EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Define MCP Tools
You can manually define the GraphQL operations that are exposed by Apollo MCP Server as MCP tools. You can define these operations using:
Local operation files
Operation collections
Persisted query manifests
GraphOS-managed persisted queries
Alternatively, you can let an AI model read your graph schema via GraphQL introspection and have it determine the available operations.
.graphql operation files and persisted query manifest bodies verbatim. Environment variable expansion using
${env.VAR} applies only to the YAML configuration file. Always store credentials in environment variables rather than embedding them in operation content.
Understand execution and validation boundaries
For each predefined operation tool, Apollo MCP Server parses a single named GraphQL operation and stores its document separately from the model-facing tool metadata. A predefined call must match an operation in the server's current catalog by name; the server rejects unknown tool names. For a match, the server sends the stored document to the upstream GraphQL endpoint. Changing only the tool description or generated input schema doesn't change the stored document.
Apollo MCP Server derives the tool's JSON
inputSchema from the operation variables and configured GraphQL schema. This schema guides MCP clients and AI models, but the server doesn't independently enforce it for predefined operation calls. The server also doesn't validate a predefined operation against the configured GraphQL schema before exposing the operation as a tool. The upstream GraphQL endpoint performs GraphQL document and variable validation during execution, so test and review your predefined operations before deploying them.
For the exact rules that turn GraphQL types, nullability, and default values into the generated schema, see Generated tool schemas.
The optional
validate tool validates an agent-supplied operation against the current schema; it isn't an automatic prerequisite for
execute and doesn't prevalidate predefined operation tools.
Define GraphQL operations for tools
From operation files
An operation file is a
.graphql file containing a single GraphQL operation.
1query GetForecast($coordinate: InputCoordinate!) {
2 forecast(coordinate: $coordinate) {
3 detailed
4 }
5}
1query GetAllWeatherData($coordinate: InputCoordinate!, $state: String!) {
2 forecast(coordinate: $coordinate) {
3 detailed
4 }
5 alerts(state: $state) {
6 severity
7 description
8 instruction
9 }
10}
Use the
operations option to provide the MCP Server with a list of operation files. For each operation file you provide, the MCP Server creates an MCP tool that calls the corresponding GraphQL operation.
You can also use the
operations option to specify a directory. The server then loads all files with a
.graphql extension in that directory as operations.
Files and directories specified with
operations are hot reloaded. When you specify a file, the MCP tool is updated when the file contents are modified. When you specify a directory, operations exposed as MCP tools are updated when files are added, modified, or removed from the directory.
From operation collections
For graphs managed by GraphOS, Apollo MCP Server can retrieve operations from an operation collection.
Use GraphOS Studio Explorer to create and manage operation collections.
Configuring the MCP Server to use a GraphOS operation collection
To use a GraphOS operation collection, you must set your graph credentials (
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and
APOLLO_KEY) as environment variables.
Each graph variant has its own default MCP Tools Collection, but you can specify any shared collection by using
operations.source: collection.
Specify the collection to use with the
operations.id option. To view the ID of a collection, click the ••• button next to its entry, select View details, and copy the Collection ID.
Each graph variant has its own default collection called Default MCP Tools. To use this default collection, specify
operations.id: default. Apollo MCP Server automatically fetches the default collection if no ID is specified.
1operations:
2 source: collection
3 id: default
MCP Server supports hot reloading of the GraphOS operation collection, so it picks up changes from GraphOS without restarting. MCP Server polls GraphOS for changes periodically, so expect up to 60 seconds before new or modified operations appear as tools.
Setting operation collection variables
When saving operation collections, remove any dynamic variables from the Variables panel of Explorer. This enables the LLM to modify the variables when calling the operation.
Any variables set to any valid value (even
null) in the Variables panel of a saved operation are used as a hardcoded override for that operation's variable.
For example, if you create the following operation for an operation collection:
1query GetProduct($productId: ID!) {
2 product(id: $productId) {
3 id
4 description
5 }
6}
And the Variables panel has
productId set to
1234:
1{
2 "productId": "1234"
3}
Then, every time the LLM calls the
GetProduct operation, the
productId variable is always set to
1234. The same is true if
productId is set to
null.
If you want to use dynamic variables that the LLM can modify, remove any variables from the Variables panel and save that operation to the collection.
From persisted query manifests
Apollo MCP Server supports reading GraphQL operations from Apollo-formatted persisted query manifest files.
Set the persisted query manifest file for the MCP Server with the
operations option. The MCP Server supports hot reloading of persisted query manifests, so changes to manifests are applied without restarting.
An example manifest is available in the GitHub repo.
