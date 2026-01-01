MCP Apps Reference

Key concepts and configuration

This reference guide provides a comprehensive overview of MCP Apps configuration elements. Use the tables below to understand what each element is, where it's configured (GraphQL operations come from your app code, while app-level settings come from your configuration files or package.json), and how it maps to the MCP/ChatGPT side.

For more information about MCP Apps specifications, visit the OpenAI Apps SDK documentation and the Model Context Protocol documentation.

App-level configuration

App-level configuration is used to configure the Apollo MCP server to serve your application. App-level configuration is defined using a config file. Configuration is loaded by cosmiconfig, which supports multiple file formats and locations. Configuration is automatically loaded from:

  • .apollo-client-ai-apps.config.json

  • apollo-client-ai-apps.config.json

  • .apollo-client-ai-apps.config.yml

  • apollo-client-ai-apps.config.yml

  • .apollo-client-ai-apps.config.yaml

  • apollo-client-ai-apps.config.yaml

  • .apollo-client-ai-apps.config.js

  • apollo-client-ai-apps.config.js

  • .apollo-client-ai-apps.config.ts

  • apollo-client-ai-apps.config.ts

  • .apollo-client-ai-apps.config.cjs

  • apollo-client-ai-apps.config.cjs

  • An apollo-client-ai-apps key in package.json

This file should be placed at the root of your client application code (the dev/<app-name> directory if following the conventions from the Apollo AI Apps Template).

TypeScript config file

If you use a TypeScript config file, use the ApolloClientAiAppsConfig type from the @apollo/client-ai-apps/config entry point to get TypeScript validation on your config object.

TypeScript
1// apollo-client-ai-apps.config.ts
2import { ApolloClientAiAppsConfig } from "@apollo/client-ai-apps/config";
3
4const config: ApolloClientAiAppsConfig.Config = {
5  // your configuration
6};
7
8export default config;
When updating the TypeScript config file in development, you may need to restart your dev server in between edits in order for the manifest to update correctly due to how the cosmiconfig TypeScript loader caches the config file.

Configuration options

The following app-level configuration options are supported:

ElementWhat it isWhere it maps toNotes
name
(optional)		Application nameMCP tool namespaceIf not provided by app configuration, defaults to the name property in package.json
description
(optional)		Application descriptionTool description prefixIf not provided by app configuration, defaults to the description property in package.json. Prefixed to tool descriptions
version
(optional)		Application versionReported as part of appInfo during ui/initialize notificationIf not provided, defaults to version property in package.json
entry
(optional)		Entry point configurationresource in manifestMap that configures the entry point for a mode. Can be a string (used for both mcp and openai environments) or an object with mcp and openai keys. Defaults: development points to local Vite dev server URL; production points to index.html. Custom modes supported via --mode option
csp.connectDomains
(optional)		Approved origins for network requestsopenai/widgetCSP.connect_domains (ChatGPT Apps)
_meta.ui.csp.connectDomains (MCP Apps)		Approved origins for fetch/XHR/WebSocket requests. Must include protocol (https://)
csp.frameDomains
(optional)		Approved origins for nested iframesopenai/widgetCSP.frame_domains (ChatGPT Apps)
_meta.ui.csp.frameDomains (MCP Apps)		Approved origins for nested iframes (frame-src directive). Must include protocol (https://)
csp.redirectDomains
(optional)		Approved origins for redirectsopenai/widgetCSP.redirect_domains (ChatGPT Apps only)OpenAI environment only. Enables ChatGPT return link to the same conversation. ChatGPT skips the safe-link modal and appends a redirectUrl query parameter
csp.resourceDomains
(optional)		Approved origins for static resourcesopenai/widgetCSP.resource_domains (ChatGPT Apps)
_meta.ui.csp.resourceDomains (MCP Apps)		Approved origins for static resources (scripts, images, styles, fonts). Must include protocol (https://)
widgetSettings.prefersBorder
(optional)		Visual boundary preferenceopenai/widgetPrefersBorder (ChatGPT Apps)
_meta.ui.prefersBorder (MCP Apps)		Boolean flag for visual boundary display
widgetSettings.description
(optional)		Widget descriptionopenai/widgetDescription (ChatGPT Apps only)OpenAI environment only. Lets the widget describe itself
widgetSettings.domain
(optional)		Dedicated origin for the viewopenai/widgetDomain (ChatGPT Apps)
_meta.ui.domain (MCP Apps)		Dedicated origin for the view
labels.toolInvocation.invoking
(optional)		Status text while tool runsopenai/toolInvocation/invoking (ChatGPT Apps only)OpenAI environment only. Short status text shown while the tool runs. Applies to all tools unless overridden
labels.toolInvocation.invoked
(optional)		Status text after tool completesopenai/toolInvocation/invoked (ChatGPT Apps only)OpenAI environment only. Short status text shown after the tool completes. Applies to all tools unless overridden

