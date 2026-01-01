MCP Apps Reference

This reference guide provides a comprehensive overview of MCP Apps configuration elements. Use the tables below to understand what each element is, where it's configured ( GraphQL operations come from your app code, while app-level settings come from your configuration files or package.json ), and how it maps to the MCP/ChatGPT side.

App-level configuration

App-level configuration is used to configure the Apollo MCP server to serve your application. App-level configuration is defined using a config file. Configuration is loaded by cosmiconfig , which supports multiple file formats and locations. Configuration is automatically loaded from:

.apollo-client-ai-apps.config.json

apollo-client-ai-apps.config.json

.apollo-client-ai-apps.config.yml

apollo-client-ai-apps.config.yml

.apollo-client-ai-apps.config.yaml

apollo-client-ai-apps.config.yaml

.apollo-client-ai-apps.config.js

apollo-client-ai-apps.config.js

.apollo-client-ai-apps.config.ts

apollo-client-ai-apps.config.ts

.apollo-client-ai-apps.config.cjs

apollo-client-ai-apps.config.cjs

An apollo-client-ai-apps key in package.json

This file should be placed at the root of your client application code (the dev/<app-name> directory if following the conventions from the Apollo AI Apps Template ).

TypeScript config file

If you use a TypeScript config file, use the ApolloClientAiAppsConfig type from the @apollo/client-ai-apps/config entry point to get TypeScript validation on your config object.

TypeScript copy 1 // apollo-client-ai-apps.config.ts 2 import { ApolloClientAiAppsConfig } from "@apollo/client-ai-apps/config" ; 3 4 const config : ApolloClientAiAppsConfig . Config = { 5 // your configuration 6 }; 7 8 export default config ;

note When updating the TypeScript config file in development, you may need to restart your dev server in between edits in order for the manifest to update correctly due to how the cosmiconfig TypeScript loader caches the config file.

Configuration options

The following app-level configuration options are supported:

Element What it is Where it maps to Notes name

(optional) Application name MCP tool namespace If not provided by app configuration, defaults to the name property in package.json description

(optional) Application description Tool description prefix If not provided by app configuration, defaults to the description property in package.json . Prefixed to tool descriptions version

(optional) Application version Reported as part of appInfo during ui/initialize notification If not provided, defaults to version property in package.json entry

(optional) Entry point configuration resource in manifest Map that configures the entry point for a mode. Can be a string (used for both mcp and openai environments) or an object with mcp and openai keys. Defaults: development points to local Vite dev server URL; production points to index.html . Custom modes supported via --mode option csp.connectDomains

(optional) Approved origins for network requests openai/widgetCSP.connect_domains (ChatGPT Apps)

_meta.ui.csp.connectDomains (MCP Apps) Approved origins for fetch/XHR/WebSocket requests. Must include protocol ( https:// ) csp.frameDomains

(optional) Approved origins for nested iframes openai/widgetCSP.frame_domains (ChatGPT Apps)

_meta.ui.csp.frameDomains (MCP Apps) Approved origins for nested iframes (frame-src directive). Must include protocol ( https:// ) csp.redirectDomains

(optional) Approved origins for redirects openai/widgetCSP.redirect_domains (ChatGPT Apps only) OpenAI environment only. Enables ChatGPT return link to the same conversation. ChatGPT skips the safe-link modal and appends a redirectUrl query parameter csp.resourceDomains

(optional) Approved origins for static resources openai/widgetCSP.resource_domains (ChatGPT Apps)

_meta.ui.csp.resourceDomains (MCP Apps) Approved origins for static resources (scripts, images, styles, fonts). Must include protocol ( https:// ) widgetSettings.prefersBorder

(optional) Visual boundary preference openai/widgetPrefersBorder (ChatGPT Apps)

_meta.ui.prefersBorder (MCP Apps) Boolean flag for visual boundary display widgetSettings.description

(optional) Widget description openai/widgetDescription (ChatGPT Apps only) OpenAI environment only. Lets the widget describe itself widgetSettings.domain

(optional) Dedicated origin for the view openai/widgetDomain (ChatGPT Apps)

_meta.ui.domain (MCP Apps) Dedicated origin for the view labels.toolInvocation.invoking

(optional) Status text while tool runs openai/toolInvocation/invoking (ChatGPT Apps only) OpenAI environment only. Short status text shown while the tool runs. Applies to all tools unless overridden labels.toolInvocation.invoked

(optional) Status text after tool completes openai/toolInvocation/invoked (ChatGPT Apps only) OpenAI environment only. Short status text shown after the tool completes. Applies to all tools unless overridden

