When mapping REST API responses to GraphQL fields, you'll often need to transform data structures to match your schema. This guide shows common patterns for mapping fields from JSON responses to your GraphQL schema, including renaming, wrapping, and unwrapping fields.

Basic selection mapping

Given the following JSON response:

JSON JSON Response { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Lunar Rover Wheels" , "description" : "Innovatively designed wheels for lunar rovers, built to endure harsh moon terrain and provide optimal agility. Each wheel is constructed using advanced materials to withstand temperature fluctuations and dust." }

You can create a basic, flat GraphQL type with fields that map to REST endpoint fields of the same names:

GraphQL Example: basic selection copy type Query { product ( id : ID ! ): Product @connect ( source : "ecomm" http : { GET : "/products/{$args.id}" } # The REST endpoint returns "id", "name", and "description" # in its response, and they're mapped directly to fields of # the same name in the GraphQL schema. selection : "id name description" ) } type Product { id : ID ! name : String ! description : String ! }

Renaming fields

Given the following JSON response:

JSON JSON Response { "product_id" : "1" , "title" : "Lunar Rover Wheels" }

You can map a JSON response field to a schema field of a different name using the same syntax as GraphQL aliases. The desired name (the one present in the schema type ) comes first followed by a colon ( : ) and the name of the field in the response: desiredName: original_name

GraphQL Example: renaming fields copy type Query { product ( id : ID ! ): Product @connect ( source : "ecomm" http : { GET : "/products/{$args.id}" } selection : "" " id: product_id name: title """ ) } type User { id : ID ! name : String ! }

Unwrapping fields

Suppose the JSON response includes nesting that you don't need in your schema:

JSON JSON Response { "result" : { "id" : "1" , "name" : { "value" : "Lunar Rover Wheels" }, "specifications" : { "material" : "Titanium alloy" , "diameter" : "50 cm" } } }

You can "unwrap" fields using the . prefix:

GraphQL Example: unwrapping copy type Query { product ( id : ID ! ): Product @connect ( source : "ecomm" http : { GET : "/products/{$args.id}" } selection : "" " $.result { id name: name.value $.specifications { material diameter } } """ ) } type Product { id : ID ! name : String ! material : String diameter : String }

Using $ when unwrapping

A leading $. is required when unwrapping a single property. Without $. , it is interpreted as mapping the field to create an object. With $. , it is interpreted as mapping the value.

For example, given the following JSON:

JSON { "name" : "Lunar Rover Wheels" }

The following selections have the corresponding results:

Selection Result name { "name": "Lunar Rover Wheels" } $.name "Lunar Rover Wheels" product_name: name { "product_name": "Lunar Rover Wheels" }

When selecting a path of properties, such as name.value , the $. is allowed but not required:

JSON { "name" : { "value" : "Lunar Rover Wheels" } }

Selection Result $.name.value "Lunar Rover Wheels" name.value "Lunar Rover Wheels" $.name { value } { "value": "Lunar Rover Wheels" } name { value } { "name": { "value": "Lunar Rover Wheels" } }

The simple form also applies when using value transformations. These are equivalent:

Selection Result name->match(["Lunar Rover Wheels", "Wheels"], ["Zero-Gravity Moon Boots", "Boots"]) { "name": "Wheels" } $.name->match(["Lunar Rover Wheels", "Wheels"], ["Zero-Gravity Moon Boots", "Boots"]) { "name": "Wheels" }

Wrapping fields

You can create nested fields from a flat structure using a variation on the alias syntax. This is especially useful for converting a simple foreign key into an entity reference. If the foreign keys are in a list, you can use the $ symbol to refer to items in the list.

For example, given the following JSON response:

JSON JSON Response { "id" : "1" , "brand_id" : "2" , "variant_ids" : [ "3" , "4" ] }

You can create the desired structure using curly braces ( {} ) and $ :

GraphQL Example: wrapping fields copy type Query { user ( id : ID ! ): Product @connect ( source : "ecomm" http : { GET : "/products/{$args.id}" } selection : "" " id brand: { id: brand_id } variants: $.variant_ids { id: $ } """ ) } type Product { id : ID ! brand : Brand variant : [ Variant ] } type Brand { id : ID ! } type Variant { id : ID ! }

Accessing fields that start with a numerical value

Field names that start with a numerical value must be put in quotes ( " " ).

For example, given the following JSON response that includes a specifications.3DModel field:

JSON JSON Response { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Lunar Rover Wheels" , "specifications" : { "material" : "Titanium alloy" , "diameter" : "50 cm" , "3DModel" : "https://example.com/lunar-rover-wheel-3d" } }

You can map the field like so:

GraphQL Example: field name with numeric starting character copy 1 type Query { 2 product ( id : ID ! ): Product 3 @connect ( 4 source : "ecomm" 5 http : { GET : "/products/{$args.id}" } 6 selection : "" " 7 id 8 modelUrl: specifications." 3 DModel " 9 """ 10 ) 11 } 12 13 type Product { 14 id : ID ! 15 modelUrl : String 16 }

Example: Complex nested selection

A complex, nested GraphQL type, Product , maps its fields from a REST endpoint returning multiple nested objects.

JSON { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Lunar Rover Wheels" , "createdAt" : 1675200000000 , "updatedAt" : 1675200000000 , "description" : "Innovatively designed wheels for lunar rovers, built to endure harsh moon terrain and provide optimal agility. Each wheel is constructed using advanced materials to withstand temperature fluctuations and dust." , "slug" : "lunar-rover-wheels" , "tags" : [ { "tagId" : "1" , "name" : "Instruments" }, { "tagId" : "2" , "name" : "Space" } ], "category" : "Engineering Components" , "availability" : "AVAILABLE" , "variants" : [ { "name" : "Standard Wheel" , "price" : { "original" : 4999 , "discounts" : [], "final" : 4999 }, "specifications" : { "Material" : { "value" : "Titanium alloy" }, "Diameter" : { "value" : "50 cm" } }, "inventory" : { "quantity" : 100 , "sellUnavailable" : false }, "variantId" : "variant1" } ] }

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 product ( id : ID ! ): Product 3 @connect ( 4 http : { path : "https://ecommerce.demo-api.apollo.dev/products/{$args.id}" } 5 selection : "" " 6 id 7 name 8 description 9 availability 10 createdAt 11 updatedAt 12 tags: $.tags { 13 id: tagId 14 name 15 } 16 variants: $.variants { 17 name 18 taxable 19 price { 20 original 21 final 22 } 23 specifications: $.specifications { 24 material: Material.value 25 diameter: Diameter.value 26 } 27 inventory { 28 quantity 29 sellUnavailable 30 } 31 } 32 """ 33 ) 34 } 35 36 type Product { 37 id : ID ! 38 name : String ! 39 createdAt : Float 40 updatedAt : Float 41 description : String ! 42 availability : String ! 43 tags : [ Tag ] 44 variants : [ Variant ] 45 } 46 47 type Tag { 48 id : ID ! 49 name : String ! 50 } 51 52 type Variant { 53 name : String ! 54 price : Price 55 specifications : Specifications 56 inventory : Inventory 57 } 58 59 type Price { 60 original : Int 61 final : Int 62 } 63 64 type Specifications { 65 material : String 66 diameter : String 67 } 68 69 type Inventory { 70 quantity : Int 71 sellUnavailable : Boolean 72 }

