Define MCP Tools

You can manually define the GraphQL operations that are exposed by Apollo MCP Server as MCP tools. You can define these operations using:

Local operation files

Operation collections

Persisted query manifests

GraphOS-managed persisted queries

Alternatively, you can let an AI model read your graph schema via GraphQL introspection and have it determine the available operations.

caution Apollo MCP Server loads local .graphql operation files and persisted query manifest bodies verbatim. Environment variable expansion using ${env.VAR} applies only to the YAML configuration file. Always store credentials in environment variables rather than embedding them in operation content.

Understand execution and validation boundaries

For each predefined operation tool, Apollo MCP Server parses a single named GraphQL operation and stores its document separately from the model-facing tool metadata. A predefined call must match an operation in the server's current catalog by name; the server rejects unknown tool names. For a match, the server sends the stored document to the upstream GraphQL endpoint. Changing only the tool description or generated input schema doesn't change the stored document.

Apollo MCP Server derives the tool's JSON inputSchema from the operation variables and configured GraphQL schema. This schema guides MCP clients and AI models, but the server doesn't independently enforce it for predefined operation calls. The server also doesn't validate a predefined operation against the configured GraphQL schema before exposing the operation as a tool. The upstream GraphQL endpoint performs GraphQL document and variable validation during execution, so test and review your predefined operations before deploying them.

For the exact rules that turn GraphQL types, nullability, and default values into the generated schema, see Generated tool schemas.

The optional validate tool validates an agent-supplied operation against the current schema; it isn't an automatic prerequisite for execute and doesn't prevalidate predefined operation tools.

From operation files

An operation file is a .graphql file containing a single GraphQL operation.

GraphQL Example operation GetForecast copy 1 query GetForecast ( $coordinate : InputCoordinate ! ) { 2 forecast ( coordinate : $coordinate ) { 3 detailed 4 } 5 } GraphQL Example operation GetWeatherData copy 1 query GetAllWeatherData ( $coordinate : InputCoordinate ! , $state : String ! ) { 2 forecast ( coordinate : $coordinate ) { 3 detailed 4 } 5 alerts ( state : $state ) { 6 severity 7 description 8 instruction 9 } 10 }

Use the operations option to provide the MCP Server with a list of operation files. For each operation file you provide, the MCP Server creates an MCP tool that calls the corresponding GraphQL operation.

You can also use the operations option to specify a directory. The server then loads all files with a .graphql extension in that directory as operations.

Files and directories specified with operations are hot reloaded. When you specify a file, the MCP tool is updated when the file contents are modified. When you specify a directory, operations exposed as MCP tools are updated when files are added, modified, or removed from the directory.

From operation collections

For graphs managed by GraphOS, Apollo MCP Server can retrieve operations from an operation collection.

Use GraphOS Studio Explorer to create and manage operation collections.

Configuring the MCP Server to use a GraphOS operation collection

To use a GraphOS operation collection, you must set your graph credentials ( APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and APOLLO_KEY ) as environment variables.

Each graph variant has its own default MCP Tools Collection, but you can specify any shared collection by using operations.source: collection .

Specify the collection to use with the operations.id option. To view the ID of a collection, click the ••• button next to its entry, select View details, and copy the Collection ID.

Each graph variant has its own default collection called Default MCP Tools. To use this default collection, specify operations.id: default . Apollo MCP Server automatically fetches the default collection if no ID is specified.

YAML Example config file for using a GraphOS operation collection copy 1 operations : 2 source : collection 3 id : default

MCP Server supports hot reloading of the GraphOS operation collection, so it picks up changes from GraphOS without restarting. MCP Server polls GraphOS for changes periodically, so expect up to 60 seconds before new or modified operations appear as tools.

note Apollo MCP Server polls operation collections containing up to 100 operations. The server loads a collection with more than 100 operations, but disables subsequent polling. If a later update increases the collection beyond 100 operations, the server applies that update and stops polling.

Setting operation collection variables

When saving operation collections, remove any dynamic variables from the Variables panel of Explorer. This enables the LLM to modify the variables when calling the operation.

Any variables set to any valid value (even null ) in the Variables panel of a saved operation are used as a hardcoded override for that operation's variable.

