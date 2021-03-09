Latest Apollo Client Next js posts

March 9, 2021

Getting Started With Apollo Client in Next.js

Apollo ClientNext js

Wait, you want me to put my data where!? Figuring out how to configure Apollo Client with Next.js can be a bit confusing. This confusion stems from the fact that there are three ways to fetch and render data: static, server-side, and client-side. There are benefits and tradeoffs to each strategy, but I’m happy to […]

November 11, 2020

Building a Next.js App with Apollo Client & Slash GraphQL

Apollo ClientNext js

Slash GraphQL is a managed GraphQL cloud service that gives your app a /graphql API endpoint from nothing more than your app’s GraphQL schema. It’s the fastest way to start a GraphQL app. In this blog post, we will build a simple NextJS app from scratch, using Apollo Client to consume the GraphQL API of […]

