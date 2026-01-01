Lifecycle hooks enable your Rhai scripts run at specific points during request processing. To use a hook, define a function in rhai/main.rhai with the hook's name. The server calls that function automatically when it reaches the lifecycle event.

If a hook function isn't defined, the server skips it.

on_execute_graphql_operation

This hook is called before every outgoing GraphQL HTTP request. Use this hook to inspect or modify the request endpoint and headers before they're sent to your GraphQL API.

Rhai copy 1 fn on_execute_graphql_operation(ctx) { 2 // ctx gives you access to the outgoing request 3 }

Context object

The ctx parameter provides these properties:

Property Type Access Description endpoint String read/write The URL of the GraphQL endpoint for the request. headers HeaderMap read/write The HTTP headers for the request. incoming_request HttpParts read-only The original HTTP request received by the MCP server. Only available when using HTTP transport.

Working with headers

Headers use index syntax for reading and writing:

Rhai copy 1 fn on_execute_graphql_operation(ctx) { 2 // Read a header value (returns empty string if not present) 3 let auth = ctx.headers["authorization"]; 4 5 // Set a header 6 ctx.headers["x-request-id"] = "abc-123"; 7 }

The incoming_request object

When the MCP server uses HTTP transport ( streamable_http ), ctx.incoming_request gives you read-only access to the original request that the MCP client sent to the server.

Property Type Description method String The HTTP method (for example, "POST" ). uri String The request URI path (for example, "/mcp" ). headers HeaderMap The HTTP headers from the incoming request.

note When using stdio transport, incoming_request is empty because there is no HTTP request.

Example: Copy a header to a different name

Read a header from the incoming request and write it to the outgoing request under a different name:

Rhai copy 1 fn on_execute_graphql_operation(ctx) { 2 let token = ctx.incoming_request.headers["authorization"]; 3 4 if token != "" { 5 ctx.headers["x-forwarded-auth"] = token; 6 } 7 }

Example: Route to a different endpoint

Change the target GraphQL endpoint based on request properties:

Rhai copy 1 fn on_execute_graphql_operation(ctx) { 2 let env = Env::get("GRAPHQL_REGION"); 3 4 if env == "eu" { 5 ctx.endpoint = "https://eu.api.example.com/graphql"; 6 } 7 }

Error handling with throw

Use throw inside a hook to abort the current request and return an error to the MCP client. Throw a map with message and code fields for a structured error response:

Rhai copy 1 fn on_execute_graphql_operation(ctx) { 2 let token = ctx.incoming_request.headers["authorization"]; 3 4 if token == "" { 5 throw #{ 6 message: "Missing authorization header", 7 code: ErrorCode::INVALID_REQUEST 8 }; 9 } 10 }

Error codes

Constant Description ErrorCode::INVALID_REQUEST The request is invalid. Use this for client errors like missing headers or bad input. ErrorCode::INTERNAL_ERROR An internal server error. This is the default if no code is provided.

Throw behavior

Throwing a map with message and code returns a structured error to the client with those values.

Throwing a map without a message field defaults the message to "Internal error" .

Throwing a non-map value (for example, a plain string) returns a generic internal error. The thrown value is logged server-side but not sent to the client.

caution When you throw a non-map value, the actual error message isn't forwarded to the MCP client. If you want to expose a specific error message to the client, throw a map with a message field.

Global state

Variables defined at the top level of main.rhai persist across all hook calls for the lifetime of the server. This is useful for values that don't change between requests, like environment-based configuration:

Rhai copy 1 let backend_url = Env::get("BACKEND_URL"); 2 let api_key = Env::get("API_KEY"); 3 4 fn on_execute_graphql_operation(ctx) { 5 ctx.endpoint = backend_url; 6 ctx.headers["x-api-key"] = api_key; 7 }