How to use Apollo Client with Remix

Remix is a newer JavaScript web framework that focuses on using native web API’s to improve the user experience by providing fast page loads and transitions. It’s both a server and browser runtime, which means you can render your pages and make requests on the server (SSR) or wait to do it in the browser.
What if you want to use SSR and Apollo Client together? Whether it’s because you like the developer experience of Apollo Client’s hooks, you don’t want to have to worry about setting up caching, or you’re incrementally migrating your app that already uses Apollo Client from one framework over to Remix, it can be helpful to know how to get them working together. So in this post, we’ll be focusing on how to set up Apollo Client with Remix to enable the use of Apollo Client’s hooks (like
useQuery) and caching for your SSR pages.
You can find the docs used as references for the code in this post from the Apollo and Remix docs.
Prerequisites
- An understanding of what GraphQL is
- Familiarity with the basics of Apollo Client
- Familiarity with the basics of Remix is helpful, but not necessary
Setting up a Remix app
If you don’t already have an existing Remix app, bootstrap one by running the following command:
npx create-remix@latest
From the Remix docs: “This may ask you whether you want to install
create-remix@latest. Enter
y. It will only be installed the first time to run the setup script.”
You’ll be prompted for a few inputs before your Remix app will be fully set up. For the purposes of this post, we’ll stick with the basics and create a Remix app in a directory called
remix-apollo. Here’s the sequence of questions you’ll be asked, and the answers we’ll provide for our setup:
? Where would you like to create your app? remix-apollo
? What type of app do you want to create? Just the basics
? Where do you want to deploy? Choose Remix App Server if you're unsure; it's easy to change deployment targets. Remix App Server
? TypeScript or JavaScript? TypeScript
? Do you want me to run `npm install`? Yes
From the Remix docs: “Remix can be deployed in a large and growing list of JavaScript environments. The “Remix App Server” is a full-featured Node.js server based on Express. It’s the simplest option and it satisfies most people’s needs, so that’s what we’re going with for this tutorial.”
While we’re setting up our app, let’s also install the required packages for Apollo Client.
npm install @apollo/client graphql
After our Remix app is set up, we can spin up the development server on
localhost:3000:
cd remix-apollo
npm run dev
Examining the file structure
When you open up the app in your code editor, the file structure should look something like this:
remix-apollo
├── README.md
├── app
│ ├── entry.client.tsx
│ ├── entry.server.tsx
│ ├── root.tsx
│ └── routes
│ └── index.tsx
├── package-lock.json
├── package.json
├── public
│ └── favicon.ico
├── remix.config.js
├── remix.env.d.ts
└── tsconfig.json
For setting up Apollo Client, we’re concerned with two files in the
app directory:
entry.client.tsx and
entry.server.tsx.
- The
entry.server.tsxfile is the first JavaScript that will be run when a request is sent to your server. This file is used to render your React app to a string/stream that is sent as the response to the client.
- The
entry.client.tsxfile is the first JavaScript that will be run when your app loads in the browser. This file is used to hydrate your React components.
You can read more about the file structure and the entry files in the Remix docs.
Setting up the server
The
entry.server.tsx file has some initial set up in a
handleRequest function. Here, we’ll want to modify it to create an instance of
ApolloClient and wrap the
RemixServer component in an
ApolloProvider.
// app/entry.server.tsx
import type { EntryContext } from "@remix-run/node";
import { RemixServer } from "@remix-run/react";
import { renderToString } from "react-dom/server";
import {
ApolloProvider,
ApolloClient,
InMemoryCache,
createHttpLink,
} from "@apollo/client";
export default function handleRequest(
request: Request, // Request type from the Fetch API
responseStatusCode: number,
responseHeaders: Headers, // Headers type from the Fetch API
remixContext: EntryContext
) {
const client = new ApolloClient({
ssrMode: true,
cache: new InMemoryCache(),
link: createHttpLink({
uri: "https://flyby-gateway.herokuapp.com/", // from Apollo's Voyage tutorial series (https://www.apollographql.com/tutorials/voyage-part1/)
headers: request.headers,
credentials: request.credentials ?? "include", // or "same-origin" if your backend server is the same domain
}),
});
const App = (
<ApolloProvider client={client}>
<RemixServer context={remixContext} url={request.url} />
</ApolloProvider>
);
// TODO: update everything below this line
const markup = renderToString(App);
responseHeaders.set("Content-Type", "text/html");
return new Response("<!DOCTYPE html>" + markup, {
status: responseStatusCode,
headers: responseHeaders,
});
}
The Apollo docs outline a few differences from a typical client-side initialization:
- You provide
ssrMode: true. This prevents Apollo Client from refetching queries unnecessarily, and it also enables you to use the
getDataFromTreefunction (we’ll get into that later).
