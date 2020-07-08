Demystifying Cache Normalization

Last updated August 12, 2021

Apollo Client has a particularly challenging responsibility: to make interconnected GraphQL data easy to use on the client-side.

In most rich client applications, we need the ability to cache data and pass it to components. We also need to know when to re-fetch data vs. when to return what’s already cached; this helps to avoid making unnecessary network requests.

This kind of caching logic can be hard to implement, even if you’re not using GraphQL.

To make efficient use of GraphQL’s graphical data, and to gain insight into when to pull from the cache vs. when to make network requests, Apollo Client acts as an abstraction over top of those small normalized segments of a data graph that we cached on the client-side.

Apollo Client is a robust abstraction with cache APIs overtop of the data that it normalizes and caches.

Something exceptional happens here.

By acting as a storage facade, Apollo Client can intercept requests for queries and auto-magically deduplicate them.

It can automatically cache and normalize new data in query responses.

It can also automatically update the cache after mutations, though this depends mainly on whether the mutation updates a single existing entity or creates, deletes, or modifies multiple entities.

In this article, we’re going to learn:

The architecture of caching in Apollo Client

The algorithm that the cache uses to normalize objects returned from operations (queries/mutations)

What types of operations that cache can automatically update cache for.

What types of operations the cache can’t automatically update the cache for, and examples for handling those scenarios.

Before reading this article, you would benefit from the following:

Knowing the basics of state management using Apollo Client, Redux, React Context, or another approach.

Knowing how to use Apollo Client to query for and mutate data using GraphQL.

(optional) Understanding how Fetch Policies work.

(optional) Watching/reading “Dispatch This: Using Apollo Client 3 as a State Management Solution“.

Alright! Let’s get into it.

Data normalization

Normalization is a technique used to organize data in a way that reduces data redundancy.

Typically, when we’re structuring data to be stored somewhere (whether that be a database, a client-side cache, or a JSON object), we want to reduce the amount of duplicate data saved. Ideally, we aim to have no duplicate data.

Relational databases set a great example of this. Through the use of relationships (primary keys, foreign keys) and constraints, we can enforce unique data getting added to the database only.

A normalized relational database example. There is no duplicate data between the todos and users table because they refer to each other.

Relational databases are pretty robust. If we set up the relationships and constraints correctly, we can ensure they reject any attempts to add duplicate data or refer to objects that no longer exist. I consider this a good thing because it keeps your data clean, consistent, and as small as possible.

It’s like the DRY principle, but for storing data.

Storage facades

What do relational databases have to do with Apollo Client? Not a lot, except for maybe this one thing. The architecture around how they provide access to the underlying data is similar. They both use a facade.

The facade pattern exposes an additional top-level layer of code that is much easier to deal with than the lower-level stuff. So essentially, a facade is an API.

In a relational database, we are given ways to:

Define the shape of the database (DDL), and Retrieve and modify saved data (SQL)

Most people prefer to work with these high-level APIs than interact with the data (stored in files) directly.

Similarly, in Apollo Client, we get cache APIs. These enable us to:

Configure and design the shape of our client-side cache with cache policies Query data using useQuery (or even client.readQuery or client.watchQuery ) Mutate data using useMutation

Apollo Client, and any other technology that provides a set of tools for you to interact with cached data, is a Storage Facade.

The important conclusion to draw here is that by minimizing direct access to the actual data with a facade or API, it provides the ability for the tool to enable things like data normalization (and reactivity) under the hood.

That’s what Apollo Client does.

In more bare-bones approaches like Redux or React Context, data normalization is something that the developer must build into their state management architecture manually.

Understanding Apollo Client’s normalization algorithm

When we perform operations, Apollo Client normalizes the response data before saving it to the cache.

From the docs on Data Normalization, the algorithm can be explained in three steps. It works by:

Splitting the results into individual objects Assigning a logically unique identifier to each object so that the cache can keep track of the entity in a stable way Storing the objects in a flattened data structure (normalized items)

Let’s walk through a real-world example step by step and observe how the algorithm works.

The following example uses the Apollo Client 3 Todos app example from @apollographql/ac3-state-management-examples.

Fetching and splitting a list of todos

Assume we have a todo app. To get all of the Todos behind our data graph, we can call the GetAllTodos query.