For example, if you create the following operation for an operation collection:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetProduct ( $productId : ID ! ) { 2 product ( id : $productId ) { 3 id 4 description 5 } 6 }

And the Variables panel has productId set to 1234 :

JSON copy 1 { 2 "productId" : "1234" 3 }

Then, every time the LLM calls the GetProduct operation, the productId variable is always set to 1234 . The same is true if productId is set to null .

If you want to use dynamic variables that the LLM can modify, remove any variables from the Variables panel and save that operation to the collection.

From persisted query manifests

Apollo MCP Server supports reading GraphQL operations from Apollo-formatted persisted query manifest files.

Set the persisted query manifest file for the MCP Server with the operations option. The MCP Server supports hot reloading of persisted query manifests, so changes to manifests are applied without restarting.

An example manifest is available in the GitHub repo .

YAML Example config for using persisted query manifest copy 1 operations : 2 source : manifest 3 path : <PATH/TO/persisted-queries-manifest.json>

From GraphOS-managed persisted queries

For graphs managed by GraphOS, Apollo MCP Server can get operations by reading persisted queries from GraphOS. The MCP Server uses Apollo Uplink to access the persisted queries.

To use GraphOS persisted queries, you must set your graph credentials APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and APOLLO_KEY as environment variables.

Use the operations.source: uplink option to specify that tools should be loaded from GraphOS -managed persisted queries.

tip persisted query list associated with that variant, so you can control what AI can consume from your graph. Use a contract variant with aassociated with that variant, so you can control what AI can consume from your graph. Learn more

YAML Example config using GraphOS-managed persisted queries copy 1 operations : 2 source : uplink

The MCP Server supports hot reloading of GraphOS -managed persisted queries, so it can automatically pick up changes from GraphOS without restarting.

If you register a persisted query with a specific client name instead of null , you must configure the MCP Server to send the necessary header indicating the client name to the router.

Use the headers option when running the MCP Server to pass the header to the router. The default name of the header expected by the router is apollographql-client-name . To use a different header name, configure telemetry.apollo.client_name_header in router YAML configuration.

YAML Example config using GraphOS-managed persisted queries copy 1 headers : 2 "apollographql-client-name" : "my-web-app" 3 operations : 4 source : uplink

caution Hot-reloaded operation and schema sources can change tool names, descriptions, inputs, and executable documents without an automatic security diff or approval step. Restrict source write access and review the live tool definitions after changes. For details, go to Protect tool definitions from poisoning

Tool descriptions

Tool descriptions help AI models understand when and how to use each tool. If no custom description is provided, the MCP Server automatically generates a tool description using the GraphQL schema's field and type descriptions.

Use operation descriptions for operations you own and config-level descriptions for operations you can't edit.

Description precedence

When more than one source is present, the first one in this order wins:

Variable descriptions follow the same order, except that config-level descriptions don't apply to them.

Operation descriptions

Add a description before the operation definition, as defined by the GraphQL September 2025 specification . MCP Server uses it as the tool description.

GraphQL operations/GetAlerts.graphql copy 1 """ 2 Get active weather alerts for a US state 3 """ 4 query GetAlerts ( $state : String ! ) { 5 alerts ( state : $state ) { 6 severity 7 description 8 instruction 9 } 10 }

Operation descriptions take priority over # comments. MCP Server removes descriptions from operations, fragments, and variables before sending an operation to your GraphQL endpoint, so the endpoint doesn't need to support this syntax.

note Your router parses persisted query manifests itself. Keep using # comments in manifest operations until your router supports descriptions on executable definitions.

Variable descriptions

Add a description before an operation variable to set its input property description:

GraphQL operations/GetAlerts.graphql copy 1 query GetAlerts ( 2 "Two-letter US state abbreviation" 3 $state : String ! 4 ) { 5 alerts ( state : $state ) { 6 severity 7 } 8 }

Variable descriptions take priority over # comments on the same variable and over descriptions derived from GraphQL schema arguments. A description applies to the variable as a whole, so it can't describe individual fields of an input object type. Like variable comments, variable descriptions aren't affected by overrides.descriptions .