1operations:
2 source: manifest
3 path: <PATH/TO/persisted-queries-manifest.json>
From GraphOS-managed persisted queries
For graphs managed by GraphOS, Apollo MCP Server can get operations by reading persisted queries from GraphOS. The MCP Server uses Apollo Uplink to access the persisted queries.
To use GraphOS persisted queries, you must set your graph credentials
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and
APOLLO_KEY as environment variables.
Use the
operations.source: uplink option to specify that tools should be loaded from GraphOS-managed persisted queries.
1operations:
2 source: uplink
The MCP Server supports hot reloading of GraphOS-managed persisted queries, so it can automatically pick up changes from GraphOS without restarting.
If you register a persisted query with a specific client name instead of
null, you must configure the MCP Server to send the necessary header indicating the client name to the router.
Use the
headers option when running the MCP Server to pass the header to the router. The default name of the header expected by the router is
apollographql-client-name. To use a different header name, configure
telemetry.apollo.client_name_header in router YAML configuration.
1headers:
2 "apollographql-client-name": "my-web-app"
3operations:
4 source: uplink
Tool descriptions
Tool descriptions help AI models understand when and how to use each tool. If no custom description is provided, the MCP Server automatically generates a tool description using the GraphQL schema's field and type descriptions.
Use operation descriptions for operations you own and config-level descriptions for operations you can't edit.
Description precedence
When more than one source is present, the first one in this order wins:
Descriptions generated from the schema
Variable descriptions follow the same order, except that config-level descriptions don't apply to them.
Operation descriptions
Add a description before the operation definition, as defined by the GraphQL September 2025 specification. MCP Server uses it as the tool description.
1"""
2Get active weather alerts for a US state
3"""
4query GetAlerts($state: String!) {
5 alerts(state: $state) {
6 severity
7 description
8 instruction
9 }
10}
Operation descriptions take priority over
# comments. MCP Server removes descriptions from operations, fragments, and variables before sending an operation to your GraphQL endpoint, so the endpoint doesn't need to support this syntax.
# comments in manifest operations until your router supports descriptions on executable definitions.
Variable descriptions
Add a description before an operation variable to set its input property description:
1query GetAlerts(
2 "Two-letter US state abbreviation"
3 $state: String!
4) {
5 alerts(state: $state) {
6 severity
7 }
8}
Variable descriptions take priority over
# comments on the same variable and over descriptions derived from GraphQL schema arguments. A description applies to the variable as a whole, so it can't describe individual fields of an input object type. Like variable comments, variable descriptions aren't affected by
overrides.descriptions.
GraphQL comments in operation bodies
Embed
# comments before the operation definition. MCP Server extracts leading comments and uses them as the tool description.
MCP Server ignores comments placed inside the operation body — for example, above or beside field selections.
In local
.graphql files, add comments directly above the operation:
1# Get active weather alerts for a US state
2query GetAlerts($state: String!) {
3 alerts(state: $state) {
4 severity
5 description
6 instruction
7 }
8}
In GraphOS operation collections, add comments above the operation in the Explorer editor before saving to the collection.
In persisted query manifests, embed comments in the
body field:
1{
2 "format": "apollo-persisted-query-manifest",
3 "version": 1,
4 "operations": [
5 {
6 "id": "f4d7c9e3...",
7 "body": "# Get active weather alerts for a US state\nquery GetAlerts($state: String!) { alerts(state: $state) { severity description instruction } }"
8 }
9 ]
10}
GraphQL comments on operation variables
Add
# comments before operation variable definitions to override their generated input property descriptions:
1query GetAlerts(
2 # Two-letter US state abbreviation
3 $state: String!
4) {
5 alerts(state: $state) {
6 severity
7 }
8}
Variable comments take priority over descriptions derived from GraphQL schema arguments. These input property descriptions remain model-facing text and aren't affected by
overrides.descriptions.
Config-level descriptions
If you can't modify the operation source directly, add a
descriptions map under the
overrides config key to map operation names to tool descriptions. These descriptions override auto-generated descriptions for the matching operations, regardless of the operation source.
1operations:
2 source: local
3 paths: [./operations]
4overrides:
5 descriptions:
6 GetAlerts: "Get active weather alerts for a US state by its two-letter abbreviation"
7 GetForecast: "Get a detailed weather forecast for a geographic coordinate"
Config-level descriptions take priority over operation descriptions, comment-based descriptions, and schema-generated tool descriptions for the same operation. Keys must exactly match operation names. An unmatched or renamed operation uses its source-derived description, and the server doesn't warn about unmatched description keys.
overrides.descriptions controls only the top-level tool description. It doesn't change or pin the operation name, input property names, descriptions, annotations, or executable GraphQL document.
Config-level scope requirements
To restrict which OAuth scopes are required to call a specific tool, add a
required_scopes map under the
overrides config key. When a token lacks the required scopes, Apollo MCP Server returns
403 Forbidden, and the client can re-authorize with a compatible scope set. See per-operation scope requirements for details.
1operations:
2 source: local
3 paths: [./operations]
4overrides:
5 required_scopes:
6 CreateAlert:
7 - alerts:write
8 DeleteAlert:
9 - alerts:write
10 - admin
11 AcknowledgeAlert:
12 - [alerts:write]
13 - [admin]
Keys must exactly match the MCP tool name sent in
tools/call. Only listed tools receive an additional scope check; an absent entry leaves the tool solely governed by the global scope requirement. An empty list is rejected as a config error rather than treated as "no restriction," so a typo can't accidentally leave an operation unprotected. The server accepts unknown keys without warning, so review your map any time tools are added, removed, or renamed. Flat lists require all listed scopes; nested lists define alternatives, where each inner list is AND and the outer list is OR.
Config-level annotations
MCP tool annotations are hints that help AI clients understand tool behavior. Apollo MCP Server auto-detects these defaults:
Queries:
read_only_hint: true,
destructive_hint: false,
idempotent_hint: true, and
open_world_hint: true
Mutations:
read_only_hint: false,
destructive_hint: true, and
open_world_hint: true
To customize those defaults, add an
annotations map under the
overrides config key. Specify only the fields you want to override.
1operations:
2 source: local
3 paths: [./operations]
4overrides:
5 annotations:
6 GetAlerts:
7 open_world_hint: false
8 CreateUser:
9 destructive_hint: false
10 idempotent_hint: true
11 title: "Create a new user account"
|Field
|Type
|Description
title
String
|A human-readable title for the tool
read_only_hint
bool
|If
true, the tool does not modify its environment
destructive_hint
bool
|If
true, the tool performs destructive updates
idempotent_hint
bool
|If
true, calling the tool repeatedly has no additional effect
open_world_hint
bool
|If
true, the tool interacts with systems outside its own domain
These overrides apply to tools generated from your GraphQL operations. The server's own built-in tools (
introspect,
search,
validate,
execute, and
explorer) carry annotations that aren't configurable — an
annotations entry named after one of them is ignored.
For more details on MCP tool annotations, see the MCP specification.
Generated tool schemas
For each predefined operation, Apollo MCP Server derives the tool's
inputSchema from the operation's variables and the configured GraphQL schema. With
overrides.enable_output_schema: true, it also derives an
outputSchema from the operation's selection set. Both are JSON Schema documents delivered in the MCP
tools/list response. This section describes how GraphQL types map onto them.
Example
This schema and operation:
1"""Lifecycle state of a thing."""
2enum Status {
3 """Open for business"""
4 OPEN
5 """No longer accepting requests"""
6 CLOSED
7}
8
9"""A creation-date window. Omit `before` for an open-ended range."""
10input DateRange {
11 after: String!
12 before: String
13}
14
15type Thing {
16 id: ID!
17 name: String!
18 status: Status
19}
20
21type Query {
22 things(
23 """Only things with one of these statuses."""
24 statuses: [Status!]
25 range: DateRange
26 """Only active (true) or inactive (false) things."""
27 isActive: Boolean
28 limit: Int! = 10
29 ): [Thing!]!
30}
1# Search things. Leave a filter unset to skip it.
