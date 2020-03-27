Apollo Angular 0.11

Last updated March 27, 2020

We recently released version 0.11.0 of apollo-angular and a lot of things have changed and improved since our last update blog!

First, here is a overview list of the main changes:

New name

Support for Apollo Client 0.8+

AoT support

Multiple Apollo Client instances in a single app

TypeScript improvements and TypeScript codegen

Apollo Client Developer Tools

ES6 Modules and Tree Shaking

Support for Angular 4

So let’s dive into it!

New name

After years of research we discovered a secret formula

As you all know, the term “Angular 2” is no longer a thing, now it’s just “Angular”, without the version suffix (#justAngular). So we renamed the package to be “apollo-angular”. We really wanted “angular-apollo” to match up with react-apollo , but it was already taken. That means that from now on the “angular2-apollo” package is deprecated.

We’ve applied this rule to the service as well, so there is no “Angular2Apollo” anymore. It’s just Apollo. Simpler and more convenient. The migration process is very simple:

import { Angular2Apollo } from 'angular2-apollo' ; class AppComponent { constructor ( apollo : Angular2Apollo ) { } }

import { Apollo } from 'apollo-angular' ; class AppComponent { constructor ( apollo : Apollo ) { } }

Apollo Client 0.8

We’ve updated our dependency to apollo-client 0.8 which includes a lot of improvements in size and performance. check out the full list here.

Ahead-of-Time Compilation

Ahead-of-Time Compilation

One of the most interesting features of Angular is Ahead-of-Time compilation. Angular’s compiler converts the application, components, and templates to executable JavaScript code at build time. AoT compilation improves the size of the app as well as the performance and stability thanks to static-code analysis at build time.

Just-In-Time Compilation

To support this feature, we had to change the way of providing ApolloClient to ApolloModule. Instead of using an instance of ApolloClient directly, it has to be wrapped with a function. Here’s an example:

import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client' ; import { ApolloModule } from 'apollo-angular' ; const client = new ApolloClient ( ) ; function provideClient ( ) { return client ; } ApolloModule . withClient ( provideClient ) ;

Multiple clients

Apollo service

We’re happy to introduce a support for multiple clients. Yes, it’s now possible to use many instances of the ApolloClient inside of the ApolloModule, meaning you can call multiple GraphQL endpoints from your single client app.

The use case for this feature came from some of our enterprise users. Some common use cases are when working with a server endpoint as well as a 3rd party API, or in case you are calling multiple microservices GraphQL endpoints from on client app. While it’s always better to have all of your data in one GraphQL service to be able to get all of the data you need in one request, sometimes it’s unavoidable to have to call multiple APIs.

We decided to make it as an optional feature and to implement it in a way that doesn’t break your existing app. Let me explain how it works. First thing, you need to define a function to return a map of clients:

function provideClients ( ) { return { default : defaultClient , extra : extraClient } ; }

Then, you can use a new method of ApolloModule called forRoot to provide clients, so you can use it in your app:

ApolloModule.forRoot(provideClients)

The Apollo service has now two new methods: use() and default() . First one takes a key of a client you want to use, second one returns the default client.

class AppComponent { apollo : Apollo ; ngOnInit ( ) { this . apollo . watchQuery ( { ... } ) . subscribe ( ( ) => { } ) ; this . apollo . default ( ) . watchQuery ( { ... } ) . subscribe ( ( ) => { } ) ; this . apollo . use ( 'extra' ) . watchQuery ( { ... } ) . subscribe ( ( ) => { } ) ; } }

It’s important to know that if you want to have a default client, you need to use default as a key.

More control

We improved integration between frameworks

Apollo-Client and Apollo-Angular both are written in TypeScript, but we still had room for improvements for our users, here are some of them.

Thanks to the recent change we were able to take advantage of TypeScript’s feature called Generic Types. It’s now possible to easily define an interface of the “data” property in methods like watchQuery, query, mutation and many more.

This gives you more control over the code, making it more predictable and easier to prevent bugs. Take a look at an example.

const query = gql ` query currentUser { currentUser { name } } ` ; interface User { name : string ; } interface Data { currentUser : User ; } class AppComponent { apollo : Apollo ; currentUser : User ; ngOnInit ( ) { this . apollo . watchQuery < Data > ( { query } ) . subscribe ( ( result ) => { this . currentUser = result . data . currentUser ; } ) ; } }

It’s very helpful and convenient, especially when used with RxJS operators. You gain more control over the result modifications. But there are even more improvements!

Let’s talk about observables

In Angular world, we commonly use RxJS. Unfortunately, Apollo’s standard observable shim is not compatible with RxJS, so to have the best developer experience, we created the ApolloQueryObservable. They both behave the same, containing the same methods (like refetch for example), except the RxJS support.

We recently changed the logic of the ApolloQueryObservable’s generic type. Here’s an example to see how to migrate:

class AppComponent { user : ApolloQueryObservable < ApolloQueryResult < Data >> ; getUser ( ) { this . user . subscribe ( ( result ) => { } ) ; } }

class AppComponent { user : ApolloQueryObservable < Data > ; getUser ( ) { this . user . subscribe ( ( result ) => { } ) ; } }

It is human nature to be lazy

We love automation, just to avoid keep repeating the same things on and on again. I have a great news for you!

As we know, GraphQL is strongly typed, so we have created a tool to generate API code or type annotations based on a GraphQL schema and query documents. This tool is called “apollo-codegen”.

Thanks to Robin Ricard’s work, Apollo Codegen now supports TypeScript, so Angular developers no longer have to define types for their queries manually.

Better Developer Experience

We are happy to announce that Angular integration works great with the Apollo Client Developer Tools.

It’s a Chrome DevTools extension for Apollo Client which has 3 main features:

A built-in GraphiQL console that allows you to make queries against your GraphQL server using your app’s network interface directly (no configuration necessary).

A query watcher that shows you which queries are being watched by the current page, when those queries are loading, and what variables those queries are using.

A cache inspector that displays your client-side Redux store in an Apollo-Client-friendly way. You can explore the state of the store through a tree-like interface, and search through the store for specific field keys and values.

Try the dev tools in your Angular Apollo app today!

ES6 Modules and Tree Shaking

UMD bundle and ES6 Modules

App load time is an important part of the overall user experience. Earlier, I talked about AoT compilation, which radically improves performance, but there is still room to speed things up.

To make our app even smaller we can use a process called Tree Shaking. It basically follows the trail of import and export statements by statically analyzing the code. This way we get rid of unused parts of the application.

As you know, every angular package has a UMD bundle (to support CommonJS and AMD) and a separate space for ES6 Modules. Thanks to recent changes in the apollo-client and apollo-client-rxjs, we do the same, so you can use tree shaking in your app!

Ready for the future

Coming out in March 2017

With the first stable version of Angular, the core team announced a predictable release schedule. It means that every 6 months there’s going to be a new major version of the framework.

We have good news!

Angular 4.0.0 is now still in beta but it’s fully compatible with Apollo so you don’t have to worry about any breaking changes.

Keep improving

We are working hard to give Angular developers the best developer experience we can. We want to hear more from you — what should we do next, what can we improve?

And if you are really interested in GraphQL, Did you know Apollo is hiring?