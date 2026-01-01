MCP Apps Reference
Key concepts and configuration
This reference guide provides a comprehensive overview of MCP Apps configuration elements. Use the tables below to understand what each element is, where it's configured (GraphQL operations come from your app code, while app-level settings come from your configuration files or
package.json), and how it maps to the MCP/ChatGPT side.
App-level configuration
App-level configuration is used to configure the Apollo MCP server to serve your application. App-level configuration is defined using a config file. Configuration is loaded by
cosmiconfig, which supports multiple file formats and locations. Configuration is automatically loaded from:
.apollo-client-ai-apps.config.json
apollo-client-ai-apps.config.json
.apollo-client-ai-apps.config.yml
apollo-client-ai-apps.config.yml
.apollo-client-ai-apps.config.yaml
apollo-client-ai-apps.config.yaml
.apollo-client-ai-apps.config.js
apollo-client-ai-apps.config.js
.apollo-client-ai-apps.config.ts
apollo-client-ai-apps.config.ts
.apollo-client-ai-apps.config.cjs
apollo-client-ai-apps.config.cjs
An
apollo-client-ai-appskey in
package.json
This file should be placed at the root of your client application code (the
dev/<app-name> directory if following the conventions from the Apollo AI Apps Template).
TypeScript config file
If you use a TypeScript config file, use the
ApolloClientAiAppsConfig type from the
@apollo/client-ai-apps/config entry point to get TypeScript validation on your config object.
1// apollo-client-ai-apps.config.ts
2import { ApolloClientAiAppsConfig } from "@apollo/client-ai-apps/config";
3
4const config: ApolloClientAiAppsConfig.Config = {
5 // your configuration
6};
7
8export default config;
cosmiconfig TypeScript loader caches the config file.
Configuration options
The following app-level configuration options are supported:
|Element
|What it is
|Where it maps to
|Notes
name
(optional)
|Application name
|MCP tool namespace
|If not provided by app configuration, defaults to the
name property in
package.json
description
(optional)
|Application description
|Tool description prefix
|If not provided by app configuration, defaults to the
description property in
package.json. Prefixed to tool descriptions
version
(optional)
|Application version
|Reported as part of
appInfo during
ui/initialize notification
|If not provided, defaults to
version property in
package.json
entry
(optional)
|Entry point configuration
resource in manifest
|Map that configures the entry point for a mode. Can be a string (used for both
mcp and
openai environments) or an object with
mcp and
openai keys. Defaults:
development points to local Vite dev server URL;
production points to
index.html. Custom modes supported via
--mode option
csp.connectDomains
(optional)
|Approved origins for network requests
openai/widgetCSP.connect_domains (ChatGPT Apps)
_meta.ui.csp.connectDomains (MCP Apps)
|Approved origins for fetch/XHR/WebSocket requests. Must include protocol (
https://)
csp.frameDomains
(optional)
|Approved origins for nested iframes
openai/widgetCSP.frame_domains (ChatGPT Apps)
_meta.ui.csp.frameDomains (MCP Apps)
|Approved origins for nested iframes (frame-src directive). Must include protocol (
https://)
csp.redirectDomains
(optional)
|Approved origins for redirects
openai/widgetCSP.redirect_domains (ChatGPT Apps only)
|OpenAI environment only. Enables ChatGPT return link to the same conversation. ChatGPT skips the safe-link modal and appends a
redirectUrl query parameter
csp.resourceDomains
(optional)
|Approved origins for static resources
openai/widgetCSP.resource_domains (ChatGPT Apps)
_meta.ui.csp.resourceDomains (MCP Apps)
|Approved origins for static resources (scripts, images, styles, fonts). Must include protocol (
https://)
widgetSettings.prefersBorder
(optional)
|Visual boundary preference
openai/widgetPrefersBorder (ChatGPT Apps)
_meta.ui.prefersBorder (MCP Apps)
|Boolean flag for visual boundary display
widgetSettings.description
(optional)
|Widget description
openai/widgetDescription (ChatGPT Apps only)
|OpenAI environment only. Lets the widget describe itself
widgetSettings.domain
(optional)
|Dedicated origin for the view
openai/widgetDomain (ChatGPT Apps)
_meta.ui.domain (MCP Apps)
|Dedicated origin for the view
labels.toolInvocation.invoking
(optional)
|Status text while tool runs
openai/toolInvocation/invoking (ChatGPT Apps only)
|OpenAI environment only. Short status text shown while the tool runs. Applies to all tools unless overridden
labels.toolInvocation.invoked
(optional)
|Status text after tool completes
openai/toolInvocation/invoked (ChatGPT Apps only)
|OpenAI environment only. Short status text shown after the tool completes. Applies to all tools unless overridden
Example config file
1// apollo-client-ai-apps.config.ts
2import { ApolloClientAiAppsConfig } from "@apollo/client-ai-apps/config";
3
4const config: ApolloClientAiAppsConfig.Config = {
5 name: "My App",
6 description: "My app description",
7 version: "1.0.0",
8 entry: {
9 // Override the default entry point configuration for the 'development' mode.