2query GetThings(
3 # Only things with one of these statuses
4 $statuses: [Status!] = null
5 $range: DateRange
6 $isActive: Boolean
7 $limit: Int! = 10
8) {
9 things(statuses: $statuses, range: $range, isActive: $isActive, limit: $limit) {
10 id
11 name
12 status
13 }
14}
produce this
inputSchema:
1{
2 "type": "object",
3 "properties": {
4 "statuses": {
5 "description": "Only things with one of these statuses",
6 "anyOf": [
7 {
8 "type": "array",
9 "items": {
10 "$ref": "#/definitions/Status"
11 }
12 },
13 {
14 "type": "null"
15 }
16 ],
17 "default": null
18 },
19 "range": {
20 "anyOf": [
21 {
22 "$ref": "#/definitions/DateRange"
23 },
24 {
25 "type": "null"
26 }
27 ]
28 },
29 "isActive": {
30 "description": "Only active (true) or inactive (false) things.",
31 "anyOf": [
32 {
33 "type": "boolean"
34 },
35 {
36 "type": "null"
37 }
38 ]
39 },
40 "limit": {
41 "type": "integer",
42 "default": 10
43 }
44 },
45 "definitions": {
46 "Status": {
47 "description": "Lifecycle state of a thing.\n\nValues:\nOPEN: Open for business\nCLOSED: No longer accepting requests",
48 "type": "string",
49 "enum": [
50 "OPEN",
51 "CLOSED"
52 ]
53 },
54 "DateRange": {
55 "description": "A creation-date window. Omit `before` for an open-ended range.",
56 "type": "object",
57 "properties": {
58 "after": {
59 "type": "string"
60 },
61 "before": {
62 "anyOf": [
63 {
64 "type": "string"
65 },
66 {
67 "type": "null"
68 }
69 ]
70 }
71 },
72 "required": [
73 "after"
74 ]
75 }
76 }
77}
Type mapping
|GraphQL
|JSON Schema
String,
ID
{"type": "string"}
Int
{"type": "integer"}
Float
{"type": "number"}
Boolean
{"type": "boolean"}
|Enum
$ref to a
definitions entry with
"type": "string" and
enum listing the values. The entry's description combines the enum's description with each value and its description.
|Input object
$ref to a
definitions entry with
"type": "object",
properties for every field, and
required for non-nullable fields without a default.
|List
{"type": "array", "items": ...}, with
items mapped by the same rules.
|Custom scalar
|The schema from the matching
custom_scalars entry. Without an entry, an unconstrained schema
{} carrying the scalar's description.
Each named type appears once in
definitions, and every use of it is a
$ref, so recursive input types don't expand indefinitely.
Nullability and
required
The server expresses nullability twice so that it survives client-side rewrites:
A nullable variable, input field, or list item is wrapped as
{"anyOf": [<type>, {"type": "null"}]}. Non-nullable types appear bare.
requiredlists the variables and fields that are non-nullable and have no default value.
A model can leave a nullable value unset either by omitting the property or by passing
null. Both reach the GraphQL endpoint as
null.
The explicit
null alternative matters for clients that rewrite tool schemas for strict function calling. Those rewrites move every property into
required, which would otherwise remove the only way to leave a value unset. The union uses
anyOf rather than
oneOf because the strict-mode schema subsets of OpenAI and Anthropic accept
anyOf and reject
oneOf.
Default values
A default value declared on a variable or input field is emitted as JSON Schema
default. The literal is converted following GraphQL input coercion so that it satisfies the property's schema:
A single value declared for a list type becomes a one-element list:
$ids: [Int!] = 1emits
"default": [1].
An
Intliteral declared for
IDbecomes a string:
$id: ID = 123emits
"default": "123".
Fields of an input object literal are converted against their declared types.
A non-nullable variable with a default, such as
$limit: Int! = 10 above, is optional and isn't listed in
required. Omitting it applies the GraphQL default.
null is passed through as
null and doesn't trigger the default. For a nullable variable with a non-null default, omitting the variable and sending
null therefore mean different things, and the schema lets a client express both.
Descriptions
An input property's
description comes from the first available source:
A
#comment placed directly above the variable definition in the operation, as on
$statusesabove.
The description of the schema argument the variable is passed to, as on
$isActiveabove.
overrides.descriptions sets only the top-level tool description and never changes input property descriptions. For list-typed variables the description sits on the property itself, not on
items. Enum and input object descriptions live on their
definitions entry.
Output schema
With
overrides.enable_output_schema: true, the tool also carries an
outputSchema describing the GraphQL response envelope:
data, an optional
errors array in the standard GraphQL error shape, and
extensions. The
data subtree follows the operation's selection set. For the example above, with
errors and
extensions omitted for brevity:
1{
2 "type": "object",
3 "properties": {
4 "data": {
5 "type": "object",
6 "properties": {
7 "things": {
8 "type": "array",
9 "items": {
10 "type": "object",
11 "properties": {
12 "id": {
13 "oneOf": [
14 {
15 "type": "string"
16 },
17 {
18 "type": "integer"
19 }
20 ]
21 },
22 "name": {
23 "type": "string"
24 },
25 "status": {
26 "anyOf": [
27 {
28 "$ref": "#/definitions/Status"
29 },
30 {
31 "type": "null"
32 }
33 ]
34 }
35 },
36 "required": [
37 "id",
38 "name"
39 ]
40 }
41 }
42 },
43 "required": [
44 "things"
45 ]
46 }
47 },
48 "definitions": {
49 "Status": {
50 "description": "Lifecycle state of a thing.",
51 "type": "string",
52 "enum": [
53 "OPEN",
54 "CLOSED"
55 ]
56 }
57 }
58}
The generated schema always includes all three envelope members.
errors is an array of the standard GraphQL error shape (
message,
locations,
path,
extensions), and
extensions is an unconstrained object.
