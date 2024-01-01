GraphOS Metrics and Insights
View and analyze metrics with GraphOS Studio
To help analyze your supergraph's performance, GraphOS Studio can create reports with insights and visualizations about the operation metrics collected by GraphOS across the supergraph.
Operation and field usage metrics
With your graph configured to send operation metrics to GraphOS , Studio provides an Insights page per graph variant that displays various operation and field metrics. These displayed metrics include the following:
Rate of request sent to your router
p95 service time
Error percentage
Request latency distribution
Subscription latency distribution
To learn more, go to Operation Metrics
GraphOS also collects metrics about field usage of operations. Studio's Insights page displays field details that include the following:
The field definition
The first and last times a field received traffic
Client and operations that used a field
To learn more, go to Field Usage .
Notifications and alerts
Because it collects metrics from across your entire supergraph, GraphOS can detect when your graph's health and performance degrade. GraphOS can notify your team whenever it detects issues with your graph.
GraphOS supports a variety of notifications, including the following:
Daily performance reports
Alerts when a metric exceeds a threshold
Schema changes and updates
Build statuses
GraphOS can send notifications to Slack, PagerDuty, and/or custom webhooks.
Supported notifications differ for each plan .
To learn more, go to the pages in Notifications and Alerts