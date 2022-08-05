8 Reasons to Attend GraphQL Summit 2022

Start your countdown!

This October, the GraphQL community will gather in San Diego October 3-5 for 3 days of surf, sun, and all things GraphQL at GraphQL Summit 2022. Summit is something we at Apollo look forward to every year, and we are so excited to be back in person! Supercharge your graph program and forge connections in the GraphQL space to learn and share best practices.

There are two months (59 days!) left until GraphQL Summit 2022, and if you’re not convinced this is the must-attend event of the year, we’ve outlined 8 reasons to grab your pass:

1. Build the schedule of your (GraphQL) dreams

With more than 50 sessions and hands-on workshops, you’ll be able to build a schedule that reflects what’s top of mind for you and your organization. From product announcements to building a federated graph to best practices for successfully driving supergraph adoption across your enterprise, there’s content for wherever you are in your graph adoption journey.

2. Connect with familiar and new friends

We’ve spent a lot of time connecting over Zoom meetings and Slack threads the past two years, but there’s nothing better than getting together IRL over dinner, drinks, and ocean views. Plus, the Apollo team can’t wait to meet you in person!

3. Level up your GraphQL knowledge

Whether you’re starting your graph journey or a graph veteran, you’ll sharpen your skills with hands-on demos, technical breakout sessions, and full-day workshops. You’ll experience the power of the supergraph and get insights straight from the experts.

In addition to the more tactical breakout sessions, GraphQL Summit will feature sessions and keynotes aimed to educate and inspire—brought to you by industry experts, champions at leading enterprises like Netflix, and notable thought leaders. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to draw inspiration from the most exciting movers and shakers in digital transformation today.

5. Enjoy sunny San Diego

Break up your routine and swap office views for beach views. This year GraphQL Summit will be in sunny San Diego. With outdoor dining, keynotes, and rooms looking out into the water, the destination alone will inspire you. Outside of Summit programming, you can enjoy yoga and join us for the ultimate Graph & Brew at Stone Brewery.

6. Strengthen your team’s connection

There’s nothing quite like bonding in person with your colleagues as you learn, share ideas, and explore. GraphQL Summit 2022 is the perfect way to bring your team together while gaining the best practices you need to uplevel your GraphQL adoption. Bringing your team of 5 or more? Email summit@apollographql.com for an additional $200 off each pass!

7. Get your hands dirty to uplevel your skills

During the first day of Summit, we’re offering free, optional hands-on workshops that you can add to uplevel your experience. The workshops cover hot topics like schema design, federation, and more. You can find more details about the workshops here.

8. The ultimate Graph & Brew at Stone Brewery

It wouldn’t be GraphQL Summit without a Graph & Brew. Join us at Stone Brewery Tuesday evening for brews, bites, lawn games, Karaoke, and more for our indoor/outdoor Summit celebration. Our Graph & Brews are always a hit, and we’re so excited to host our biggest one yet.

Register today

Read the full details about this year’s festival and register to attend here.

Already packing your Hawaiian shirt and tasting the salty air, but still need more details to convince your boss? Use this Justification Letter to help persuade them of the benefits of attending GraphQL Summit 2022.