- Instead of providing a
urioption, you provide an
HttpLinkinstance to the
linkoption. This enables you to specify any required authentication details when sending requests to your GraphQL endpoint from the server side.
Note that you also might need to make sure your GraphQL endpoint is configured to accept GraphQL operations from your SSR server (for example, by safelisting its domain or IP).
It’s possible and valid for your GraphQL endpoint to be hosted by the same server that’s performing SSR, like if you have a monorepo Remix app that has both the frontend and backend code. In this case, Apollo Client doesn’t need to make network requests to execute queries. For details, see Avoiding the network for local queries.
When your Remix app makes a request to the server, it first initializes an instance of
ApolloClient and creates a React tree wrapped in an
ApolloProvider and
RemixServer. The
RemixServer is the component used to generate the HTML in the response from the server.
It’s important to create an entirely new instance of Apollo Client for each request. Otherwise, your response to a request might include sensitive cached query results from a previous request.Apollo Docs
**Depending on your use case, you might be safe keeping the same instance of Apollo Client. You can check out this discussion about SSR and Apollo Client on GitHub for more details.
But because we’re using Apollo Client and will have some components in the React tree that execute a GraphQL query, we need to use the
getDataFromTree function to instruct Apollo Client to execute all of the queries required by the tree’s components.
From the Apollo docs: “This function walks down the entire tree and executes every required query it encounters (including nested queries). It returns a
Promise that resolves when all result data is ready in the Apollo Client cache.”
The following code replaces everything below the
TODO comment in the
entry.server.tsx code above:
// app/entry.server.tsx
// Add this import to the top of the file
import { getDataFromTree } from "@apollo/client/react/ssr";
return getDataFromTree(App).then(() => {
// Extract the entirety of the Apollo Client cache's current state
const initialState = client.extract();
const markup = renderToString(
<>
{App}
<script
dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
__html: `window.__APOLLO_STATE__=${JSON.stringify(
initialState
).replace(/</g, "\\u003c")}`, // The replace call escapes the < character to prevent cross-site scripting attacks that are possible via the presence of </script> in a string literal
}}
/>
</>
);
responseHeaders.set("Content-Type", "text/html");
return new Response("<!DOCTYPE html>" + markup, {
status: responseStatusCode,
headers: responseHeaders,
});
});
We create the
markup inside of the
.then function after calling
getDataFromTree because we need to wait for the
Promise from that function call to resolve so that the cache is ready before we render the React tree.
Note that we’re adding a
<script> tag in our
markup. This script sets the value of
window.__APOLLO_STATE__ to the Apollo Client cache’s current state so that it will be available on the browser. All of this markup will be rendered in the place of the
<Outlets /> component in
app/root.tsx, which effectively wraps all of the content on every route of our app in the
entry.server.tsx file’s
markup.
The
replace call escapes the
< character to prevent cross-site scripting attacks that are possible via the presence of
</script> in a string literal.
With the server side of things set up, let’s move on to the client!
Setting up the client
Moving over to the
entry.client.tsx file, you’ll find some more basic set up from Remix that uses
ReactDOM.hydrate to rehydrate the markup generated on the server by the
entry.server.tsx file. Because this is the first JavaScript that will be run in the browser, this is where we want to rehydrate the client-side cache so that it’s in sync with the cache on the server.
We’ll need a client-side initialization of
ApolloClient that consumes the same
uri as the
entry.server.tsx file. For the cache, we can rehydrate it (via the
restore function) to match the cache on the server, which we set to the
window.__APOLLO_STATE__ global object in the
markup’s
<script> tag. To use our new instance of
ApolloClient, we wrap the
RemixBrowser component in an
ApolloProvider and pass in our
client.
