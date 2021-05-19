Building a Next.js App with Apollo Client & Slash GraphQL

Last updated May 19, 2021

Slash GraphQL is a managed GraphQL cloud service that gives your app a /graphql API endpoint from nothing more than your app’s GraphQL schema. It’s the fastest way to start a GraphQL app. In this blog post, we will build a simple NextJS app from scratch, using Apollo Client to consume the GraphQL API of Slash GraphQL.

What we’re going to build

The app will be a simple EPL (English Premier League) player directory in which you can search for players by their club, position, country, etc and a page that shows the EPL points table.

Player Directory

Search

EPL Table

You can find the complete code for this project here on Github.

Create a basic GraphQL schema

Let’s talk about what we need to represent player data. A player contains the attributes name , position , overall , club , and country . Since the position attribute can have a value from a set of possible values, so we can represent it as an enum. Both country and club can be represented as their own types so that they can contain more details like the stadium name. The schema for our project looks something like this:

type Player { id : ID ! name : String ! position : Position overall : Int club : Club country : Country } enum Position { GK RB LB CB DM CM LM RM CF ST } type Club { id : ID ! name : String ! league : String stadium : String } type Country { id : ID ! name : String ! stadium : String }

With the schema decided upon, the next step for us is to create a backend GraphQL API by submitting this schema on Slash GraphQL.

Slash GraphQL

You’ll need an account to create GraphQL backends on Slash GraphQL. There’s a generous free tier. If you don’t have an account, head over to https://slash.dgraph.io/ and register for your free account.

Create a GraphQL Deployment

You’ll see the empty dashboard screen when you first log into Slash GraphQL.

Just press the “Launch a backend” button. That takes you to a screen to create the backend. You can also checkout the “Interactive Tutorial” if you like.

I named my deployment epl , set it up in AWS US West region selected the Free billing plan. Clicking “Launch” spins up the backend infrastructure to serve your GraphQL App. That’ll spin for just a few moments, and once you have the green tick, it’s live.

While it’s spinning up, note down the URL of your GraphQL API. You’ll need that to connect it to the NextJS app. Once the GraphQL backend is live, you give it your GraphQL schema, it serves a GraphQL API – no layers, no translations, no SQL, just GraphQL. So press “Create your Schema”, paste the schema in and press “Deploy”.

Setup a NextJS app with Apollo Client

Let’s create a NextJS app using the following command

yarn create next-app

Add the Apollo Client & GraphQL dependencies.

yarn add @apollo/client graphql

Create a file lib/apolloClient.js to store the Apollo client config. We’re going to create a basic function that returns an Apollo Client instance with:

the uri value set to the Slash GraphQL endpoint which we created in the last step.

value set to the Slash GraphQL endpoint which we created in the last step. ssrMode to should be true since when page is pre-rendered using SSR (server-side rendering), and false when it’s rendered on the client. To accomplish this, we can check the typeof the window object to determine if Apollo Client is isomorphically running on the client or the server.

import { useMemo } from "react" ; import { ApolloClient , HttpLink , InMemoryCache } from "@apollo/client" ; let apolloClient ; function createApolloClient ( ) { return new ApolloClient ( { ssrMode : typeof window === "undefined" , link : new HttpLink ( { uri : "YOUR-SLASH-ENDPOINT" , } ) , cache : new InMemoryCache ( ) , } ) ; }

Note: If you forgot to copy the URL in the last step, you can find in the Slash GraphQL dashboard.

Now we have a basic function that returns an Apollo client instance for the given config, we don’t want to create a new instance for the different pages, we just want to merge the Apollo cache with initial state. We have the initializeApollo function which calls the createApolloClient function to create a new client if it doesn’t exist. If it does, then it merges the Apollo cache with the initialState (if not null) which is the Apollo cache value that is passed to initializeApollo .

export function initializeApollo ( initialState = null ) { const _apolloClient = apolloClient ?? createApolloClient ( ) ; if ( initialState ) { const existingCache = _apolloClient . extract ( ) ; _apolloClient . cache . restore ( { ... existingCache , ... initialState } ) ; } if ( typeof window === "undefined" ) return _apolloClient ; if ( ! apolloClient ) apolloClient = _apolloClient ; return _apolloClient ; }

