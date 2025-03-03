Entity Resolution Patterns

Apollo Connectors let you create and complete entities by combining data from multiple endpoints.

Combining endpoints to complete an entity

Connectors can orchestrate multiple endpoints to provide a unified representation of a type. For example, you may want to combine product data from a /products endpoint that provides a few fields for all products and a /products/:id endpoint that provides more fields, specifically product variant information, for a single product.

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 products : [ Product ] 3 @connect ( 4 source : "ecomm" 5 http : { GET : "/products" } 6 selection : "" " 7 $.products { 8 id 9 name 10 description 11 } 12 """ 13 ) 14 } 15 16 type Product 17 @connect ( 18 source : "ecomm" 19 http : { GET : "/products/{$this.id}" } 20 selection : "" " 21 id 22 name 23 description 24 variants { 25 id: variantID 26 name 27 } 28 """ 29 ) { 30 id : ID ! 31 name : String 32 description : String 33 variants : [ Variant ] 34 } 35 36 type Variant { 37 id : ID ! 38 name : String 39 }

GraphOS Router receives a query for fields from both endpoints, it generates a query plan that sequences calls across the two endpoints. For example: GraphQL copy query ListProductsAndVariants { products { id name variants { id name } } } When thereceives a query for fields from both endpoints, it generates athat sequences calls across the two endpoints. For example:

Combining representations of the same type with multiple Connectors

You can add multiple Connectors to the same field, and the GraphOS Router chooses to call one or both depending on the fields in the client query. This is especially useful when you have multiple API versions.

GraphQL copy type Product @connect ( source : "ecomm" http : { GET : "/v1/products/{$this.id}" } selection : "" " id color """ ) @connect ( source : "ecomm" http : { GET : "/v2/products/{$this.id}" } selection : "" " id name price variants { id: variantID color } """ ) { id : ID ! name : String price : Int color : String @deprecated ( reason : "Use the 'variants' field instead" ) variants : [ Variant ] } type Variant { id : ID ! color : String }

Efficiently fetching additional information

If you provide the GraphOS Router with multiple Connectors that fetch additional information, it can choose the optimal endpoint to resolve the requested fields. For example, if the client operation requests the reviews field, the GraphOS Router chooses the second Connector to fetch the reviews along with the product details.

GraphQL copy type Product @connect ( source : "ecomm" http : { GET : "/products/{$this.id}" } selection : "" " id name price """ ) @connect ( source : "ecomm" http : { GET : "/products/{$this.id}?include=reviews" } selection : "" " id name price reviews { id rating comment } """ ) { id : ID ! name : String price : Int reviews : [ Review ] } type Review { id : ID ! rating : Float comment : String }