Embed # comments before the operation definition. MCP Server extracts leading comments and uses them as the tool description.

MCP Server ignores comments placed inside the operation body — for example, above or beside field selections.

In local .graphql files, add comments directly above the operation:

GraphQL operations/GetAlerts.graphql copy 1 # Get active weather alerts for a US state 2 query GetAlerts ( $state : String ! ) { 3 alerts ( state : $state ) { 4 severity 5 description 6 instruction 7 } 8 }

In GraphOS operation collections, add comments above the operation in the Explorer editor before saving to the collection.

In persisted query manifests, embed comments in the body field:

JSON persisted-queries-manifest.json copy 1 { 2 "format" : "apollo-persisted-query-manifest" , 3 "version" : 1 , 4 "operations" : [ 5 { 6 "id" : "f4d7c9e3..." , 7 "body" : "# Get active weather alerts for a US state

query GetAlerts($state: String!) { alerts(state: $state) { severity description instruction } }" 8 } 9 ] 10 }

Add # comments before operation variable definitions to override their generated input property descriptions:

GraphQL operations/GetAlerts.graphql copy 1 query GetAlerts ( 2 # Two-letter US state abbreviation 3 $state : String ! 4 ) { 5 alerts ( state : $state ) { 6 severity 7 } 8 }

Variable comments take priority over descriptions derived from GraphQL schema arguments. These input property descriptions remain model-facing text and aren't affected by overrides.descriptions .

Config-level descriptions

If you can't modify the operation source directly, add a descriptions map under the overrides config key to map operation names to tool descriptions. These descriptions override auto-generated descriptions for the matching operations, regardless of the operation source.

YAML Config with tool descriptions copy 1 operations : 2 source : local 3 paths : [ ./operations ] 4 overrides : 5 descriptions : 6 GetAlerts : "Get active weather alerts for a US state by its two-letter abbreviation" 7 GetForecast : "Get a detailed weather forecast for a geographic coordinate"

Config-level descriptions take priority over operation descriptions, comment-based descriptions, and schema-generated tool descriptions for the same operation. Keys must exactly match operation names. An unmatched or renamed operation uses its source-derived description, and the server doesn't warn about unmatched description keys.

overrides.descriptions controls only the top-level tool description. It doesn't change or pin the operation name, input property names, descriptions, annotations, or executable GraphQL document.

Config-level scope requirements

To restrict which OAuth scopes are required to call a specific tool, add a required_scopes map under the overrides config key. When a token lacks the required scopes, Apollo MCP Server returns 403 Forbidden , and the client can re-authorize with a compatible scope set. See per-operation scope requirements for details.

YAML Config with per-operation scope requirements copy 1 operations : 2 source : local 3 paths : [ ./operations ] 4 overrides : 5 required_scopes : 6 CreateAlert : 7 - alerts:write 8 DeleteAlert : 9 - alerts:write 10 - admin 11 AcknowledgeAlert : 12 - [ alerts:write ] 13 - [ admin ]

Keys must exactly match the MCP tool name sent in tools/call . Only listed tools receive an additional scope check; an absent entry leaves the tool solely governed by the global scope requirement. An empty list is rejected as a config error rather than treated as "no restriction," so a typo can't accidentally leave an operation unprotected. The server accepts unknown keys without warning, so review your map any time tools are added, removed, or renamed. Flat lists require all listed scopes; nested lists define alternatives, where each inner list is AND and the outer list is OR.

Config-level annotations

MCP tool annotations are hints that help AI clients understand tool behavior. Apollo MCP Server auto-detects these defaults:

Queries: read_only_hint: true , destructive_hint: false , idempotent_hint: true , and open_world_hint: true

Mutations: read_only_hint: false , destructive_hint: true , and open_world_hint: true

To customize those defaults, add an annotations map under the overrides config key. Specify only the fields you want to override.

