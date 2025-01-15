Functions Reference

Apollo MCP Server provides several built-in function namespaces in the Rhai scripting environment. These functions are available in all Rhai scripts without any imports.

caution Rhai scripts run as trusted server-side code. Restrict and review script changes, especially when using environment variables or outbound HTTP. For details, see the Rhai security guidance

Env

Read environment variables from the server process.

Function Description Example Env::get(name) Returns the value of an environment variable or an empty string if the variable isn't set. let key = Env::get("API_KEY");

note When an environment variable isn't set, Env::get logs a warning and returns an empty string; it doesn't throw an error.

Rhai copy 1 let api_key = Env::get("API_KEY"); 2 let region = Env::get("AWS_REGION"); 3 4 fn on_execute_graphql_operation(ctx) { 5 ctx.headers["x-api-key"] = api_key; 6 }

JSON

Parse and serialize JSON data.

Function Description Example JSON::parse(input) Parses a JSON string into a Rhai value (for example, a map, array, string, or number). Throws on invalid JSON. let obj = JSON::parse("{\"key\": \"value\"}"); JSON::stringify(value) Converts a Rhai value into a JSON string. let s = JSON::stringify(#{name: "apollo"});

Rhai copy 1 // Parse a JSON string into an object 2 let data = JSON::parse("{\"name\": \"Apollo\", \"version\": 1}"); 3 print(data.name); // "Apollo" 4 print(data.version); // 1 5 6 // Convert a Rhai map to a JSON string 7 let obj = #{status: "ok", count: 42}; 8 let json_string = JSON::stringify(obj); 9 print(json_string); // {"count":42,"status":"ok"}

Sha256

Compute SHA-256 cryptographic hashes.

Function Description Example Sha256::digest(input) Returns the hex-encoded SHA-256 hash of an input string. let hash = Sha256::digest("hello");

Rhai copy 1 let hash = Sha256::digest("hello"); 2 // hash = "2cf24dba5fb0a30e26e83b2ac5b9e29e1b161e5c1fa7425e73043362938b9824"

Regex

Perform regular-expression operations on strings.

Function Description Example Regex::is_match(string, pattern) Returns true if the pattern matches anywhere in the string. Throws on invalid pattern. Regex::is_match("hello123", "\\d+") Regex::replace(string, pattern, replacement) Replaces all matching patterns with the replacement string. Supports numbered ( $1 ) and named ( $name ) capture groups. Throws on invalid pattern. Regex::replace("foo bar", "foo", "baz") Regex::matches(string, pattern) Returns an array of all matching substrings or an empty array if there are no matches. Throws on invalid pattern. Regex::matches("abc 123 def 456", "\\d+")

Rhai copy 1 // Check if a string contains digits 2 let has_numbers = Regex::is_match("order-123", "\\d+"); 3 // has_numbers = true 4 5 // Replace all matches 6 let result = Regex::replace("foo bar foo", "foo", "baz"); 7 // result = "baz bar baz" 8 9 // Use capture groups to reformat a date 10 let reformatted = Regex::replace("2025-01-15", "(\\d{4})-(\\d{2})-(\\d{2})", "$2/$3/$1"); 11 // reformatted = "01/15/2025" 12 13 // Use named capture groups 14 let swapped = Regex::replace("John Smith", "(?P<first>\\w+) (?P<last>\\w+)", "$last, $first"); 15 // swapped = "Smith, John" 16 17 // Find all matches 18 let numbers = Regex::matches("abc 123 def 456", "\\d+"); 19 // numbers = ["123", "456"]

Http

Make HTTP requests from Rhai scripts.

Functions

Function Description Example Http::get(url) Sends a GET request to the given URL. Returns a Promise . Http::get("https://api.example.com/data") Http::get(url, options) Sends a GET request with the provided options. Returns a Promise . Http::get(url, #{ headers: #{ "x-api-key": key } }) Http::post(url) Sends a POST request to the given URL. Returns a Promise . Http::post("https://api.example.com/data") Http::post(url, options) Sends a POST request with the provided options. Returns a Promise . Http::post(url, #{ body: payload })

All Http functions return a Promise . Call .wait() on the promise to block until the response is available.

Options

The optional options parameter is a map that can contain any of the following keys:

Key Type Description headers Map A map of header names to values. body String The request body. timeout Integer Request timeout in seconds. Defaults to 30.

Response

Calling .wait() on a Promise returns an HttpResponse with these properties and methods:

Property / Method Return type Description .status Integer The HTTP status code. .text() String The response body as a string. .json() Dynamic Parses the response body as JSON. Throws if the body is not valid JSON.

Examples

Rhai copy 1 // Simple GET request 2 let response = Http::get("https://api.example.com/health").wait(); 3 print(response.status); // 200 4 print(response.text()); // "OK" 5 6 // GET with custom headers 7 let response = Http::get("https://api.example.com/data", #{ 8 headers: #{ 9 "authorization": "Bearer " + token, 10 "accept": "application/json" 11 }, 12 timeout: 30 13 }).wait(); 14 15 // Parse a JSON response 16 let data = response.json(); 17 print(data.name); // access fields directly 18 19 // POST with a JSON body 20 let response = Http::post("https://api.example.com/items", #{ 21 headers: #{ 22 "content-type": "application/json" 23 }, 24 body: JSON::stringify(#{ name: "new item", count: 1 }) 25 }).wait(); 26 27 if response.status != 201 { 28 throw #{ 29 message: "Failed to create item: " + response.text(), 30 code: ErrorCode::INTERNAL_ERROR 31 }; 32 }

ErrorCode

These are the constants for structured error responses when using throw in lifecycle hooks. Go to Lifecycle Hooks for details about error handling.

Constant Description ErrorCode::INVALID_REQUEST Indicates a client error, like a missing header or invalid input. ErrorCode::INTERNAL_ERROR Indicates a server-side error. This is the default when no other error code is specified.