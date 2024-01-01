Connecting Apollo to GitHub

To enhance the convenience and helpfulness of schema checks , the Apollo Studio app for GitHub adds links to schema check results on the pull requests that initiate them:

Install the GitHub application

Go to https://github.com/marketplace/apollo-studio#pricing-and-setup and click Install it for free to add the app to the GitHub profile or organization that you want to set up checks for.

Configure Rover

If you haven't already, install the Rover CLI in your development environment and authenticate it with GraphOS .

To display schema check results on pull requests correctly, you need to make sure Rover associates the schema check execution with the pull request's HEAD commit, as opposed to the merge commit that GitHub adds. To guarantee this, set the APOLLO_VCS_COMMIT environment variable in your action's configuration, like so:

YAML copy 1 env : 2 APOLLO_VCS_COMMIT : ${{ github.event.pull_request.head.sha }}

Run a check on each commit

Next, make sure your CI configuration includes a step to execute schema checks. You do this by adding the rover subgraph check command directly as a step in your CI.

The rover subgraph check command checks for differences in your schema between what's on your current branch and the last version you uploaded to GraphOS Studio. If you've removed or changed any types or fields, the command checks whether those changes break any queries that your clients have made recently. If your changes do break any queries, the check fails.

Because you installed the Apollo Studio app on GitHub, the check you've added shows up as a line in your GitHub checks list. If there are changes in your schema, you can review them by clicking the Details link. By enabling schema checks in your continuous integration workflow (such as CircleCI), you're alerting developers of any potential problems directly in their pull requests, thereby giving them critical feedback where it's most useful.