YAML Config with tool annotations copy 1 operations : 2 source : local 3 paths : [ ./operations ] 4 overrides : 5 annotations : 6 GetAlerts : 7 open_world_hint : false 8 CreateUser : 9 destructive_hint : false 10 idempotent_hint : true 11 title : "Create a new user account"

Field Type Description title String A human-readable title for the tool read_only_hint bool If true , the tool does not modify its environment destructive_hint bool If true , the tool performs destructive updates idempotent_hint bool If true , calling the tool repeatedly has no additional effect open_world_hint bool If true , the tool interacts with systems outside its own domain

These overrides apply to tools generated from your GraphQL operations. The server's own built-in tools ( introspect , search , validate , execute , and explorer ) carry annotations that aren't configurable — an annotations entry named after one of them is ignored.

For more details on MCP tool annotations, see the MCP specification .

Generated tool schemas

For each predefined operation, Apollo MCP Server derives the tool's inputSchema from the operation's variables and the configured GraphQL schema. With overrides.enable_output_schema: true , it also derives an outputSchema from the operation's selection set. Both are JSON Schema documents delivered in the MCP tools/list response. This section describes how GraphQL types map onto them.

Example

This schema and operation:

GraphQL schema.graphql copy 1 """Lifecycle state of a thing.""" 2 enum Status { 3 """Open for business""" 4 OPEN 5 """No longer accepting requests""" 6 CLOSED 7 } 8 9 """A creation-date window. Omit `before` for an open-ended range.""" 10 input DateRange { 11 after : String ! 12 before : String 13 } 14 15 type Thing { 16 id : ID ! 17 name : String ! 18 status : Status 19 } 20 21 type Query { 22 things ( 23 """Only things with one of these statuses.""" 24 statuses : [ Status ! ] 25 range : DateRange 26 """Only active (true) or inactive (false) things.""" 27 isActive : Boolean 28 limit : Int ! = 10 29 ): [ Thing ! ] ! 30 }

GraphQL operations/GetThings.graphql copy 1 # Search things. Leave a filter unset to skip it. 2 query GetThings ( 3 # Only things with one of these statuses 4 $statuses : [ Status ! ] = null 5 $range : DateRange 6 $isActive : Boolean 7 $limit : Int ! = 10 8 ) { 9 things ( statuses : $statuses , range : $range , isActive : $isActive , limit : $limit ) { 10 id 11 name 12 status 13 } 14 }

produce this inputSchema :

JSON GetThings inputSchema copy 1 { 2 "type" : "object" , 3 "properties" : { 4 "statuses" : { 5 "description" : "Only things with one of these statuses" , 6 "anyOf" : [ 7 { 8 "type" : "array" , 9 "items" : { 10 "$ref" : "#/definitions/Status" 11 } 12 }, 13 { 14 "type" : "null" 15 } 16 ], 17 "default" : null 18 }, 19 "range" : { 20 "anyOf" : [ 21 { 22 "$ref" : "#/definitions/DateRange" 23 }, 24 { 25 "type" : "null" 26 } 27 ] 28 }, 29 "isActive" : { 30 "description" : "Only active (true) or inactive (false) things." , 31 "anyOf" : [ 32 { 33 "type" : "boolean" 34 }, 35 { 36 "type" : "null" 37 } 38 ] 39 }, 40 "limit" : { 41 "type" : "integer" , 42 "default" : 10 43 } 44 }, 45 "definitions" : { 46 "Status" : { 47 "description" : "Lifecycle state of a thing.



Values:

OPEN: Open for business

CLOSED: No longer accepting requests" , 48 "type" : "string" , 49 "enum" : [ 50 "OPEN" , 51 "CLOSED" 52 ] 53 }, 54 "DateRange" : { 55 "description" : "A creation-date window. Omit `before` for an open-ended range." , 56 "type" : "object" , 57 "properties" : { 58 "after" : { 59 "type" : "string" 60 }, 61 "before" : { 62 "anyOf" : [ 63 { 64 "type" : "string" 65 }, 66 { 67 "type" : "null" 68 } 69 ] 70 } 71 }, 72 "required" : [ 73 "after" 74 ] 75 } 76 } 77 }

Type mapping

GraphQL JSON Schema String , ID {"type": "string"} Int {"type": "integer"} Float {"type": "number"} Boolean {"type": "boolean"} Enum $ref to a definitions entry with "type": "string" and enum listing the values. The entry's description combines the enum's description with each value and its description. Input object $ref to a definitions entry with "type": "object" , properties for every field, and required for non-nullable fields without a default. List {"type": "array", "items": ...} , with items mapped by the same rules. Custom scalar The schema from the matching custom_scalars entry. Without an entry, an unconstrained schema {} carrying the scalar's description.