Example config file

TypeScript
1// apollo-client-ai-apps.config.ts
2import { ApolloClientAiAppsConfig } from "@apollo/client-ai-apps/config";
3
4const config: ApolloClientAiAppsConfig.Config = {
5  name: "My App",
6  description: "My app description",
7  version: "1.0.0",
8  entry: {
9    // Override the default entry point configuration for the 'development' mode.
10    // When the value is a string, the location is used for both MCP and ChatGPT apps.
11    development: "<url or location/of/index.html>",
12
13    // Override the default entry point configuration for the 'production' mode.
14    production: {
15      // Configures the 'mcp' environment entry point in production mode
16      mcp: "...",
17      // Configures the 'openai' environment entry point in production mode
18      openai: "...",
19    },
20
21    // All other keys are treated as custom modes which need a `--mode` option
22    // provided to the vite CLI.
23    staging: {
24      /* ... */
25    },
26  },
27
28  csp: {
29    connectDomains: ["https://example.com"],
30    frameDomains: ["https://example.com"],
31    redirectDomains: ["https://example.com"],
32    resourceDomains: ["https://example.com"],
33  },
34  widgetSettings: {
35    prefersBorder: true,
36    description: "My widget description for ChatGPT apps",
37    domain: "https://example.com",
38  },
39  labels: {
40    toolInvocation: {
41      invoking: "Tool working...",
42      invoked: "Complete!",
43    },
44  },
45};
46
47export default config;

Manifest file

The manifest file (.application-manifest.json) is automatically generated from your app code and your configuration files. GraphQL operations come from your app code, while app-level configuration comes from your configuration files or package.json.

Don't edit the manifest directly. Instead, make changes to your app code (for GraphQL operations) and your configuration files or package.json (for app-level configuration). The manifest file generates automatically.

App vs Host

An app is your MCP App—the code, configuration, and built resource you create that combines GraphQL operations with custom UI. The host is the MCP Apps-compatible application (such as ChatGPT) that discovers your app, invokes tools, and displays your UI.

This table shows what you work with in your app code versus what the host does:

In Your AppIn the Host
You define your app code and configuration files, which generates the manifestThe host discovers your app via the MCP protocol and pre-fetches the built resource
You specify the resourceThe host pre-fetches it file during discovery and creates an iframe when tools are invoked
You define tools backed by GraphQL operationsThe host invokes tools and receives data from the MCP server
You access data in your UI codeThe host injects tool result data into the iframe

Tool-level configuration

Tools are defined using directives on GraphQL operations in your app code. Available directives:

  • @tool: Defines a GraphQL operation as an MCP tool that hosts can invoke

  • @prefetch: Marks an operation that runs automatically when any tool in the app is invoked

@tool directive arguments

ArgumentWhat it isRequiredWhere it maps toNotes
nameTool nameYesMCP tool nameMust be unique within the app
descriptionTool descriptionYesMCP tool descriptionApp description is prefixed to tool description if present
extraInputsAdditional tool inputsNoExtra inputs in MCP tool schemaArray of objects with name, description, and type ("string", "number", or "boolean"). These inputs are not part of the GraphQL operation but are provided by the host
labelsTool-specific labelsNoTool labels in manifestObject with toolInvocation/invoking and/or toolInvocation/invoked string values. Overrides app-level labels for this specific tool. Only available in ChatGPT apps.

@prefetch directive

The @prefetch directive marks a GraphQL operation to run automatically whenever any tool in the app is invoked. Prefetch operations execute after the main tool operation and their results are included in the tool response.

Usage: Add @prefetch to any GraphQL operation (query or mutation).

ElementWhat it isWhere it comes fromWhere it maps toNotes
@prefetchPrefetch operation marker@prefetch directive on GraphQL operationPrefetch operation in manifestOperation runs automatically when any tool in the app is invoked

App query parameter

Use the app query parameter to specify which app to load: https://your-server.com/mcp?app=my-app. The app name corresponds to the directory name in apps/ (where build artifacts are located).

Development vs Build Artifacts: The apps/ directory contains build artifacts that the MCP Server reads from. Development happens in a separate directory (we recommend using dev/<app-name>, like the Apollo AI Apps Template does).

App target

Apollo MCP Server supports two targets: OpenAI Apps (for hosts supporting OpenAI's Apps SDK specification) and MCP Apps (for MCP-compatible clients). Use the appTarget query parameter to specify the target.

OpenAI Apps: https://your-server.com/mcp?app=my-app&appTarget=openai

MCP Apps: https://your-server.com/mcp?app=my-app&appTarget=mcp

TypeScript configuration

The template includes TypeScript configuration files (tsconfig.json, tsconfig.app.json, tsconfig.node.json) that enable TypeScript support and allow the build process to extract GraphQL operations from your code.

These configuration files are extensible, allowing you to organize your TypeScript settings by specification:

  • Shared configurations: Common TypeScript settings that apply to both ChatGPT Apps and MCP Apps targets

  • ChatGPT Apps-specific configurations: Settings specific to the OpenAI Apps SDK specification

  • MCP Apps-specific configurations: Settings specific to the MCP Apps specification

You can extend the base tsconfig.json with specification-specific configurations using TypeScript's extends feature. This allows you to maintain separate type definitions, compiler options, or path mappings for different targets while sharing a common configuration.

The pattern helps you maintain type safety and proper configuration for each specification while avoiding duplication.
