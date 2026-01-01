MCP Apps Quickstart Guide
Create your first MCP App in minutes
This guide walks you through creating your first MCP App using the Apollo AI Apps Template. The template provides a complete setup with React, Vite, Apollo Client, and Apollo MCP Server integration.
If you're already familiar with building GraphQL apps with Apollo Client, you'll find that building MCP Apps feels very similar. You'll use the same patterns—defining GraphQL operations, using React components, and leveraging Apollo Client's hooks—with the addition of
@tool and
@prefetch directives to expose your operations as MCP tools. This means you can apply your existing Apollo Client knowledge with minimal learning curve.
Prerequisites
Before starting, ensure you have all the MCP Apps Prerequisites in place, including:
An MCP Apps-compatible host (this guide uses ChatGPT as an example)
Node.js v18 or later (for the template)
npm or yarn (for the template)
(Optional) ngrok or similar tunneling tool (for accessing from your host)
Step 1: Create your app from template
Use the Apollo AI Apps Template to scaffold your project:
1npx tiged apollographql/ai-apps-template my-awesome-app
This creates a new directory
my-awesome-app with all the necessary files and structure.
Step 2: Navigate and install
Navigate to your new project directory and run the install script:
1cd my-awesome-app
2./install.sh
The install script sets up all dependencies and configures your project.
Step 3: Understand the project structure
The template creates a project with the following structure:
1my-awesome-app/
2├── ecommerce-graph/ # Demo GraphQL API
3├── dev/
4│ └── the-store/ # Your React app (development directory)
5├── apps/ # Output directory for the build artifacts
6├── mcp-config.yaml # MCP Server configuration
7├── schema.graphql # GraphQL schema
8└── start_mcp.sh # Script to start MCP server
Step 4: Start the services
You'll need to run three services in separate terminal windows:
Terminal 1: Start the GraphQL API
1cd ecommerce-graph
2npm run dev
This starts the demo e-commerce GraphQL API on
http://localhost:4000.
Terminal 2: Start your React app
For end-to-end testing with your host (for example, ChatGPT):
1cd dev/the-store
2npm run dev:e2e
For local development and testing in an emulator:
1cd dev/the-store
2npm run dev
This builds and serves your React app, which is accessible to the MCP server.
Terminal 3: Start the MCP server
From the root of your project, run this command:
1./start_mcp.sh
That command starts the Apollo MCP Server, which:
Loads your app's build artifacts from the
apps/directory
Connects to your GraphQL API
Serves your React app as a resource
Exposes MCP tools to your host (for example, ChatGPT)
Step 5: Set up tunneling (for host access)
Configure allowed hosts
After starting ngrok, update your
mcp-config.yaml file to allow the ngrok domain.
1transport:
2 type: streamable_http
3 stateful_mode: false
4 host_validation:
5 allowed_hosts:
6 - abc123.ngrok-free.app # Replace with your ngrok domain
Replace
abc123.ngrok-free.app with your actual ngrok domain (without the
https:// protocol). If you're using a custom ngrok domain, use that instead.
Set up tunnel
To access your locally running MCP server from your host (for example, ChatGPT), create a tunnel using ngrok:
1ngrok http 8000
That command creates a public URL (for example,
https://abc123.ngrok-free.app) that tunnels to your local MCP server on port 8000.
Step 6: Connect to your host
Follow your host's documentation to connect your MCP server. For this example using ChatGPT, follow the instructions in the OpenAI documentation.
When adding your MCP server URL to your host (for example, ChatGPT) or MCP Inspector, use this format:
1https://your-ngrok-url.ngrok-free.app/mcp?app=the-store
Important: Include the
/mcp?app=the-store query parameter. The
app parameter tells the MCP server what app to load.
Step 7: Test your app
Once connected to your host, test your app by invoking your tools. For example, when using ChatGPT, you might ask:
"Show me the products available"
Your host should:
Call your MCP tool
Execute the GraphQL query against your API
Display the results using your React app's UI
What you've built
You've created an MCP App (in this example, for ChatGPT) that:
✅ Uses React and Vite for a modern development experience
✅ Integrates with Apollo Client for GraphQL
✅ Executes GraphQL queries when invoked
✅ Displays results in a custom React UI
✅ Provides a richer experience than plain text
✅ Can be extended with more features
Customizing your app
Modify the React app
Edit files in your development directory (the template uses
dev/the-store/) to customize your app's UI and behavior. The app uses:
React for the UI framework
Vite for building and bundling
Apollo Client for GraphQL integration
Apollo MCP Server for MCP Apps integration
dev/<app-name>, as the template does). When you build your app, the build artifacts (including the manifest file) are placed in the
apps/ directory, which is where the MCP Server reads from. Don't edit files directly in
apps/. Instead, make changes in your development directory.
Update GraphQL operations
Modify the GraphQL operations in your app code. Use the
@tool directive to define MCP tools and the
@prefetch directive to mark operations that need to be pre-loaded. The manifest is automatically generated from your app code and your configuration files.
Change the GraphQL API
Replace the demo
ecommerce-graph with your own GraphQL API. Update the endpoint in
mcp-config.yaml:
1endpoint: http://localhost:4000/ # Your GraphQL API endpoint
Development workflow
Local development
For local development and testing:
Run
npm run devin
dev/the-store/(instead of
npm run dev:e2e)
Use a local emulator or test environment
Make changes and see them hot-reload
End-to-end testing
For testing with your host (for example, ChatGPT):
Run
npm run dev:e2ein
dev/the-store/
Start ngrok tunnel
Connect your host to your ngrok URL
Test your app in the real host environment
Next steps
Review the MCP Apps Reference for key concepts and configuration
Review the template repository for more examples
Configuration details
MCP server configuration
The
mcp-config.yaml file configures your MCP server. Key settings:
1endpoint: http://localhost:4000/ # Your GraphQL API
2transport:
3 type: streamable_http
4 stateful_mode: false
5 port: 8000
6 host_validation:
7 allowed_hosts:
8 - your-ngrok-domain.ngrok-free.app # Required when using ngrok
Important: When using ngrok, you must add your ngrok domain to
host_validation.allowed_hosts to prevent DNS rebinding attacks. See Step 5 for details.
App query parameter
When connecting to your MCP server, use the
app query parameter to specify which app to load:
?app=the-store- Loads the app named "the-store"
The app name corresponds to the directory name
App target
By default, Apollo MCP Server uses the AppsSDK target (for example, for ChatGPT). You can also specify it explicitly:
1https://your-url.ngrok-free.app/mcp?app=the-store&appTarget=openai
App configuration
App-level configuration (like CSP settings, widget settings, and labels) can be defined in a configuration file or in
package.json. The system uses
cosmiconfig to automatically detect and load configuration from:
.apollo-client-ai-apps.config.json
apollo-client-ai-apps.config.json
.apollo-client-ai-apps.config.yml/
.yaml
apollo-client-ai-apps.config.yml/
.yaml
.apollo-client-ai-apps.config.js/
.ts/
.cjs
apollo-client-ai-apps.config.js/
.ts/
.cjs
An
apollo-client-ai-appskey in
package.json