Each named type appears once in definitions , and every use of it is a $ref , so recursive input types don't expand indefinitely.

Nullability and required

The server expresses nullability twice so that it survives client-side rewrites:

A nullable variable, input field, or list item is wrapped as {"anyOf": [<type>, {"type": "null"}]} . Non-nullable types appear bare.

required lists the variables and fields that are non-nullable and have no default value.

A model can leave a nullable value unset either by omitting the property or by passing null . Both reach the GraphQL endpoint as null .

The explicit null alternative matters for clients that rewrite tool schemas for strict function calling. Those rewrites move every property into required , which would otherwise remove the only way to leave a value unset. The union uses anyOf rather than oneOf because the strict-mode schema subsets of OpenAI and Anthropic accept anyOf and reject oneOf .

Default values

A default value declared on a variable or input field is emitted as JSON Schema default . The literal is converted following GraphQL input coercion so that it satisfies the property's schema:

A single value declared for a list type becomes a one-element list: $ids: [Int!] = 1 emits "default": [1] .

An Int literal declared for ID becomes a string: $id: ID = 123 emits "default": "123" .

Fields of an input object literal are converted against their declared types.

A non-nullable variable with a default, such as $limit: Int! = 10 above, is optional and isn't listed in required . Omitting it applies the GraphQL default.

note GraphQL applies a default only when a value is omitted. An explicit null is passed through as null and doesn't trigger the default. For a nullable variable with a non-null default, omitting the variable and sending null therefore mean different things, and the schema lets a client express both.

Descriptions

An input property's description comes from the first available source:

A # comment placed directly above the variable definition in the operation, as on $statuses above. The description of the schema argument the variable is passed to, as on $isActive above.

overrides.descriptions sets only the top-level tool description and never changes input property descriptions. For list-typed variables the description sits on the property itself, not on items . Enum and input object descriptions live on their definitions entry.

Output schema

With overrides.enable_output_schema: true , the tool also carries an outputSchema describing the GraphQL response envelope: data , an optional errors array in the standard GraphQL error shape, and extensions . The data subtree follows the operation's selection set. For the example above, with errors and extensions omitted for brevity:

JSON GetThings outputSchema (errors and extensions omitted) copy 1 { 2 "type" : "object" , 3 "properties" : { 4 "data" : { 5 "type" : "object" , 6 "properties" : { 7 "things" : { 8 "type" : "array" , 9 "items" : { 10 "type" : "object" , 11 "properties" : { 12 "id" : { 13 "oneOf" : [ 14 { 15 "type" : "string" 16 }, 17 { 18 "type" : "integer" 19 } 20 ] 21 }, 22 "name" : { 23 "type" : "string" 24 }, 25 "status" : { 26 "anyOf" : [ 27 { 28 "$ref" : "#/definitions/Status" 29 }, 30 { 31 "type" : "null" 32 } 33 ] 34 } 35 }, 36 "required" : [ 37 "id" , 38 "name" 39 ] 40 } 41 } 42 }, 43 "required" : [ 44 "things" 45 ] 46 } 47 }, 48 "definitions" : { 49 "Status" : { 50 "description" : "Lifecycle state of a thing." , 51 "type" : "string" , 52 "enum" : [ 53 "OPEN" , 54 "CLOSED" 55 ] 56 } 57 } 58 }

The generated schema always includes all three envelope members. errors is an array of the standard GraphQL error shape ( message , locations , path , extensions ), and extensions is an unconstrained object.

The output side follows the same conventions as the input side, with a few differences:

Nullable fields and lists are wrapped in anyOf with null . Object fields are required when their GraphQL type is non-nullable.

ID is {"oneOf": [{"type": "string"}, {"type": "integer"}]} , since servers may return either.

