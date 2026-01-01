Apollo MCP Server
Apollo MCP Server - v1
OverviewQuickstartDefine toolsDefine prompts
Configuration
YAML Config ReferenceCustom Scalars
Run the MCP ServerDebugging
Deployment
OverviewHealth ChecksCORS
AuthorizationTelemetryError HandlingBest PracticesLicensingLimitations
Rhai Scripting
Getting StartedLifecycle HooksFunctions Reference
MCP Apps
OverviewPrerequisitesQuickstartMCP App DevelopmentArchitectureReference
Guides
Development to Production WorkflowsAuthorization with Auth0
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Deploy the MCP Server

Deployment using the Apollo GraphOS Operator or Docker containers, when to choose which option, and production considerations

To deploy Apollo MCP Server in your production environment, use the Apollo GraphOS Operator if you're running on Kubernetes. Otherwise, use the Apollo Runtime Container. A standalone Apollo MCP Server container is also available if you need to run it separately from your GraphQL API.

Deploy on Kubernetes with the Apollo GraphOS Operator (Recommended for Kubernetes)

If you run Apollo Router on Kubernetes using the Apollo GraphOS Operator, use it to deploy Apollo MCP Server too. The operator manages the Deployment, Service, ConfigMap, and ephemeral graph API key Secret for you, and can wire an MCP Server directly to an existing Router it also manages.

note
Deploying Apollo MCP Server this way requires Apollo GraphOS Operator v1.5.0 or later, and an Apollo GraphOS Developer, Standard, or Enterprise plan.

The operator forces transport.stateful_mode: false, so the session-affinity requirements described under Load Balancing & Session Affinity don't apply to operator-managed deployments — its plain Kubernetes Service works without any special load balancer configuration.

For setup instructions, see the Apollo GraphOS Operator documentation.

Apollo Runtime Container (Recommended for non-Kubernetes deployments)

For most production deployments, use the all-in-one Apollo Runtime Container. It includes everything you need to serve both GraphQL and MCP requests in a single, optimized container.

Why choose the Apollo Runtime Container?

  • Simplified operations: Single container to deploy and manage

  • Optimized performance: Apollo Router and Apollo MCP Server are co-located

  • Built-in best practices: Pre-configured for production use

  • Easier scaling: Scale both GraphQL and MCP together

  • Unified monitoring: Single service to monitor and debug

Deploy the Apollo Runtime Container

The Apollo Runtime Container includes all services necessary to serve GraphQL and MCP requests, including Apollo Router and Apollo MCP Server. Both port 4000 (GraphQL) and 8000 (MCP) are exposed.

Bash
Deploy with GraphOS (Recommended)
1docker run \
2  -p 4000:4000 \
3  -p 8000:8000 \
4  --env APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="<your-graph-ref>" \
5  --env APOLLO_KEY="<your-graph-api-key>" \
6  --env MCP_ENABLE=1 \
7  -v /path/to/config:/config/mcp_config.yaml \
8  --rm \
9  ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-runtime:latest

When you run this, it will:

  • Fetch your schema from GraphOS using your graph credentials (APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and APOLLO_KEY)

  • Start the Apollo Router with your graph configuration

  • Provides a configuration file for the MCP server by mounting it to config/mcp_config.yaml

  • Enable the Apollo MCP Server endpoint at /mcp

This command uses GraphOS-managed persisted queries for MCP tools. You'll need to publish your operations to the GraphOS-managed persisted queries list. If you want to use other methods for defining MCP tools, see the Define MCP Tools page.

To learn more, see the Apollo Runtime Container documentation.

Standalone Apollo MCP Server container

Use the standalone Apollo MCP Server container if you already have a GraphQL API running elsewhere and want to add MCP capabilities to it.

Deploy standalone Apollo MCP Server container

Apollo MCP Server is available as a standalone Docker container. Container images are downloadable using the image ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server.

By default, the container expects all schema and operation files to be present in the /data directory within the container and that clients use Streamable HTTP transport on container port 8000.

Here's an example docker run command that runs Apollo MCP Server for an example using TheSpaceDevs graph:

YAML
mcp_config.yaml
1endpoint: https://thespacedevs-production.up.railway.app/
2operations:
3  source: local
4  paths:
5    - /data/operations/
6schema:
7  source: local
8  path: /data/api.graphql
sh
docker run \
  -it --rm \
  --name apollo-mcp-server \
  -p 8000:8000 \
  -v <path/to>/mcp_config.yaml:/config.yaml \
  -v $PWD/examples/TheSpaceDevs:/data \
  --pull always \
  ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server:latest /config.yaml

When to choose which option?

ScenarioRecommended OptionWhy
Kubernetes + GraphOS-managed graphApollo GraphOS OperatorManages the Deployment/Service/ConfigMap/Secret lifecycle for you
New GraphQL + MCP deployment (non-Kubernetes)Apollo Runtime ContainerSingle container, easier to manage, optimized performance
GraphOS-managed graph (non-Kubernetes)Apollo Runtime ContainerAutomatic sync for schema and persisted queries, unified telemetry
Adding MCP to existing GraphQL APIStandalone Apollo MCP ServerConnect to your existing GraphQL endpoint
Local developmentrover devRun rover dev to develop locally with both GraphQL and MCP

Production Considerations

Load Balancing & Session Affinity

MCP is a stateful protocol that requires session affinity (sticky sessions).

When an MCP client initializes a session with Apollo MCP Server, it receives a session identifier unique to that server instance through the mcp-session-id header. You must enable session affinity in your load balancer so that all requests sharing the same mcp-session-id are routed to the same backend instance.

Nginx, HAProxy, or Envoy/Istio support proper session routing. Most cloud load balancers—such as the AWS Application Load Balancer (ALB) and the Google Cloud Load Balancer—do not support header-based session affinity.

Stateless mode

Although MCP is a stateful protocol by default, the Streamable HTTP transport supports operating in a stateless mode. This means that the session ID will not be passed back and forth between the client and server and each request made to the MCP server happens in its own HTTP POST. Disabling the session state being managed in memory by a single host allows for horizontal scaling of the server, though could lead to unknown issues if your MCP client has a dependency on sticky sessions.

You can configure stateless mode in the transport config section:

YAML
1transport:
2  type: streamable_http
3  stateful_mode: false

Scaling Recommendations

For the Apollo Runtime Container:

  • Scale both GraphQL and MCP together as a single unit

  • Simpler horizontal scaling

  • Consistent performance characteristics

For the standalone Apollo MCP Server container:

  • Scale Apollo MCP Server independently of your GraphQL API

  • More complex but enables fine-tuned resource allocation

For Apollo GraphOS Operator-managed deployments:

  • Set spec.replicas on the McpServer resource, or attach a Kubernetes HorizontalPodAutoscaler directly to it — the operator exposes a scale subresource, so the McpServer itself can be the autoscaling target

  • Because the operator forces transport.stateful_mode: false, scaling out requires no session-affinity configuration on the Service it manages

Next steps

After you deploy, configure:

  1. Health checks for monitoring

  2. CORS settings for browser clients

  3. Authorization for production security