We want the Apollo client instance to be updated only when the cache value has changed, let’s use a useMemo hook to achieve that. The useApollo function is defined which calls a useMemo hook which returns the memoized value of the Apollo client returned by the call to initializeApollo and it is recomputed only when the initialState value changes. This returns the Apollo client instance.

export function useApollo ( initialState ) { const store = useMemo ( ( ) => initializeApollo ( initialState ) , [ initialState ] ) ; return store ; }

Now we use this in our pages/_app.js to pass the Apollo Client instance to different pages. This gets the pageProps for each page and we will talk more about the cache value initialApolloState a little later.

import { ApolloProvider } from "@apollo/client" ; import { useApollo } from "../lib/apolloClient" ; export default function App ( { Component , pageProps } ) { const apolloClient = useApollo ( pageProps . initialApolloState ) ; return ( < ApolloProvider client = { apolloClient } > < div style = { { margin : "20px" } } > < Component { ... pageProps } / > < / div > < / ApolloProvider > ) ; }

We have Apollo Client setup now, let’s query for players.

Create a basic UI

Let’s create a component components/playersList.js which will query and display the list of players. We use the useQuery hook to fetch the list of players, to which we pass the ALL_PLAYERS_QUERY query.

import { gql , useQuery } from "@apollo/client" ; export const ALL_PLAYERS_QUERY = gql ` query allPlayers { queryPlayer { name position country { id name stadium } club { id name stadium } id } } ` ; ... const { loading , error , data } = useQuery ( ALL_PLAYERS_QUERY ) ;

Now let’s show them on the UI. We will be using Material-UI, so let’s add that dependency.

yarn add @material-ui/core @material-ui/lab

Create a grid to display all the players.

import Card from "@material-ui/core/Card" ; import Grid from "@material-ui/core/Grid" ; import { makeStyles } from "@material-ui/core/styles" ; import CardContent from "@material-ui/core/CardContent" ; import Button from "@material-ui/core/Button" ; import Typography from "@material-ui/core/Typography" ; const useStyles = makeStyles ( { root : { minWidth : 275 , } , bullet : { display : "inline-block" , margin : "0 2px" , transform : "scale(0.8)" , } , title : { fontSize : 18 , } , pos : { marginBottom : 12 , fontSize : 12 , } , } ) ; ... const classes = useStyles ( ) ; ... export default function PlayersList ( ) { const { loading , error , data } = useQuery ( ALL_PLAYERS_QUERY ) ; if ( error ) return < div > Error loading players . < / div > ; if ( loading ) return < div > Loading < / div > ; const { queryPlayer : allPlayers } = data ; ... return ( < Grid style = { { marginTop : "20px" } } container spacing = { 2 } > { allPlayers . map ( ( player ) => ( < Grid item xs = { 4 } key = { player . id } > < Card className = { classes . root } > < CardContent > < Typography className = { classes . title } color = "textPrimary" gutterBottom > { player . name } < / Typography > < Typography className = { classes . pos } color = "textSecondary" > { player . club . name } < / Typography > < Typography variant = "body2" component = "p" > Position - { player . position } < br / > Country - { player . country . name } < / Typography > < / CardContent > < / Card > < / Grid > ) ) } < / Grid > ) ; }

Refer to the component to see the complete code. Now, let’s include the PlayersList component in the pages/index.js page so that we can loop over all players and display them.

