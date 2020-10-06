Using Apollo Federation with Local Schemas

Recently, I needed to create a proxy to a third party API in our GraphQL Federation schema but didn’t want to spin up a new service just for this. This blog post explains how to use local schemas inside the Apollo Federation Gateway.

A bit of context

At work, we use the Prismic CMS to power the content of our site (at least most of it). We are currently working on a new project that is using Apollo Federation as our Gateway1.

We wanted to add the Prismic API to our Gateway, so as to provide a single graph to our users on the frontend (see PrincipledGraphQL). Unfortunately, when a GraphQL API doesn’t provide support for Apollo Federation, things aren’t as easy as specifying the service in Apollo’s services list.

A basic Federation example

Let’s supposed that we have one Apollo federation that’s consuming one service for the time being.

const gateway = new ApolloGateway ( { serviceList : [ { name : "products" , url : "http://localhost:4002" } ] , } ) ; const server = new ApolloServer ( { gateway } ) ; server . listen ( ) ;

As you can see, the ApolloGateway requires a list of GraphQL services as objects with a name and a URL. This is a bit unfortunate as this means that using a local schema doesn’t work by default.

Note: we can’t use Prismic’s GraphQL API directly as they don’t provide the necessary fields for federation. In addition to that, they also use GET requests instead of POST requests for the API call, and ApolloGateway always sends POST requests. Lastly, I wanted to keep the code simple. I’ll be happy to provide an example repo with Prismic if it’s needed. Drop me a tweet in that case!

What can we do to make this work?

What makes Federation work with multiple services is the Apollo Gateway, which basically acts as the glue between the services. It knows how to compose the schemas and how to create a query plan for executing a query.

From my understanding of the source code, Apollo Gateway seems to support local services, but, as mentioned in this GitHub Issue it doesn’t allow to support both local and remote services at the same time by default.

Fortunately for us, we can use buildService to provide create a custom DataSource for our remote schema.

DataSource is what Apollo Gateway uses to fetch data from a service. That means we can create a DataSource that proxies the requests to Prismic.

We will be using Trevor Blades’ Countries API, a public GraphQL API that doesn’t support Apollo Federation.

So, buildService is called for each service specified in the serviceList configuration parameter for Apollo Gateway. Let’s go and update that to have a service for the countries service:

const gateway = new ApolloGateway ( { serviceList : [ { name : 'products' , url : 'http://localhost:4002' } , { name : 'countries' , url : 'http://countries' } , ] } ) ; const server = new ApolloServer ( { gateway } ) ; server . listen ( ) ;

The only caveat that we have is that we have need to provide a url for our service, even it is fake.

The next step is to provide a buildService function, which looks like this:

const gateway = new ApolloGateway ( { serviceList : [ { name : "products" , url : "http://localhost:4002" } , { name : "countries" , url : "http://countries" } , ] , buildService : ( { url } ) => { if ( url === "http://countries" ) { return new LocalGraphQLDataSource ( getCountriesSchema ( ) ) ; } else { return new RemoteGraphQLDataSource ( { url , } ) ; } } , } ) ; const server = new ApolloServer ( { gateway } ) ; server . listen ( ) ;

Ok, the last step is to create the function that will return the schema for the countries service. Similar to RemoteGraphQLDataSource Apollo Gateway also provides a LocalGraphQLDataSource which accepts a schema as a parameter instead of a url . This means that we can provide our own schema!

GraphQL Tools

Now that we know we can provide our own schema to Apollo Gateway, how can we proxy to an existing schema? We could do this manually, but it would take a bit of time, luckily for us, there’s a package called graphql-tools that allows using a remote schema as if it were local.

In addition to that, we also need to use graphql-transform-federation to provide the required fields for Apollo Federation. Let’s see how our function looks like:

const executor = async ( { document , variables } ) => { const query = print ( document ) ; const fetchResult = await fetch ( "https://countries.trevorblades.com/" , { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , } , body : JSON . stringify ( { query , variables } ) , } ) ; return fetchResult . json ( ) ; } ; const getCountriesSchema = async ( ) => { const schema = wrapSchema ( { schema : await introspectSchema ( executor ) , executor , } ) ; return transformSchemaFederation ( schema , { Query : { extend : true , } , } ) ; } ;

There are a few things going on here. First, we have a function called executor . This is our core function that proxies the calls to the countries service; it’s not doing anything special. It gets the document and variables and sends them to the countries services. For Prismic, we’d add headers for authentication and change the request to be a GET . But the rest would pretty much be the same.

Finally, the last piece of the puzzle is getCountriesSchema : it uses the utilities from graphql-tools and graphql-transform-federation to create a proxy schema with support for Federation.

getCountriesSchema uses wrapSchema to create a schema based on our Countries GraphQL API. We need to pass a schema, an executor, and some optional transforms. We do not use any transform here, but one use case is to rename the types so they don’t conflict with other services.

Finally, it calls transformSchemaFederation to obtain a Federation compatible schema, the only option we are passing here is telling Federation that this schema is extending the Query type, so all the fields provided here will be composed into the federated schema. We can also pass more options here, but at the moment we didn’t need that.

Note: the code in the example is a bit broken as we are not awaiting getCountriesSchema in our buildServices , the final code provided in the git repo has the correct solution, I wanted to keep the code example simple here.

Conclusion

As you can see, you need a little bit of code to proxy a non-federated GraphQL service with Apollo Gateway, but it’s not too bad. I think it’s pretty cool we can do this as we can move the code that deals with multiple schemas from our clients to our gateway, simplifying how they fetch data.

Also, graphql-transform-federation allows specifying a Federation configuration. This makes it possible to use Apollo Federation features to extend types with a non-federated service, which can definitely make the schema easier to use.

To see a fully working example of this head to the example repo I’ve written for this blog post.