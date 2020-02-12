Latest Backend File Uploads posts
ArchitectureAuthCachingData SourcesFederation
File UploadsPerformanceSchema DesignSubscriptionsTestingValidation
February 12, 2020
Apollo Server File Upload Best Practices
File Uploads have an interesting history in the Apollo ecosystem. With Apollo Server 2.0, you can perform file uploads right out of the box. Apollo Server ships with the ability to handle multipart requests that contain file data. This means you can send a mutation to Apollo Server containing a file, pipe it to the filesystem, or pipe it […]