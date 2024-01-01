The GraphOS Platform API enables you to perform GraphOS actions from your own custom application. Currently, these actions include:

Fetching details about your organization's graphs

Publishing schemas to new or existing variants

Running schema checks and obtaining their results

Creating and editing schema proposals , including adding reviewers

Removing variants from a graph

Removing subgraphs from a supergraph

Managing API keys

We'll continue to expand the Platform API with additional GraphOS functionality over time.

API docs

The Platform API is itself represented as a public graph in GraphOS! Documentation for the API (which includes a README and collections of example operations) is available in GraphOS Studio.

