Apollo Open Source

Apollo’s open-source and source-available projects are freely accessible tools and applications that are designed to enhance modern GraphQL development. These resources facilitate everything from building federated schemas to managing client-side data. Everyone is welcome to download and use these libraries, and contributions are actively encouraged.

If you’re interested in participating, you can submit pull requests to fix bugs, improve documentation, or add new features. Community involvement is essential to our mission of making GraphQL development faster, easier, and more powerful for all users.

Featured Announcement

What’s New in GraphOS: Apollo Summer ’25 Release

AI-Ready API orchestration with Apollo MCP Server, new pricing plans and performance upgrades

Rob Brazier
Rob Brazier, VP of Product
Apollo Projects

Apollo Client

TypeScript/JavaScript GraphQL client for React and web apps

DocumentationSource code
License: MIT

Apollo iOS

Swift GraphQL client for native iOS apps and code generation

DocumentationSource code
License: MIT

Apollo Kotlin

Kotlin GraphQL client for Android/multiplatform apps and code generation

DocumentationSource code
License: MIT

Apollo Router Core

High-performance Rust gateway for federated GraphQL

DocumentationSource code
License: ELv2

Apollo MCP Server

Lightweight MCP server that enables AI-native applications

DocumentationSource code
License: MIT

Apollo Connectors

Seamlessly integrates external REST APIs into a federated graph, eliminating the need for custom resolvers or glue code

DocumentationSource code
License: ELv2

Apollo VS Code Extension

GraphQL syntax highlighting, schema awareness, autocompletion, and real-time validation directly into your workspace

DocumentationSource code
License: MIT

Apollo Rover CLI

A command-line tool for managing subgraphs, schemas, and workflows

DocumentationSource code
License: MIT

Apollo Server

Production-ready TypeScript/JavaScript GraphQL server

DocumentationSource code
License: MIT

