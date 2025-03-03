Health Checks

Apollo MCP Server provides health check endpoints for monitoring server health and readiness. This feature is useful for load balancers, container orchestrators, and monitoring systems.

Configuration

Health checks are only available when using the streamable_http transport and must be explicitly enabled:

YAML
Example health check configuration
1transport:
2  type: streamable_http
3  address: 127.0.0.1
4  port: 5000
5health_check:
6  enabled: true
7  path: /health
8  readiness:
9    allowed: 50
10    interval:
11      sampling: 10s
12      unready: 30s

Endpoints

The health check provides different responses based on query parameters:

EndpointDescriptionResponse
GET /healthBasic health checkAlways returns {"status": "UP"}
GET /health?liveLiveness checkReturns {"status": "UP"} if server is alive
GET /health?readyReadiness checkReturns {"status": "UP"} if server is ready to handle requests

Probes

The server tracks failed requests and automatically marks itself as unready if too many failures occur within a sampling interval:

  • Sampling interval: How often the server checks the rejection count (default: 5 seconds)

  • Allowed rejections: Maximum failures allowed before becoming unready (default: 100)

  • Recovery time: How long to wait before attempting to recover (default: 2x sampling interval)

When the server becomes unready:

  • The /health?ready endpoint returns HTTP 503 with {"status": "DOWN"}

  • After the recovery period, the rejection counter resets and the server becomes ready again

This allows external systems to automatically route traffic away from unhealthy servers and back when they recover.
