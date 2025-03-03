Working with Entities Across Subgraphs

Entities in GraphQL Federation allow you to combine data from across multiple services called subgraphs. This guide shows how to use Apollo Connectors with entities in a federated architecture.

Overview

Connectors work seamlessly to combine data across multiple subgraphs into a unified GraphQL API, or supergraph. You can use Connectors to contribute to and reference entities from other subgraphs, whether those are different REST or GraphQL APIs.

Working across subgraphs with keys

As your schema grows, it's common to maintain each subgraph schema in its own schema file, for example, products.graphql , reviews.graphql , etc. Modularizing schemas likes this improves collaboration by allowing independent development and deployment across teams.

To identify an entity across different subgraphs, GraphQL schemas rely on the @key directive. The @key directive defines which key field(s) to cross-identify a particular entity type.

For example, a Product type may be uniquely identifiable by a SKU or ID.

GraphQL products.graphql type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! name : String ! price : Int }

Contributing entity fields across Connectors

Any number of different subgraphs can contribute fields to an entity. For example, you may have both a products subgraph and a reviews subgraph contributing fields to a Product entity.

The products subgraph may provide product data via a Connector that orchestrates /products/ and /products/:id endpoints.

GraphQL products.graphql type Query { products : [ Product ] @connect ( source : "ecomm" http : { GET : "/products" } selection : "" " $. products { id name } """ ) } type Product @connect ( source : "ecomm" http : { GET : "/products/{$this.id}" } selection : "" " id description """ ) { id : ID ! title : String description : String }

Product review data may come from a separate review subgraph that connects a /reviews?product_id=:productId endpoint to your graph.

GraphQL reviews.graphql type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! reviews : [ Review ] @connect ( source : "example" http : { GET : "/reviews?product_id={$this.id}" } selection : "" " $.reviews { id title body rating } """ ) } type Review { id : ID ! title : String body : String rating : Int }

The @connect directive defines the reviews fields to request from the /reviews endpoint. The id used as a parameter in the endpoint URL comes from the product's id field, which comes from the products subgraph.

Using entities across Connectors

Imagine all your reviews include a productId field to reference the product they're about. When displaying a review in detail, you might need to fetch some of the related product's fields.

It can be tempting to structure your Connectors like this:

GraphQL ❌ Unnecessary foreign keys copy 1 type Query { 2 review ( id : ID ! ): Review 3 @connect ( 4 source : "ecomm" 5 http : { GET : "/reviews/{$args.id}" } 6 selection : "" " 7 id 8 rating 9 comment 10 productId 11 """ 12 ) 13 } 14 15 type Product { 16 id : ID ! 17 name : String 18 description : String 19 } 20 21 type Review { 22 id : ID ! 23 rating : Float ! 24 comment : String 25 productId : ID ! 26 product : Product ! 27 @connect ( 28 source : "ecomm" 29 http : { GET : "/products/{$this.productId}" } 30 selection : "" " 31 id 32 name 33 description 34 """ 35 ) 36 }

Instead of carrying the productId field around ourselves, you can model the Review.product relationship using entity types directly. Then you can use a Connector on Product to fetch the product details.

GraphQL ✅ Efficient entity usage copy 1 type Query { 2 review ( id : ID ! ): Review 3 @connect ( 4 source : "ecomm" 5 http : { GET : "/reviews/{$args.id}" } 6 selection : "" " 7 id 8 name 9 comment 10 product: { id: productId } 11 """ 12 ) 13 } 14 15 type Product 16 @connect ( 17 source : "ecomm" 18 http : { GET : "/products/{this.id}" } 19 selection : "" " 20 id 21 name 22 description 23 """ 24 ) 25 { 26 id : ID ! 27 name : String 28 description : String 29 } 30 31 type Review { 32 id : ID ! 33 rating : Float ! 34 comment : String 35 product : Product ! 36 }

In this context, product: { id: productId } tells Connectors: "This review references a product that you can fetch with this ID." Because Product is an entity, Connectors automatically use the existing Product Connector to fetch the full product object.

tip Key takeaway: When working with entities across your schema, you'll often encounter fields like entityId or entity_id in API responses. These are opportunities to use entity references instead of duplicating Connector mapping selections. Rather than exposing the raw ID directly, you can structure it as a nested object: GraphQL product : { id : productId } router to resolve product as an entity, using the existing connector logic defined elsewhere in your schema. It makes your schema cleaner, avoids duplication, and lets you reuse the entity's fields wherever they're needed. : When working with entities across your schema, you'll often encounter fields likeorin API responses. These are opportunities to use entity references instead of duplicating Connector mapping selections. Rather than exposing the raw ID directly, you can structure it as a nested object:This tells theto resolve product as an entity, using the existing connector logic defined elsewhere in your schema. It makes your schema cleaner, avoids duplication, and lets you reuse the entity's fields wherever they're needed.

Referencing entities across Connectors

If your REST API provides foreign key references, you can use them to reference entities and fetch corresponding fields from a different subgraph.

For example, if your REST API lets you fetch a user's favorite products and provides those products' IDs, you can use the @connect directive to reference the Product entity:

GraphQL users.graphql type User @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! favoriteProducts : [ Product ] @connect ( source : "example" http : { GET : "/users/{$this.id}/favorites" } selection : "" " $.products { id: productId } """ ) } type Product @key ( fields : "id" , resolvable : false ) { id : ID ! }

The mapping language maps the productId to the Product entity's id field. The resolvable: false argument denotes that while this subgraph includes a definition for the Product entity, it doesn't provide a way to fetch or resolve all of it's fields. Learn more.

Adding a computed field using @requires

You might need to compute a field's value based on data from other subgraphs that contribute to an entity type. The @requires directive allows a subgraph to declare that it depends on specific fields from the same entity before resolving a field. The @external directive declares that a field is resolved from a different subgraph.

GraphQL copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 weight : Int @external 4 shippingCost ( zipCode : String ): Int 5 @requires ( fields : "weight" ) 6 @connect ( 7 source : "example" 8 http : { 9 GET : "/shipping?zip={$args.zipCode}&weight={$this.weight}" 10 } 11 selection : "$.result" 12 ) 13 }

In this example, shippingCost depends on the weight field. Because weight is marked as @external (coming from another subgraph), the @requires directive ensures its inclusion in the query plan before resolving shippingCost .

Compatibility with other federation features

Connectors work seamlessly with many other federation features. You can use directives like @tag , @inaccessible , @provides , and more alongside @connect .

See the limitations reference for a list of unsupported federation directives.

