Queries
Learn how to fetch data with the useQuery hook
Fetching data in a simple, predictable way is one of the core features of Apollo Client. This article demonstrates how to fetch GraphQL data in React with the
useQuery hook and attach the result to your UI. You'll also learn how Apollo Client simplifies data management code by tracking error and loading states for you.
Prerequisites
This article assumes you're familiar with building basic GraphQL queries. If you need a refresher, we recommend that you read this guide and practice running queries in GraphiQL. Apollo Client queries are standard GraphQL, so any query that runs in GraphiQL will also run when provided to
useQuery.
This article also assumes that you've already set up Apollo Client and have wrapped your React app in an
ApolloProvider component. Read our getting started guide if you need help with either of those steps.
To follow along with the examples below, open up our starter project and sample GraphQL server on CodeSandbox. You can view the completed version of the app here.
Executing a query
The
useQuery React hook is the primary API for executing queries in an Apollo application. To run a query within a React component, call
useQuery and pass it a GraphQL query string. When your component renders,
useQuery returns an object from Apollo Client that contains
loading,
error, and
data properties you can use to render your UI.
Let's look at an example. First, we'll create a GraphQL query named
GET_DOGS. Remember to wrap query strings in the
gql function to parse them into query documents:
import gql from 'graphql-tag';
import { useQuery } from '@apollo/react-hooks';
const GET_DOGS = gql`
{
dogs {
id
breed
}
}
`;
Next, we'll create a component named
Dogs. Inside it, we'll pass our
GET_DOGS query to the
useQuery hook:
function Dogs({ onDogSelected }) {
const { loading, error, data } = useQuery(GET_DOGS);
if (loading) return 'Loading...';
if (error) return `Error! ${error.message}`;
return (
<select name="dog" onChange={onDogSelected}>
{data.dogs.map(dog => (
<option key={dog.id} value={dog.breed}>
{dog.breed}
</option>
))}
</select>
);
}
As our query executes and the values of
loading,
error, and
data change, the
Dogs component can intelligently render different UI elements according to the query's state:
- As long as
loadingis
true(indicating the query is still in flight), the component presents a
Loading...notice.
- When loading is
falseand there is no
error, the query has completed. The component renders a dropdown menu that's populated with the list of dog breeds returned by the server.
When the user selects a dog breed from the populated dropdown, the selection is sent to the parent component via the provided
onDogSelected function.
In the next step, we'll associate the dropdown with a more sophisticated query that uses GraphQL variables.
Caching query results
Whenever Apollo Client fetches query results from your server, it automatically caches those results locally. This makes subsequent executions of the same query extremely fast.
To see this caching in action, let's build a new component called
DogPhoto.
DogPhoto accepts a prop called
breed that reflects the current value of the dropdown menu in our
Dogs component:
const GET_DOG_PHOTO = gql`
query Dog($breed: String!) {
dog(breed: $breed) {
id
displayImage
}
}
`;
function DogPhoto({ breed }) {
const { loading, error, data } = useQuery(GET_DOG_PHOTO, {
variables: { breed },
});
if (loading) return null;
if (error) return `Error! ${error}`;
return (
<img src={data.dog.displayImage} style={{ height: 100, width: 100 }} />
);
}
Notice that we're providing a configuration option (
variables) to the
useQuery hook this time. The
variables option is an object that contains all of the variables we want to pass to our GraphQL query. In this case, we want to pass the currently selected breed from the dropdown.
Select
bulldog from the dropdown to see its photo appear. Then switch to another breed, and then switch back to
bulldog. You'll notice that the bulldog photo loads instantly the second time around. This is the Apollo cache at work!
Next, let's learn some techniques for ensuring that our cached data is fresh.
Updating cached query results
Caching query results is handy and easy to do, but sometimes you want to make sure that cached data is up to date with your server. Apollo Client supports two strategies for this: polling and refetching.
