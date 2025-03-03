Define MCP Tools
You can manually define the GraphQL operations that are exposed by Apollo MCP Server as MCP tools. You can define these operations using:
Local operation files
Operation collections
Persisted query manifests
GraphOS-managed persisted queries
Alternatively, you can let an AI model read your graph schema via GraphQL introspection and have it determine the available operations.
Define GraphQL operations for tools
From operation files
An operation file is a
.graphql file containing a single GraphQL operation.
1query GetForecast($coordinate: InputCoordinate!) {
2 forecast(coordinate: $coordinate) {
3 detailed
4 }
5}
1query GetAllWeatherData($coordinate: InputCoordinate!, $state: String!) {
2 forecast(coordinate: $coordinate) {
3 detailed
4 }
5 alerts(state: $state) {
6 severity
7 description
8 instruction
9 }
10}
Use the
operations option to provide the MCP Server with a list of operation files. For each operation file you provide, the MCP Server creates an MCP tool that calls the corresponding GraphQL operation.
You can also use the
operations option to specify a directory. The server then loads all files with a
.graphql extension in that directory as operations.
Files and directories specified with
operations are hot reloaded. When you specify a file, the MCP tool is updated when the file contents are modified. When you specify a directory, operations exposed as MCP tools are updated when files are added, modified, or removed from the directory.
From Operation Collection
For graphs managed by GraphOS, Apollo MCP Server can get operations from an Operation Collection.
To use a GraphOS Operation Collection, you must:
Set
APOLLO_GRAPH_REFand
APOLLO_KEYenvironment variables for a GraphOS graph
Each variant will have its own default MCP Tools Collection, but you can specify any shared collection by using
operations with
operations.source: collection.
Apollo MCP Server automatically fetches the default collection if no ID is specified.
1operations:
2 source: collection
3 id: <collection-id>
The MCP Server supports hot reloading of the GraphOS Operation Collection, so it can automatically pick up changes from GraphOS without restarting.
From persisted query manifests
Apollo MCP Server supports reading GraphQL operations from Apollo-formatted persisted query manifest files.
Set the persisted query manifest file for the MCP Server with the
operations option. The MCP Server supports hot reloading of persisted query manifests, so changes to manifests are applied without restarting.
An example manifest is available in the GitHub repo.
Example command using --manifest
apollo-mcp-server binary with the example persisted query manifest,
graphql/weather/persisted_queries/apollo.json:
1headers:
2 "apollographql-client-name": "my-web-app"
3operations:
4 source: manifest
5 path: <absolute path to this local repo>/graphql/weather/persisted_queries/apollo.json
6schema:
7 source: local
8 path: <absolute path to this local repo>/graphql/weather/api.graphql
apollo-mcp-server <path to the preceding config>
From GraphOS-managed persisted queries
For graphs managed by GraphOS, Apollo MCP Server can get operations by reading persisted queries from GraphOS. The MCP Server uses Apollo Uplink to access the persisted queries.
To use GraphOS persisted queries, you must:
Set
APOLLO_GRAPH_REFand
APOLLO_KEYenvironment variables for a GraphOS graph
1headers:
2 "apollographql-client-name": "my-web-app"
3operations:
4 source: uplink
5schema:
6 source: local
7 path: <absolute path to this git repo>/graphql/weather/api.graphql
1apollo-mcp-server <path to the preceding config>
The MCP Server supports hot reloading of GraphOS-managed persisted queries, so it can automatically pick up changes from GraphOS without restarting.
If you register a persisted query with a specific client name instead of
null, you must configure the MCP Server to send the necessary header indicating the client name to the router.
Use the
headers option when running the MCP Server to pass the header to the router. The default name of the header expected by the router is
apollographql-client-name. To use a different header name, configure
telemetry.apollo.client_name_header in router YAML configuration.
Introspection tools
In addition to defining specific tools for pre-defined GraphQL operations, Apollo MCP Server supports introspection tools that enable AI agents to explore the graph schema and execute operations dynamically.
You can enable the following introspection tools:
introspect- allows the AI model to introspect the schema of the GraphQL API by providing a specific type name to get information about, and a depth parameter to determine how deep to traverse the subtype hierarchy. The AI model can start the introspection by looking up the top-level
Queryor
Mutationtype.
search- allows the AI model to search for type information by providing a set of search terms. This can result in fewer tool calls than
introspect, especially if the desired type is deep in the type hierarchy of the schema. Search results include all the parent type information needed to construct operations involving the matching type.
validate- validates a GraphQL operation against the schema without executing it. This allows AI models to verify that their operations are syntactically correct and conform to the schema before execution, preventing unintended side effects. Operations should be validated prior to calling the
executetool.
execute- executes an operation on the GraphQL endpoint
The MCP client can use these tools to provide schema information to the model and its context window, and allow the model to execute GraphQL operations based on that schema.
Minification
Both the
introspect and
search tools support minification of their results through the
minify option. These options help optimize context window usage for AI models.
Reduces context window usage: Minified GraphQL SDL takes up significantly less space in the AI model's context window, allowing for more complex schemas or additional context
Uses compact notation: Type definitions use prefixed compact syntax and common scalar types are shortened
Preserves functionality: All essential type information is retained, just in a more compact format
Includes legend in tool descriptions: When minify is enabled, the tool descriptions automatically include a legend explaining the notation
Minification format:
Type prefixes:
T=type,
I=input,
E=enum,
U=union,
F=interface
Scalar abbreviations:
s=String,
i=Int,
f=Float,
b=Boolean,
d=ID
Type modifiers:
!=required,
[]=list,
<>=implements
Example comparison:
Regular output:
1type User {
2 id: ID!
3 name: String
4 email: String!
5 posts: [Post]
6}
Minified output:
1T:User:id:d!,name:s,email:s!,posts:[Post]
1introspection:
2 execute:
3 enabled: true
4 introspect:
5 enabled: true
6 minify: true
7 search:
8 enabled: true
9 minify: true
10 index_memory_bytes: 50000000
11 leaf_depth: 1
12 validate:
13 enabled: true
1apollo-mcp-server <path to the preceding config>