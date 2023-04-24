April 24, 2023

Apollo Changelog: April 24, 2023

Dylan Anthony
Last updated April 26, 2023

Live GraphQL performance troubleshooting

This week we’re hosting a two-part livestream investigating real-world performance issues in a GraphQL API. Follow along as Michael Watson explores performance issues on Wednesday, April 26, at 1:30 pm PDT. Then, on Thursday at 11:00 am PDT, we’ll solve those performance problems by implementing server-side caching! You can catch all of our livestreams in our Discord server.

Announcing Summit sessions

As talks are confirmed for GraphQL Summit 2023, we’re updating the list of sessions with details. Right now, we have topics covering:

  • GraphQL security
  • Best practices for Federation
  • Migration stories from monoliths to supergraphs
  • Designing UIs using GraphQL data
  • Schema design
  • Leveraging GraphQL directives

Keep an eye on the Summit site for more talk announcements!

Rapid roundup

Community spotlight

We want to give a special shoutout to Ari and Lloyd on our Discord server. They’ve been sharing the details of their journeys with Apollo Federation and GraphOS—details that are helping us improve our products and documentation! If you have any questions, comments, suggestions, or complaints about anything under the Apollo sun, be like Ari and Lloyd and let us know.

