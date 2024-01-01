GraphOS Metrics and Insights

To help analyze your supergraph's performance, GraphOS Studio can create reports with insights and visualizations about the operation metrics collected by GraphOS across the supergraph.

Operation and field usage metrics

With your graph configured to send operation metrics to GraphOS , Studio provides an Insights page per graph variant that displays various operation and field metrics. These displayed metrics include the following:

Rate of request sent to your router

p95 service time

Error percentage

Request latency distribution

Subscription latency distribution

To learn more, go to Operation Metrics

GraphOS also collects metrics about field usage of operations. Studio's Insights page displays field details that include the following:

The field definition

The first and last times a field received traffic

Client and operations that used a field

To learn more, go to Field Usage .

Notifications and alerts

Because it collects metrics from across your entire supergraph, GraphOS can detect when your graph's health and performance degrade. GraphOS can notify your team whenever it detects issues with your graph.

GraphOS supports a variety of notifications, including the following:

Daily performance reports

Alerts when a metric exceeds a threshold

Schema changes and updates

Build statuses

GraphOS can send notifications to Slack, PagerDuty, and/or custom webhooks.

Supported notifications differ for each plan .

To learn more, go to the pages in Notifications and Alerts