The Apollo Runtime Container includes all services necessary to serve GraphQL and MCP requests, including Apollo Router and Apollo MCP Server. Both port
4000 (GraphQL) and
8000 (MCP) are exposed.
1docker run \
2 -p 4000:4000 \
3 -p 8000:8000 \
4 --env APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="<your-graph-ref>" \
5 --env APOLLO_KEY="<your-graph-api-key>" \
6 --env MCP_ENABLE=1 \
7 -v /path/to/config:/config/mcp_config.yaml \
8 --rm \
9 ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-runtime:latest
When you run this, it will:
Fetch your schema from GraphOS using your graph credentials (
APOLLO_GRAPH_REFand
APOLLO_KEY)
Start the Apollo Router with your graph configuration
Provides a configuration file for the MCP server by mounting it to
config/mcp_config.yaml
Enable the Apollo MCP Server endpoint at
/mcp
This command uses GraphOS-managed persisted queries for MCP tools. You'll need to publish your operations to the GraphOS-managed persisted queries list. If you want to use other methods for defining MCP tools, see the Define MCP Tools page.
To learn more, see the Apollo Runtime Container documentation.
Standalone Apollo MCP Server container
Use the standalone Apollo MCP Server container if you already have a GraphQL API running elsewhere and want to add MCP capabilities to it.
Deploy standalone Apollo MCP Server container
Apollo MCP Server is available as a standalone Docker container. Container images are downloadable using the image
ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server.
By default, the container expects all schema and operation files to be present in the
/data directory within the container and that clients use Streamable HTTP transport on container port
8000.
Here's an example
docker run command that runs Apollo MCP Server for an example using TheSpaceDevs graph:
1endpoint: https://thespacedevs-production.up.railway.app/
2operations:
3 source: local
4 paths:
5 - /data/operations/
6schema:
7 source: local
8 path: /data/api.graphql
docker run \
-it --rm \
--name apollo-mcp-server \
-p 8000:8000 \
-v <path/to>/mcp_config.yaml:/config.yaml \
-v $PWD/examples/TheSpaceDevs:/data \
--pull always \
ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server:latest /config.yaml
When to choose which option?
|Scenario
|Recommended Option
|Why
|Kubernetes + GraphOS-managed graph
|Apollo GraphOS Operator
|Manages the Deployment/Service/ConfigMap/Secret lifecycle for you
|New GraphQL + MCP deployment (non-Kubernetes)
|Apollo Runtime Container
|Single container, easier to manage, optimized performance
|GraphOS-managed graph (non-Kubernetes)
|Apollo Runtime Container
|Automatic sync for schema and persisted queries, unified telemetry
|Adding MCP to existing GraphQL API
|Standalone Apollo MCP Server
|Connect to your existing GraphQL endpoint
|Local development
rover dev
|Run
rover dev to develop locally with both GraphQL and MCP
Production Considerations
Load Balancing & Session Affinity
MCP is a stateful protocol that requires session affinity (sticky sessions).
When an MCP client initializes a session with Apollo MCP Server, it receives a session identifier unique to that server instance through the
mcp-session-id header. You must enable session affinity in your load balancer so that all requests sharing the same
mcp-session-id are routed to the same backend instance.
Nginx, HAProxy, or Envoy/Istio support proper session routing. Most cloud load balancers—such as the AWS Application Load Balancer (ALB) and the Google Cloud Load Balancer—do not support header-based session affinity.
Stateless mode
Although MCP is a stateful protocol by default, the Streamable HTTP transport supports operating in a stateless mode. This means that the session ID will not be passed back and forth between the client and server and each request made to the MCP server happens in its own HTTP POST. Disabling the session state being managed in memory by a single host allows for horizontal scaling of the server, though could lead to unknown issues if your MCP client has a dependency on sticky sessions.
You can configure stateless mode in the transport config section:
1transport:
2 type: streamable_http
3 stateful_mode: false
Scaling Recommendations
For the Apollo Runtime Container:
Scale both GraphQL and MCP together as a single unit
Simpler horizontal scaling
Consistent performance characteristics
For the standalone Apollo MCP Server container:
Scale Apollo MCP Server independently of your GraphQL API
More complex but enables fine-tuned resource allocation
For Apollo GraphOS Operator-managed deployments:
Set
spec.replicason the
McpServerresource, or attach a Kubernetes
HorizontalPodAutoscalerdirectly to it — the operator exposes a
scalesubresource, so the
McpServeritself can be the autoscaling target
Because the operator forces
transport.stateful_mode: false, scaling out requires no session-affinity configuration on the Service it manages
Next steps
After you deploy, configure:
Health checks for monitoring
CORS settings for browser clients
Authorization for production security