Polling
Polling provides near-real-time synchronization with your server by causing a query to execute periodically at a specified interval. To enable polling for a query, pass a
pollInterval configuration option to the
useQuery hook with an interval in milliseconds:
function DogPhoto({ breed }) {
const { loading, error, data } = useQuery(GET_DOG_PHOTO, {
variables: { breed },
skip: !breed,
pollInterval: 500,
});
if (loading) return null;
if (error) return `Error! ${error}`;
return (
<img src={data.dog.displayImage} style={{ height: 100, width: 100 }} />
);
}
By setting the
pollInterval to 500, you'll fetch the current breed's image from the server every 0.5 seconds. Note that if you set
pollInterval to
0, the query will not poll.
You can also start and stop polling dynamically with the
startPollingand
stopPollingfunctions that are returned by the
useQueryhook.
Refetching
Refetching enables you to refresh query results in response to a particular user action, as opposed to using a fixed interval.
Let's add a button to our
DogPhoto component that calls our query's
refetch function whenever it's clicked.
You can optionally provide a new
variables object to
the
refetch function. If you don't (as is the case in the following example),
the query uses the same variables that it used in its previous execution.
function DogPhoto({ breed }) {
const { loading, error, data, refetch } = useQuery(GET_DOG_PHOTO, {
variables: { breed },
skip: !breed,
});
if (loading) return null;
if (error) return `Error! ${error}`;
return (
<div>
<img src={data.dog.displayImage} style={{ height: 100, width: 100 }} />
<button onClick={() => refetch()}>Refetch!</button>
</div>
);
}
Click the button and notice that the UI updates with a new dog photo. Refetching is an excellent way to guarantee fresh data, but it introduces some complexity with loading state. In the next section, we'll cover strategies for handling complex loading and error state.
Inspecting loading states
We've already seen that the
useQuery hook exposes our query's current loading state. This is helpful when a query first loads, but what happens to our loading state when we're refetching or polling?
Let's return to our refetching example from the previous section. If you click the refetch button, you'll see that the component doesn't re-render until the new data arrives. What if we want to indicate to the user that we're refetching the photo?
Luckily, the
useQuery hook's result object provides fine-grained information about the status of the query via the
networkStatus property. To take advantage
of this information, we need to set the
notifyOnNetworkStatusChange option to
true so our query component re-renders while a refetch is in flight:
function DogPhoto({ breed }) {
const { loading, error, data, refetch, networkStatus } = useQuery(
GET_DOG_PHOTO,
{
variables: { breed },
skip: !breed,
notifyOnNetworkStatusChange: true,
},
);
if (networkStatus === 4) return 'Refetching!';
if (loading) return null;
if (error) return `Error! ${error}`;
return (
<div>
<img src={data.dog.displayImage} style={{ height: 100, width: 100 }} />
<button onClick={() => refetch()}>Refetch!</button>
</div>
);
}
The
networkStatus property is an enum with number values from
1 to
8 that represent different loading states.
4 corresponds to a refetch, but there are also values for polling and pagination. For a full list of all the possible loading states, check out the source.
Inspecting error states
You can customize your query error handling by providing the
errorPolicy
configuration option to the
useQuery hook. The default value is
none, which tells Apollo Client to treat all GraphQL errors as runtime errors. In this case, Apollo Client discards any query response data returned by the server and sets the
error property in the
useQuery result object to
true.
If you set
errorPolicy to
all,
useQuery does not discard query response data, allowing you to render partial results.
Executing queries manually
When React mounts and renders a component that calls the
useQuery hook, Apollo Client automatically executes the specified query. But what if you want to execute a query in response to a different event, such as a user clicking a button?
The
useLazyQuery hook is perfect for executing queries in response to events
other than component rendering. This hook acts just like
useQuery, with one key exception: when
useLazyQuery is called, it does not immediately execute its associated query. Instead, it returns a function in its result tuple that you can call whenever you're ready to execute the query:
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { useLazyQuery } from '@apollo/react-hooks';
function DelayedQuery() {
const [dog, setDog] = useState(null);
const [getDog, { loading, data }] = useLazyQuery(GET_DOG_PHOTO);
if (loading) return <p>Loading ...</p>;
if (data && data.dog) {
setDog(data.dog);
}
return (
<div>
{dog && <img src={dog.displayImage} />}
<button onClick={() => getDog({ variables: { breed: 'bulldog' } })}>
Click me!
