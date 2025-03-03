Mapping GraphQL Responses
Mapping HTTP responses to GraphQL fields and transforming values
In this guide, you'll learn about:
Why Connectors require mapping
Rules for mapping HTTP responses
Examples of common mapping types
How to transform values in your response data
Mapping overview
Mapping HTTP responses to your GraphQL schema transforms the data returned by your REST APIs into a format that fits your GraphQL API structure. This ensures GraphQL requests can provide consistent, predictable responses to clients, even when working with data from different API sources.
You map an HTTP response to the GraphQL schema using the Apollo Connectors mapping language in the
@connect directive's
selection field.
For that reason, this process is sometimes referred to as selection mapping.
The mapping language you use for selection mapping is the same mapping language you use in URIs, headers, and request bodies when making HTTP requests.
Unique features of selection mapping
In the context of selection mapping, the mapping language has an important, unique feature. When used in
selection, it's assumed that all fields come from the HTTP response body unless otherwise specified. For example, given the following JSON response:
{
"id": 1,
"name": "Lunar Rover Wheels"
}
You can use the following selection to map the
id and
name fields:
type Query {
products: Products
@connect(
source: "ecomm"
http: { GET: "/products" }
selection: "id name"
)
}
type Product {
id: ID!
name: String
}
Multiline syntax
Long
selection strings can be broken up into multiple lines with GraphQL multiline string syntax (
"""):
type Query {
products: Products
@connect(
source: "ecomm"
http: { GET: "/products" }
selection: """
id
name
description
"""
)
}
type Product {
id: ID!
name: String
description: String
}
This is particularly valuable when you have a longer nested selection to map. The following example shows how each line in the
selection translates a JSON response to fields in the GraphQL schema below.
/products/1
{
"id": 1,
"name": "Lunar Rover Wheels",
"variants": [
{
"name": "Standard Wheel",
"price": {
"original": 4999,
"discounts": [],
"final": 4999
},
"specifications": {
"Material": {
"value": "Titanium alloy"
},
"Diameter": {
"value": "50 cm"
}
},
"inventory": {
"quantity": 100,
"sellUnavailable": false
},
"shipping": {
"ship1": {
"weight": 5,
"method": "GROUND",
"estimate": {
"price": 499,
"arrival": 1675804800000
}
},
"ship2": {
"weight": 5,
"method": "AIR",
"estimate": {
"price": 999,
"arrival": 1675790400000
}
}
},
"upc": "0001234567890",
"sku": "RW-001",
"taxable": true,
"variantId": "variant1"
}
]
}
type Query {
product(id: ID!): Product
@connect(
http: { GET: "https://ecommerce.demo-api.apollo.dev/products/{$args.id}" }
selection: """
id # 1
variants { # 2
name # 3
price { # 4
original # 5
final # 6
}
}
"""
)
}
type Product {
id: ID! # 1
variants: [Variant] # 2
}
type Variant {
name: String # 3
price: Price # 4
}
type Price {
original: Int # 5
final: Int # 6
}
$status variable
In
selection, you also get access to the
$status variable, which isn't available anywhere else.
$status represents the HTTP status code of a response.
Selection mapping rules
The
selection field is responsible for more than just mapping response fields to the schema; it powers the core of each Connector, so it has some special rules.
Selections can't be empty
The
selection field isn't allowed to be empty.
You must map at least one field in every Connector.
If you have an endpoint that doesn't return any response data, you can map a scalar value using a literal value:
success: $(true)
All schema fields must be mapped
The only way to populate a field from a Connector is via
selection, so every field defined in the schema must be mapped at least once in a Connector. The exception is fields that are resolved from another subgraph, such as those marked
@external.
Leaf nodes must be scalars
Different Connectors can resolve different fields of the same object, so you must specify every field that a given Connector resolves. That means you can never map an entire object and expect the fields to be implicitly mapped. You must map all fields explicitly.
type Query {
product(id: ID!): Product
@connect(
source: "ecomm"
http: { GET: "/products/{$args.id}" }
selection: "id name description"
)
}
type Product {
id: ID!
name: String!
description: String
reviews: [Review]
@connect(
source: "ecomm"
http: {GET: "/products/{$this.id}/reviews"}
# selection: "$.reviews" ❌ This won't work
selection: """ # ✅ This works
$.reviews {
id
rating
comment
}
"""
)
}
type Review {