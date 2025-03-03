Entity Resolution Patterns

Techniques for orchestrating entities with Apollo Connectors

Apollo Connectors let you create and complete entities by combining data from multiple endpoints.

Combining endpoints to complete an entity

Connectors can orchestrate multiple endpoints to provide a unified representation of a type. For example, you may want to combine product data from a /products endpoint that provides a few fields for all products and a /products/:id endpoint that provides more fields, specifically product variant information, for a single product.

GraphQL
1type Query {
2  products: [Product]
3    @connect(
4      source: "ecomm"
5      http: { GET: "/products" }
6      selection: """
7      $.products {
8        id
9        name
10        description
11      }
12      """
13    )
14}
15
16type Product
17  @connect(
18    source: "ecomm"
19    http: { GET: "/products/{$this.id}" }
20    selection: """
21    id
22    name
23    description
24    variants {
25      id: variantID
26      name
27    }
28    """
29) {
30  id: ID!
31  name: String
32  description: String
33  variants: [Variant]
34}
35
36type Variant {
37  id: ID!
38  name: String
39}
How does the router handle this query?
When the GraphOS Router receives a query for fields from both endpoints, it generates a query plan that sequences calls across the two endpoints. For example:
GraphQL
query ListProductsAndVariants {
  products {
    id
    name
    variants {
      id
      name
    }
  }
}

Combining representations of the same type with multiple Connectors

You can add multiple Connectors to the same field, and the GraphOS Router chooses to call one or both depending on the fields in the client query. This is especially useful when you have multiple API versions.

GraphQL
type Product
  @connect(
    source: "ecomm"
    http: { GET: "/v1/products/{$this.id}" }
    selection: """
    id
    color
    """
  )
  @connect(
    source: "ecomm"
    http: { GET: "/v2/products/{$this.id}" }
    selection: """
    id
    name
    price
    variants {
      id: variantID
      color
    }
    """
  )
{
  id: ID!
  name: String
  price: Int
  color: String @deprecated(reason: "Use the 'variants' field instead")
  variants: [Variant]
}

type Variant {
  id: ID!
  color: String
}

Efficiently fetching additional information

If you provide the GraphOS Router with multiple Connectors that fetch additional information, it can choose the optimal endpoint to resolve the requested fields. For example, if the client operation requests the reviews field, the GraphOS Router chooses the second Connector to fetch the reviews along with the product details.

GraphQL
type Product
  @connect(
    source: "ecomm"
    http: { GET: "/products/{$this.id}" }
    selection: """
    id
    name
    price
    """
  )
  @connect(
    source: "ecomm"
    http: { GET: "/products/{$this.id}?include=reviews" }
    selection: """
    id
    name
    price
    reviews {
      id
      rating
      comment
    }
    """
  )
{
  id: ID!
  name: String
  price: Int
  reviews: [Review]
}

type Review {
  id: ID!
  rating: Float
  comment: String
}

