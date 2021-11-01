Using Express with GraphQL – How to create a GraphQL server with Node.js/Express

One of the fastest ways to get up and running with GraphQL is to install Apollo Server as middleware on your new or existing HTTP server.
In this short post, we demonstrate how to use Apollo Server to create a GraphQL server with Express.js using the apollo-server-express package. At the end, we’ll discuss the tradeoffs of this approach.
Using Apollo Server with Express
Let’s start with the dependencies.
Install dependencies
You’ll need the
apollo-server-express and
graphql packages.
npm install apollo-server-express graphql --save
Example
The way we set up a GraphQL server using
apollo-server-express is very similar to the barebones approach of using the
apollo-server package.
The only difference is that we apply the Apollo Server instance as middleware to an Express HTTP instance with
server.applyMiddleware({ app }).
const express = require('express');
const { ApolloServer, gql } = require('apollo-server-express');
// Construct a schema, using GraphQL schema language
const typeDefs = gql`
type Query {
hello: String
}
`;
// Provide resolver functions for your schema fields
const resolvers = {
Query: {
hello: () => 'Hello world!',
},
};
const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs, resolvers });
const app = express();
server.applyMiddleware({ app });
app.listen({ port: 4000 }, () =>
console.log(`🚀 Server ready at http://localhost:4000${server.graphqlPath}`)
);
Your GraphQL API should be running at
http://localhost:4000/graphql.
Tradeoffs of using Apollo Server as GraphQL middleware
Advantages
One neat thing about using
apollo-server-express instead of
apollo-server is that we can serve both REST and GraphQL at the same time using Express.
Serving a GraphQL server within Express also maintains our ability to use Node.js middleware for common problems like rate-limiting, security, and authentication.
Downsides
Using
apollo-server-express involves a little bit more boilerplate than merely using
apollo-server. However, since
apollo-server is just a wrapper around
apollo-server-express, there shouldn’t be any performance concerns.
Conclusion
We learned how to set up a GraphQL server with
apollo-server-express and discussed some of the tradeoffs. If you’re using a different middleware library like Restify, Hapi, Koa, or Lambdas, check out our docs for details on the other GraphQL API integrations.
Written by
Khalil Stemmler
Developer Advocate at Apollo GraphQL ⚡ Author of solidbook.io ⚡ Advanced TypeScript & DDD at khalilstemmler.com ⚡
Stay in our orbit!
Become an Apollo insider and get first access to new features, best practices, and community events. Oh, and no junk mail. Ever.
Make this article better!
Was this post helpful? Have suggestions? Consider so we can improve it for future readers ✨.