</button>
</div>
);
}
To view a complete version of the app we just built, check out the CodeSandbox here.
useQuery API
Supported options and result fields for the
useQuery hook are listed below.
Most calls to
useQuery can omit the majority of these options, but it's useful to know they exist. To learn about the
useQuery hook API in more detail with usage examples, see the API reference.
Options
The
useQuery hook accepts the following options:
|Option
|Type
|Description
query
|DocumentNode
|A GraphQL query document parsed into an AST by
graphql-tag. Optional for the
useQuery Hook since the query can be passed in as the first parameter to the Hook. Required for the
Query component.
variables
|{ [key: string]: any }
|An object containing all of the variables your query needs to execute
pollInterval
|number
|Specifies the interval in ms at which you want your component to poll for data. Defaults to 0 (no polling).
notifyOnNetworkStatusChange
|boolean
|Whether updates to the network status or network error should re-render your component. Defaults to false.
fetchPolicy
|FetchPolicy
|How you want your component to interact with the Apollo cache. Defaults to "cache-first".
errorPolicy
|ErrorPolicy
|How you want your component to handle network and GraphQL errors. Defaults to "none", which means we treat GraphQL errors as runtime errors.
ssr
|boolean
|Pass in false to skip your query during server-side rendering.
displayName
|string
|The name of your component to be displayed in React DevTools. Defaults to 'Query'.
skip
|boolean
|If skip is true, the query will be skipped entirely. Not available with
useLazyQuery.
onCompleted
|(data: TData | {}) => void
|A callback executed once your query successfully completes.
onError
|(error: ApolloError) => void
|A callback executed in the event of an error.
context
|Record<string, any>
|Shared context between your component and your network interface (Apollo Link).
partialRefetch
|boolean
|If
true, perform a query
refetch if the query result is marked as being partial, and the returned data is reset to an empty Object by the Apollo Client
QueryManager (due to a cache miss). The default value is
false for backwards-compatibility's sake, but should be changed to true for most use-cases.
client
|ApolloClient
|An
ApolloClient instance. By default
useQuery /
Query uses the client passed down via context, but a different client can be passed in.
returnPartialData
|boolean
|Opt into receiving partial results from the cache for queries that are not fully satisfied by the cache. false by default.
Result
After being called, the
useQuery hook returns a result object with the following properties. This object contains your query result, plus some helpful functions for refetching, dynamic polling, and pagination.
|Property
|Type
|Description
data
|TData
|An object containing the result of your GraphQL query. Defaults to
undefined.
loading
|boolean
|A boolean that indicates whether the request is in flight
error
|ApolloError
|A runtime error with
graphQLErrors and
networkError properties
variables
|{ [key: string]: any }
|An object containing the variables the query was called with
networkStatus
|NetworkStatus
|A number from 1-8 corresponding to the detailed state of your network request. Includes information about refetching and polling status. Used in conjunction with the
notifyOnNetworkStatusChange prop.
refetch
|(variables?: TVariables) => Promise<ApolloQueryResult>
|A function that allows you to refetch the query and optionally pass in new variables
fetchMore
|({ query?: DocumentNode, variables?: TVariables, updateQuery: Function}) => Promise<ApolloQueryResult>
|A function that enables pagination for your query
startPolling
|(interval: number) => void
|This function sets up an interval in ms and fetches the query each time the specified interval passes.
stopPolling
|() => void
|This function stops the query from polling.
subscribeToMore
|(options: { document: DocumentNode, variables?: TVariables, updateQuery?: Function, onError?: Function}) => () => void
|A function that sets up a subscription.
subscribeToMore returns a function that you can use to unsubscribe.
updateQuery
|(previousResult: TData, options: { variables: TVariables }) => TData
|A function that allows you to update the query's result in the cache outside the context of a fetch, mutation, or subscription
client
|ApolloClient
|Your
ApolloClient instance. Useful for manually firing queries or writing data to the cache.
called
|boolean
|A boolean indicating if the query function has been called, used by
useLazyQuery (not set for
useQuery /
Query).
