How to use Apollo Client with Remix

Remix is a newer JavaScript web framework that focuses on using native web API’s to improve the user experience by providing fast page loads and transitions. It’s both a server and browser runtime, which means you can render your pages and make requests on the server (SSR) or wait to do it in the browser.

What if you want to use SSR and Apollo Client together? Whether it’s because you like the developer experience of Apollo Client’s hooks, you don’t want to have to worry about setting up caching, or you’re incrementally migrating your app that already uses Apollo Client from one framework over to Remix, it can be helpful to know how to get them working together. So in this post, we’ll be focusing on how to set up Apollo Client with Remix to enable the use of Apollo Client’s hooks (like useQuery ) and caching for your SSR pages.

You can find the docs used as references for the code in this post from the Apollo and Remix docs.

Prerequisites

An understanding of what GraphQL is

Familiarity with the basics of Apollo Client

Familiarity with the basics of Remix is helpful, but not necessary

Setting up a Remix app

If you don’t already have an existing Remix app, bootstrap one by running the following command:

npx create-remix@latest

From the Remix docs: “This may ask you whether you want to install create-remix@latest . Enter y . It will only be installed the first time to run the setup script.”

You’ll be prompted for a few inputs before your Remix app will be fully set up. For the purposes of this post, we’ll stick with the basics and create a Remix app in a directory called remix-apollo . Here’s the sequence of questions you’ll be asked, and the answers we’ll provide for our setup:

? Where would you like to create your app? remix-apollo ? What type of app do you want to create? Just the basics ? Where do you want to deploy? Choose Remix App Server if you 're unsure; it' s easy to change deployment targets. Remix App Server ? TypeScript or JavaScript? TypeScript ? Do you want me to run ` npm install ` ? Yes

From the Remix docs: “Remix can be deployed in a large and growing list of JavaScript environments. The “Remix App Server” is a full-featured Node.js server based on Express. It’s the simplest option and it satisfies most people’s needs, so that’s what we’re going with for this tutorial.”

While we’re setting up our app, let’s also install the required packages for Apollo Client.

npm install @apollo/client graphql

After our Remix app is set up, we can spin up the development server on localhost:3000 :

cd remix-apollo npm run dev

Examining the file structure

When you open up the app in your code editor, the file structure should look something like this:

remix-apollo ├── README.md ├── app │ ├── entry.client.tsx │ ├── entry.server.tsx │ ├── root.tsx │ └── routes │ └── index.tsx ├── package-lock.json ├── package.json ├── public │ └── favicon.ico ├── remix.config.js ├── remix.env.d.ts └── tsconfig.json

For setting up Apollo Client, we’re concerned with two files in the app directory: entry.client.tsx and entry.server.tsx .

The entry.server.tsx file is the first JavaScript that will be run when a request is sent to your server . This file is used to render your React app to a string/stream that is sent as the response to the client.

file is the first JavaScript that will be run when a request is sent to your . This file is used to render your React app to a string/stream that is sent as the response to the client. The entry.client.tsx file is the first JavaScript that will be run when your app loads in the browser. This file is used to hydrate your React components.

You can read more about the file structure and the entry files in the Remix docs.

Setting up the server

The entry.server.tsx file has some initial set up in a handleRequest function. Here, we’ll want to modify it to create an instance of ApolloClient and wrap the RemixServer component in an ApolloProvider .

import type { EntryContext } from "@remix-run/node" ; import { RemixServer } from "@remix-run/react" ; import { renderToString } from "react-dom/server" ; import { ApolloProvider , ApolloClient , InMemoryCache , createHttpLink , } from "@apollo/client" ; export default function handleRequest ( request : Request , responseStatusCode : number , responseHeaders : Headers , remixContext : EntryContext ) { const client = new ApolloClient ( { ssrMode : true , cache : new InMemoryCache ( ) , link : createHttpLink ( { uri : "https://flyby-gateway.herokuapp.com/" , headers : request . headers , credentials : request . credentials ?? "include" , } ) , } ) ; const App = ( < ApolloProvider client = { client } > < RemixServer context = { remixContext } url = { request . url } /> </ ApolloProvider > ) ; const markup = renderToString ( App ) ; responseHeaders . set ( "Content-Type" , "text/html" ) ; return new Response ( "<!DOCTYPE html>" + markup , { status : responseStatusCode , headers : responseHeaders , } ) ; }

