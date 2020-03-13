Roadmap to your data graph: webcast and Q&A series

Last updated March 13, 2020

We’re bringing back some of the most popular talks of GraphQL Summit followed by live Q&A’s with the Apollo engineers who gave them. They share guidance and concrete steps to build, maintain, and protect your data graph, whether you’re currently exploring and prototyping with GraphQL, working on shipping your first feature or an entire product, or considering rolling out to a data graph to your entire organization. Read more about the talks and sign-up below. We look forward to answering your questions!

The GraphQL developer experience Thu, Nov 14–10am PDT. Presenter: Daniele Man, Engineering Manager, Apollo

Hear about how the shift from legacy APIs to GraphQL can spark joy and productivity in developers. See Danielle walk through a live demo of connecting backend services to UI with a seamless programming model that extends from server to client using Apollo GraphQL and React.

Who is this webcast for? This is a session for frontend developers of all levels. You’ll see what the modern app developer experience looks like, learn how to get started, and discover what you may not even realize you’re missing. Why does this matter? With GraphQL, it’s easier than ever to set ourselves up to have a great developer that brings more productivity and satisfaction to our jobs.

The agile schema evolution and graph management Tue, Nov 19–10am PDT. Presenter: Evans Hauser, Core Developer, Apollo

As GraphQL usage increases in an organization, Evans will demonstrate why and how teams should practice agile schema development and iteratively evolve their schema over time.

Learn specific practices and workflows that prevent outages, focus work, and foster communication when developing and maintaining a data graph. This includes schema validation, field rollover, and schema documentation.

Who is this webcast for? This webcast is designed for teams with one or more data graph applications in production or development who want to improve their velocity. Developers who plan to modify or maintain a data graph will find the talk particularly interesting. Why does this matter? Agile schema development increases data graph developer velocity by preventing outages, focusing backend scope, and providing guided communication between client and server teams. This prevention, focus, and communication save money and time, which leads to more data graph stability, robustness, and features.

The do's and don'ts for your schema and GraphQL operations Thu, Nov 21–10am PDT. Presenter: Michael Watson, Customer Success Engineer, Apollo

Learn best practices for your GraphQL schema and client operations. We’ll start with some common do’s and don’ts for your schema that will help client more easily consumer your graph. Then we’ll cover some common pitfalls we see in GraphQL operations and how some small changes can being a lot of clarity to your graph. We’ll also sprinkle in some Apollo tooling and what is available in the platform to help support these common do’s and don’ts.

Who is this Session for? Anyone who is using GraphQL (does not have to be using Apollo). Why does this matter? It’s important to design a product centric schema that can be easily consumed by clients. As you design your GraphQL schema, you may be starting with only one client application but the future could have hundreds of clients consuming your graph; this will help make sure you’re prepared. Now that you have more than one client consuming your graph, you need to really understand who and how is your graph being consumed. This means making sure the operations are clients are sending us makes sense for our organization.

The architecture of federation Thu, Dec 5–10am PDT. Jeff Hampton, Solutions Architect, Apollo

Apollo Federation brought a new architecture to GraphQL and a new way of thinking about how to design and build a schema, but what does it mean for how your team builds a data graph? During this webcast, you will learn about the architectural principles behind federation and see how you can implement a well designed and structured data graph using Apollo.

Who is this Session for? This session is for developers, engineering managers, and architects who want a deeper understanding of Apollo Federation, starting at its core concepts. Why does this matter? Apollo Federation is a principled implementation of a “single graph,” enabling different teams to collaborate, contribute, and manage a single graph whose implementation is loosely-coupled. Because Federation is built upon the core GraphQL syntax, it is declarative. Federation brings new opportunities to scale and optimize GraphQL across the enterprise.