Example config file

TypeScript copy 1 // apollo-client-ai-apps.config.ts 2 import { ApolloClientAiAppsConfig } from "@apollo/client-ai-apps/config" ; 3 4 const config : ApolloClientAiAppsConfig . Config = { 5 name : "My App" , 6 description : "My app description" , 7 version : "1.0.0" , 8 entry : { 9 // Override the default entry point configuration for the 'development' mode. 10 // When the value is a string, the location is used for both MCP and ChatGPT apps. 11 development : "<url or location/of/index.html>" , 12 13 // Override the default entry point configuration for the 'production' mode. 14 production : { 15 // Configures the 'mcp' environment entry point in production mode 16 mcp : "..." , 17 // Configures the 'openai' environment entry point in production mode 18 openai : "..." , 19 }, 20 21 // All other keys are treated as custom modes which need a `--mode` option 22 // provided to the vite CLI. 23 staging : { 24 /* ... */ 25 }, 26 }, 27 28 csp : { 29 connectDomains : [ "https://example.com" ], 30 frameDomains : [ "https://example.com" ], 31 redirectDomains : [ "https://example.com" ], 32 resourceDomains : [ "https://example.com" ], 33 }, 34 widgetSettings : { 35 prefersBorder : true , 36 description : "My widget description for ChatGPT apps" , 37 domain : "https://example.com" , 38 }, 39 labels : { 40 toolInvocation : { 41 invoking : "Tool working..." , 42 invoked : "Complete!" , 43 }, 44 }, 45 }; 46 47 export default config ;

Manifest file

The manifest file ( .application-manifest.json ) is automatically generated from your app code and your configuration files. GraphQL operations come from your app code, while app-level configuration comes from your configuration files or package.json .

caution Don't edit the manifest directly. Instead, make changes to your app code (for GraphQL operations) and your configuration files or package.json (for app-level configuration). The manifest file generates automatically.

App vs Host

An app is your MCP App—the code, configuration, and built resource you create that combines GraphQL operations with custom UI. The host is the MCP Apps-compatible application (such as ChatGPT) that discovers your app, invokes tools, and displays your UI.

This table shows what you work with in your app code versus what the host does:

In Your App In the Host You define your app code and configuration files, which generates the manifest The host discovers your app via the MCP protocol and pre-fetches the built resource You specify the resource The host pre-fetches it file during discovery and creates an iframe when tools are invoked You define tools backed by GraphQL operations The host invokes tools and receives data from the MCP server You access data in your UI code The host injects tool result data into the iframe

Tool-level configuration

Tools are defined using directives on GraphQL operations in your app code. Available directives:

@tool : Defines a GraphQL operation as an MCP tool that hosts can invoke

@prefetch : Marks an operation that runs automatically when any tool in the app is invoked

@tool directive arguments

Argument What it is Required Where it maps to Notes name Tool name Yes MCP tool name Must be unique within the app description Tool description Yes MCP tool description App description is prefixed to tool description if present extraInputs Additional tool inputs No Extra inputs in MCP tool schema Array of objects with name , description , and type ("string", "number", or "boolean"). These inputs are not part of the GraphQL operation but are provided by the host labels Tool-specific labels No Tool labels in manifest Object with toolInvocation/invoking and/or toolInvocation/invoked string values. Overrides app-level labels for this specific tool. Only available in ChatGPT apps.

@prefetch directive

The @prefetch directive marks a GraphQL operation to run automatically whenever any tool in the app is invoked. Prefetch operations execute after the main tool operation and their results are included in the tool response.

Usage: Add @prefetch to any GraphQL operation ( query or mutation).

Element What it is Where it comes from Where it maps to Notes @prefetch Prefetch operation marker @prefetch directive on GraphQL operation Prefetch operation in manifest Operation runs automatically when any tool in the app is invoked

App query parameter

Use the app query parameter to specify which app to load: https://your-server.com/mcp?app=my-app . The app name corresponds to the directory name in apps/ (where build artifacts are located).

note Development vs Build Artifacts: The apps/ directory contains build artifacts that the MCP Server reads from. Development happens in a separate directory (we recommend using dev/<app-name> , like the : Thedirectory contains build artifacts that the MCP Server reads from. Development happens in a separate directory (we recommend using, like the Apollo AI Apps Template does).

App target

Apollo MCP Server supports two targets: OpenAI Apps (for hosts supporting OpenAI's Apps SDK specification) and MCP Apps (for MCP-compatible clients). Use the appTarget query parameter to specify the target.

OpenAI Apps: https://your-server.com/mcp?app=my-app&appTarget=openai

MCP Apps: https://your-server.com/mcp?app=my-app&appTarget=mcp

TypeScript configuration

The template includes TypeScript configuration files ( tsconfig.json , tsconfig.app.json , tsconfig.node.json ) that enable TypeScript support and allow the build process to extract GraphQL operations from your code.

These configuration files are extensible, allowing you to organize your TypeScript settings by specification:

Shared configurations : Common TypeScript settings that apply to both ChatGPT Apps and MCP Apps targets

ChatGPT Apps-specific configurations : Settings specific to the OpenAI Apps SDK specification

MCP Apps-specific configurations: Settings specific to the MCP Apps specification

You can extend the base tsconfig.json with specification-specific configurations using TypeScript's extends feature. This allows you to maintain separate type definitions, compiler options, or path mappings for different targets while sharing a common configuration.

The pattern helps you maintain type safety and proper configuration for each specification while avoiding duplication.