The output side follows the same conventions as the input side, with a few differences:
Nullable fields and lists are wrapped in
anyOfwith
null. Object fields are
requiredwhen their GraphQL type is non-nullable.
IDis
{"oneOf": [{"type": "string"}, {"type": "integer"}]}, since servers may return either.
A union field with inline fragments becomes an
anyOfof one object schema per fragment. For an interface field, fields from inline fragments are merged into a single object schema.
__typename, when selected, is a plain string and isn't a discriminator.
Fields marked
@privateare omitted from the schema. See the
@privatedirective for details.
MCP clients that validate
structuredContent against
outputSchema reject responses that don't match. The schema aims to accept every response the operation can produce, but it is derived from the operation text and the GraphQL schema alone, so two kinds of valid response currently fail validation:
A non-nullable field under
@skipor
@includeis still listed in
required. When the directive removes the field from the response, a validating client rejects the result.
The
datamember is typed as an object and never
null. When an error propagates to the root and the GraphQL endpoint returns
"data": null, the server forwards the response as an error result with
structuredContent, and clients that validate error results reject it.
If your operations use these patterns with a validating client, leave
enable_output_schema off for now.
Introspection tools
In addition to defining specific tools for pre-defined GraphQL operations, Apollo MCP Server supports introspection tools that enable AI agents to explore the graph schema and execute operations dynamically.
You can enable the following introspection tools:
introspect: allows the AI model to introspect the schema of the GraphQL API by providing a specific type name to get information about, and a depth parameter to determine how deep to traverse the subtype hierarchy. The AI model can start the introspection by looking up the top-level
Queryor
Mutationtype.
search: allows the AI model to search for type information by providing a set of search terms. This can result in fewer tool calls than
introspect, especially if the desired type is deep in the type hierarchy of the schema. Search results include all the parent type information needed to construct operations involving the matching type.
validate: validates a GraphQL operation against the configured schema without executing it. This checks schema conformance, not whether the operation matches the user's intent or is safe to run. Validate operations prior to calling the
executetool.
execute: Parses one ad hoc operation, applies the configured operation-type restrictions, and forwards it to the GraphQL endpoint.
The MCP client can use these tools to provide schema information to the model and its context window, and allow the model to execute GraphQL operations based on that schema.
One more built-in tool sits outside the
introspection key:
explorer: returns a URL that opens a GraphQL operation in Apollo Explorer. It doesn't read the schema or call the GraphQL endpoint; it compresses the document, variables, and headers it is given into the link. Enable it with
overrides.enable_explorer, which also requires a GraphOS graph reference.
execute accepts the GraphQL document from each tool call and isn't pinned to a previously reviewed document.
execute checks GraphQL syntax, rejects subscriptions, and applies
mutation_mode but doesn't automatically validate fields, arguments, or variable types against the configured schema. Adopting
validate doesn't force clients to call it before
execute; instead, the upstream GraphQL endpoint validates any operation that is forwarded.Limit
execute and mutation access to use-cases that need dynamic operations, and use authorization and demand controls at the GraphQL API. For more information, go to Operation validation and execution for the complete boundary.
Minification
Both the
introspect and
search tools support minification of their results through the
minify option. These options help optimize context window usage for AI models.
Reduces context window usage: Minified GraphQL SDL takes up significantly less space in the AI model's context window, allowing for more complex schemas or additional context
Uses compact notation: Type definitions use prefixed compact syntax and common scalar types are shortened
Preserves functionality: All essential type information is retained, just in a more compact format
Includes legend in tool descriptions: When minify is enabled, the tool descriptions automatically include a legend explaining the notation
Minification format:
Type prefixes:
T=type,
I=input,
E=enum,
U=union,
F=interface
Scalar abbreviations:
s=String,
i=Int,
f=Float,
b=Boolean,
d=ID
Directive abbreviations:
@D=deprecated
Type modifiers:
!=required,
[]=list,
<>=implements
Example comparison:
Regular output:
1type User {
2 id: ID!
3 name: String
4 email: String!
5 posts: [Post]
6}
Minified output:
1T:User:id:d!,name:s,email:s!,posts:[Post]
1introspection:
2 execute:
3 enabled: true
4 introspect:
5 enabled: true
6 minify: true
7 search:
8 enabled: true
9 minify: true
10 index_memory_bytes: 50000000
11 leaf_depth: 1
12 validate:
13 enabled: true