GraphQL Search and Filter – How to search and filter results with GraphQL

Last updated September 30, 2021

Searching and filtering is a standard part of any GraphQL API. In this article, we’ll learn how to add filtering capabilities to your API by walking through a few real-world examples.

To learn how to handle searching and filtering on the front-end using Apollo Client, read “How to Filter and Search using Variables in Apollo Client“.

Examples

Searching is filtering: Searching and filtering are two different ways to say the same thing. The goal is to find an item (or a list of items) that matches some sort of criteria. For the rest of this post, we’ll use the word filter instead of search.

For each filtering example, we’ll take a look at the originating schema, how to write a query within it, and a resolver implementation.

As a reminder, GraphQL is data source-agnostic. This means that you can use whatever database technology you like to fetch and save data; for instance — SQL, ORMs, NoSQL, JSON, or in-memory data all work just fine.

For these examples, we’ll assume we’ve stored the data in-memory.

Filtering for a specific item

Consider the following GraphQL schema:

type Query { album ( id : ID ! ) : Album }

The album field expects an ID to be provided as an argument, and if found — it’ll return the Album type.

To fetch this, we could write a query that passes in an id and asks for the album with the title , artist and genre fields. The query could look like this:

query GetAlbumById { album ( id : "1" ) { title genre artist { name } } }

And in the resolver on the server, we’d pull the id value out from args and use it to filter our data.

const resolvers = { Query : { album ( parent , args , context , info ) { const { id } = args ; return context . db . Albums . find ( ( a ) => a . id == id ) } } }

Filtering down a list

Now consider our GraphQL schema had an additional field on the root Query type to query for a list of albums:

type Query { album ( id : ID ! ) : Album albums ( genre : Genre ) : [ Album ] ! }

With this new field, we can query for the list — optionally filtering it down using the Genre argument.

Here’s what a query might look like:

query GetRockAlbums { albums ( genre : "Rock" ) { title genre artist { name } } }

And the resolver:

const resolvers = { Query : { albums ( parent , args , context , info ) { const { genre } = args ; return context . db . Albums . filter ( ( a ) => a . genre == genre ) } } }

Filtering for items matching a list

Let’s say you wanted to get a very specific set of items and you already knew their ids .

We could adjust our GraphQL schema to look more like this:

type Query { album ( id : ID ! ) : Album albums ( genre : Genre , ids : [ ID ! ] ) : [ Album ] ! }

By the way, do you notice that the parameter list is starting to get a little bit lengthy? There’s a way to clean that up, and we’ll do that soon — but first, let’s see what a query for this might look like.

The following query asks for albums with the ids 1 , 4 , 5 , 6 , and 8 .

query GetAlbumsByIds { albums ( ids : [ "1" , "4" , "5" , "6" , "8" ] ) { title genre artist { name } } }

To handle this sort of query in the resolver, we could write it this way:

const resolvers = { Query : { album ( parent , args , context , info ) { const { ids } = args ; return context . db . Albums . filter ( ( a ) => ids . includes ( a . id ) ) } } }

Complex filtering using an Input Type

In the last example, we started to see that the parameter list was getting long. A better approach is to design an Input Type containing all the possible filtering (or sorting) options necessary, and use that as a single parameter, encapsulating all of the arguments for the field.

Instead of this:

type Query { album ( id : ID ! ) : Album albums ( genre : Genre , ids : [ ID ! ] ) : [ Album ] ! }

Let’s try this:

type AlbumsFilters = { genre : Genre ids : [ ID ! ] } type AlbumsInput = { filter : AlbumsFilters } type Query { album ( id : ID ! ) : Album albums ( input : AlbumsInput ) : [ Album ] ! }

To handle queries for albums in the resolver, we’d want to take care to handle both the cases of the genre filter being applied, the ids filter being applied, and both of them being applied.

const resolvers = { Query : { album ( parent , args , context , info ) { const { filter } = args ; const shouldApplyFilters = filter !== null ; let albums = context . db . Albums ; if ( ! shouldApplyFilters ) { return albums ; } const shouldApplyGenreFilter = filter . genre !== null ; const shouldApplyIdsFilter = filter . ids ; if ( shouldApplyGenreFilter ) { albums = albums . filter ( ( a ) => a . genre === filter . genre ) } if ( shouldApplyIdsFilter ) { albums = albums . filter ( ( a ) => ids . includes ( a . id ) ) } return albums ; } } }

While this does add complexity to the resolver, it makes the querying experience much more robust.

Using the Input Type pattern, you can incrementally add more filtering (or sorting) options to your API like:

Filtering between ranges (greater than, less than, equal)

Conditional filtering (and, or, not, exists, etc)

Any other filtering criteria you can think of

Conclusion

We just walked through a few examples of how to add filter functionality to your GraphQL API. You should be all set to implement filtering in your own GraphQL API.

Develop Your GraphQL API with Apollo Explorer

Apollo Explorer is a free cloud GraphQL IDE that we built from the ground up, specifically for GraphQL developers.

The Explorer comes with productivity-boosting features like one-click query building, intelligent search, and the ability to extract variables and fragments.

Apollo Explorer also comes with development graphs, which enables you to build, test, and document your schema changes locally, as well as preview graph changes in local branches and PRs.

To use Apollo Explorer, head over to studio.apollographql.com/dev and get started with your first development graph.

Happy querying!