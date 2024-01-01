Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

The GraphOS Platform API

Automate GraphOS tasks in your own code

The GraphOS Platform API enables you to perform GraphOS actions from your own custom application. Currently, these actions include:

  • Fetching details about your organization's graphs

  • Publishing schemas to new or existing variants

  • Running schema checks and obtaining their results

  • Creating and editing schema proposals , including adding reviewers

  • Removing variants from a graph

  • Removing subgraphs from a supergraph

  • Managing API keys

We'll continue to expand the Platform API with additional GraphOS functionality over time.

API docs

The Platform API is itself represented as a public graph in GraphOS! Documentation for the API (which includes a README and collections of example operations) is available in GraphOS Studio.

Open Platform API docs