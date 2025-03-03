Working with Entities
Use Apollo Connectors to enrich and reference entities using REST APIs
Apollo Connectors are designed to simplify working with entities in federated graphs. An entity is any object that can identified with one or more unique key fields, much like rows in a database table. The different data fields are like columns in the table. GraphQL federation uses entity types to represent object types that combine information from multiple data sources.
This guide shows some common patterns for working with entities via Connectors. Before diving into example Connectors, it's helpful to understand a little about how to identify entities.
Identifying entities
Most APIs associate entities with particular business domains.
When working with REST APIs, if there's a
GET endpoint with a unique identifier (for example,
/products/:id) it's likely you're dealing with an entity.
Combining endpoints to complete an entity
Connectors can orchestrate multiple endpoints to provide a unified representation of a type.
For example, the Connectors quickstart shows how to create a Connector that combines product data from a
/products endpoint that provides a few fields for all products and a
/products/:id endpoint that provides more fields, specifically product variant information, for a single product.
1type Query {
2 products: [Product]
3 @connect(
4 source: "ecomm"
5 http: { GET: "/products" }
6 selection: """
7 $. products {
8 id
9 name
10 description
11 }
12 """
13 )
14
15 product(id: ID!): Product
16 @connect(
17 source: "ecomm"
18 http: { GET: "/products/{$args.id}" }
19 selection: """
20 id
21 name
22 description
23 variants {
24 id: variantID
25 name
26 }
27 """
28 entity: true
29 )
30}
31
32type Product {
33 id: ID!
34 name: String
35 description: String
36 variants: [Variant]
37}
38
39type Variant {
40 id: ID!
41 name: String
42}
One important detail is marking the
/products/:id Connector with
entity: true on line 28.
This indicates that this endpoint can fetch additional fields for individual product entities. These entities are fetched using a unique key (the
id field the
/products endpoint returns, in this case).
How does the router handle this query?
query ListProductsAndVariants {
products {
id
name
variants {
id
name
}
}
}
Combining representations of the same type with multiple Connectors
You can add multiple Connectors to the same field, and the GraphOS Router chooses to call one or both depending on the fields in the client query. This is especially useful when you have multiple API versions.
type Query {
product(id: ID!): Product
@connect(
source: "ecomm"
http: { GET: "/v1/products/{$args.id}" }
selection: """
id
color
}
"""
entity: true
)
@connect(
source: "ecomm"
http: { GET: "/v2/products/{$args.id}" }
selection: """
id
name
price
variants {
id: variantID
color
}
"""
entity: true
)
}
type Product {
id: ID!
name: String
price: Int
color: String @deprecated(reason: "Use the 'variants' field instead")
variants: [Variant]
}
type Variant {
id: ID!
color: String
}
Efficiently fetching additional information
If you provide the GraphOS Router with multiple Connectors that fetch additional information, it can choose the optimal endpoint to resolve the requested fields.
For example, if the client operation requests the
reviews field, the GraphOS Router chooses the second Connector to fetch the reviews along with the product details.
type Query {
product(id: ID!): Product
@connect(
source: "ecomm"
http: { GET: "/products/{$args.id}" }
selection: """
id
name
price
"""
entity: true
)
@connect(
source: "ecomm"
http: { GET: "/products/{$args.id}?include=reviews" }
selection: """
id
name
price
reviews {
id
rating
comment
}
"""
entity: true
)
}
type Product {
id: ID!
name: String
price: Int
reviews: [Review]
}
type Review {
id: ID!
rating: Float
comment: String
}
Working across subgraphs
Connectors work seamlessly to combine data across multiple services, or subgraphs, into a unified GraphQL API, or supergraph. You can use Connectors to contribute to and reference entities from other subgraphs, whether those are different REST or GraphQL APIs.
Working across subgraphs with keys
As your schema grows, it's common to maintain each subgraph schema in its own schema file, for example,
products.graphql,
reviews.graphql, etc. Modularizing schemas likes this improves collaboration by allowing independent development and deployment across teams.
To identify an entity across different subgraphs, GraphQL schemas rely on the
@key directive. The
@key directive defines which key field(s) to cross-identify a particular entity type.
For example, a
Product type may be uniquely identifiable by a SKU or ID.
type Product @key(fields: "id") {
id: ID!
name: String!
price: Int
}
Contributing entity fields across Connectors
Any number of different subgraphs can contribute fields to an entity. For example, you may have both a products subgraph and a reviews subgraph contributing fields to a Product entity.