Getting all todos from a GraphQL server.

The query response contains a list of todos .

Response data containing a todos array returned from a GraphQL server.

The first step of the normalization algorithm is to split the array’s items into individual objects like so.

Assigning a unique identifier to each object

The next stage is to assign a unique identifier to each of the items. By default, Apollo Client uses the id + __typename to create one.

It’s important to note that it’s also a very real possibility you may be using a GraphQL API that returns data without an id field. If we have the ability to adjust the design of our data graph to include an id field for each type, then it’s recommended to take that approach.

If we can’t change it, then we might be forced to think of other ways to reliably establish uniqueness for each of our items.

The key fields API provides us with the ability to customize what we want to use as a unique identifier.

For example, perhaps the id field went by a different name. Maybe it was named todoId . That’s a quick fix.

const cache = new InMemoryCache ( { typePolicies : { Todo : { keyFields : [ "todoId" ] , } } , } ) ;

What if there wasn’t a todoId field either? What do we do now?

Hopefully, there are other fields that we could use to construct a unique identifier.

Consider what we might be able to do if a Todo object looks like this:

{ __typename : "Todo" , text : "First todo" , completed : false , date : "2020-07-08T15:05:32.248Z" , user : { email : "me@apollographql.com" , } }

Potential uniqueness could be constructed using the date field and the nested email field as well.

const cache = new InMemoryCache ( { typePolicies : { Todo : { keyFields : [ "date" , "user" , [ "email" ] ] , } } , } ) ;

This keyFields configuration would create an identifier string that looks like.

Todo : { "date" : "2020-07-08T15:05:32.248Z" , "user" : { "email" : "me@apollographql.com" } }

Why is uniquely identifying our items so important?

Uniquely identifying items is important for Apollo Client because that’s the way it keeps track of the same object being returned from multiple queries. It’s how the object’s fields can be merged together over time in the cache.

Storing the objects in a flattened data structure

Once each item has a unique identifier, Apollo Client stores the objects in a flattened JavaScript object. This is the raw, normalized JavaScript object at the center of the Apollo Client cache. It looks like this.

By storing each of the normalized items flat, it makes them accessible through their unique ids (like a hash-table). If you know a thing or two about hash-tables, you’ll know that retrieval is very fast given we know the identifier of the item we’re looking for.

One other concern is ordering.

Since we fetched an array of items, we want to maintain the original ordering the items came in by.

To accomplish this, the cache actually stores the GetAllTodos query, any variables we passed to it, and the result as well.

A couple things to note about this:

Apollo Client caches any GraphQL operations, the variables included, and the results. Apollo Client does this for both queries and mutations .

and . Saving the entire todos query response maintains the ordering when displayed to the UI.

query response maintains the ordering when displayed to the UI. Instead of duplicating each todo in the cached todos query, it maintains references to the normalized todo items by their unique identifiers. This is normalization at work. This is how we keep the size of the cache as small as possible and prevent duplicate data.

in the cached query, it maintains to the todo items by their unique identifiers. This is normalization at work. This is how we keep the size of the cache as small as possible and prevent duplicate data. This internal data is intended to be easily JSON-serializable, so you can take a snapshot with cache.extract() , save it somewhere, and later restore with cache.restore(snapshot) .

Using cached data

Traditionally speaking, the whole point of a cache is to reduce needing to make extra network calls, right?

By default, when we ask for data, Apollo Client attempts to source it from the cache directly. If the data is present, then that’s whats used.

If the data wasn’t already cached, or if we’re asking for more fields, then we make another request and cache the response again. There’s a feature called fetch policies. It dictates how the cache behaves when we ask for data that may or may not be cached. The default fetch policy is called cache-first, and this is how it works.

For example, if we were to:

Perform a GetAllTodos query, normalizing and caching all todos from a backend Call GetTodoById on a todo that we had already retrieved with GetAllTodos

… then Apollo Client could just reach into the cache and get the object directly without making another request.

For more info on fetch policies, read “Understanding Apollo Fetch Policies” and read the docs on Fetch Policies.

How to ensure Apollo Client updates the cache

In order for Apollo Client to update the cache automatically, we have to remember to always return the new data in operation responses.

For query responses, that’s the point. The entire purpose of a query is to return data and cache it.

