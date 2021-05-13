Latest Backend Subscriptions posts
May 13, 2021
Using Subscriptions with Your Federated Data Graph
Apollo Federation allows teams to take a declarative approach to build out distributed GraphQL architectures. What’s more, it allows teams to divide and manage portions of the data graph’s schema based on separation of concern, so they can work independently on different products and features that are powered by a single data graph. This approach […]
June 20, 2017
Tutorial: GraphQL Subscriptions on the Server
This is part 6 of our Full-Stack GraphQL + React Tutorial, which guides you through creating a messaging application. Each part is self-contained and focuses on a few new topics, so you can jump directly into a part that interests you or do the whole series. Here’s are the other parts of the tutorial: Part […]
September 29, 2016
GraphQL subscriptions with Redis Pub Sub
A couple of weeks ago I contacted Jonas Helfer to contribute to the current work being done over on the Apollo project. After a quick talk, we realized their current GraphQL subscriptions implementation could really benefit from making it easy to plug in external Pub Sub systems. For the initial release of the feature, the packages were […]