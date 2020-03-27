Apollo, GraphQL, React Native, and Meteor

Last updated March 27, 2020

Last week, we had a great conversation with Ben Strahan, Paul Dowman, and Martijn Walraven about the tradeoffs between Cordova, fully native apps, and React Native in the Meteor context, and how Apollo fits into that story as a unified data loading system.

Check it out to hear about how all of the pieces fit together:

Martijn most recently finished rewriting Meteor’s Cordova integration to use native code to securely and incrementally ship new JavaScript code for production mobile apps. Now, he’s setting his sights on enabling Apollo to work well with hybrid native apps built with frameworks like React Native and NativeScript, as well as building fully native shells so that iOS and Android apps can easily integrate GraphQL data.

If you want to hear more from Martijn, catch his upcoming talk:

“Progressive enhancement for mobile apps: exploring the continuum between Cordova and React Native.”

First, on May 19th at PhoneGap Day EU, then June 3rd at React Europe. Good luck on the talks, Martijn!