But for mutations , like editTodo that change a single entity, we should be able to update the item automatically if we return the value in the mutation response.

Let’s walk through it.

Here’s a mutation called EditTodo that returns the new todo value in the mutation response.

mutation EditTodo ( $id : Int ! , $text : String ! ) { editTodo ( id : $id , text : $text ) { success todo { id text completed } error { ... on TodoNotFoundError { message } ... on TodoValidationError { message } } } }

By returning the new version of the todo that we're editing in the mutation response, the Apollo Client normalization algorithm does the following:

Parses the todo object from the response. Determines its unique identifier using the default __typename + id field or Key Field configuration. Determines that the identifier already exists as a normalized item in the cache, then merges with that object, preferring the new field values over the old ones. It's also helpful to note that you can use a custom merge function to change the default behavior of simply overwriting the old fields.

We can invoke the editTodo mutation using the useMutation hook.

import React from 'react' ; import { gql , useQuery } from "@apollo/client" ; import Todo from '../components/Todo' const EDIT_TODO = gql ` mutation EditTodo ($id: Int!, $text: String!) { editTodo (id: $id, text: $text) { success todo { id text completed } error { ... on TodoNotFoundError { message } ... on TodoValidationError { message } } } } ` export const TodosContainer = ( ) => { const todos = getTodos ( ) ; const [ mutate , { data , error } ] = useMutation ( EDIT_TODO ) ... return todos . map ( ( todo , i ) => ( < Todo key = { i } actions = { { editTodo : ( id , text ) => mutate ( { variables : { id , text } } ) } } / > ) ) }

If we ran the EditTodo mutation on the third todo ( Todo:3 ), changing the text from "best todo" from "Third todo", the mutation response data would look like this.

{ editTodo : { todo : { id : 3 , text : "Best todo" , completed : false } } }

And without any further intervention on our part, the Apollo Client should automatically merge the response data into the cache because it recognizes the Todo:3 identifier that was returned by the earlier query.

And since the todos query points to the updated Todo:3 , any components in the UI that rendered that list of todos (such as a <TodoList/> component), would get a re-render to display the newly changed text value of Todo:3 .

Operations the cache can automatically update

The cache can automatically normalize, cache, and update queries, mutations that update a single existing entity, and bulk update mutations that return the entire set of changed items.

Queries

As shown before, if we return new data, the cache splits it into singular objects, creates unique identifiers, and saves each of those items (in addition to the query itself and any the variables included) to the cache.

Examples

GetAllTodos Normalizes and caches all items returned in the query response. If an item already exists, it merges it, preferring the new data. import React from 'react' ; import { gql , useQuery } from "@apollo/client" ; import Todo from '../components/Todo' export const GET_ALL_TODOS = gql ` query GetAllTodos { todos { id text completed } } ` export default function TodoList ( ) { const { loading , data , error } = useQuery ( GET_ALL_TODOS ) ; if ( loading ) return < div > Loading ... < / div > if ( error ) return < div > An error occurred { JSON . stringify ( error ) } < / div > if ( ! data ) return < div > No todos ! < / div > ; return todos . map ( ( todo , i ) => ( < Todo key = { i } todo = { todo } / > ) ) } GetTodoById If the entity returned from the response has never been seen before, the cache will normalize it and store it as a flattened object on the cache. import React from 'react' ; import { useParams } from 'react-router-dom' ; import { useQuery } from '@apollo/client' ; import Todo from '../components/Todo' const GET_TODO_BY_ID = gql ` query GetTodoById($id: Int!) { todo (id: $id) { ... on Todo { id text completed } ... on TodoNotFoundError { message } } } ` export function TodoDetails ( ) { let { id } = useParams ( ) ; const { loading , data , error } = useQuery ( GET_TODO_BY_ID , { variables : { id : Number ( id ) } } ) if ( loading ) return < div > Loading ... < / div > if ( error ) return < div > { error } < / div > return data ?. todo . __typename === "Todo" ? ( < ul className = "todo-list" > < Todo todo = { data ?. todo } / > < / ul > ) : ( < div > Todo not found < / div > ) }

Mutations that update a single existing entity

These types of operations update a single entity in question. No matter what the operation is, as long as we return a new object containing the id and the changed fields, Apollo Client can automatically update the item in the cache and trigger a re-render to the UI.