// app/entry.client.tsx
import { ApolloClient, ApolloProvider, InMemoryCache } from "@apollo/client";
import { RemixBrowser } from "@remix-run/react";
import { hydrate } from "react-dom";
function Client() {
const client = new ApolloClient({
cache: new InMemoryCache().restore(window.__APOLLO_STATE__),
uri: "https://flyby-gateway.herokuapp.com/", // the same uri in our entry.server file
});
return (
<ApolloProvider client={client}>
<RemixBrowser />
</ApolloProvider>
);
}
hydrate(<Client />, document);
Make TypeScript happy
To make TypeScript happy about that global object we added to the
window, navigate to the
remix.env.d.ts file in the root of the project and add a
Window interface at the bottom with a type for
__APOLLO_STATE__:
// remix.env.d.ts
interface Window {
__APOLLO_STATE__: any
}
Run a query
To check that we can successfully run queries now, navigate to
app/routes/index.tsx and replace the content with the following:
// app/routes/index.tsx
import { gql, useQuery } from "@apollo/client";
const LOCATIONS_QUERY = gql`
query GetLocations {
locations {
id
name
description
photo
}
}
`;
export default function Index() {
const { data } = useQuery(LOCATIONS_QUERY);
return (
<div>
{JSON.stringify(data)}
</div>
);
}
Now if we spin up the development server with
npm run dev and open up
localhost:3000, we’ll see the JSON data from the
LOCATIONS_QUERY on the screen.
If you open up the Network panel in the browser dev tools, you’ll notice that there is no GraphQL request! This is because our request was sent on the server, not the browser. Our component and usage of the Apollo Client
useQuery hook remains the same!
If you log out
window.__APOLLO_STATE__ in the console of your browser dev tools, you should also see the JSON output of the data because it was updated to match the value of what’s in the cache. When the client-side version of the app runs its initial queries, the data is returned instantly because it’s already in the cache!
Conclusion
In summary, to get Apollo Client working with Remix, we need to edit two files in the
app directory of our app:
entry.server.tsx and
entry.client.tsx. We’re concerned specifically about these files because
entry.server is the first JavaScript that is run when a request is sent to the server and
entry.client is the first JavaScript that is run when our app loads in the browser. We want our GraphQL requests and cache rehydration to be some of the first things that happen when API calls are made and pages are loaded.
- In
entry.server.tsx, we create an instance of
Apollo Client. Our initialization flags the
ssrModeoption as true, creates a
cachewith
InMemoryCache, and uses
createHttpLinkinstead of
urito allow us to send headers and credentials with our requests. Then we wrap
RemixServerin an
ApolloProviderand pass in our instance of
ApolloClient. Next, we pass our
ApolloProvider/
RemixServerJSX as an argument to
getDataFromTreeto tell Apollo Client to execute all of our page’s queries. After the Promise from that function call resolves and the cache is fully updated, we extract the cache value from the Apollo Client instance and set it as the value of a global window object (in our case here, we called it
__APOLLO_STATE__) in a
scripttag in our markup.
- In
entry.client.tsx, we again initialize an instance of
ApolloClient, this time with a
uriand
InMemoryCachethat uses the
restorefunction to rehydrate the browser’s cache value with that of the server’s via the
window.__APOLLO_STATE__global object. Then we wrap the
RemixBrowsercomponent in an
ApolloProviderand pass in our
client.
- Finally, we can make GraphQL requests using Apollo Client’s hooks, like
useQuery, in our Remix page
routesand components! From here, usage of the Apollo Client hooks remains the same as any other SSR React app, with network requests being sent on the server instead of on the browser.
**Note: Using Apollo Client with Remix results in using Apollo Client’s hooks in lieu of Remix’s
loader and
action functions. Network requests are still sent on the server, but following the Apollo Client API, not the Remix APIs, because Apollo Client is a client-side library.
You can find the code used in this post on GitHub.
Want to spin up a Remix app with Apollo Client already set up? Use the GitHub repo for the code from this post as a Remix stack template:
npx create-remix@latest --template jgarrow/remix-apollo
Written by
Janessa Garrow
Stay in our orbit!
Become an Apollo insider and get first access to new features, best practices, and community events. Oh, and no junk mail. Ever.
Make this article better!
Was this post helpful? Have suggestions? Consider so we can improve it for future readers ✨.