A union field with inline fragments becomes an anyOf of one object schema per fragment. For an interface field, fields from inline fragments are merged into a single object schema. __typename , when selected, is a plain string and isn't a discriminator.

Fields marked @private are omitted from the schema. See the @private directive for details.

MCP clients that validate structuredContent against outputSchema reject responses that don't match. The schema aims to accept every response the operation can produce, but it is derived from the operation text and the GraphQL schema alone, so two kinds of valid response currently fail validation:

A non-nullable field under @skip or @include is still listed in required . When the directive removes the field from the response, a validating client rejects the result.

The data member is typed as an object and never null . When an error propagates to the root and the GraphQL endpoint returns "data": null , the server forwards the response as an error result with structuredContent , and clients that validate error results reject it.

If your operations use these patterns with a validating client, leave enable_output_schema off for now.

In addition to defining specific tools for pre-defined GraphQL operations, Apollo MCP Server supports introspection tools that enable AI agents to explore the graph schema and execute operations dynamically.

You can enable the following introspection tools:

introspect : allows the AI model to introspect the schema of the GraphQL API by providing a specific type name to get information about, and a depth parameter to determine how deep to traverse the subtype hierarchy. The AI model can start the introspection by looking up the top-level Query or Mutation type.

search : allows the AI model to search for type information by providing a set of search terms. This can result in fewer tool calls than introspect , especially if the desired type is deep in the type hierarchy of the schema. Search results include all the parent type information needed to construct operations involving the matching type.

validate : validates a GraphQL operation against the configured schema without executing it. This checks schema conformance, not whether the operation matches the user's intent or is safe to run. Validate operations prior to calling the execute tool.

execute : Parses one ad hoc operation, applies the configured operation -type restrictions, and forwards it to the GraphQL endpoint.

The MCP client can use these tools to provide schema information to the model and its context window, and allow the model to execute GraphQL operations based on that schema.

One more built-in tool sits outside the introspection key:

explorer : returns a URL that opens a GraphQL operation in Apollo Explorer. It doesn't read the schema or call the GraphQL endpoint; it compresses the document, variables, and headers it is given into the link. Enable it with overrides.enable_explorer , which also requires a GraphOS graph reference.

caution execute accepts the GraphQL document from each tool call and isn't pinned to a previously reviewed document. execute checks GraphQL syntax, rejects subscriptions, and applies validate doesn't force clients to call it before execute ; instead, the upstream GraphQL endpoint validates any operation that is forwarded. Limit execute and mutation access to use-cases that need dynamic operations, and use authorization and demand controls at the GraphQL API. For more information, go to Unlike predefined operation tools,accepts the GraphQL document from each tool call and isn't pinned to a previously reviewed document.checks GraphQL syntax, rejectsand applies mutation_mode but doesn't automatically validate fields, arguments, or variable types against the configured schema. Adoptingdoesn't force clients to call it before; instead, the upstream GraphQL endpoint validates any operation that is forwarded. Limitand mutation access to use-cases that need dynamic operations, and use authorization and demand controls at the GraphQL API. For more information, go to Operation validation and execution for the complete boundary.

Minification

Both the introspect and search tools support minification of their results through the minify option. These options help optimize context window usage for AI models.

Reduces context window usage : Minified GraphQL SDL takes up significantly less space in the AI model's context window, allowing for more complex schemas or additional context

Uses compact notation : Type definitions use prefixed compact syntax and common scalar types are shortened

Preserves functionality : All essential type information is retained, just in a more compact format

Includes legend in tool descriptions: When minify is enabled, the tool descriptions automatically include a legend explaining the notation

Minification format:

Type prefixes : T=type , I=input , E=enum , U=union , F=interface

Scalar abbreviations : s=String , i=Int , f=Float , b=Boolean , d=ID

Directive abbreviations : @D=deprecated

Type modifiers: !=required , []=list , <>=implements

Example comparison:

Regular output:

GraphQL copy 1 type User { 2 id : ID ! 3 name : String 4 email : String ! 5 posts : [ Post ] 6 }

Minified output:

Text copy 1 T:User:id:d!,name:s,email:s!,posts:[Post]

tip Use a contract variant so you can control the parts of your graph that AI can introspect. Learn more