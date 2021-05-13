Latest Backend Subscriptions posts

ArchitectureAuthCachingData SourcesFederationFile UploadsPerformanceSchema Design
Subscriptions
TestingValidation
May 13, 2021

Using Subscriptions with Your Federated Data Graph

BackendFederationSubscriptions

Apollo Federation allows teams to take a declarative approach to build out distributed GraphQL architectures. What’s more, it allows teams to divide and manage portions of the data graph’s schema based on separation of concern, so they can work independently on different products and features that are powered by a single data graph. This approach […]

June 20, 2017

Tutorial: GraphQL Subscriptions on the Server

BackendHow-toSubscriptions

This is part 6 of our Full-Stack GraphQL + React Tutorial, which guides you through creating a messaging application. Each part is self-contained and focuses on a few new topics, so you can jump directly into a part that interests you or do the whole series. Here’s are the other parts of the tutorial: Part […]

September 29, 2016

GraphQL subscriptions with Redis Pub Sub

BackendSubscriptions

A couple of weeks ago I contacted Jonas Helfer to contribute to the current work being done over on the Apollo project. After a quick talk, we realized their current GraphQL subscriptions implementation could really benefit from making it easy to plug in external Pub Sub systems. For the initial release of the feature, the packages were […]

Recent posts

December 16, 2021

Introducing Apollo Kotlin

by Martin Bonnin
December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

by Parul Schroff
December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

by Rares Matei

Company

Community

Help