Supergraph Security with GraphOS Router

As the public endpoint of a federated GraphQL API, a GraphOS Router has the responsibility for protecting its downstream subgraphs from malicious clients and their requests.

Its security features contribute to a defense-in-depth approach, where different authentication and authorization measures are applied in various places, from clients to the router itself to subgraphs. The supergraph can also be secured by having the router accept GraphQL operations from validated safelists of operations.

The features covered in this section include: