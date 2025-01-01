Explore Apollo documentation
Apollo Open Source
Apollo’s open-source and source-available projects are freely accessible tools and applications that are designed to enhance modern GraphQL development. These resources facilitate everything from building federated schemas to managing client-side data. Everyone is welcome to download and use these libraries, and contributions are actively encouraged.
If you’re interested in participating, you can submit pull requests to fix bugs, improve documentation, or add new features. Community involvement is essential to our mission of making GraphQL development faster, easier, and more powerful for all users.
Apollo Projects
Apollo Client
TypeScript/JavaScript GraphQL client for React and web apps
Apollo iOS
Swift GraphQL client for native iOS apps and code generation
Apollo Kotlin
Kotlin GraphQL client for Android/multiplatform apps and code generation
Apollo Router Core
High-performance Rust gateway for federated GraphQL
Apollo MCP Server
Lightweight MCP server that enables AI-native applications
Apollo Connectors
Seamlessly integrates external REST APIs into a federated graph, eliminating the need for custom resolvers or glue code
Apollo VS Code Extension
GraphQL syntax highlighting, schema awareness, autocompletion, and real-time validation directly into your workspace
Apollo Rover CLI
A command-line tool for managing subgraphs, schemas, and workflows
Apollo Server
Production-ready TypeScript/JavaScript GraphQL server
