When To Use Refetch Queries in Apollo Client

Last updated May 19, 2021

One of the most common use cases front-end developers face is re-render the UI after executing a mutation and changing something in the backend.

To solve this problem, a lot of developers like to use the refetchQueries API.

For example, if I wanted to add a todo to a list of todos , I might pass a GET_ALL_TODOS query to my list of queries to refetch, like so:

import { gql , useMutation } from "@apollo/client" ; import * as AddTodoTypes from './__generated__/AddTodo' ; import { GET_ALL_TODOS } from "../queries/getAllTodos" ; export const ADD_TODO = gql ` mutation AddTodo ($text: String!) { addTodo (text: $text) { success error { message } } } ` export function useAddTodo ( ) { const [ mutate , { data , error } ] = useMutation < AddTodoTypes . AddTodo , AddTodoTypes . AddTodoVariables > ( ADD_TODO , { refetchQueries : [ { query : GET_ALL_TODOS } ] } ) return { mutate , data , error } ; } ﻿

While this approach works, the biggest disadvantage is that we have to make multiple network round-trips to get our UI to re-render, even if we already have the data we need on the client-side.

It also introduces the question of “what do we do if we have a lot of queries relying on the same data? Do we have to remember to add all of those to the same refetchQueries list as well?”

Luckily, you don’t.

In this post, I’ll explain when it makes sense to use refetchQueries , and when you should rely on Apollo Client’s automatic cache normalization algorithm or update functions.

The following example uses the Apollo Client 3 Todos app example from @apollographql/ac3-state-management-examples.

Use refetchQueries when you’re first getting started

If you’re just getting started with GraphQL, I think the mental model of passing in the queries that you’d like to re-run after a mutation is an easy one to wrap your head around.

Looking back at our trivial todo app, if we have a list of todos and we want to add an item, we can accomplish that and re-render the UI with the ADD_TODO operation passed into a useMutation hook and the GET_ALL_TODOS query passed into the refetchQueries array.

const [ mutate , { data , error } ] = useMutation < AddTodoTypes . AddTodo , AddTodoTypes . AddTodoVariables > ( ADD_TODO , { refetchQueries : [ { query : GET_ALL_TODOS } ] } ) return { mutate , data , error } ; ﻿

This works. It runs the query and after successfully completing the mutation, it executes the GET_ALL_TODOS query and pulls in all the new todos .

The advantage here is that this approach is straightforward. The disadvantage is that we’re fetching the entire list of data again when we might not need to.

Cache Normalization and Update Functions

For a more efficient use of bandwidth and network round-trips, we can rely on cache normalization and update functions.

As we previously learned in the “Demystifying Cache Normalization” blog post, for certain operations, the Apollo Client cache is smart enough to automatically update the cache for you. For others, we can utilize an update function to tell the cache how we want it to update.

Automatically Updating with Cache Normalization

For mutations that change only a single entity, the cache is smart enough to update the item in place automatically, but only if we return the changed item (containing the unique identifier) in the mutation response.

Here’s an example of editing a todo .

import { gql , useMutation } from "@apollo/client" ; import * as EditTodoTypes from './__generated__/EditTodo' export const EDIT_TODO = gql ` mutation EditTodo ($id: Int!, $text: String!) { editTodo (id: $id, text: $text) { success todo { # Return the new todo in the mutation response id text completed } error { ... on TodoNotFoundError { message } ... on TodoValidationError { message } } } } ` export function useEditTodo ( ) { const [ mutate , { data , error } ] = useMutation < EditTodoTypes . EditTodo , EditTodoTypes . EditTodoVariables > ( EDIT_TODO ) return { mutate , data , error } ; } ﻿

And since we’ve returned the changed data in the mutation response, it works.

But for other operations, like adding to a list or removing elements from a list, we need to give the cache a little bit of help to figure out exactly what we want to do.

Using Update Functions

Here’s the ADD_TODO example again, but this time using an update function to update the existing list of todos .

import { gql , useMutation } from "@apollo/client" ; import * as AddTodoTypes from './__generated__/AddTodo' ; import { GET_ALL_TODOS } from "../queries/getAllTodos" ; import { GetAllTodos } from "../queries/__generated__/GetAllTodos" ; export const ADD_TODO = gql ` mutation AddTodo ($text: String!) { addTodo (text: $text) { success todo { id text completed } error { message } } } ` export function useAddTodo ( ) { const [ mutate , { data , error } ] = useMutation < AddTodoTypes . AddTodo , AddTodoTypes . AddTodoVariables > ( ADD_TODO , { update ( cache , { data } ) { const newTodoFromResponse = data ?. addTodo . todo ; const existingTodos = cache . readQuery < GetAllTodos > ( { query : GET_ALL_TODOS , } ) ; if ( existingTodos && newTodoFromResponse ) { cache . writeQuery ( { query : GET_ALL_TODOS , data : { todos : [ ... existingTodos ?. todos , newTodoFromResponse , ] , } , } ) ; } } } ) return { mutate , data , error } ; } ﻿

In this example, we use the readQuery and writeQuery APIs to write the new value of the todos list which contains the todo we created in the mutation .

One way we could omit needing to write this update function is if the mutation response returned the entire list of new todos in the mutation response, but that’s not always possible.

Sometimes you don’t own the API.

Sometimes, it can get expensive to be doing that after every mutation .

So here, we utilize the update function.

Admittedly, this is a little bit more work than using refetchQueries , but that’s the trade off for a performance improvement. You don’t have to re-request the same data from your server and wait for another entire roundtrip to update the UI.

Conclusion

In summary best times to use refetchQueries are:

When you don’t yet know how ACC normalization works If you’re not able to return the changed data in a mutation response

To reduce round-trips after mutations, we generally recommend relying on the Apollo Client automatic caching normalization and when necessary, update functions.

Resources