When To Use Refetch Queries in Apollo Client

One of the most common use cases front-end developers face is re-render the UI after executing a
mutation and changing something in the backend.
To solve this problem, a lot of developers like to use the
refetchQueries API.
For example, if I wanted to add a
todo to a list of
todos, I might pass a
GET_ALL_TODOS query to my list of queries to refetch, like so:
import { gql, useMutation } from "@apollo/client";
import * as AddTodoTypes from './__generated__/AddTodo';
import { GET_ALL_TODOS } from "../queries/getAllTodos";
export const ADD_TODO = gql`
mutation AddTodo ($text: String!) {
addTodo (text: $text) {
success
error {
message
}
}
}
`
export function useAddTodo () {
const [mutate, { data, error }] = useMutation<
AddTodoTypes.AddTodo,
AddTodoTypes.AddTodoVariables
>(
ADD_TODO,
{
refetchQueries: [
{ query: GET_ALL_TODOS }
]
}
)
return { mutate, data, error };
}
While this approach works, the biggest disadvantage is that we have to make multiple network round-trips to get our UI to re-render, even if we already have the data we need on the client-side.
It also introduces the question of “what do we do if we have a lot of queries relying on the same data? Do we have to remember to add all of those to the same
refetchQueries list as well?”
Luckily, you don’t.
In this post, I’ll explain when it makes sense to use
refetchQueries, and when you should rely on Apollo Client’s automatic cache normalization algorithm or
update functions.
The following example uses the Apollo Client 3 Todos app example from @apollographql/ac3-state-management-examples.
Use refetchQueries when you’re first getting started
If you’re just getting started with GraphQL, I think the mental model of passing in the queries that you’d like to re-run after a mutation is an easy one to wrap your head around.
Looking back at our trivial
todo app, if we have a list of
todos and we want to add an item, we can accomplish that and re-render the UI with the
ADD_TODO operation passed into a
useMutation hook and the
GET_ALL_TODOS query passed into the
refetchQueries array.
const [mutate, { data, error }] = useMutation<
AddTodoTypes.AddTodo,
AddTodoTypes.AddTodoVariables
>(
// Execute this
ADD_TODO,
{
// Then re-run
refetchQueries: [
{ query: GET_ALL_TODOS }
]
}
)
return { mutate, data, error };
This works. It runs the query and after successfully completing the mutation, it executes the
GET_ALL_TODOS query and pulls in all the new
todos.
The advantage here is that this approach is straightforward. The disadvantage is that we’re fetching the entire list of data again when we might not need to.
Cache Normalization and Update Functions
For a more efficient use of bandwidth and network round-trips, we can rely on cache normalization and
update functions.
As we previously learned in the “Demystifying Cache Normalization” blog post, for certain operations, the Apollo Client cache is smart enough to automatically update the cache for you. For others, we can utilize an
update function to tell the cache how we want it to update.
Automatically Updating with Cache Normalization
For mutations that change only a single entity, the cache is smart enough to update the item in place automatically, but only if we return the changed item (containing the unique identifier) in the mutation response.
Here’s an example of editing a
todo.
import { gql, useMutation } from "@apollo/client";
import * as EditTodoTypes from './__generated__/EditTodo'
export const EDIT_TODO = gql`
mutation EditTodo ($id: Int!, $text: String!) {
editTodo (id: $id, text: $text) {
success
todo { # Return the new todo in the mutation response
id
text
completed
}
error {
... on TodoNotFoundError {
message
}
... on TodoValidationError {
message
}
}
}
}
`
export function useEditTodo () {
const [mutate, { data, error }] = useMutation<
EditTodoTypes.EditTodo,
EditTodoTypes.EditTodoVariables
>(
EDIT_TODO
)
return { mutate, data, error };
}
And since we’ve returned the changed data in the
mutation response, it works.
But for other operations, like adding to a list or removing elements from a list, we need to give the cache a little bit of help to figure out exactly what we want to do.
Using Update Functions
Here’s the
ADD_TODO example again, but this time using an
update function to update the existing list of
todos.
import { gql, useMutation } from "@apollo/client";
import * as AddTodoTypes from './__generated__/AddTodo';
import { GET_ALL_TODOS } from "../queries/getAllTodos";
import { GetAllTodos } from "../queries/__generated__/GetAllTodos";
export const ADD_TODO = gql`
mutation AddTodo ($text: String!) {
addTodo (text: $text) {
success
todo {
id
text
completed
}
error {
message
}
}
}
`
export function useAddTodo () {
const [mutate, { data, error }] = useMutation<
AddTodoTypes.AddTodo,
AddTodoTypes.AddTodoVariables
>(
ADD_TODO,
{
update (cache, { data }) {
// We use an update function here to write the
// new value of the GET_ALL_TODOS query.
const newTodoFromResponse = data?.addTodo.todo;
const existingTodos = cache.readQuery<GetAllTodos>({
query: GET_ALL_TODOS,
});
if (existingTodos && newTodoFromResponse) {
cache.writeQuery({
query: GET_ALL_TODOS,
data: {
todos: [
...existingTodos?.todos,
newTodoFromResponse,
],
},
});
}
}
}
)
return { mutate, data, error };
}
In this example, we use the
readQuery and
writeQuery APIs to write the new value of the
todos list which contains the
todo we created in the
mutation.
One way we could omit needing to write this
update function is if the mutation response returned the entire list of new todos in the
mutation response, but that’s not always possible.
Sometimes you don’t own the API.
Sometimes, it can get expensive to be doing that after every
mutation.
So here, we utilize the
update function.
Admittedly, this is a little bit more work than using
refetchQueries, but that’s the trade off for a performance improvement. You don’t have to re-request the same data from your server and wait for another entire roundtrip to update the UI.
Conclusion
In summary best times to use
refetchQueries are:
- When you don’t yet know how ACC normalization works
- If you’re not able to return the changed data in a mutation response
To reduce round-trips after mutations, we generally recommend relying on the Apollo Client automatic caching normalization and when necessary,
update functions.
Resources
- “Demystifying Cache Normalization” from the Apollo Blog
- “Updating after a Mutation” from the Apollo Docs
Written by
Khalil Stemmler
Developer Advocate at Apollo GraphQL ⚡ Author of solidbook.io ⚡ Advanced TypeScript & DDD at khalilstemmler.com ⚡