The products subgraph may provide product data via a Connector that orchestrates
/products/ and
/products/:id endpoints.
type Query {
products: [Product]
@connect(
source: "ecomm"
http: { GET: "/products" }
selection: """
$. products {
id
name
}
"""
)
product(id: ID!): Product
@connect(
source: "ecomm"
http: { GET: "/products/{$args.id}" }
selection: """
id
description
"""
entity: true
)
}
type Product {
id: ID!
title: String
description: String
}
Product review data may come from a separate review subgraph that connects a
/reviews?product_id=:productId endpoint to your graph.
type Product @key(fields: "id") {
id: ID!
reviews: [Review]
@connect(
source: "example"
http: { GET: "/reviews?product_id={$this.id}" }
selection: """
$.reviews {
id
title
body
rating
}
"""
)
}
type Review {
id: ID!
title: String
body: String
rating: Int
}
The
@connect directive defines the
reviews fields to request from the
/reviews endpoint.
The
id used as a parameter in the endpoint URL comes from the product's
id field, which comes from the products subgraph.
Reusing entity fields across Connectors
Imagine all your reviews include a
productID field to reference the product they're about. When displaying a review in detail, you might need to fetch some of the related product's fields.
It can be tempting to duplicate Connector logic to do that:
1type Query {
2 product(id: ID!): Product
3 @connect(
4 source: "ecomm"
5 http: { GET: "/products/${args.id}" }
6 selection: """
7 id
8 name
9 description
10 """
11 entity: true
12 )
13
14 review(id: ID!): Review
15 @connect(
16 source: "ecomm"
17 http: { GET: "/reviews/${args.id}" }
18 selection: """
19 id
20 rating
21 comment
22 product: $.product {
23 id: productId
24 name
25 description
26 }
27 """
28 )
29}
30
31type Product {
32 id: ID!
33 name: String
34 description: String
35}
36
37type Review {
38 id: ID!
39 rating: Float!
40 comment: String
41 product: Product!
42}
Since Product is defined as an entity (see the entity: true on line 11), you can avoid the duplicate Connector entirely:
1type Query {
2 product(id: ID!): Product
3 @connect(
4 source: "ecomm"
5 http: { GET: "/products/${args.id}" }
6 selection: """
7 id
8 name
9 description
10 """
11 entity: true
12 )
13
14 review(id: ID!): Review
15 @connect(
16 source: "ecomm"
17 http: { GET: "/reviews/${args.id}" }
18 selection: """
19 id
20 name
21 comment
22 product: { id: productId }
23 """
24 )
25}
26
27type Product {
28 id: ID!
29 name: String
30 description: String
31}
32
33type Review {
34 id: ID!
35 rating: Float!
36 comment: String
37 product: Product!
38}
Rather than fetching a
product with a selection mapping duplicated from the
Query.product Connector, you can use
product: { id: productId }.
In this context,
product: { id: productId } tells Connectors: “This review references a product that you can fetch with this ID.”
Because
Product is an entity, Connectors automatically uses the existing
Query.product Connector to fetch the full product object. There's no need to repeat the endpoint or selection logic. Connectors handle that for you.
entityId or
entity_id in API responses. These are opportunities to use entity references instead of duplicating Connector mapping selections. Rather than exposing the raw ID directly, you can structure it as a nested object:
product: {
id: productId
}
Referencing entities across Connectors
If your REST API provides foreign key references, you can use them to reference entities and fetch corresponding fields from a different subgraph.
For example, if your REST API lets you fetch a user's favorite products and provides those products' IDs, you can use the
@connect directive to reference the
Product entity:
type User @key(fields: "id") {
id: ID!
favoriteProducts: [Product]
@connect(
source: "example"
http: { GET: "/users/{$this.id}/favorites" }
selection: """
$.products {
id: productId
}
"""
)
}
type Product @key(fields: "id", resolvable: false) {
id: ID!
}
The mapping language maps the
productId to the
Product entity's
id field.
The
resolvable: false argument denotes that while this subgraph includes a definition for the
Product entity, it doesn't provide a way to fetch or resolve all of it's fields. Learn more.
Adding a computed field using
@requires
You might need to compute a field's value based on data from other subgraphs that contribute to an entity type.
The
@requires directive allows a subgraph to declare that it depends on specific fields from the same entity before resolving a field. The
@external directive declares that a field is resolved from a different subgraph.
1type Product @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 weight: Int @external
4 shippingCost(zipCode: String): Int
5 @requires(fields: "weight")
6 @connect(
7 source: "example"
8 http: {
9 GET: "/shipping?zip={$args.zipCode}&weight={$this.weight}"
10 }
11 selection: "$.result"
12 )
13}
In this example,
shippingCost depends on the
weight field.
Because
weight is marked as
@external (coming from another subgraph), the
@requires directive ensures that it is included in the query plan before resolving
shippingCost.
Compatibility with other federation features
Connectors work seamlessly with many other federation features. You can use directives like
@tag,
@inaccessible,
@provides, and more alongside
@connect.
See the limitations reference for a list of unsupported federation directives.
Additional resources
See the entity documentation for additional information on using entities in GraphQL Federation.
Check out the Thinking in Entities blog post for best practices for using entities with Connectors.