10 // When the value is a string, the location is used for both MCP and ChatGPT apps.
11 development: "<url or location/of/index.html>",
12
13 // Override the default entry point configuration for the 'production' mode.
14 production: {
15 // Configures the 'mcp' environment entry point in production mode
16 mcp: "...",
17 // Configures the 'openai' environment entry point in production mode
18 openai: "...",
19 },
20
21 // All other keys are treated as custom modes which need a `--mode` option
22 // provided to the vite CLI.
23 staging: {
24 /* ... */
25 },
26 },
27
28 csp: {
29 connectDomains: ["https://example.com"],
30 frameDomains: ["https://example.com"],
31 redirectDomains: ["https://example.com"],
32 resourceDomains: ["https://example.com"],
33 },
34 widgetSettings: {
35 prefersBorder: true,
36 description: "My widget description for ChatGPT apps",
37 domain: "https://example.com",
38 },
39 labels: {
40 toolInvocation: {
41 invoking: "Tool working...",
42 invoked: "Complete!",
43 },
44 },
45};
46
47export default config;
Manifest file
The manifest file (
.application-manifest.json) is automatically generated from your app code and your configuration files. GraphQL operations come from your app code, while app-level configuration comes from your configuration files or
package.json.
package.json (for
app-level configuration). The manifest file generates automatically.
App vs Host
An app is your MCP App—the code, configuration, and built resource you create that combines GraphQL operations with custom UI. The host is the MCP Apps-compatible application (such as ChatGPT) that discovers your app, invokes tools, and displays your UI.
This table shows what you work with in your app code versus what the host does:
|In Your App
|In the Host
|You define your app code and configuration files, which generates the manifest
|The host discovers your app via the MCP protocol and pre-fetches the built resource
|You specify the resource
|The host pre-fetches it file during discovery and creates an iframe when tools are invoked
|You define tools backed by GraphQL operations
|The host invokes tools and receives data from the MCP server
|You access data in your UI code
|The host injects tool result data into the iframe
Tool-level configuration
Tools are defined using directives on GraphQL operations in your app code. Available directives:
@tool: Defines a GraphQL operation as an MCP tool that hosts can invoke
@prefetch: Marks an operation that runs automatically when any tool in the app is invoked
@tool directive arguments
|Argument
|What it is
|Required
|Where it maps to
|Notes
name
|Tool name
|Yes
|MCP tool
name
|Must be unique within the app
description
|Tool description
|Yes
|MCP tool
description
|App description is prefixed to tool description if present
extraInputs
|Additional tool inputs
|No
|Extra inputs in MCP tool schema
|Array of objects with
name,
description, and
type ("string", "number", or "boolean"). These inputs are not part of the GraphQL operation but are provided by the host
labels
|Tool-specific labels
|No
|Tool labels in manifest
|Object with
toolInvocation/invoking and/or
toolInvocation/invoked string values. Overrides app-level labels for this specific tool. Only available in ChatGPT apps.
@prefetch directive
The
@prefetch directive marks a GraphQL operation to run automatically whenever any tool in the app is invoked. Prefetch operations execute after the main tool operation and their results are included in the tool response.
Usage: Add
@prefetch to any GraphQL operation (query or mutation).
|Element
|What it is
|Where it comes from
|Where it maps to
|Notes
@prefetch
|Prefetch operation marker
@prefetch directive on GraphQL operation
|Prefetch operation in manifest
|Operation runs automatically when any tool in the app is invoked
App query parameter
Use the
app query parameter to specify which app to load:
https://your-server.com/mcp?app=my-app. The app name corresponds to the directory name in
apps/ (where build artifacts are located).
apps/ directory contains build artifacts that the MCP Server reads from. Development happens in a separate directory (we recommend using
dev/<app-name>, like the Apollo AI Apps Template does).
App target
Apollo MCP Server supports two targets: OpenAI Apps (for hosts supporting OpenAI's Apps SDK specification) and MCP Apps (for MCP-compatible clients). Use the
appTarget query parameter to specify the target.
OpenAI Apps:
https://your-server.com/mcp?app=my-app&appTarget=openai
MCP Apps:
https://your-server.com/mcp?app=my-app&appTarget=mcp
TypeScript configuration
The template includes TypeScript configuration files (
tsconfig.json,
tsconfig.app.json,
tsconfig.node.json) that enable TypeScript support and allow the build process to extract GraphQL operations from your code.
These configuration files are extensible, allowing you to organize your TypeScript settings by specification:
Shared configurations: Common TypeScript settings that apply to both ChatGPT Apps and MCP Apps targets
ChatGPT Apps-specific configurations: Settings specific to the OpenAI Apps SDK specification
MCP Apps-specific configurations: Settings specific to the MCP Apps specification
You can extend the base
tsconfig.json with specification-specific configurations using TypeScript's
extends feature. This allows you to maintain separate type definitions, compiler options, or path mappings for different targets while sharing a common configuration.
The pattern helps you maintain type safety and proper configuration for each specification while avoiding duplication.