The Apollo docs outline a few differences from a typical client-side initialization:

You provide ssrMode: true . This prevents Apollo Client from refetching queries unnecessarily, and it also enables you to use the getDataFromTree function (we’ll get into that later).

. This prevents Apollo Client from refetching queries unnecessarily, and it also enables you to use the function (we’ll get into that later). Instead of providing a uri option, you provide an HttpLink instance to the link option. This enables you to specify any required authentication details when sending requests to your GraphQL endpoint from the server side.

Note that you also might need to make sure your GraphQL endpoint is configured to accept GraphQL operations from your SSR server (for example, by safelisting its domain or IP).

It’s possible and valid for your GraphQL endpoint to be hosted by the same server that’s performing SSR, like if you have a monorepo Remix app that has both the frontend and backend code. In this case, Apollo Client doesn’t need to make network requests to execute queries. For details, see Avoiding the network for local queries.

When your Remix app makes a request to the server, it first initializes an instance of ApolloClient and creates a React tree wrapped in an ApolloProvider and RemixServer . The RemixServer is the component used to generate the HTML in the response from the server.

It’s important to create an entirely new instance of Apollo Client for each request. Otherwise, your response to a request might include sensitive cached query results from a previous request. Apollo Docs

**Depending on your use case, you might be safe keeping the same instance of Apollo Client. You can check out this discussion about SSR and Apollo Client on GitHub for more details.

But because we’re using Apollo Client and will have some components in the React tree that execute a GraphQL query, we need to use the getDataFromTree function to instruct Apollo Client to execute all of the queries required by the tree’s components.

From the Apollo docs: “This function walks down the entire tree and executes every required query it encounters (including nested queries). It returns a Promise that resolves when all result data is ready in the Apollo Client cache.”

The following code replaces everything below the TODO comment in the entry.server.tsx code above:

import { getDataFromTree } from "@apollo/client/react/ssr" ; return getDataFromTree ( App ) . then ( ( ) => { const initialState = client . extract ( ) ; const markup = renderToString ( < > { App } < script dangerouslySetInnerHTML = { { __html : ` window.__APOLLO_STATE__= ${ JSON . stringify ( initialState ) . replace ( / < / g , "\\u003c" ) } ` , } } /> </ > ) ; responseHeaders . set ( "Content-Type" , "text/html" ) ; return new Response ( "<!DOCTYPE html>" + markup , { status : responseStatusCode , headers : responseHeaders , } ) ; } ) ;

We create the markup inside of the .then function after calling getDataFromTree because we need to wait for the Promise from that function call to resolve so that the cache is ready before we render the React tree.

Note that we’re adding a <script> tag in our markup . This script sets the value of window.__APOLLO_STATE__ to the Apollo Client cache’s current state so that it will be available on the browser. All of this markup will be rendered in the place of the <Outlets /> component in app/root.tsx , which effectively wraps all of the content on every route of our app in the entry.server.tsx file’s markup .

The replace call escapes the < character to prevent cross-site scripting attacks that are possible via the presence of </script> in a string literal.

With the server side of things set up, let’s move on to the client!

Setting up the client

Moving over to the entry.client.tsx file, you’ll find some more basic set up from Remix that uses ReactDOM.hydrate to rehydrate the markup generated on the server by the entry.server.tsx file. Because this is the first JavaScript that will be run in the browser, this is where we want to rehydrate the client-side cache so that it’s in sync with the cache on the server.

