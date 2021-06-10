Latest GraphQL DevOps posts

June 10, 2021

DevOps for GraphQL APIs – Build, Manage, and Scale the Graph

DevOpsGraphQL

How confident are you that changes to your API won’t break any clients? Not having confidence in knowing what could break when you release changes to your graph can grind teams to a halt and cause all sorts of problems for clients consuming your graph. In this article, we’ll look at how adopting a DevOps […]

December 16, 2021

Introducing Apollo Kotlin

by Martin Bonnin
December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

by Parul Schroff
December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

by Rares Matei

