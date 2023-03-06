Building a GraphQL API in Typescript with Apollo Server

Are you looking to learn how to build a GraphQL API using Typescript with Apollo Server? Then join the Apollo Developer Advocates for a live stream event on 3/22 at 9:00 AM PST! The event will be hosted in the Apollo Discord with a live Q&A session at the end. We’ll also be trying this live stream directly from our YouTube so you can subscribe to get a notification of the event.

During this live stream, we will provide a step-by-step guide to help you build your subgraph starting with a template using Schema Definition Language (SDL). This will include everything you need to get started along with important toolings like codegen and GraphOS. Plus, they will answer any questions you have along the way.

If you want to learn more about Apollo Server + Typescript, this is the perfect opportunity for you. So don’t miss out and join the Apollo Developer Advocates to get your questions answered! We’ll be updating this post with the video recording once it is available.