We’ll need a client-side initialization of ApolloClient that consumes the same uri as the entry.server.tsx file. For the cache, we can rehydrate it (via the restore function) to match the cache on the server, which we set to the window.__APOLLO_STATE__ global object in the markup ’s <script> tag. To use our new instance of ApolloClient , we wrap the RemixBrowser component in an ApolloProvider and pass in our client .

import { ApolloClient , ApolloProvider , InMemoryCache } from "@apollo/client" ; import { RemixBrowser } from "@remix-run/react" ; import { hydrate } from "react-dom" ; function Client ( ) { const client = new ApolloClient ( { cache : new InMemoryCache ( ) . restore ( window . __APOLLO_STATE__ ) , uri : "https://flyby-gateway.herokuapp.com/" , } ) ; return ( < ApolloProvider client = { client } > < RemixBrowser /> </ ApolloProvider > ) ; } hydrate ( < Client /> , document ) ;

Make TypeScript happy

To make TypeScript happy about that global object we added to the window , navigate to the remix.env.d.ts file in the root of the project and add a Window interface at the bottom with a type for __APOLLO_STATE__ :

interface Window { __APOLLO_STATE__ : any }

Run a query

To check that we can successfully run queries now, navigate to app/routes/index.tsx and replace the content with the following:

import { gql , useQuery } from "@apollo/client" ; const LOCATIONS_QUERY = gql ` query GetLocations { locations { id name description photo } } ` ; export default function Index ( ) { const { data } = useQuery ( LOCATIONS_QUERY ) ; return ( < div > { JSON . stringify ( data ) } </ div > ) ; }

Now if we spin up the development server with npm run dev and open up localhost:3000 , we’ll see the JSON data from the LOCATIONS_QUERY on the screen.

If you open up the Network panel in the browser dev tools, you’ll notice that there is no GraphQL request! This is because our request was sent on the server, not the browser. Our component and usage of the Apollo Client useQuery hook remains the same!

If you log out window.__APOLLO_STATE__ in the console of your browser dev tools, you should also see the JSON output of the data because it was updated to match the value of what’s in the cache. When the client-side version of the app runs its initial queries, the data is returned instantly because it’s already in the cache!

Conclusion

In summary, to get Apollo Client working with Remix, we need to edit two files in the app directory of our app: entry.server.tsx and entry.client.tsx . We’re concerned specifically about these files because entry.server is the first JavaScript that is run when a request is sent to the server and entry.client is the first JavaScript that is run when our app loads in the browser. We want our GraphQL requests and cache rehydration to be some of the first things that happen when API calls are made and pages are loaded.

In entry.server.tsx , we create an instance of Apollo Client . Our initialization flags the ssrMode option as true, creates a cache with InMemoryCache , and uses createHttpLink instead of uri to allow us to send headers and credentials with our requests. Then we wrap RemixServer in an ApolloProvider and pass in our instance of ApolloClient . Next, we pass our ApolloProvider / RemixServer JSX as an argument to getDataFromTree to tell Apollo Client to execute all of our page’s queries. After the Promise from that function call resolves and the cache is fully updated, we extract the cache value from the Apollo Client instance and set it as the value of a global window object (in our case here, we called it __APOLLO_STATE__ ) in a script tag in our markup. In entry.client.tsx , we again initialize an instance of ApolloClient , this time with a uri and InMemoryCache that uses the restore function to rehydrate the browser’s cache value with that of the server’s via the window.__APOLLO_STATE__ global object. Then we wrap the RemixBrowser component in an ApolloProvider and pass in our client . Finally, we can make GraphQL requests using Apollo Client’s hooks, like useQuery , in our Remix page routes and components! From here, usage of the Apollo Client hooks remains the same as any other SSR React app, with network requests being sent on the server instead of on the browser.

**Note: Using Apollo Client with Remix results in using Apollo Client’s hooks in lieu of Remix’s loader and action functions. Network requests are still sent on the server, but following the Apollo Client API, not the Remix APIs, because Apollo Client is a client-side library.

You can find the code used in this post on GitHub.

Want to spin up a Remix app with Apollo Client already set up? Use the GitHub repo for the code from this post as a Remix stack template: