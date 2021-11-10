Latest Backend Federation posts

November 10, 2021

Apollo Router: our GraphQL Federation runtime in Rust

Backend

Today, we’re excited to unveil our next-generation GraphQL Federation runtime: the Apollo Router. The Apollo Router is written in Rust, and it is fast. Early benchmarks show that the Router adds less than 10ms of latency to each operation, and it can process 8x the load of the JavaScript Apollo Gateway.

November 3, 2021

Announcing Apollo Federation 2

Backend

We’re excited to announce Apollo Federation 2, an evolutionary step forward that builds on the success of the original version with an improved shared ownership model, enhanced type merging, and cleaner syntax for a smoother developer experience. It’s backwards compatible, requiring no major changes to your subgraphs. Try the alpha today!

July 21, 2021

Apollo Workbench: A Better Way to Design Federated Graphs

Backend

I’ve been helping companies develop their graph using Apollo Federation for over two years now, and it’s amazing to see all the different applications they’ve enabled. In developing one graph, companies often struggle to define a process for effectively governing changes to the federated schema. Some companies use a Google doc, while others use a […]

July 9, 2021

Federation in Odyssey

by Janessa Garrow
May 13, 2021

Using Subscriptions with Your Federated Data Graph

by Mandi Wise
November 9, 2020

Caching Strategies in a Federated GraphQL Architecture

by Kyle Schrade
November 6, 2020

9 Lessons From a Year of Apollo Federation

by Kyle Schrade