Examples

EditTodo import React from 'react' ; import { gql , useMutation } from "@apollo/client" ; import Todo from '../components/Todo' const EDIT_TODO = gql ` mutation EditTodo ($id: Int!, $text: String!) { editTodo (id: $id, text: $text) { success todo { id text completed } error { ... on TodoNotFoundError { message } ... on TodoValidationError { message } } } } ` export const TodosContainer = ( ) => { const todos = getTodos ( ) ; const [ mutate , { data , error } ] = useMutation ( EDIT_TODO ) ... return todos . map ( ( todo , i ) => ( < Todo key = { i } actions = { { editTodo : ( id , text ) => mutate ( { variables : { id , text } } ) } } / > ) ) }

CompleteTodo import React from 'react' ; import { gql , useMutation } from "@apollo/client" ; import Todo from '../components/Todo' const COMPLETE_TODO = gql ` mutation CompleteTodo ($id: Int!) { completeTodo (id: $id) { success todo { id text completed } error { ... on TodoNotFoundError { message } ... on TodoAlreadyCompletedError { message } } } } ` export const TodosContainer = ( ) => { const todos = getTodos ( ) ; const [ mutate , { data , error } ] = useMutation ( COMPLETE_TODO ) ... return todos . map ( ( todo , i ) => ( < Todo key = { i } actions = { { completeTodo : ( id ) => mutate ( { variables : { id } } ) } } / > ) ) }

Bulk update mutations that return the entire set of changed items

If we were to perform a bulk update against a set of items and in the mutation response, we returned the entire set of objects that changed and their new values, then the cache can update automatically.

We have to really think back to the normalization algorithm.

New data comes in The cache checks to see if it has seen it before. If yes, it merges to the already normalized items preferring the new data. If not, it splits up the items, assigns unique identifiers, and caches 'em for the first time.

Examples

CompleteAllTodos In essence, it doesn't matter if we perform a query or a mutation — if we return a dataset of items in a response, the cache will run the normalization logic against it. This results in either a merge or an addition of a new item to the cache. import { gql , useMutation } from "@apollo/client" ; import * as CompleteAllTodosTypes from './__generated__/CompleteAllTodos' export const COMPLETE_ALL_TODOS = gql ` mutation CompleteAllTodos { completeAllTodos { success todos { id text completed } } } ` export default function TodoList ( ) { const { loading , data , error } = useQuery ( GET_ALL_TODOS ) ; const [ mutate ] = useMutation < CompleteAllTodosTypes . CompleteAllTodos > ( COMPLETE_ALL_TODOS ) if ( loading ) return < div > Loading ... < / div > if ( error ) return < div > An error occurred { JSON . stringify ( error ) } < / div > if ( ! data ) return < div > No todos ! < / div > ; return < Layout > < button onClick = { ( ) => mutate ( ) } > Complete all todos < / button > { todos . map ( ( todo , i ) => ( < Todo key = { i } todo = { todo } / > ) ) } < / Layout > }

EditTodosBulk Same concept as CompleteAllTodos .

In essence, it doesn't matter if we perform a query or a mutation — if we return a dataset of items in a response, the cache will run the normalization logic against it. This results in either a merge or an addition of a new item to the cache.

Operations the cache cannot automatically update

Application-specific side-effects and update operations that add, remove, or reorder items in a cached collection.

When building out a mutation , if any one of these is true,

if the side-effect we want to occur has nothing to do with the return data

we * can't return the entire set of objects changed

* the mutation changes the ordering of a cached collection

the mutation adds or removes items

... then we need to write an update function to tell the cache exactly how to update.

Application-specific side-effects are things that you want to happen to the cache after a mutation that may not use anything from the response data.

Examples

Logout Perhaps after you invoked a logout mutation , you wanted to clear the entire cache of a user's information so that a new user could start a session. The response data for a logout mutation might look like this: { logout : { success : true , message : "User successfully logged out" } } That's great — but you know, there's nothing here we actually need to cache. Instead, we might want to erase the entire cache. You can do that with the client.clearStore() method in the update function. import { gql , useMutation } from "@apollo/client" import { client } from "./client" const LOGOUT = gql ` mutation Logout { logout { success message } } ` const Navbar = ( ) => { const [ logout ] = useMutation ( LOGOUT , { update ( ) { client . clearStore ( ) } } ) ; return < div onClick = { ( ) => logout ( ) } > < / div > }

Updates to local state variables In Apollo Client 3, we use Reactive Variables and Cache Policies to setup local state. It's possible that after performing an operation, we need to update some piece of local state. Reactive variables (or functions with interaction logic that operate against reactive variables) can be imported directly in the update function of a mutation . Read Local State Management with Reactive Variables to learn more about local state management in AC3.

Bulk updates that do not return the entire set of changed items

Updates work only if you return the entire set of objects that were changed. Taking the same examples from the previous section, here's how we can update the cache if we can't return the entire set of items that changed.

Examples

CompleteAllTodos import { gql , useMutation } from "@apollo/client" ; import * as CompleteAllTodosTypes from './__generated__/CompleteAllTodos' export const COMPLETE_ALL_TODOS = gql ` mutation CompleteAllTodos { completeAllTodos { success todos { id # Does not return all the data } } } ` export default function TodoList ( ) { const { loading , data , error } = useQuery ( GET_ALL_TODOS ) ; const [ mutate ] = useMutation < CompleteAllTodosTypes . CompleteAllTodos > ( COMPLETE_ALL_TODOS , { update ( cache , { data } ) { const completedTodos = data ?. completeAllTodos . todos ; const allTodos = cache . readQuery < GetAllTodos > ( { query : GET_ALL_TODOS } ) ; cache . writeQuery ( { query : GET_ALL_TODOS , data : { todos : allTodos . map ( ( t ) => ! ! completedTodos . find ( ( completed ) => completed . id === t . id ) } } ) } } ) if ( loading ) return < div > Loading ... < / div > if ( error ) return < div > An error occurred { JSON . stringify ( error ) } < / div > if ( ! data ) return < div > No todos ! < / div > ; return < Layout > < button onClick = { ( ) => mutate ( ) } > Complete all todos < / button > { todos . map ( ( todo , i ) => ( < Todo key = { i } todo = { todo } / > ) ) } < / Layout > }

EditTodosBulk (doesn't return all changed items) Same concept as CompleteAllTodos .

Additions

The cache doesn't know when it should add newly created entities to existing queries for data. In these cases, we have to write an update function.

Examples

AddTodo const [ mutate , { data , error } ] = useMutation < AddTodoTypes . AddTodo , AddTodoTypes . AddTodoVariables > ( ADD_TODO , { update ( cache , { data } ) { const newTodoFromResponse = data ?. addTodo . todo ; const existingTodos = cache . readQuery < GetAllTodos > ( { query : GET_ALL_TODOS , } ) ; if ( existingTodos && newTodoFromResponse ) { cache . writeQuery ( { query : GET_ALL_TODOS , data : { todos : [ ... existingTodos ?. todos , newTodoFromResponse , ] , } , } ) ; } } } )

Deletions

Similarly, the cache has no idea when we might want to remove items from an existing query. To handle these scenarios, we have to update the cache value manually by filtering out items in an update function.

Examples

DeleteTodo const [ mutate , { data , error } ] = useMutation < DeleteTodoTypes . DeleteTodo , DeleteTodoTypes . DeleteTodoVariables > ( DELETE_TODO , { update ( cache , el ) { const deletedId = el . data ?. deleteTodo . todo ?. id const allTodos = cache . readQuery < GetAllTodos > ( { query : GET_ALL_TODOS } ) ; cache . writeQuery ( { query : GET_ALL_TODOS , data : { todos : allTodos ?. todos . filter ( ( t ) => t ?. id !== deletedId ) } } ) ; cache . evict ( { id : el . data ?. deleteTodo . todo ?. id } ) } } )

Summary

We've covered the basics of Apollo Client's cache normalization.

We learned how Apollo Client's cache normalizes objects and stores them both flattened on the cache in a list that maintains the order, and points to each of the flattened objects by id.

We also learned that the cache is smart enough to update single existing objects on the cache only if we return the new value in the mutation response.

Lastly, we learned that the cache doesn't make assumptions about how you would like your collections/arrays of items to change after a mutation. In these cases, we need to decide what the appropriate thing to do is, and we can implement it in the update function of a mutation with either cache.readQuery/writeQuery.