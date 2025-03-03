Health Checks
Health checks
Apollo MCP Server provides health check endpoints for monitoring server health and readiness. This feature is useful for load balancers, container orchestrators, and monitoring systems.
Configuration
Health checks are only available when using the
streamable_http transport and must be explicitly enabled:
1transport:
2 type: streamable_http
3 address: 127.0.0.1
4 port: 5000
5health_check:
6 enabled: true
7 path: /health
8 readiness:
9 allowed: 50
10 interval:
11 sampling: 10s
12 unready: 30s
Endpoints
The health check provides different responses based on query parameters:
|Endpoint
|Description
|Response
GET /health
|Basic health check
|Always returns
{"status": "UP"}
GET /health?live
|Liveness check
|Returns
{"status": "UP"} if server is alive
GET /health?ready
|Readiness check
|Returns
{"status": "UP"} if server is ready to handle requests
Probes
The server tracks failed requests and automatically marks itself as unready if too many failures occur within a sampling interval:
Sampling interval: How often the server checks the rejection count (default: 5 seconds)
Allowed rejections: Maximum failures allowed before becoming unready (default: 100)
Recovery time: How long to wait before attempting to recover (default: 2x sampling interval)
When the server becomes unready:
The
/health?readyendpoint returns HTTP 503 with
{"status": "DOWN"}
After the recovery period, the rejection counter resets and the server becomes ready again
This allows external systems to automatically route traffic away from unhealthy servers and back when they recover.