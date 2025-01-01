Apollo’s open-source and source-available projects are freely accessible tools and applications that are designed to enhance modern GraphQL development. These resources facilitate everything from building federated schemas to managing client-side data. Everyone is welcome to download and use these libraries, and contributions are actively encouraged.

If you’re interested in participating, you can submit pull requests to fix bugs, improve documentation, or add new features. Community involvement is essential to our mission of making GraphQL development faster, easier, and more powerful for all users.