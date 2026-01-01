Deploy the MCP Server

To deploy Apollo MCP Server in your production environment, use the Apollo GraphOS Operator if you're running on Kubernetes. Otherwise, use the Apollo Runtime Container. A standalone Apollo MCP Server container is also available if you need to run it separately from your GraphQL API.

Deploy on Kubernetes with the Apollo GraphOS Operator (Recommended for Kubernetes)

If you run Apollo Router on Kubernetes using the Apollo GraphOS Operator, use it to deploy Apollo MCP Server too. The operator manages the Deployment, Service, ConfigMap, and ephemeral graph API key Secret for you, and can wire an MCP Server directly to an existing Router it also manages.

note Deploying Apollo MCP Server this way requires Apollo GraphOS Operator v1.5.0 or later, and an Apollo GraphOS Developer, Standard, or Enterprise plan.

The operator forces transport.stateful_mode: false , so the session-affinity requirements described under Load Balancing & Session Affinity don't apply to operator-managed deployments — its plain Kubernetes Service works without any special load balancer configuration.

For setup instructions, see the Apollo GraphOS Operator documentation.

Apollo Runtime Container (Recommended for non-Kubernetes deployments)

For most production deployments, use the all-in-one Apollo Runtime Container. It includes everything you need to serve both GraphQL and MCP requests in a single, optimized container.

Why choose the Apollo Runtime Container?

Simplified operations : Single container to deploy and manage

Optimized performance : Apollo Router and Apollo MCP Server are co-located

Built-in best practices : Pre-configured for production use

Easier scaling : Scale both GraphQL and MCP together

Unified monitoring: Single service to monitor and debug

Deploy the Apollo Runtime Container

The Apollo Runtime Container includes all services necessary to serve GraphQL and MCP requests, including Apollo Router and Apollo MCP Server. Both port 4000 ( GraphQL) and 8000 (MCP) are exposed.

Bash Deploy with GraphOS (Recommended) copy 1 docker run \ 2 -p 4000:4000 \ 3 -p 8000:8000 \ 4 --env APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="<your-graph-ref>" \ 5 --env APOLLO_KEY="<your-graph-api-key>" \ 6 --env MCP_ENABLE= 1 \ 7 -v /path/to/config:/config/mcp_config.yaml \ 8 --rm \ 9 ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-runtime:latest

When you run this, it will:

Fetch your schema from GraphOS using your graph credentials ( APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and APOLLO_KEY )

Start the Apollo Router with your graph configuration

Provides a configuration file for the MCP server by mounting it to config/mcp_config.yaml

Enable the Apollo MCP Server endpoint at /mcp

This command uses GraphOS -managed persisted queries for MCP tools. You'll need to publish your operations to the GraphOS-managed persisted queries list. If you want to use other methods for defining MCP tools, see the Define MCP Tools page.

To learn more, see the Apollo Runtime Container documentation.

Standalone Apollo MCP Server container

Use the standalone Apollo MCP Server container if you already have a GraphQL API running elsewhere and want to add MCP capabilities to it.

Deploy standalone Apollo MCP Server container

Apollo MCP Server is available as a standalone Docker container. Container images are downloadable using the image ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server .

By default, the container expects all schema and operation files to be present in the /data directory within the container and that clients use Streamable HTTP transport on container port 8000 .

Here's an example docker run command that runs Apollo MCP Server for an example using TheSpaceDevs graph :

YAML mcp_config.yaml copy 1 endpoint : https://thespacedevs-production.up.railway.app/ 2 operations : 3 source : local 4 paths : 5 - /data/operations/ 6 schema : 7 source : local 8 path : /data/api.graphql

sh copy docker run \ -it --rm \ --name apollo-mcp-server \ -p 8000:8000 \ -v < path/t o > /mcp_config.yaml:/config.yaml \ -v $PWD /examples/TheSpaceDevs:/data \ --pull always \ ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server:latest /config.yaml

When to choose which option?

Scenario Recommended Option Why Kubernetes + GraphOS -managed graph Apollo GraphOS Operator Manages the Deployment/Service/ConfigMap/Secret lifecycle for you New GraphQL + MCP deployment (non-Kubernetes) Apollo Runtime Container Single container, easier to manage, optimized performance GraphOS -managed graph (non-Kubernetes) Apollo Runtime Container Automatic sync for schema and persisted queries, unified telemetry Adding MCP to existing GraphQL API Standalone Apollo MCP Server Connect to your existing GraphQL endpoint Local development rover dev Run rover dev to develop locally with both GraphQL and MCP

Production Considerations

Load Balancing & Session Affinity

MCP is a stateful protocol that requires session affinity (sticky sessions).

When an MCP client initializes a session with Apollo MCP Server, it receives a session identifier unique to that server instance through the mcp-session-id header. You must enable session affinity in your load balancer so that all requests sharing the same mcp-session-id are routed to the same backend instance.

Nginx, HAProxy, or Envoy/Istio support proper session routing. Most cloud load balancers—such as the AWS Application Load Balancer (ALB) and the Google Cloud Load Balancer—do not support header-based session affinity.

Stateless mode

Although MCP is a stateful protocol by default, the Streamable HTTP transport supports operating in a stateless mode. This means that the session ID will not be passed back and forth between the client and server and each request made to the MCP server happens in its own HTTP POST. Disabling the session state being managed in memory by a single host allows for horizontal scaling of the server, though could lead to unknown issues if your MCP client has a dependency on sticky sessions.

You can configure stateless mode in the transport config section:

YAML copy 1 transport : 2 type : streamable_http 3 stateful_mode : false

Scaling Recommendations

For the Apollo Runtime Container:

Scale both GraphQL and MCP together as a single unit

Simpler horizontal scaling

Consistent performance characteristics

For the standalone Apollo MCP Server container:

Scale Apollo MCP Server independently of your GraphQL API

More complex but enables fine-tuned resource allocation

For Apollo GraphOS Operator-managed deployments:

Set spec.replicas on the McpServer resource, or attach a Kubernetes HorizontalPodAutoscaler directly to it — the operator exposes a scale subresource, so the McpServer itself can be the autoscaling target

Because the operator forces transport.stateful_mode: false , scaling out requires no session-affinity configuration on the Service it manages

Next steps

After you deploy, configure: