Latest Announcement posts

BackendEventsFrontendPlatformTooling
December 16, 2021

Introducing Apollo Kotlin

AnnouncementCommunityMobile

We’re thrilled to announce Apollo Kotlin! For the past while we’ve been heads down converting Apollo Android to be 100% Kotlin based, which means Apollo Android now works with any Kotlin based application, website or even server. Because of this, we’re renaming the project to Apollo Kotlin! Apollo Kotlin is a type-safe, caching GraphQL client. […]

December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

AnnouncementPlatform

When you’re making changes to your GraphQL schema, you probably make those changes locally before you publish them to a graph registry like Apollo Studio. We created Apollo Sandbox so that you can use the best GraphQL IDE when working locally, but wouldn’t it be great if you could easily see the diff between your […]

December 9, 2021

Embed Apollo Explorer Anywhere

AnnouncementPlatform

The Apollo Studio Explorer is an incredible GraphQL IDE that makes it quick and easy to browse schemas and run operations against them. But wouldn’t it be awesome if you could embed the Explorer into external pages so that you could use it inside your product documentation, internal wiki, or blog post? Now you can! […]

November 19, 2021

GraphQL Summit Recap: Everything We Launched

by Jessica Hofman
November 10, 2021

Apollo Router: our GraphQL Federation runtime in Rust

by Jesse Rosenberger
November 10, 2021

Introducing Contracts: serve many audiences with a unified graph

by Vivek Ravishankar
November 3, 2021

Moving Apollo Federation 2 to the Elastic License v2

by Matt DeBergalis
November 3, 2021

Announcing Apollo Federation 2

by Phil Prasek
November 1, 2021

apollo-rs: spec-compliant GraphQL tools in Rust

by Irina Shestak
October 20, 2021

Launch with confidence: introducing the Apollo Studio Launches dashboard

by Joe McCarron

December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

by Rares Matei

