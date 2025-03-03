Health checks

Apollo MCP Server provides health check endpoints for monitoring server health and readiness. This feature is useful for load balancers, container orchestrators, and monitoring systems.

Configuration

Health checks are only available when using the streamable_http transport and must be explicitly enabled:

YAML Example health check configuration copy 1 transport : 2 type : streamable_http 3 address : 127.0.0.1 4 port : 5000 5 health_check : 6 enabled : true 7 path : /health 8 readiness : 9 allowed : 50 10 interval : 11 sampling : 10s 12 unready : 30s

Endpoints

The health check provides different responses based on query parameters:

Endpoint Description Response GET /health Basic health check Always returns {"status": "UP"} GET /health?live Liveness check Returns {"status": "UP"} if server is alive GET /health?ready Readiness check Returns {"status": "UP"} if server is ready to handle requests

Probes

The server tracks failed requests and automatically marks itself as unready if too many failures occur within a sampling interval:

Sampling interval : How often the server checks the rejection count (default: 5 seconds)

Allowed rejections : Maximum failures allowed before becoming unready (default: 100)

Recovery time: How long to wait before attempting to recover (default: 2x sampling interval)

When the server becomes unready:

The /health?ready endpoint returns HTTP 503 with {"status": "DOWN"}

After the recovery period, the rejection counter resets and the server becomes ready again

This allows external systems to automatically route traffic away from unhealthy servers and back when they recover.