The GraphOS Platform API
Automate GraphOS tasks in your own code
The GraphOS Platform API enables you to perform GraphOS actions from your own custom application. Currently, these actions include:
Fetching details about your organization's graphs
Publishing schemas to new or existing variants
Running schema checks and obtaining their results
Creating and editing schema proposals , including adding reviewers
Removing variants from a graph
Removing subgraphs from a supergraph
Managing API keys
We'll continue to expand the Platform API with additional GraphOS functionality over time.
API docs
The Platform API is itself represented as a public graph in GraphOS! Documentation for the API (which includes a README and collections of example operations) is available in GraphOS Studio.