import PlayersList , { ALL_CLUBS_QUERY , ALL_COUNTRIES_QUERY } from "../components/playersList" ; import Link from "next/link" const IndexPage = ( ) => { return ( < div > < h1 style = { { textAlign : "center" } } > < a href = "#epl-players-directory" aria - hidden = "true" class = "aal_anchor" id = "epl-players-directory" > < svg aria - hidden = "true" class = "aal_svg" height = "16" version = "1.1" viewBox = "0 0 16 16" width = "16" > < path fill - rule = "evenodd" d = "M4 9h1v1H4c-1.5 0-3-1.69-3-3.5S2.55 3 4 3h4c1.45 0 3 1.69 3 3.5 0 1.41-.91 2.72-2 3.25V8.59c.58-.45 1-1.27 1-2.09C10 5.22 8.98 4 8 4H4c-.98 0-2 1.22-2 2.5S3 9 4 9zm9-3h-1v1h1c1 0 2 1.22 2 2.5S13.98 12 13 12H9c-.98 0-2-1.22-2-2.5 0-.83.42-1.64 1-2.09V6.25c-1.09.53-2 1.84-2 3.25C6 11.31 7.55 13 9 13h4c1.45 0 3-1.69 3-3.5S14.5 6 13 6z" > < / path > < / svg > < / a > EPL Players Directory < / h1 > < PlayersList / > < / div > ) } ;

Let’s add players by executing some mutations, open your favourite GraphQL client like Postman, Insomnia or GraphQL playground. Add a club –

mutation addClub { addClub ( input : [ { name : "Arsenal" } ] ) { club { id name } } }

Result –

{ "data" : { "addClub" : { "club" : [ { "id" : "0x2713" , "name" : "Arsenal" } ] } } , ... }

Now let’s add players to the club –

mutation addPlayers ( $players : [ AddPlayerInput ! ] ! ) { addPlayer ( input : $players ) { player { id name } } }

Query variables (Remember to change the id value below with what you got in the result above when you ran the mutation) –

{ "players" : [ { "name" : "Xhaka" , "country" : { "name" : "Switzerland" } , "position" : "CM" , "club" : { "id" : "0x2713" } , "overall" : 85 } , { "name" : "Leno" , "country" : { "name" : "Germany" } , "position" : "GK" , "club" : { "id" : "0x2713" } , "overall" : 88 } , { "name" : "Bellerin" , "country" : { "name" : "Spain" } , "position" : "RB" , "club" : { "id" : "0x2713" } , "overall" : 82 } , { "name" : "Tierney" , "country" : { "name" : "Scotland" } , "position" : "LB" , "club" : { "id" : "0x2713" } , "overall" : 85 } , { "name" : "Luiz" , "country" : { "name" : "Brazil" } , "position" : "CB" , "club" : { "id" : "0x2713" } , "overall" : 80 } , { "name" : "Saka" , "country" : { "name" : "England" } , "position" : "LM" , "club" : { "id" : "0x2713" } , "overall" : 83 } ] }

Result –

{ "data" : { "addPlayer" : { "player" : [ { "id" : "0x9c4f" , "name" : "Saka" } , { "id" : "0x9c52" , "name" : "Bellerin" } , { "id" : "0x9c53" , "name" : "Tierney" } , { "id" : "0x9c54" , "name" : "Luiz" } , { "id" : "0x9c56" , "name" : "Xhaka" } , { "id" : "0x9c57" , "name" : "Leno" } ] } } , ... }

Now successfully we have added few players, feel free to add more players and clubs. Refer the docs section in the your GraphQL client to learn more about the queries/mutations that the GraphQL API supports.

Run yarn dev and check the browser, you should see a list of players!

Add Search/filter

Let’s add a search so that we can filter from the list of all players.

The set of attributes we’ll use to filter via dropdown are country , club , and position . To populate the dropdown options, we’ll need to first fetch them with a query. Since we are quite certain that these values like clubs, countries won’t change, we can fire these queries as part of pre-rendering (or SSG static site generation) which runs at build time ( getStaticProps ). We’ll fire these queries from the pages/index.js page’s getStaticProps function.

import { initializeApollo } from "../lib/apolloClient" ... export async function getStaticProps ( ) { const apolloClient = initializeApollo ( ) ; await apolloClient . query ( { query : ALL_COUNTRIES_QUERY , } ) ; await apolloClient . query ( { query : ALL_CLUBS_QUERY , } ) ; return { props : { initialApolloState : apolloClient . cache . extract ( ) , } , revalidate : 1 , } ; }

Here, we acquire an instance of Apollo Client, fire the queries off, and then extract the cache which contains the result for these queries. We then pass the result as props, which is to be used by the page/_app.js to create an updated Apollo Client instance to be used by the pages, as we have seen earlier in this blog post.

Note: In development mode, getStaticProps runs on each request instead.

Now let’s update our components/playerList.js component to add dropdowns for country & club.

const [ country , setCountry ] = useState ( null ) ; const { loading : loadingCountries , error : errCountries , data : countries , } = useQuery ( ALL_COUNTRIES_QUERY ) ;

The result for these queries is returned by the Apollo cache since it is already present there, because of what we did above.

< Autocomplete id = " combo-box-country " options = { allCountries } getOptionLabel = { ( option ) => option . name } value = { country } style = { { width : 300 } } renderInput = { ( params ) => ( < TextField { ... params } label = " Country " variant = " outlined " /> ) } onChange = { ( e , value ) => value ? setCountry ( { id : value . id , name : value . name , } ) : setCountry ( null ) } /> ;

This will display a autocomplete dropdown for the country, similarly, you can add for the club. Now let’s add search field to search by position and player name . To achieve this, we will update the schema to use the @search directive. Since we know Position is an enum in the schema, we can directly store an array of possible values in the UI.

type Player { id : ID ! name : String ! @search ( by : [ fulltext ] ) position : Position @search overall : Int club : Club country : Country } enum Position { GK RB LB CB DM CM LM RM CF ST } type Club { id : ID ! name : String ! league : String stadium : String } type Country { id : ID ! name : String ! stadium : String }

Update the schema on your Slash instance. Navigate to the Schema option under Develop and paste the updated schema there then click Deploy .

The position attribute will be an autocomplete dropdown similar to country & club with the only difference that the options are populated by an array stored in the UI. Lastly, let’s add an input field to search by player name.

const [ searchText , setSearchText ] = useState ( "" ) ; ... return ( ... < TextField id = " outlined-basic " label = " Player " variant = " outlined " value = { searchText } style = { { width : 300 , marginLeft : "10px" } } onChange = { ( event ) => setSearchText ( event . target . value ) } /> )

Now we have added all the attributes by which we want to filter the players. The search query uses the countryID & clubID and passes it to the filter of its respective type. The filter that is passed to queryPlayer is responsible to filter by position & player name, it looks something like this filter:{name: {anyoftext: "player-name"}, position: {eq: GK}} . The @cascade directive is used at the top-level to ensure that the result contains only nodes which have all the fields specified in the query.

export const FILTER_PLAYERS_QUERY = gql ` query filterPlayers( $filter: PlayerFilter $countryID: [ID!] $clubID: [ID!] ) { queryPlayer(filter: $filter) @cascade { name position country(filter: { id: $countryID }) { id name } club(filter: { id: $clubID }) { id name } id } } ` ;

We have the search query ready, let’s use it in the component. We will use the useLazyQuery hook since we want to trigger the search query only when we click on the search button, this returns a function which we will invoke from the search function and pass the query variables to it. The searchStatus state is used to switch between filtered and all players list.

... const [ searchStatus , setSearchStatus ] = useState ( false ) ; const [ getFilteredPlayers , { loading : filterLoading , data : filteredPlayers , error : filterError } , ] = useLazyQuery ( FILTER_PLAYERS_QUERY ) ; ... const searchPlayers = ( ) => { let filter = { } ; setSearchStatus ( true ) ; if ( position ) { filter . position = { eq : position } ; } if ( searchText !== "" ) { filter . name = { anyoftext : searchText } ; } if ( Object . keys ( filter ) . length === 0 ) { if ( ! club && ! country ) { setSearchStatus ( false ) ; return ; } } getFilteredPlayers ( { variables : { filter : filter , clubID : club ? [ club ] : allClubs . map ( ( club ) => club . id ) , countryID : country ? [ country . id ] : allCountries . map ( ( country ) => country . id ) , } , } ) ; } ; const dataset = searchStatus && filteredPlayers ? filteredPlayers ?. queryPlayer : allPlayers ; return ( ... < Button variant = " contained " color = " primary " onClick = { searchPlayers } style = { { marginLeft : "10px" } } > Search </ Button > ... )

Refer to the component to see the complete code. Run yarn dev (if it isn’t already running) and check the browser, you should be able to use the search now!

Use SSR to fetch EPL table

We have already used one form of pre-rendering (SSG), now let’s quickly use another one SSR to fetch the EPL table. In the case of SSR, the generation happens on each request rather than build time which is the case for SSG. Similar to getStaticProps for SSG, there is a getServerSideProps function for SSR. Let’s create a file at pages/table.js to display the EPL table. We will use the API from apifootball.com to get the table, you can signup for a free plan and get an API key.

export async function getServerSideProps ( ) { const res = await fetch ( ` https://apiv2.apifootball.com/?action=get_standings&league_id=148&APIkey=YOUR-API_KEY ` ) ; const data = await res . json ( ) ; return { props : { data } } ; }

Create table on UI by using the data prop.

function EPLTable ( { data } ) { return ( < div > < Link href = " / " > Back to players directory </ Link > < h1 style = { { textAlign : "center" } } > < a href = " #epl-table " aria-hidden = " true " class = " aal_anchor " id = " epl-table " > < svg aria-hidden = " true " class = " aal_svg " height = " 16 " version = " 1.1 " viewBox = " 0 0 16 16 " width = " 16 " > < path fill-rule = " evenodd " d = " M4 9h1v1H4c-1.5 0-3-1.69-3-3.5S2.55 3 4 3h4c1.45 0 3 1.69 3 3.5 0 1.41-.91 2.72-2 3.25V8.59c.58-.45 1-1.27 1-2.09C10 5.22 8.98 4 8 4H4c-.98 0-2 1.22-2 2.5S3 9 4 9zm9-3h-1v1h1c1 0 2 1.22 2 2.5S13.98 12 13 12H9c-.98 0-2-1.22-2-2.5 0-.83.42-1.64 1-2.09V6.25c-1.09.53-2 1.84-2 3.25C6 11.31 7.55 13 9 13h4c1.45 0 3-1.69 3-3.5S14.5 6 13 6z " > </ path > </ svg > </ a > EPL Table </ h1 > < TableContainer component = { Paper } > < Table aria-label = " simple table " > < TableHead > < TableRow > < TableCell > Position </ TableCell > ... </ TableRow > </ TableHead > < TableBody > { data . map ( ( row ) => ( < TableRow key = { row . overall_league_position } > < TableCell component = " th " scope = " row " > { row . overall_league_position } </ TableCell > ... </ TableRow > ) ) } </ TableBody > </ Table > </ TableContainer > </ div > ) ; }

Let’s add the link to this page on the main page: pages/index.js.

... < div > < h1 style = {{ textAlign: "center" }} > < a href = " #epl-players-directory-epl-table " aria-hidden = " true " class = " aal_anchor " id = " epl-players-directory-epl-table " > < svg aria-hidden = " true " class = " aal_svg " height = " 16 " version = " 1.1 " viewBox = " 0 0 16 16 " width = " 16 " > < path fill-rule = " evenodd " d = " M4 9h1v1H4c-1.5 0-3-1.69-3-3.5S2.55 3 4 3h4c1.45 0 3 1.69 3 3.5 0 1.41-.91 2.72-2 3.25V8.59c.58-.45 1-1.27 1-2.09C10 5.22 8.98 4 8 4H4c-.98 0-2 1.22-2 2.5S3 9 4 9zm9-3h-1v1h1c1 0 2 1.22 2 2.5S13.98 12 13 12H9c-.98 0-2-1.22-2-2.5 0-.83.42-1.64 1-2.09V6.25c-1.09.53-2 1.84-2 3.25C6 11.31 7.55 13 9 13h4c1.45 0 3-1.69 3-3.5S14.5 6 13 6z " > </ path > </ svg > </ a > EPL Players Directory < Link href = " /table " > (EPL Table) </ Link > </ h1 > < PlayersList /> </ div > ...

Refer to the table page to see the complete code. Run yarn dev (if it isn’t already running) for a final time and check the browser, you should be able to see the table on the /table page!

Conclusion

In this blog, we learned how to use Apollo client with NextJS along with its pre-rendering methods – SSG and SSR. We also learned how to use Slash GraphQL to get an instant GraphQL endpoint and iterate on its schema.

